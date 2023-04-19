Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rusty Nickel

review star

No reviews yet

2836 Stanley Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Merch

Shirts

T-shirt

$30.00

Non Alcoholic

NA

Guiness 0.0

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Happy Hour

Tuesday

Lone Star

$4.00

Lone Star Light

$4.00

Shiner light blonde

$4.00

Shiner

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

TX. Blended

$10.50

Dripping Springs

$6.00

Western Son's

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2836 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hedary’s Fresh Mediterranean
orange starNo Reviews
2929 CLEBURNE RD FORT WORTH, TX 76110
View restaurantnext
Enchiladas Ole
orange star4.6 • 1,053
2418 Forest Park Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76110
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Berry Bites Cafe - 2911 W Berry St
orange starNo Reviews
2911 West Berry Street Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Quince Riverside Fort Worth - 1701 River Run. Ste 181
orange starNo Reviews
1701 River Run. Ste 181 Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston