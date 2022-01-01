Rusty's Raw Bar - Cape Coral
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Rusty's Raw Bar & Grill is an award winning laid back and local spot with four locations in Southwest Florida. We offer a casual dining experience and welcoming staff. Enjoy live entertainment, daily drink deals, and a wide variety of menu items including fresh seafood and hot-off-the-grill dishes. Rusty's has something to satisfy everyone.
Location
4631 SE 10th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurant
Duval Street Cape Coral - 4721 Vincennes Boulevard
No Reviews
4721 Vincennes Boulevard Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurant
3 City Pizzeria - 12901 McGregor Boulevard #5
No Reviews
12901 McGregor Boulevard #5 Fort Myers, FL 33919
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cape Coral
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurant
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurant