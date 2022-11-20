- Home
- /
- Sugar Land
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Ruthie’s Tex-Mex - 16687 W. Airport Blvd. Sugar Land, TX. 77498
Ruthie’s Tex-Mex 16687 W. Airport Blvd. Sugar Land, TX. 77498
No reviews yet
16687 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land
Sugar land, TX 77498
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sodas
Appetizers
1/2 Ruthie's Nachos CKN/Mixed
Individually made Fajita Beef or Chicken nachos with Refried Beans and cheese comes with Guacamole, Sour cream, and Jalapenos
Full Ruthie's Nachos CKN/Mixed
1/2 Ruthie's Nachos Beef
Full Ruthie's Nachos Beef
Individually made Fajita Beef or Chicken nachos with Refried Beans and cheese comes with Guacamole, Sour cream, and Jalapenos
1/2 Nachos Supreme
Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken Nachos with Refried Beans and Cheese
Full Nachos Supreme
Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken Nachos with Refried Beans and Cheese
1/2 Bean/Cheese Nachos
Refied Beans and Cheese
Full Bean/Cheese Nachos
Refried Beans and Cheese
1/2 Chile Con Queso
Gourmet Golden Velvet Melted Cheese
Full Chile Con Queso
Gourmet Golden Velvet Melted Cheese
1/2 Guacamole
Hand made Guacamole
Full Guacamole
Hand made Guacamole
1/2 Solita's Platter
Fajitas nachos, Quesadillas, Flautitas, and Jalapeno Poppers
Full Solita's Platter
Fajitas nachos, Quesadillas, Flautitas, and Jalapeno Poppers
Fry Nachos (Frachos)
Chicharrones
Melted Cheese
Flameado with Fajita Chicken
Melted Monterrey Jack cheese with Chicken Fajita served with Handmade Tortillas & Pico de Gallo
Flameado with Fajita Beef
Melted Monterrey Jack cheese with Beef Fajita served with Handmade Tortillas & Pico de Gallo
Flameado with Mexican Chorizo
Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with Mexican Sausage (aka) Chorizo
Flameado with Shrimp Ranchera
Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with Baby Shrimp and Ranchera Salsa
Salads
Fajita Salad Beef
Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Fajita Beef served with your choice of dressing
Fajita Salad Chicken or Mixed
Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Chicken or Mixed Fajita served with your choice of dressing
Ranchera Chicken Salad
Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Pulled Chicken sauteed in racnhera sauce served with your choice of dressing
Picadillo Salad
Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Ground beef served with your choice of dressing
Ceviche
Shimp, Fish, with Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos cured in Lime/Lemon Juice
Dinner Salad
Quesadillas
1/2 Fajita Beef Quesadilla
Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Full Fajita Beef Quesadilla
Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
1/2 Fajita CKN or Mix Quesadilla
Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Full Fajita CKN/Mix Full Quesadilla
Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
1/2 Veggie Quesadillas
Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Full Veggie Quesadillas
Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
1/2 Spinach Quesadillas
Spinach with roasted red Bell Pepper Sauce Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Full Spinach Quesadillas
Spinach with roasted red Bell Pepper Sauce Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
1/2 Shrimp Quesadillas
Baby Shimp served with Ranchera Sauce
Full Shrimp Quesadillas
Baby Shrimp served with Ranchera Sauce
1/2 Cheese Quesadillas
Colby Jack Cheese Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Full Cheese Quesadillas
Colby Jack Cheese Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Tacos
Two Crispy or Soft Tacos
Two Seasoned Ground Beef Crispy or Soft tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans
Three Crispy or Soft Tacos
Three Seasoned Ground Beef Crispy or Soft tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans
Two Fajita Beef Crispy or Soft Tacos
Two Beef Fajitas Crispy or Soft Tacos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans
Two Fajita Chicken Crispy or Soft Tacos
Three Fajita Beef Crispy or Soft Tacos
Three Beef Fajitas Crispy or Soft Tacos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans
Three Fajita Chicken Crispy or Soft Tacos
Fish Tacos (Tacos de Pescado)
Two Beer Battered Fish Tacos with our Signature Ruth's Dressing served with Rice and Charro Beans
Shrimp Tacos (Tacos de Camaron)
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos with Shrimp sauteed in Ranchera sauce served with Rice and Refried Beans
El Caballero Chicken
One Chicken Fajita Taco in a Large Flour Tortilla served with Rice and Beans
El Caballero Beef
One Beef Fajita Taco in a Large Flour Torilla served with Rice and Beans
La Pareja Chicken
Two Chicken Fajita Tacos in a Large Flour Tortilla served with Rice and Beans
La Pareja Beef
Two Beef Fajita Tacos in a Large Flour Tortilla served with Rice and Beans
El Magnifico Chicken (Taco Al Carbon with Flauta)
One Chicken Taco Al Carbon with Chicken Flauta served with Rice and Beans
El Magnifico Beef (Taco Al Carbon with Flauta)
One Beef Taco Al Carbon with Chicken Flauta served with Rice and Beans
Street Tacos (2)
Two street Fajita Tacos in a Corn tortilla, with caramelized Onions, Cilantro, Avocado served with Rice and Charro Beans
Street Tacos (3)
Three street Fajita Tacos in Corn tortilla, with caramelized Onions, Avocado, served with Rice and Charro Beans
SOFT/CRISPY BEEF FAJ. TACO ONLY
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas (2)
Two Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans
Three Cheese Enchiladas
Three Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans
Ground Beef Enchiladas (2)
Two seasoned Ground Beef Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans
Three Ground Beef Enchiladas
Three seasoned Ground Beef Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans
Ranchero CKN Enchiladas (2)
Two Sauteed Chicken Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans
Three Ranchero Chicken Enchiladas
Three Suateed Chicken Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans
Fajita Beef Enchiladas (2)
Two Fajita Beef Enchiladas topped with cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans
Three Fajita Beef Enchiladas
Three Fajita Beef Enchiladas topped with cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas (2)
Two Fajita Chicken Enchiladas topped cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans
Three Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
Three Fajita Chicken Enchiladas topped with cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Verdes (2)
Two Enchiladas Chicken or Pork topped with Tomatillo, Jalapeno, and avocado sauce, served with Rice and Beans
Three Enchiladas Verdes
Three Enchiladas Chicken or Pork topped with Tomatillo, Jalapeno, and Avocado sauce, served with Rice and Beans
Shrimp Enchiladas (2)
Two Shrimp Enchiladas sauteed in Ranchera Sauce served with Rice and Beans
Three Shrimp Enchiladas
Three Shrimp Enchiladas sauteed in Ranchera Sauce served with Rice and Beans
Vegetables Enchiladas (2)
Two Vegetable Enchiladas with Zucchini and Squash sauteed in creamy Poblano Pepper Sauce served Rice and Charro Beans
Three Vegetables Enchiladas
Three Vegetables Enchiladas with Zucchini and Squash sauteed in Creamy Poblano Pepper Sauce served with Rice and Charro Beans
Spinach Enchiladas (2)
Two Spinach Enchiladas topped with your choice of roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce or White creamy sauce served with Rice And Charro Beans
Three Spinach Enchiladas
Three Spincah Enchiladas topped with your choice of roasted Red Bell Pepper or White Creamy Sauce served with Rice and Charro Beans
Anaheim Enchiladas (2)
Two Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchiladas with Anaheim Peppers topped with CCC and CCQ served with Rice and Beans
Three Anaheim Enchiladas
Three Beef or chicken Fajita Enchiladas with Anaheim Peppers topped with CCC & CCQ served with Rice and Beans
Chile con Queso Enchiladas (2)
Two Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans
Three Chile con Queso Enchiladas
Three Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans
Mariner's Enchiladas
Two Flour Tortilla Enchiladas with Shrimp, Cheese, and Butter Wine Sauce served with Rice and Charro Beans
Burritos & Chimichangas
Fajita Beef Burrito
One Big Burrito with Beef Fajita, Refried Beans, CCQ inside topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side
Fajita Chicken Burrito
One Big Burrito with Chicken Fajita, Refried Beans, CCQ inside topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side
Burrito Ranchero
One Big Burrito with Ranchero Chicken, Refried Beans inside topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side
Texas Burrito
One Big Burrito with Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans, topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side
Meatless Burrito
One Big Burrito with Refried Beans, CCQ, and Guacamole inside served with Rice on the side
Ranchera Chicken Chimichanga
One Big Ranchera Chicken Chimichanga Topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans
Seasoned Ground Beef Chimichanga
One Big Seasoned Ground Beef Chimichanga topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans
Fajita Beef or Chicken Chimichanga
One Big Fajita Beef or Chicken Chimichanga topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans
Tamales & Flautas
Tamales (2)
Two Homemade Pork Tamales topped with CCC & Melted Cheddar Cheese served with Rice and Beans
Tamale with Fajita
One Tamale & Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken served with Rice and Beans
Tamale with Flauta
One Tamale & One Chicken flauta served with Rice and Beans
Tamale with Crispy Taco
One Tamale & One Crispy Ground Beef Taco served with Rice and Beans
Flautas (2)
Two Shredded Chicken Flautas, with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and served with Rice and Beans
Flautas with Fajitas
One Shredded Chicken Flauta with your choice of Fajitas, with Guacamole, Sour Cream, served with Rice and Beans
Dozen Pork Tamales
Tex-Mex Combos
Galveston
Shrimp enchilada, and crispy beef taco served with Rice,and Beans
Hidalgo
Chicken Flauta, and cheese enchilada seved with Rice, and Beans
San Jacinto
Big Tamale, Cheese Enchilada, and crispy Taco served with Rice, and Beans
Bandera
Carnitas, cheese enchilada, and crispy beef taco served with Rice and Beans
Travis
Fajita Taco Beef or Chicken and Cheese Enchilada served with Rice and Beans
Comal
Two Cheese enchiladas and One Crispy Ground Beef taco served with Rice and Beans
El Paso
One Taco Al Carbon and Cheese Chile Relleno served with Rice and Beans
Fort Bend
One Cheese Enchilada, Crispy Ground Beef Taco, and your Choice Of Fajitas served with Rice and Beans
College Station
One Cheese Enchilada, One Cheese Chile Relleno, and One Taco Al Carbon Beef or Chicken served with Rice or Beans
Chalupas
Chalupas New Braunfels
Two Corn Chalupas, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, with your choice of Ranchero Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef
Chalupa Ana
One Large Flour Chalupa, with Refried Beans, Lettuce, CCQ, and your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken
One Chalupa with Ground beef
One Corn Chalupa, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, with Seasoned Ground Beef
One Chalupa with Ranchera Chicken
One Corn Chalupa, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, with Ranchera Chicken
One Meatless Chalupa
One Corn Chalupa, with Refied Beans, CCQ, and Lettuce
One Chalupa with Beef or Chicken Fajita
One Corn Chalupa, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, and your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken
Chile Rellenos
Cheese Chile Relleno Dinner
One Egg Battered Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese topped with Ranchera Sauce on top served with Rice and Beans
Ground Beef Chile Relleno Dinner
One Egg Battered Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and Ground Beef topped with Ranchera Sauce on top served with Rice and Beans
Fajita Beef or Chicken Chile Relleno Dinner
One Egg Battered Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken topped with Ranchera Sauce served with Rice and Beans
Stuffed Avocado Meal
Fajitas & Grill
Fajita Chicken For 1
A Half a pound of Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese
Fajita Chicken for 2
A Full pound of Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Mix For 1
A Half a pound of Beef and Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Mix For 2
A Full pound of Beef and Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Beef for 1
A Half a pound of Beef Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Beef for 2
A Full pound of Beef served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shreeded Cheese
Vegetables Fajitas For 1
Vegetables Fajitas For 2
Chicken Breast ( Pechuga De Pollo)
One Large cut Chicken Breast Grilled and Sauteed boneless and Skinless served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Carne Asada
A tender thin cut of Premium Black Angus Beef Skirt Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Shrimp Ajillos
Eight Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed in butter, Garlic, Lemon and Butter Wine Sauce served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Shrimp Brochette (6)
Fajitas & Shrimp (Beef) for 1
Fajitas & Shrimp (Beef) for 2
Fajitas & Shrimp (Chicken or Mixed) For 1
A Half a pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with three Ajillo Shrimp served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas & Shrimp (Chicken or Mixed) For 2
A Full pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas With three Ajillo Shrimp served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas & Carnitas (Chicken or Mixed) for 1
A Half a pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas & Carnitas (Chicken or Mixed) for 2
A Full pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas With Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Beef & Carnitas for 1
A Half a pound of Fajita Beef with Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Beef & Carnitas for 2
A Full pound of Fajita Beef with Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded cheese
Fajitas & Ribs (Chicken or Mixed) for 1
A Half a pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with Ribs served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas & Ribs (Chicken or Mixed) For 2
A full pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with Ribs served with Rice, Refied Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Beef & Ribs for 1
A Half a pound of Fajita Beef with Ribs served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Beef & Ribs for 2
A Full pound of Fajita Beef with Ribs served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded cheese
Carnitas for 1
Slow cooked boneless Pork Chunks with Salsa Verde served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Carnitas for 2
Slow cooked boneless Pork Chunks with Salsa Verde served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Pechuga Paraiso
Chicken Breast with Four Jumbo Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, and Ranchera Sauce served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Pechuga Popeye
Chicken Breast topped with sauteed Spinach and Baby Shrimp served with Rice, Refied Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
La Tortuga
Outside Skirt Steak, Chicken Breast, Four Jumbo Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, and Ranchera sauce seved with Rice, Refied Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
La Tortuga (BEEF)
Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)
A Half Rack of Baby back Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
A Fulll Rack of Baby back Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with Rice, Refried beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
William's Platter
Outside Skirt Steak on a bed of Rice, Four Jumbo Shrimp, served with Avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, and Charro Beans
Mixed Grilled Platter (Parilla Mixta)
A Half a pound of Mixed Fajitas, Ribs, Four Jumbo Shrimp, and Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese
KETO Fajitas For 1
SALMON with Baby Shrimp
Sirloin Steak 8 oz. w/ Baked Potato
Cover Picture Fajitas For 1
Cover Picture Fajitas For 2
Soups
Chicken Soup
Tender Chicken Breast Chunks in rich Chicken Broth served with Mexican rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo
Tortilla Soup
Fresh Vegetable Soup with Tortilla chips served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo
Charro Bean Soup
Pinto Beans, tomatoes, and onions served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico De Gallo
Soup and Salads
Choice of Soup and Dinner Salad
Soup and Fajita Beef Taco
Choice of soup with a Fajita Beef Taco served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo
Soup and Chicken Fajita Taco
Choice of soup with a Chicken Fajita Taco served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo
KIDS MENU
#1 Cheese Enchilada
One Cheddar cheese enchilada topped with meat gravy served with Rice and Beans
#2 Crispy Taco
One Ground Beef Crispy Taco with Rice and Beans.
#3 Cheese Quesadilla
Kids size Cheese Quesadilla with Rice and Beans.
#3 Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
One Kids size quesadilla with Chicken Fajita and Cheese served with Rice and Beans.
#3 Beef Fajita Quesadilla
One Kids size quesadilla with Fajita Beef and Cheese served with Rice and Beans.
#3 Beef and Chicken Quesadilla
One Kids size quesadilla with Fajita Beef and Chicken served with Rice and Beans.
#4 Kids Hamburger
One Hamburger served with Fries.
#5 CCQ Puff
CCQ puff served with Rice and Beans.
#6 Taco Al Carbon Beef
One kids Taco al Carbon with Beef Fajita served with Rice and Beans.
#6 Taco Al Carbon Chicken
One kids Taco al Carbon with Chicken Fajita served with Rice and Beans.
#7 Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Nuggets served with Fries.
#8 Bean Burrito
One Kids Bean Burrito served with Rice and Beans.
#9 Ground Beef Burrito
One Kids Burrito with Ground Beef served with Rice and Beans.
#10 Tamale
One Tamale with Rice and Beans.
Sides & A La Carte
Side Green Salsa
Side Red Salsa
Side French Fries
A side serving of French Fries
Side Refried Beans
A side serving of Refried Beans
Side Rice
A side serving of Rice
Side Guacamole
A side serving of Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
A side serving of Sour cream
Side Chile Con Queso
A side serving of Queso
Side Lettuce
A side serving of Lettuce
Side Tomatoes
A side serving of Diced Tomatoes
Side of Cilantro
Side of Grilled Onions
Side of Chopped Onions
Side Grated Cheese
A side serving of Shredded Cheese
Side Mexican Slaw
A side serving of Mexican Style Slaw
Side of Avocado
Side Pico De Gallo
A side serving of Pico De Gallo
Side of Pickled Jalapeños
Side of Fresh Jalapeños
Side of Charros
Side Of Pechuga Gravy
Soft/Crispy Taco A LA CARTE
One single Soft or Crispy Taco
STREET TACO AL LA CARTE
Soft/Crispy Fajita Taco A LA CARTE
Fish Taco A LA CARTE
Shrimp Taco A LA CARTE
Shrimp Enchilada A LA CARTE
Mariner's Ench. A LA CARTE
Chalupa No Meat A LA CARTE
One Corn Chalupa with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Fajita Enchilada A LA CARTE
One single Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada A LA CARTE
One Single Cheese Enchilada, with Cheddar Cheese topped with Meat Gravy
Ranchera CKN Enchilada A LA CARTE
One Single Ranchera chicken Enchilada, With Shredded Chicken topped with Meat Gravy
Ground Beef Enchilada A LA CARTE
One Single Ground beef Enchilada, with Seasoned Ground Beef topped with Meat gravy
SPINACH ENCH. A LA CARTE
Enchilada VERDE A LA CARTE
Anaheim Enchilada A LA CARTE
One single Anaheim Enchilada
VEGETABLE ENCH. A LA CARTE
Flauta A LA CARTE
One Single Shredded chicken Flauta with Guacamole and Sour Cream
Big Tamale A LA CARTE
One Single Pork Tamale topped with CCC and Shredded Cheese
Taco AL Carbon (Chicken) A LA CARTE
One single Chicken Taco Al Carbon served with Pico de Gallo and CCQ
Taco AL Carbon (Beef) A LA CARTE
One single Beef Taco Al Carbon served with Pico de Gallo and CCQ
Chalupa (Ground Beef) A LA CARTE
One Chalupa with Ground Beef
Chalupa (Ranchera CKN) A LA CARTE
One Chalupa with Ranchera Chicken
Chalupa (Fajita Beef or Chicken) A LA CARTE
One Chalupa Topped with your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken
Bowl of Chile Con Carne
One Bowl of Chile Con Carne, Charros, Cheese and Onions
Cup of Soup
One cup of Soup and your choice between Chicken, Tortilla, Charros.
Chile Relleno (Cheese) A LA CARTE
One Chile Relleno with Monterrey Jack Cheese inside topped with Ranchero Sauce
Chile Relleno (Fajita Beef) A LA CARTE
One Chile Relleno with Fajita Beef and Cheese inside topped with Ranchero Sauce
Chile Relleno (Chicken Ranchera) A LA CARTE
One Chile Relleno with Fajita Chicken and Cheese inside topped Ranchero Sauce
Side of Toreados
Side of Blue CCQ
Side of Bacon (6 Strips)
Stuffed Avocado A LA CARTE
Side of Tortillas
Cheese Puff A LA CARTE
Side of Blue Sour Cream
Side of Salsa Picante
Jalapeno Poppers (2)
XTRA LANCHA(Rice&Beans)
Side of Sautéed Mushrooms
Baked Potato
Side of Limes/Lemons
DESSERTS
Sopapilla (1)
Sopapillas (2)
Sopapillas (4)
Four Fried Puffy Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon served with Natural Honey
Sopapillas (6)
Six Fried Puffy Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon served with Natural Honey
Flan
Mexican Style Custard
Tres Leches Cake
Homemade Pound cake dipped in three types of Milk
Half Sheet Tres Leches
Full Sheet Tres Leches
Churro with Cajeta (1)
Churros with Cajeta (2)
Churros with Cajeta (4)
Four Fried Stick Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon and seved with Mexican Style Caramel
Churros with Cajeta (6)
Six Fries Stick Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon served with a Mexican Syle Caramel
Fried Ice Cream
A Vanilla Ice Cream ball
Vanilla Ice Cream
One Ball of Ice cream serves with Whipped Cream and Chocolate chips