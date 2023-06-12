Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Rusty Truck

67 Reviews

$$

400 N Federal

Riverton, WY 82501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic N' Cheese

$12.00

Skid Loader

$12.99

Chicken Toes

$10.75


Bar Food

Chicken Toes

$10.75

Guacamole

$1.50

Hot Wings # Classic Buffalo

$11.50

Hot Wings # Legendary Sauce

$11.50

Hot Wings # Szechuan Sauce

$11.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Nachos

$11.75

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

TO GO FEE

$0.50

Bake Potato

$5.00

Burgers

4x4

$13.99

Bad Hunter

$12.99

Classic N' Cheese

$12.00

Old Rusty Truck

$12.99

Semi Truck

$13.99

Skid Loader

$12.99

Spot Welder

$13.99

Straw Boss

$12.99

Tailgate

$12.99

TO GO FEE

$0.50

Puppy Patty

$5.00

Extras

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Legendary Sauce

$0.50

Side Szechuan Sauce

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side of 1000 Island

$0.50

Side of Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Side of Bake Potato

$3.00

Cup Of Cheese Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Fish

$9.00

Kid Chicken Toes

$7.00

TO GO FEE

$0.50

Pizza

Praise Cheeses

$14.00

PIZZA

Margarita

$15.00

PIZZA

Killer B's

$16.00

PIZZA

Rodeo' Zilla

$17.00

PIZZA

Pig in the Garden

$17.00

PIZZA

Oregano Trail

$16.00

PIZZA

Double Down

$16.00

PIZZA

Not Mush Room

$16.00

PIZZA

Sir Barton

$16.00

PIZZA

Formidable Grizzly Pear

$17.00

PIZZA

BYO

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

TO GO FEE

$0.50

Salads

Arugula Pear Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$7.50

Mean Green

$11.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Southwest

$10.00

TO GO FEE

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast-casual American restaurant and bar located in Riverton, WY. We serve locally made micro beers, world-class wood-fired pizzas, local beef burgers, salads, bar foods, and steaks.

Website

Location

400 N Federal, Riverton, WY 82501

Directions

