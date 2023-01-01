Rusty's Deli & Grille 8512 Park Rd

Main picView gallery

Food

Deli Sandwiches

We only serve the highest quality meats and offer a full selection of all your favorite deli sandwiches served with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato. Select from ham, sliced turkey breast, rare roast beef or beef. Available on request: spicy mustard, yellow mustard, red onions, banana peppers.

The Carolina Turkey Club

$9.24

A triple decker delight featuring sliced turkey breast & plenty of crisp bacon on toast with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Rusty's Classic BLT

$7.64

Mom couldn't make it better! Plenty of crisp bacon with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.

BLT Double Bacon

$9.99

We take our popular Classic and double the bacon for our bacon lovers.

Rusty's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.24

One of Rusty's most requested sandwiches. Try our homemade chicken salad, we use just the right mix of finest ingredients. One of our most popular sandwiches for the last 35 years. Served with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.

Tuna Sandwich

$8.24

We use Tongol tuna in preparing our tuna salad. Prepared fresh daily with just the right ingredients to make this another favorite. Served with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.

Create Your Own

$8.24

Hot Sandwiches

"South Charlotte" Beef Cheesesteak

$8.24

Order it with beef or chicken, either way you'll love it! Grilled juicy thin sliced steak smothered with sautéed onions & melted cheese on a toasted roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Cheesesteak with Mushrooms

$8.74

Our Cheesesteak for the Mushroom Lovers.

"South Charlotte" Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.24

Chicken Cheesesteak with Mushrooms

$8.74

"Rusty's Reuben"

$8.94

Another favorite of our regulars. Have it your way with corned beef, pastrami or turkey. Prepared on our grill & topped with Swiss cheese & sauerkraut. Choose spicy mustard or 1000 Island dressing.

Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich*

$11.64

A great way to enjoy a tuna steak. Grilled Yellowfin tuna steak using our special sauce & served on a whole wheat Kaiser roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato. *If this item is served using raw or undercooked ingredients: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Grilled Cheese

$4.54

The old favorite offered in a variety of ways...

French Dip

$9.54

We serve a full 1/3 lb. of high quality sliced rare roast beef on our Hoagie roll covered with melted provolone cheese. Served hot with our yummy au jus on the side. If you haven't tried this one yet it's time.

Grilled Chicken

$8.64

Our grilled chicken sandwich is prepared on a toasted roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.64

Starting with our popular grilled chicken sandwich, we pile ham and Swiss cheese to come up with our Cordon Bleu sandwich served with mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.64

Enjoy our grilled chicken club with plenty of crisp bacon and melted provolone cheese on a toasted Kaiser roll served with mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.49

Tuna Melt

$10.04

BBQ Sandwich

$7.79

Western N.C. State pulled pork barbecue sandwich on a toasted bun topped with our homemade coleslaw.

BBQ Grilled Chicken

$8.64

CYO GRILL

$8.94

Rusty's Gourmet Burger*

We hand patty 1/3 lb. of fresh ground beef, cook to your order and serve with sautéed onions, spicy mustard, ketchup, mayo, lettuce & tomato. (banana peppers on request) Our regular customers tell us this is still the best burger in Charlotte! *If this item is served using raw or undercooked ingredients: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Hamburger

$8.94

Grilled Onions, Spicy Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Cheeseburger

$9.54

Grilled Onions, Spicy Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.24

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$10.04

Carolina Cheeseburger

$10.04

Chili, Slaw, Yellow Mustard and Grilled Onions

Patty Melt

$10.04

Grilled Onions, Spicy Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. On Rye, White or Whole Wheat

Rusty's "Totally Loaded" Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese)

$10.74

Black Bean Burger

$9.04

One of the beat black bean burgers on a toasted bun with lettuce, spicy salsa, melted cheese & a side of sour cream.

Garden Burger

$9.04

All vegetable patty on a toasted bun with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion & melted cheese.

ALA Burger Patty

$4.50

Double Hamburger

$13.19

Double Cheeseburger

$13.79

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

Double Mushroom Cheeseburger

$14.29

Double Carolina Cheeseburger

$14.29

Double Loaded Burger

$14.99

Bacon Hamburger

$10.24

Mush Hamburger

$10.04

Carolina Hamburger

$10.04

Loaded Hamburger

$10.74

The Salad Patch

Garden Salad

$5.64

Prepared daily from fresh vegetables, our salad includes lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and homemade croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.64

Our popular garden salad topped with our grilled chicken breast.

Chef Salad

$9.64

In addition to fresh vegetables, our Chef insisted on ham, turkey & cheese on this salad.

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.64

We take our popular garden salad & add our homemade chicken salad on top.

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.64

Using our garden salad we add a scoop of homemade tuna salad on top.

Caesar Salad

$6.24

Prepared daily with fresh romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, toasted croutons and we provide Caesar dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.24

Based on our Caesar salad, we add our grilled chicken breast to come up with a delicious chicken Caesar salad.

Grilled Tuna Steak Salad*

$12.64

A healthy way to enjoy a tuna steak. Yellowfin tuna steak prepared with your choice of our garden or Caesar salad. *If this item is served using raw or undercooked ingredients: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Side Orders

Whole French Fries

$3.24

Half French Fries

$1.94

Chips

$1.60

Homemade Potato Salad

$1.60

Homemade Pasta Salad

$1.60

Homemade Cole Slaw

$1.60

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.74

PINT COLD SIDE

$7.24

QUART COLD SIDE

$13.24

1/2 CHZ FRIES

$2.75

1/2 CHILI CHZ FRIES

$3.25

Twice Baked Spuds

If you haven't tried our twice baked spuds by all means give them a try. Your choice of toppings below and you will most likely put this on your list of favorites.

Butter, Sour Cream & Chives Spud

$7.50

Veggies & Cheese Spud

$10.54

Red onion, Broccoli, Carrot, Tomato, Mushroom and Cucumber

Ham & Cheese Spud

$10.54

Turkey & Cheese Spud

$10.54

Bacon & Cheese Spud

$10.54

Mixed Cheese Spud

$10.54

Chili & Cheese Spud

$10.54

Loaded Spud (grilled chicken, cheese, mushrooms & onions)

$13.54

CYO Spud

$7.75

On The Veggie Side

Black Bean Burger

$9.04

One of the beat black bean burgers on a toasted bun with lettuce, spicy salsa, melted cheese & a side of sour cream.

Garden Burger

$9.04

All vegetable patty on a toasted bun with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion & melted cheese.

Veggie Pita Sandwich

$9.04

Garden fresh veggies (Red onion, Broccoli, Carrot, Tomato, Mushroom and Cucumber) stacked high on pita bread with cheese (provolone), lettuce, oil, oregano and a side of ranch dressing.

Rusty's "Serious" Chili

Prepared from scratch & made with all turkey meat. Chili lovers tell us this is some of the best chili they have ever had.

Bowl of Chili

$5.74

Pint of Chili

$8.74

Quart of Chili

$17.24

Take home quart (Serves 4)

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$4.75

Pint of Soup

$7.24

Quart of Soup

$14.24

Desserts

Cookies

$1.99

Baked fresh daily in our kitchen, Rusty's cookies are our most popular dessert.

Carrot Cake

$5.25

Guaranteed to please!

Cheese Cake

$5.25

Guaranteed to please!

Dozen Cookies

$18.99

Pick up a dozen of fresh baked cookies.

Kiddie Menu

For all our smaller friends (10 & under please) Rusty's offers some of their favorites.

Kid Hamburger

$3.54

Kid Cheeseburger

$3.54

Hot Dog

$3.54

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.54

PBJ

$3.54

Chicken Nuggets

$3.54

1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Reuben

$4.60

1/2 BLT

$3.95

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Create Your Own Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Tuna Melt

$5.15

1/2 Chix Melt

$4.87

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Ala

ADD PICKLE(1)

Plain Crois

$1.94

K Roll

$0.99

Hoagie

$0.99

Pita

$0.99

Single Toast

$0.99

#BBQ

$12.24

#RANCH

$6.24

ALA Burger Patty

$4.50

SIDE BACON

$2.50

ALA CX BREAST

$6.49

Side Mayo

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

$2.25

Large Fountain Drink

$2.50

Small Iced Tea

$2.25

Large Iced Tea

$2.50

1/2 Gallon Iced Tea

$3.29

Cheerwine

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.99

La Colombe Coffee

$4.49

Snapple

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Nantucket Juice

$2.99

Dasani Water

$2.99

Coke Glass Btl

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Saranac

$2.25

Stewarts

$2.99

Sundrop

$2.25

Nehi

$2.25

IBC Rootbeer

$2.25

Fountain Water

$0.25

Fries

Whole French Fries

$3.24

Half French Fries

$1.94

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.74

1/2 CHZ FRIES

$2.75

1/2 CHILI CHZ FRIES

$3.25

Dressings

Dressing

+Honey Mustard Vin

$0.50

+Honey Mustard

$0.50

+Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

+Creamy Italian

$0.50

+Blue Cheese

$0.50

+Thousand Island

$0.50

+Ranch

$0.50

+Creamy Caesar

$0.50

+RAS VIN

$0.50

+OIL-VIN

$0.50

+HOT SAUCE

+BBQ Sauce

$0.50

+A1

$0.50

+Au jus

$0.50

+Horse

$0.50

+Butter

$0.50

+Sour Cream

$0.50

+Side Mayo

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Charlotte since 1983!

Location

8512 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

