Rusty's Raw Bar - Estero

20041 South Tamiami Trail

Estero, FL 33928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rusty's Traditional Favorites (Copy)

Beans & Rice

$10.95

This is a very secret recipe that we have had for over 20 years. Once you try it, you will be hooked. Served with garlic bread

Chicken Burritos

$12.95

Juicy chicken thigh meat slow simmered in beer, wrapped up and piled high with our homemade black bean salsa, sour cream and shredded jack cheese

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.95

Fried tender strips of chicken served with honey mustard and crispy fries

Mahi Tacos

$16.95

Blackened Mahi Mahi wrapped in warm flour tortillas with crisp lettuce, tomatoes and our to die for pineapple salsa and a bowl of beans and rice

Cowabunga Chimichanga

$12.95

2 of our same delicious chicken burritos fried to perfection and topped with salsa, sour cream and shredded jack cheese

The App Shack

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Served with cinnamon sugar butter and a side of cheese sauce

Mac Bites

$7.95

Fried nuggets of yumminess, served with ranch

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

7 jumbo coconut battered shrimp, topped with our homemade pineapple salsa and served with a sweet glazed chili sauce

Mozz Sticks

$8.95

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside with homemade marinara sauce for dipping

Loaded Tots

$8.95

Lots of tots, bacon, ranch, cheese and scallions with a bunch of crunch!

Conch Fritters

$11.95

Served with a Bloody Mary cocktail sauce

Cheese Fries

$10.95

Smothered with Applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese and scallions

Macho Nachos

$10.95

With all the fixin’s

Calamari

$13.95

A healthy portion of lightly fried rings and tentacles served with our homemade marinara sauce

Potstickers

$8.95

6 plump dumplings filled with Asian spiced pork served with a teriyaki dipping sauce

Fish Dip

$10.95

Smoked mullet, marlin, and sailfish. Its a party in your mouth

Eggrolls

$10.95

Crunchy egg rolls filled with smoked chicken, black beans, corn, red peppers, pepper jack cheese blend and a side of salsa

Boom Boom

$12.95

8 lightly breaded shrimp, golden brown and glazed once over with our signature Boom Boom sauce or the sauce of your choice

Gator Bites

$14.95

Bite sized gator bites, golden brown and glazed once over with our signature boom boom sauce or the sauce of your choice

Wings

Rusty’s Classic Chicken Wings

$1.69

10 fresh plump jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, soon to be world-renowned blue cheese and celery

10 Boneless Chicken

$9.95

10 boneless wings breaded, fried, tossed, sauced and served with our blue cheese and celery

HH Bone in Wings

$1.69

Salads

Classic Caesar

$10.95

Crisp romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese all tossed together in our creamy caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$12.95

Fresh crispy tortilla bowl pilled high with chopped lettuce, seasoned taco meat, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, chopped red onion and sliced jalapeños with our sour cream and salsa

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chopped romaine topped with Monterey Jack cheese, black bean salsa, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips and BBQ chicken

Rusty’s Cobb Salad

$11.95

Fresh cut romaine lettuce with rows of tomato, bacon, egg, onion, cheese, corn, and croutons, with your choice of dressing

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Our secret crunchy chicken is a staple around these parts with honey mustard, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Monterey jack cheese and croutons

Soups

Cup Boston Clam Chowder

$4.95

A creamy crowd favorite with lots of potatoes and clams. Sprinkled with bacon and scallions.

Bowl Boston Clam Chowder

$7.95

A creamy crowd favorite with lots of potatoes and clams. Sprinkled with bacon and scallions.

Cup Homemade Chili

$4.95

Meaty chili loaded with beef and beans, topped with onions and cheese. Some say it's the best East of the Mississippi.

Bowl Homemade Chili

$7.95

Meaty chili loaded with beef and beans, topped with onions and cheese. Some say it's the best East of the Mississippi.

Seafood Specialties

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.95

8 fresh plump shrimp battered in our house recipe, served with fries and coleslaw

Tuna Bowl

$16.95

Sushi grade tuna seared, sliced and served over rice, seaweed slaw, crispy noodles, and Cusabi sauce

Grouper Sandwich

$23.95

Hand-cut and blackened, grilled or lightly fried in our signature breading on a fresh brioche with coleslaw and fries

Fried Oyster Basket

$21.95

A healthy portion of extra select oysters fried in our secret breading, served with fries and coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Beer battered in all the right places, served with coleslaw and fries

Grouper Reuben

$23.95

Our fresh daily grouper prepared your way, topped with coleslaw, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye bread

Grouper Platter

$23.95

Filet of grouper grilled to perfection with rice and steamed broccoli.

Haddock Sandwich

$13.95

Local Favorite! Hand-cut fresh, blackened, grilled or fried on a fresh brioche bun with coleslaw and fries

Mahi Tacos

$16.95

Blackened Mahi Mahi wrapped in warm flour tortillas with crisp lettuce, tomatoes and our to die for pineapple salsa and a bowl of beans and rice

Mahi sandwhich

$16.95

From the Steam Pot

1 Dozen Middleneck Clams*

$16.56

Steamed to perfection with a touch of Old Bay and drawn butter for dipping.

2 Dozen Middleneck Clams*

$33.12

Steamed to perfection with a touch of Old Bay and drawn butter for dipping.

1/2 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp*

$14.50

Marinated in our secret blend of herbs and spices & served hot or cold with cocktail sauce and a lemon.

1 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp*

$23.95

Marinated in our secret blend of herbs and spices & served hot or cold with cocktail sauce and a lemon.

Drunken Mussels

$13.45

Want the same smile as our drunken conquistador? Try our Drunken Mussels as an appetizer or an entree. Drunken clams can be substituted for the mussels

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Our 7 oz. chicken breast served on a fresh brioche bun, prepared your way: crunchy, grilled, buffalo or blackened

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and ranch piled high on Texas toast

Grandpa Bob’S Pork Tenderloin

$13.95

Huge wagon wheel sized pork tenderloin taken to pound town and served on a brioche with horseradish mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Our homemade tuna salad piled high on marble rye and drug through the garden with a healthy portion of home style fries

Turkey Reuben

$13.95Out of stock

In this reinvented classic, turkey takes a rightful place between melted cheese and marble rye bread, with homemade coleslaw and 1000 island dressing

Rusty’s Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Meaty, gooey, and delightfully messy. Pepper, onion and choice of cheese on a fresh hoagie roll

Tuna melt

$12.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Tender boneless chicken tossed in the sauce of your choice with bleu cheese dressing, romaine lettuce and tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, romaine tossed in Caesar, parmesan cheese and croutons tightly wrapped into a 12” flour tortilla

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.95

Lean beef, 1000 island, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger*

$11.95

Applewood Burger*

$12.95

Applewood smoked bacon cheeseburger with your choice of cheese

Patty Melt*

$12.95

Grilled onion, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye

Sunset Burger*

$13.95

1/2 lb. burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg and American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

$12.95

Of course sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss

Rusty’S All American Stack*

$14.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich topped with a smashed beef burger patty, BBQ pulled pork, Shredded cheese, apple cider slaw and BBQ sauce...knife & fork it!

Queso-Dilla Burger*

$14.95

Beef patty served on two cheese quesadillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream drizzle and beer queso sauce for dipping

Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.95

On a fresh brioche with blue cheese dressing, Applewood smoked bacon and melted blue cheese crumbles.

Slider City

Mini Burgers*

$10.95

3 homemade burgers on toasted mini buns with your choice of cheese

Mini Blt’s

$10.95

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted mini buns - 10.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.95

Apple slaw and pickled onions with citrus chipotle BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.95

Toss em’ in your favorite sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese

Slider Trio*

$10.95

A delicious sampling of our mini menu. 1 Buffalo Chicken Slider, 1 BLT Slider & 1 Mini Burger

SIDES

Basket Curly Frys

$5.95

Basket Frys

$5.95

Basket Sweet Frys

$5.95

Basket Tots

$5.95

Basket O Ring

$9.25

Side Beans N” Rice

$3.95

Side Broccoli

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Side Cheese Fries

$5.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Curly Fries

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Garlic Bread

$1.95

Side Loaded Tots

$3.95

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Pasta Salad

$3.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Sweet Fries

$3.95

Side Tater Tots

$3.95

2oz ranch

$0.25

2oz bleu cheese

$0.25

2oz hot

$0.25

2oz mild

$0.25

2oz east west

$0.25

2oz teriyaki

$0.25

2oz flaming lips

$0.25

2oz terigary

$0.25

2oz garlic parm

$0.25

2oz bbq

$0.25

2oz sweetheat

$0.25

2oz sweet chili

$0.25

2oz Death by garlic

$0.25

2oz honey mustard

$0.25

2oz thousand island

$0.25

2oz caesar

$0.25

2oz boom boom

$0.25

2oz cocktail

$0.25

2oz tarter

$0.25

2oz balsamic

$0.25

2oz tzaziki

$0.25

2oz sour cream

$0.25

2oz salsa

$0.25

2oz cinnamon butter

$0.25

2oz mayo

$0.25

Side celery

$0.25

4oz ranch

$0.50

4oz bleu cheese

$0.50

4oz hot

$0.50

4oz mild

$0.50

4oz east west

$0.50

4oz teriyaki

$0.50

4oz flaming lips

$0.50

4oz terigary

$0.50

4oz garlic parm

$0.50

4oz BBQ

$0.50

4oz sweetheat

$0.50

4oz sweet chili

$0.50

4oz death by garlic

$0.50

4oz honey mustard

$0.50

4oz thousand island

$0.50

4oz caeser

$0.50

4oz boom boom

$0.50

4oz cocktail

$0.50

4oz tarter

$0.50

4oz balsamic

$0.50

4oz nacho cheese

$0.50

4oz drawn butter

$0.50

Side steamer butter

$0.50

4oz coleslaw

$0.50

Xtra Chicken Breast

$4.95

Extra Shrimp

$7.95

Extra Burger Patty

$3.95

Extra Grouper

$12.95

Extra Mahi

$10.95

Extra Ahi Tuna

$10.95

Extra haddock

$8.95

Kids menu

Kids burger

$4.99

Kids Mozzarella stick

$4.99

Kids Hot dog

$4.99

Kids chicken finger

$4.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Rusty's Raw Bar & Grill is an award winning laid back and local spot with four locations in Southwest Florida. We offer a casual dining experience and welcoming staff. Enjoy live entertainment, daily drink deals, and a wide variety of menu items including fresh seafood and hot-off-the-grill dishes. Rusty's has something to satisfy everyone.

20041 South Tamiami Trail, Estero, FL 33928

