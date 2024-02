Restaurant info

CRAFT BEER. BOLD FOOD. LIVE MUSIC. As Pennsylvania's largest brewpub, we offer a one-of-a-kind dining atmosphere that includes several hand-painted murals and restored Ford trucks from the early 1900s that were built in our building. The first level of our brewpub features our main bar, main dining area, All Seasons Room and our outdoor Beer Garden with Bavarian-style beer tables and a rustic, gas forge fireplace. The second level of our brewpub houses our Game Room, complete with 1923 Brunswick pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball, darts, video game tables, board games, six big-screen TVs and another full-service bar. This room also features an impressive trophy collection of wild game mounts from all over the world.