Rutchada Thai Cuisine imageView gallery
Thai

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

35 Reviews

$$$

153 Belgrade Ave

Roslindale, MA 02121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD SEE EW
PAD THAI
DRUNKEN NOODLE

APPLITIZERS

Attention
CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$7.95

Deep fried wonton skin filled with crab meat, cream cheese, dried cranberry & celery . Serve with sweet and sour sauce

CRISPY TOFU

CRISPY TOFU

$6.95

Deep fried soybean tofu. Serve with sweet & sour sauce

CURRY PUFF

CURRY PUFF

$7.95

Fried pastry shell stuffed with ground chicken, onion, sweet potato & yellow curry powder. Serve with sweet & sour sauce

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.95

Steamed green soybean. Sprinkle with sea salt

FRESH ROLLS

FRESH ROLLS

$8.95

Assorted fresh vegetable wrapped in the rice paper. Serve with house special sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$9.95

Serve with pickled cucumber and sweet & sour sauce

GYOZA

GYOZA

$7.95

Dumpling stuffed with ground pork, chives, green onion, cabbage. Serve with ginger sauce

PEKING DUCK WRAP

PEKING DUCK WRAP

$9.95

Pancake wrap filled with roasted duck, scallion, cucumber, pickled carrot. Serve with duck sauce

RCA CRISPY ROLLS

RCA CRISPY ROLLS

$7.95

Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, celery, carrot, glass noodle & taro. Serve with sweet & sour sauce

RCA WINGS

RCA WINGS

$8.95

Deep fried marinated chicken wings with your choice of sauce

ROTI CHICKEN GREEN CURRY

$7.95

Homemade style pancake Serve with a side of green curry

ROTI MASSAMAN

$7.95

Homemade style pancake Serve with a side of massaman curry

SATAY

SATAY

$9.95

Grilled marinated meat of your choice. Serve with peanut & cucumber sauce

SCALLION PANCAKE

SCALLION PANCAKE

$8.95

Large pan fried vegetable pancake. Serve with ginger sauce

SHUMAI

SHUMAI

$7.95

Minced chicken & shrimp, sesame oil, scallion and carrot. Serve with ginger sauce or sweet & sour sauce

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$9.95

Fried octopus balls. Topped with mayo, dried seaweed and bonito flakes and green onion!

TEMPURA

TEMPURA

$8.95

VEGGIE GYOZA

$7.95

SABB WINGS

$9.95

SOUP

GLASS NOODLE SOUP

$5.95

Clear noodle, mix veggies in chicken broth. Topped with garlic oil.

TOFU SOUP

$5.95

Soft Tofu, broccoli, carrot, cilantro in vegetable broth.

TOM KHA

$6.95

Mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion in Thai style coconut soup and your choice of meat.

TOM YUM

$6.95

Mushroom, cilantro, tomato & your choice of meat in Thai hot and spicy soup.

WONTON SOUP

$7.95

Homemade wonton filled with shrimp & minced chicken in chicken broth. Tossed with scallions and cilantro.

TOM YUM WONTON SOUP

$8.95

Homemade wonton filled with shrimp & minced chicken in Tom Yum Soup. Tossed with scallions and cilantro.

SALADS

MANGO SALAD

MANGO SALAD

$9.95
PAPAYA SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$9.95

CHICKEN LETTUCE

$10.95
SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.95

RCA GREEN SALAD

$10.95

Lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, shredded carrots. Topped with chicken Satay. Served with house peanut dressing

CURRY

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$13.95
JUNGLE CURRY

JUNGLE CURRY

$13.95

MANGO CURRY

$13.95
MASSAMAN CURRY

MASSAMAN CURRY

$13.95
PANANG CURRY

PANANG CURRY

$13.95
RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$13.95
YELLOW CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

$13.95
CHOO CHEE SALMON

CHOO CHEE SALMON

$20.95

FRIED RICE

BASIL FRIED RICE

$13.95
CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE

CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE

$16.95

FRIED RICE

$13.95

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$16.95

MANGO FRIED RICE

$13.95

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$13.95

RCA THAI FRIED RICE

$15.95

TOM YUM FRIED RICE

$13.95

NOODLE SOUP

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$14.95

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$13.95

DUCK NOODLE SOUP

$14.95
KHAO SOI

KHAO SOI

$14.95

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$14.95

WONTON TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$15.95

STIR FRIED NOODLE

BASIL PAD THAI

$13.95

CHINA TOWN NOODLE

$13.95
CRAZY UDON

CRAZY UDON

$14.95

CRISPY CHICKEN PAD THAI

$15.95

CRISPY PAD THAI

$14.95
DRUNKEN NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$13.95
LO MEIN

LO MEIN

$13.95
PAD SEE EW

PAD SEE EW

$13.95

PAD THAI

$13.95
PAD WOON SEN

PAD WOON SEN

$13.95
SPAGHETTI PAD THAI

SPAGHETTI PAD THAI

$14.95
CRAZY SPAGHETTI

CRAZY SPAGHETTI

$14.95

If you like Spaghetti in spicy version, you’ll love this dish! Come with grounded chicken and lots of herbs !

STIR FRIED ENTREES

BEEF MACADAMIA

$15.95
CASHEW

CASHEW

$13.95

CHINESE BROCCOLI

$14.95
CRISPY DUCK BASIL

CRISPY DUCK BASIL

$28.95

EGGPLANT BASIL

$13.95
GARDEN DELIGHT

GARDEN DELIGHT

$13.95

GARLIC

$13.95

GINGER

$13.95

KRA PROW

$14.95

MANGO SALMON

$21.95

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$15.95

PAD PRIK KHING

$13.95

PAD PRIK POW

$14.95
RCA SPICY CHICKEN

RCA SPICY CHICKEN

$16.95
SPICY BAMBOO

SPICY BAMBOO

$13.95

SPICY BASIL

$13.95
SPICY PORK WITH EGGPLANT

SPICY PORK WITH EGGPLANT

$16.95

STEAMED VEGGIES

$13.95
SWEET & SOUR

SWEET & SOUR

$13.95
TERIYAKI

TERIYAKI

$16.95
ORANGE CHICKEN

ORANGE CHICKEN

$14.95

GLUTEN FREE

BASIL FRIED RICE (GF)

$13.95

BASIL SPAGETTI (GF)

$14.95Out of stock

FRIED RICE (GF)

$12.95

GARDEN DELIGHT (GF)

$13.95

GARLIC (GF)

$13.95

GINGER (GF)

$13.95

GREEN CURRY (GF)

$13.95

MASSAMAN (GF)

$13.95

PAD THAI (GF)

$13.95

PANANG (GF)

$13.95

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE (GF)

$13.95

RED CURRY (GF)

$13.95

SPICY BAMBOO (GF)

$13.95

SPICY BASIL (GF)

$13.95

STEAMED VEGGIES (GF)

$12.95

YELLOW CURRY (GF)

$13.95

DESSERT

SWEET STICKY RICE WITH MANGO

SWEET STICKY RICE WITH MANGO

$8.95
FRIED BANANA

FRIED BANANA

$7.95

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$1.95

GREEN TEA BOTTLE

$3.50Out of stock

RCA LEMONADE

$3.95

SOFT DRINKS

$2.50

THAI ICE COFFE

$4.95

THAI ICE TEA

$4.95

HOT TEA

$1.95

UNSWEETENED ICE TEA

$2.95

SIDE ORDERS

FRESH ROLL SAUCE

$1.00

FRIED EGG

$3.00

GINGER SAUCE

$1.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$2.00

RCA DRESSING SALAD

$1.00

ROTI (1)

$2.50

STEAMED BROWN RICE

$2.50

STEAMED RICE NOODLE

$3.00

STEAMED VEGGIES (S)

$5.95

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$2.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$1.00

Paper Bag

Paper Bag

$0.05
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale, MA 02121

Directions

Gallery
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

Map
