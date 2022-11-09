Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats West Annapolis

178 Reviews

$$

4 Ridgely Ave

Annapolis, MD 21401

Order Again

Popular Items

PB&J
ACAI & MAQUI
STRAWBERRY NICECREAM

BOWLS

ACAI & MAQUI

ACAI & MAQUI

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - ACAI, MAQUI, BANANA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK [ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY

CACAO PROTEIN

CACAO PROTEIN

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - RAW CACAO, PEA PROTEIN, GF OATS, CINNAMON, BANANA, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK [ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, ALMOND BUTTER, CACAO NIBS

MATCHA

MATCHA

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - MATCHA GREEN TEA, BANANA, SPINACH, CASHEW BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK [ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, CACAO NIBS

PITAYA

PITAYA

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - PITAYA, MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE, COCONUT WATER [ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, BANANA, KIWI, PINEAPPLE

PB&J

PB&J

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - ACAI, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK [ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, CACAO NIBS

SUNSHINE

SUNSHINE

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - MANGO, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, AGAVE, COCONUT WATER [ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, PINEAPPLE, KIWI

STRAWBERRY NICECREAM

STRAWBERRY NICECREAM

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - STRAWBERRY, BANANA, CASHEW BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK [ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, STRAWBERRY, COCONUT, CACAO NIBS

PUMPKIN SPICE

PUMPKIN SPICE

$11.25

[IN THE MIX] - PUMPKIN PUREE, BANANA, PUMPKIN PIE SPICES, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK [ON THE TOP] - LOCAL GRANOLA, BANANA, COCONUT FLAKE, PUMPKIN SEEDS, CACAO NIBS

EXTRA GRANOLA (ON THE SIDE)

$1.50

TOASTS & SOUPS

AVOCADO

AVOCADO

$6.95

SMASHED AVOCADO, LEMON, TOMATO, EVERYTHING SEED MIX, MICROGREENS

NUT BUTTER BANANA

NUT BUTTER BANANA

$6.95

LOCAL SMOKED ALMOND BUTTER, BANANA, LOCAL GRANOLA CRUMBLE, HONEY

SMOKY SHROOMS

SMOKY SHROOMS

$6.95Out of stock

LOCAL BABA GANOUSH, LOCAL PICKLED MUSHROOM SALAD, MICROGREENS, RED PEPPER JELLY

BROWNIE BATTER

BROWNIE BATTER

$6.95

CHOCOLATE TAHINI, STRAWBERRIES, LOCAL GRANOLA CRUMBLE

CLASSIC CHICKPEA SALAD

CLASSIC CHICKPEA SALAD

$6.95

HOUSEMADE CLASSIC CHICKPEA SALAD MIX ATOP SPRING GREENS WITH SHAVED CELERY *GF sandwiches are toasted only

BUFFALO CHICKPEA SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKPEA SALAD

$6.95

HOUSEMADE BUFFALO CHICKPEA SALAD MIX ATOP MIXED GREENS, WITH VEGAN BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE AND SHAVED CELERY *GF sandwiches are toasted only

CLASSIC CHICKPEA FILLING - SMALL

$7.00

CLASSIC CHICKPEA FILLING - LARGE

$12.00

BUFFALO FILLING - SMALL

$7.00

BUFFALO FILLING - LARGE

$12.00

OVERNIGHT OATS

MAPLE WALNUT OVERNIGHT OATS

$6.25

[IN THE MIX] - GLUTEN-FREE OATS, WALNUTS, CINNAMON, RAISINS, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK, LOCAL MAPLE SYRUP [ON THE TOP] - FRESH BANANA AND BLUEBERRIES

PB CHOCOLATE OVERNIGHT OATS

$6.25

[IN THE MIX] - GLUTEN-FREE OATS, RAW CACAO, LOCAL PEANUT BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK [ON THE TOP] - FRESH BANANA, STRAWBERRIES AND CACAO NIBS

COLD-PRESSED JUICE

CELERY

CELERY

$8.49

CELERY

CLASSIC CASHEW MILK

$8.49Out of stock

HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK WITH DATES, CINNAMON AND SALT

EARTH

EARTH

$8.49Out of stock

BEET, CARROT, CELERY, ORANGE, GINGER, SPINACH, CILANTRO

NECTAR

NECTAR

$8.49

WATERMELON, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRY, GREEN APPLE, MINT

PINEAPPLE LIME ELIXIR

$8.49

PURE COCONUT WATER CUT WITH COLD PRESSED PINEAPPLE AND LIME JUICE

SUPERGREEN

SUPERGREEN

$8.49

ROMAINE, SPINACH, KALE, CELERY, CUCUMBER, GINGER, BASIL, LEMON

SWEET TART

SWEET TART

$8.49

SPINACH, KALE, PINEAPPLE, CUCUMBER, GREEN APPLE, MINT, LIME

VEGETAL

VEGETAL

$8.49

SPINACH, KALE, CELERY, CUCUMBER, GREEN APPLE, MINT, PARSLEY, LEMON

VIBRANT

VIBRANT

$8.49Out of stock

BEET, CARROT, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, GRAPEFRUIT

ZEST

ZEST

$8.49

ORANGE, GRAPEFRUIT, LEMON, GINGER, TURMERIC, GREEN APPLE, CARROT

BLENDS

CASHEW MILK, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, CHIA, CASHEW BUTTER, OATS, HONEY
BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST

$8.25

OATS, FLAX, ALMOND BUTTER, BANANA, CINNAMON, TURMERIC, HONEY, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK

LUSH

LUSH

$8.25

RAW CACAO, MACA, RASPBERRY, BANANA, MAPLE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK

REFRESH

REFRESH

$8.25

COCONUT WATER, MANGO, CAMU CAMU, PINEAPPLE

GREEN ZINGER

GREEN ZINGER

$8.25

SPINACH, KALE, MINT, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, CHLORELLA, GREEN APPLE JUICE

BLUEBERRY MACA

BLUEBERRY MACA

$8.25

BLUEBERRY, BANANA, MACA, CASHEW BUTTER, CINNAMON, VANILLA, MAPLE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK

BERRIED

BERRIED

$8.25

RASPBERRY, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY, CHIA, BANANA, GREEN APPLE JUICE

GREEN PROTEIN

GREEN PROTEIN

$8.25

SPINACH, BANANA, PEA PROTEIN, CASHEW BUTTER, CINNAMON, MAPLE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK

PB POWER CHOC

PB POWER CHOC

$8.25

RAW CACAO, PEANUT BUTTER, PEA PROTEIN, BANANA, MAPLE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK

ACAI RECHARGE

ACAI RECHARGE

$8.25

COCONUT WATER, ACAI, CAMU CAMU, MANGO, BLUEBERRY, PINEAPPLE

PUMPKIN PIE

PUMPKIN PIE

$8.25

CASHEW MILK, PUMPKIN SPICE, BANANA, PUMPKIN, OATS, FLAX, MAPLE, ALMOND BUTTER

KIDS BERRIED

KIDS BERRIED

$6.00

APPLE JUICE, RASPBERRY, BLUEBERRY, BANANA

KIDS GREEN

KIDS GREEN

$6.00

HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK, SPINACH, PINEAPPLE, BANANA

KIDS ELVIS

KIDS ELVIS

$6.00

HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK, BANANA, RAW CACAO, ALMOND BUTTER, MAPLE

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.95

Open Seas Captains Choice - Double shot

ORANGE SPICE LATTE

ORANGE SPICE LATTE

$5.25Out of stock

Orange slice muddled in 2oz/4oz of espresso, garnished with pumpkin spice and lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup

VANILLA LATTE

$5.00

MOCHA

$5.00

CORTADO

$3.95

LATTE

$4.50
DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.95

AMERICANO

$3.95
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.00

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

GOLDEN CHAI

$5.00

HOT TEA

$2.75
GLASS COLD BREW

GLASS COLD BREW

$6.50
PRALINE LATTE

PRALINE LATTE

$5.50

smooth butter pecan syrup with 2oz/4oz of espresso, garnished with bourbon vanilla bean sugar

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75

delicious mixture of cacao powder and vanilla syrup topped with vegan marshmallows

HOT APPLE CIDER

$3.75

LONDON FOG

$3.00

RETAIL

EPIC PROTEIN - 2 LBS

EPIC PROTEIN - 2 LBS

$55.00

EPIC PROTEIN IS A PLANT-BASED PROTEIN & SUPERFOOD BLEND AIMED AT MAXIMIZING BIOAVAILABILITY OF NUTRIENTS AND PROTEIN FOR A COMPLETE, HEALTHY DIET SUPPLEMENT

MICHELE'S GRANOLA

MICHELE'S GRANOLA

$9.00

A LOCALLY MADE, SMALL-BATCH, CHUNKY GRANOLA. VEGAN AND GLUTEN-FREE FRIENDLY.

MAMA BEARS ELDERBERRY SYRUP

$19.00

LOCALLY MADE ELDERRRY SYRUP WITH LOCAL RAW HONEY

OPEN SEAS COFFEE - HALCYON

OPEN SEAS COFFEE - HALCYON

$15.00

BURNT SUGAR, TOFFEE, NUT & BAKER'S CHOCOLATE IN A FULL, WELL-BALANCED CUP. ROAST: DARK PROCESS: WASHED REGION: NICURAGUA & PAPAU NEW GUINEA

OPEN SEAS - CAPTAIN'S CHOICE

OPEN SEAS - CAPTAIN'S CHOICE

$16.00

TOFFEE, MOLASSES, ALMOND, EARTHY AND CARAMEL WITH A HINT OF CITRUS FOR A FULL AND WELL BALANCED CUP

OPEN SEAS - FALL 22

OPEN SEAS - FALL 22

$17.00

GINGERSNAP, PEACH COBBLER, CHAI

OPEN SEAS - DECAF

OPEN SEAS - DECAF

$16.00

CARAMEL, TOFFEE PECAN, VANILLA

SWEET CO COOKIES

$5.75

UGLIES POTATO CHIPS

$2.00

MERCHANDISE

Locally made Elderberry Syrup with local honey
YOGA BUNNY STICKER

YOGA BUNNY STICKER

$2.00
PLANT POT STICKER

PLANT POT STICKER

$2.00
JUICEBOX STICKER

JUICEBOX STICKER

$2.00
PITAYA STICKER

PITAYA STICKER

$2.00

TSHIRTS - PLANTPOT

$22.00

FRIDGE EXTRAS

VEGAN LEMON CAKE - DODAH'S KITCHEN

VEGAN LEMON CAKE - DODAH'S KITCHEN

$5.50

DELCIOUS VEGAN CAKE SLICE - MORE CAKE/LESS ICING, BAKED LOCALLY BY DODAH'S KITCHEN

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CAKE - DODAH'S KITCHEN

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CAKE - DODAH'S KITCHEN

$5.50

DELCIOUS VEGAN CAKE SLICE - MORE CAKE/LESS ICING, BAKED LOCALLY BY DODAH'S KITCHEN

VEGAN GF CARROT CAKE - DODAH'S KITCHEN

VEGAN GF CARROT CAKE - DODAH'S KITCHEN

$5.50

DELCIOUS VEGAN CAKE SLICE - MORE CAKE/LESS ICING, BAKED LOCALLY BY DODAH'S KITCHEN

DODAH'S LASAGNE

DODAH'S LASAGNE

$5.99

DODAH'S KITCHEN PRODUCES VEGAN COMFORT FOOD LIKE NO OTHER IN TOWN. Layered with organic sprouted tofu, TVP, and our handmade soy cheese.

DODAH'S SPINACH LASAGNE

DODAH'S SPINACH LASAGNE

$5.99

DODAH'S KITCHEN PRODUCES VEGAN COMFORT FOOD LIKE NO OTHER IN TOWN. Layered with a spinach & tofu blend and our handmade soy cheese.

DODAH'S MAC AND CHEESE

DODAH'S MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99

DODAH'S KITCHEN PRODUCES VEGAN COMFORT FOOD LIKE NO OTHER IN TOWN. Made with our handmade soy cheese.

DODAH'S SEAFOOD MAC AND CHEESE

DODAH'S SEAFOOD MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99
SOUPERGIRL GAZPACHO

SOUPERGIRL GAZPACHO

$7.50

SOUPERGIRL IS A LOCALLY MADE SMALL-BATCH, SIMPLE INGREDIENT SOUP COMPANY PRODUCING PLANT-BASED SOUPS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER SODIUM THAN LARGE BATCH SOUPS FROM CONVENTIONAL RETAIL OUTLETS.

WILD KOMBUCHA BOTTLE

WILD KOMBUCHA BOTTLE

$4.00
OPEN WATER

OPEN WATER

$2.50
ASMAR'S BABA GANOUSH 1IB

ASMAR'S BABA GANOUSH 1IB

$8.00

DELICIOUS ROASTED EGGPLANT DIP

OKSANA'S MUSHROOM PICKLE SALAD 1LB

OKSANA'S MUSHROOM PICKLE SALAD 1LB

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A plant-based eatery serving up nutrient-dense smoothies, smoothie bowls, locally roasted espresso and coffee, toasts, oat bowls, salads and more! All in our cozy building with drive-thru and online ordering convenient.

Location

4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

