Rutabaga 23 Jackson St

791 Reviews

$$

23 Jackson St

Chattahoochee, FL 32324

Steak

12 oz. Ribeye

$30.00

Medium well and we’ll done can take longer than 20 minutes

8boz. Filet Mignon

$30.00

Big Plates

12 oz. Pork Chop

$25.00

Blackened Catfish w/ Shrimp Ettouffee

$25.00

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Pork Loin Medallions

$25.00

Key lime Honey Walnut Shrimp

$25.00

Red Velvet Chicken

$18.00

Pecan Chicken

$18.00

Shrimp and Oyster Platter

$25.00

Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Oyster Platter

$25.00

Combo Plate

$30.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Blue Cheese Fried Oysters

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Key Lime Honey Walnut Shrimp app

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Rutabaga Rolls

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Extras

Beverage

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Side

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Specials

Yellowfin Tuna

$28.00

Ahi Tuna

$28.00

Sea Bass

$28.00

Snapper

$28.00

Deconstructed Beef Wellington

$40.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Stuffed Filet

$35.00

Grouper

$28.00

Halibut

$35.00

Swordfish with pineapple salsa

$30.00

Ribeye shrimp special

$37.00

Crab cakes

$21.00

Seafood platter

$35.00

Salmon puff pastrey

$30.00

Risotto and scallops

$25.00

Steak & FGT Special

$35.00

Thanksgiving menu items

Prime Rib

$100.00+

Slow roasted prime rib whole

Beef Wellington

$125.00+

Cornbread dressing

$25.00+

Cream corn soufflé

$45.00

Half hotel pan

Sweet potato soufflé

$45.00

Half hotel pan size

Squash casserole

$45.00

Chocolate espresso cheese cake

$35.00+

Key lime cheesecake

$35.00+

Banana pudding cheesecake

$45.00

Lemon custard cheesecake

$45.00

Collard and mustard greens

$45.00

Gourmet three cheese mac & cheese

$45.00

Cream corn cornbread and honey butter 24 pieces

$25.00

Bourbon bread pudding

$40.00

Missy thanksgiving

$120.00

Dessert of the day

Dessert

$5.00

Entrees

Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Creme Brulee French Toast

$13.00

Pork Chop

$14.00

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Quiche

$14.00

Steak Egg Benedict

$18.00

Salmon Patty

$14.00

Brunch snapper

$18.00

Catfish/grits

$14.00

Beef tips

$14.00

Street tacos

$14.00

Chicken dressing

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken Salad

$12.00

FGBLT

$9.00

Red Velvet Chicken

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$13.00

Burger

$9.00

Pork chop

$12.00

Pecan Chicken

$12.00

Deposit

Deposit for catering

$950.00

Deposit for catering

Deposit for catering 2

$1,000.00

Deposit for catering option 2

Deposit for catering 3

$1,250.00

Deposit for catering option 3

Wedding deposit 1

$500.00

Wedding deposit 2

$1,000.00

Catering deposit 4

$500.00

Chris (Christmas party)

Chris Christmas party

$716.92

Amy Christmas party

Christmas party

$375.00

Drop off

Schrenker/Locario wedding Feb 19, 2022

Wedding reception

$1,005.56

Full service catering

Rental deposit

One

$250.00

Rental deposit for entire restaurant from open to close

Quincy animal hospital Christmas party

Lunch x20

$450.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Farm to table southern with a classical French/Cajun fusion. Unique hidden gem that’s become a destination spot for foodies

Location

23 Jackson St, Chattahoochee, FL 32324

Directions

