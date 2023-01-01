Rusty's Deli & Grille 8512 Park Rd

Rusty's Gourmet Burger*

We hand patty 1/3 lb. of fresh ground beef, cook to your order and serve with sautéed onions, spicy mustard, ketchup, mayo, lettuce & tomato. (banana peppers on request) Our regular customers tell us this is still the best burger in Charlotte! *If this item is served using raw or undercooked ingredients: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.