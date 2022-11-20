BG picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ruthie’s Tex-Mex 16687 W. Airport Blvd. Sugar Land, TX. 77498

16687 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land

Sugar land, TX 77498

Sodas

COKE

$2.65

DIET COKE

$2.65

SPRITE

$2.65

DR. PEPPER

$2.65

ORANGE SODA

$2.65

ORANGE JUICE

$2.65

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.65

LEMONADE

$2.65

MILK

$2.25

ADULT MILK

$2.75

ICE TEA

$2.65

COFFEE

$2.65

TOGO CUP

$0.25

SMALL SODA

$2.00

GALLON OF TEA

$15.95

GALLON OF LEMONADE

$15.95

TOPOCHICO

$5.00

RED BULL

$2.95

Appetizers

1/2 Ruthie's Nachos CKN/Mixed

$11.95

Individually made Fajita Beef or Chicken nachos with Refried Beans and cheese comes with Guacamole, Sour cream, and Jalapenos

Full Ruthie's Nachos CKN/Mixed

$15.95

1/2 Ruthie's Nachos Beef

$13.95

Full Ruthie's Nachos Beef

$17.95

Individually made Fajita Beef or Chicken nachos with Refried Beans and cheese comes with Guacamole, Sour cream, and Jalapenos

1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.95

Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken Nachos with Refried Beans and Cheese

Full Nachos Supreme

$11.95

Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken Nachos with Refried Beans and Cheese

1/2 Bean/Cheese Nachos

$7.95

Refied Beans and Cheese

Full Bean/Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Refried Beans and Cheese

1/2 Chile Con Queso

$7.95

Gourmet Golden Velvet Melted Cheese

Full Chile Con Queso

$10.95

Gourmet Golden Velvet Melted Cheese

1/2 Guacamole

$7.95

Hand made Guacamole

Full Guacamole

$11.95

Hand made Guacamole

1/2 Solita's Platter

$12.95

Fajitas nachos, Quesadillas, Flautitas, and Jalapeno Poppers

Full Solita's Platter

$16.95

Fajitas nachos, Quesadillas, Flautitas, and Jalapeno Poppers

Fry Nachos (Frachos)

$8.95

Chicharrones

$10.95

Melted Cheese

Flameado with Fajita Chicken

$8.95

Melted Monterrey Jack cheese with Chicken Fajita served with Handmade Tortillas & Pico de Gallo

Flameado with Fajita Beef

$9.95

Melted Monterrey Jack cheese with Beef Fajita served with Handmade Tortillas & Pico de Gallo

Flameado with Mexican Chorizo

$9.95

Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with Mexican Sausage (aka) Chorizo

Flameado with Shrimp Ranchera

$9.95

Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with Baby Shrimp and Ranchera Salsa

Salads

Fajita Salad Beef

$14.95

Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Fajita Beef served with your choice of dressing

Fajita Salad Chicken or Mixed

$12.95

Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Chicken or Mixed Fajita served with your choice of dressing

Ranchera Chicken Salad

$10.95

Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Pulled Chicken sauteed in racnhera sauce served with your choice of dressing

Picadillo Salad

$10.95

Fresh Tossed Spring mix with Ground beef served with your choice of dressing

Ceviche

$11.95

Shimp, Fish, with Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos cured in Lime/Lemon Juice

Dinner Salad

$6.95

Quesadillas

1/2 Fajita Beef Quesadilla

$13.95

Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Full Fajita Beef Quesadilla

$17.95

Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

1/2 Fajita CKN or Mix Quesadilla

$9.95

Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Full Fajita CKN/Mix Full Quesadilla

$15.95

Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

1/2 Veggie Quesadillas

$8.95

Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Full Veggie Quesadillas

$12.95

Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

1/2 Spinach Quesadillas

$8.95

Spinach with roasted red Bell Pepper Sauce Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Full Spinach Quesadillas

$12.95

Spinach with roasted red Bell Pepper Sauce Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

1/2 Shrimp Quesadillas

$10.95

Baby Shimp served with Ranchera Sauce

Full Shrimp Quesadillas

$15.95

Baby Shrimp served with Ranchera Sauce

1/2 Cheese Quesadillas

$8.95

Colby Jack Cheese Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Full Cheese Quesadillas

$12.95

Colby Jack Cheese Seved with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Tacos

Two Crispy or Soft Tacos

$8.95

Two Seasoned Ground Beef Crispy or Soft tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans

Three Crispy or Soft Tacos

$9.95

Three Seasoned Ground Beef Crispy or Soft tacos with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans

Two Fajita Beef Crispy or Soft Tacos

$10.95

Two Beef Fajitas Crispy or Soft Tacos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans

Two Fajita Chicken Crispy or Soft Tacos

$10.95

Three Fajita Beef Crispy or Soft Tacos

$12.95

Three Beef Fajitas Crispy or Soft Tacos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shreeded Cheese served with Rice and Beans

Three Fajita Chicken Crispy or Soft Tacos

$12.95

Fish Tacos (Tacos de Pescado)

$12.95

Two Beer Battered Fish Tacos with our Signature Ruth's Dressing served with Rice and Charro Beans

Shrimp Tacos (Tacos de Camaron)

$12.95

Two Flour Tortilla Tacos with Shrimp sauteed in Ranchera sauce served with Rice and Refried Beans

El Caballero Chicken

$12.95

One Chicken Fajita Taco in a Large Flour Tortilla served with Rice and Beans

El Caballero Beef

$14.95

One Beef Fajita Taco in a Large Flour Torilla served with Rice and Beans

La Pareja Chicken

$20.95

Two Chicken Fajita Tacos in a Large Flour Tortilla served with Rice and Beans

La Pareja Beef

$26.95

Two Beef Fajita Tacos in a Large Flour Tortilla served with Rice and Beans

El Magnifico Chicken (Taco Al Carbon with Flauta)

$15.95

One Chicken Taco Al Carbon with Chicken Flauta served with Rice and Beans

El Magnifico Beef (Taco Al Carbon with Flauta)

$17.95

One Beef Taco Al Carbon with Chicken Flauta served with Rice and Beans

Street Tacos (2)

$11.00

Two street Fajita Tacos in a Corn tortilla, with caramelized Onions, Cilantro, Avocado served with Rice and Charro Beans

Street Tacos (3)

$12.00

Three street Fajita Tacos in Corn tortilla, with caramelized Onions, Avocado, served with Rice and Charro Beans

SOFT/CRISPY BEEF FAJ. TACO ONLY

$5.95

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$11.95

Two Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans

Three Cheese Enchiladas

$14.95

Three Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans

Ground Beef Enchiladas (2)

$12.95

Two seasoned Ground Beef Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans

Three Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.95

Three seasoned Ground Beef Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans

Ranchero CKN Enchiladas (2)

$11.95

Two Sauteed Chicken Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans

Three Ranchero Chicken Enchiladas

$15.95

Three Suateed Chicken Enchiladas topped with Meat Gravy served with Rice and Beans

Fajita Beef Enchiladas (2)

$14.95

Two Fajita Beef Enchiladas topped with cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans

Three Fajita Beef Enchiladas

$16.95

Three Fajita Beef Enchiladas topped with cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans

Fajita Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$13.95

Two Fajita Chicken Enchiladas topped cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans

Three Fajita Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Three Fajita Chicken Enchiladas topped with cheese and CCC served with Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Verdes (2)

$13.95

Two Enchiladas Chicken or Pork topped with Tomatillo, Jalapeno, and avocado sauce, served with Rice and Beans

Three Enchiladas Verdes

$14.95

Three Enchiladas Chicken or Pork topped with Tomatillo, Jalapeno, and Avocado sauce, served with Rice and Beans

Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

$14.95

Two Shrimp Enchiladas sauteed in Ranchera Sauce served with Rice and Beans

Three Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.95

Three Shrimp Enchiladas sauteed in Ranchera Sauce served with Rice and Beans

Vegetables Enchiladas (2)

$10.95

Two Vegetable Enchiladas with Zucchini and Squash sauteed in creamy Poblano Pepper Sauce served Rice and Charro Beans

Three Vegetables Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Vegetables Enchiladas with Zucchini and Squash sauteed in Creamy Poblano Pepper Sauce served with Rice and Charro Beans

Spinach Enchiladas (2)

$10.95

Two Spinach Enchiladas topped with your choice of roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce or White creamy sauce served with Rice And Charro Beans

Three Spinach Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Spincah Enchiladas topped with your choice of roasted Red Bell Pepper or White Creamy Sauce served with Rice and Charro Beans

Anaheim Enchiladas (2)

$15.95

Two Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchiladas with Anaheim Peppers topped with CCC and CCQ served with Rice and Beans

Three Anaheim Enchiladas

$17.95

Three Beef or chicken Fajita Enchiladas with Anaheim Peppers topped with CCC & CCQ served with Rice and Beans

Chile con Queso Enchiladas (2)

$11.95

Two Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans

Three Chile con Queso Enchiladas

$15.95

Three Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans

Mariner's Enchiladas

$16.95

Two Flour Tortilla Enchiladas with Shrimp, Cheese, and Butter Wine Sauce served with Rice and Charro Beans

Burritos & Chimichangas

Fajita Beef Burrito

$13.95

One Big Burrito with Beef Fajita, Refried Beans, CCQ inside topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$12.95

One Big Burrito with Chicken Fajita, Refried Beans, CCQ inside topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side

Burrito Ranchero

$11.95

One Big Burrito with Ranchero Chicken, Refried Beans inside topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side

Texas Burrito

$11.95

One Big Burrito with Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans, topped with Meat Gravy and CCQ served with Rice on the side

Meatless Burrito

$8.95

One Big Burrito with Refried Beans, CCQ, and Guacamole inside served with Rice on the side

Ranchera Chicken Chimichanga

$9.95

One Big Ranchera Chicken Chimichanga Topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans

Seasoned Ground Beef Chimichanga

$9.95

One Big Seasoned Ground Beef Chimichanga topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans

Fajita Beef or Chicken Chimichanga

$12.45

One Big Fajita Beef or Chicken Chimichanga topped with CCQ served with Rice and Beans

Tamales & Flautas

Tamales (2)

$9.95

Two Homemade Pork Tamales topped with CCC & Melted Cheddar Cheese served with Rice and Beans

Tamale with Fajita

$12.95

One Tamale & Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken served with Rice and Beans

Tamale with Flauta

$8.95

One Tamale & One Chicken flauta served with Rice and Beans

Tamale with Crispy Taco

$8.95

One Tamale & One Crispy Ground Beef Taco served with Rice and Beans

Flautas (2)

$9.95

Two Shredded Chicken Flautas, with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and served with Rice and Beans

Flautas with Fajitas

$12.95

One Shredded Chicken Flauta with your choice of Fajitas, with Guacamole, Sour Cream, served with Rice and Beans

Dozen Pork Tamales

$25.00

Tex-Mex Combos

Galveston

$12.95

Shrimp enchilada, and crispy beef taco served with Rice,and Beans

Hidalgo

$9.95

Chicken Flauta, and cheese enchilada seved with Rice, and Beans

San Jacinto

$11.95

Big Tamale, Cheese Enchilada, and crispy Taco served with Rice, and Beans

Bandera

$12.95

Carnitas, cheese enchilada, and crispy beef taco served with Rice and Beans

Travis

$16.95

Fajita Taco Beef or Chicken and Cheese Enchilada served with Rice and Beans

Comal

$12.95

Two Cheese enchiladas and One Crispy Ground Beef taco served with Rice and Beans

El Paso

$16.95

One Taco Al Carbon and Cheese Chile Relleno served with Rice and Beans

Fort Bend

$16.95

One Cheese Enchilada, Crispy Ground Beef Taco, and your Choice Of Fajitas served with Rice and Beans

College Station

$18.95

One Cheese Enchilada, One Cheese Chile Relleno, and One Taco Al Carbon Beef or Chicken served with Rice or Beans

Chalupas

Chalupas New Braunfels

$9.95

Two Corn Chalupas, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, with your choice of Ranchero Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef

Chalupa Ana

$12.95

One Large Flour Chalupa, with Refried Beans, Lettuce, CCQ, and your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken

One Chalupa with Ground beef

$3.90

One Corn Chalupa, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, with Seasoned Ground Beef

One Chalupa with Ranchera Chicken

$3.90

One Corn Chalupa, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, with Ranchera Chicken

One Meatless Chalupa

$3.75

One Corn Chalupa, with Refied Beans, CCQ, and Lettuce

One Chalupa with Beef or Chicken Fajita

$5.95

One Corn Chalupa, with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce, and your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken

Chile Rellenos

Cheese Chile Relleno Dinner

$10.95

One Egg Battered Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese topped with Ranchera Sauce on top served with Rice and Beans

Ground Beef Chile Relleno Dinner

$11.95

One Egg Battered Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and Ground Beef topped with Ranchera Sauce on top served with Rice and Beans

Fajita Beef or Chicken Chile Relleno Dinner

$13.95

One Egg Battered Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken topped with Ranchera Sauce served with Rice and Beans

Stuffed Avocado Meal

$13.95

Fajitas & Grill

Fajita Chicken For 1

$18.95

A Half a pound of Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese

Fajita Chicken for 2

$35.95

A Full pound of Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Mix For 1

$20.95

A Half a pound of Beef and Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Mix For 2

$38.95

A Full pound of Beef and Chicken Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Beef for 1

$21.95

A Half a pound of Beef Fajita served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Beef for 2

$42.95

A Full pound of Beef served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Shreeded Cheese

Vegetables Fajitas For 1

$18.95

Vegetables Fajitas For 2

$35.95

Chicken Breast ( Pechuga De Pollo)

$15.95

One Large cut Chicken Breast Grilled and Sauteed boneless and Skinless served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Carne Asada

$24.95

A tender thin cut of Premium Black Angus Beef Skirt Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Shrimp Ajillos

$24.95

Eight Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed in butter, Garlic, Lemon and Butter Wine Sauce served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Shrimp Brochette (6)

$34.95

Fajitas & Shrimp (Beef) for 1

$30.95

Fajitas & Shrimp (Beef) for 2

$54.95

Fajitas & Shrimp (Chicken or Mixed) For 1

$27.95

A Half a pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with three Ajillo Shrimp served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas & Shrimp (Chicken or Mixed) For 2

$51.95

A Full pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas With three Ajillo Shrimp served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas & Carnitas (Chicken or Mixed) for 1

$17.95

A Half a pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas & Carnitas (Chicken or Mixed) for 2

$33.95

A Full pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas With Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Beef & Carnitas for 1

$19.95

A Half a pound of Fajita Beef with Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Beef & Carnitas for 2

$37.95

A Full pound of Fajita Beef with Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded cheese

Fajitas & Ribs (Chicken or Mixed) for 1

$21.95

A Half a pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with Ribs served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas & Ribs (Chicken or Mixed) For 2

$37.95

A full pound of Chicken or Mixed Fajitas with Ribs served with Rice, Refied Beans, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Beef & Ribs for 1

$21.95

A Half a pound of Fajita Beef with Ribs served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Beef & Ribs for 2

$39.95

A Full pound of Fajita Beef with Ribs served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded cheese

Carnitas for 1

$13.95

Slow cooked boneless Pork Chunks with Salsa Verde served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Carnitas for 2

$22.95

Slow cooked boneless Pork Chunks with Salsa Verde served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Pechuga Paraiso

$24.95

Chicken Breast with Four Jumbo Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, and Ranchera Sauce served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Pechuga Popeye

$19.95

Chicken Breast topped with sauteed Spinach and Baby Shrimp served with Rice, Refied Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

La Tortuga

$28.95

Outside Skirt Steak, Chicken Breast, Four Jumbo Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, and Ranchera sauce seved with Rice, Refied Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

La Tortuga (BEEF)

$31.95

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

$18.95

A Half Rack of Baby back Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$31.95

A Fulll Rack of Baby back Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with Rice, Refried beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

William's Platter

$24.95

Outside Skirt Steak on a bed of Rice, Four Jumbo Shrimp, served with Avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, and Charro Beans

Mixed Grilled Platter (Parilla Mixta)

$47.95

A Half a pound of Mixed Fajitas, Ribs, Four Jumbo Shrimp, and Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

KETO Fajitas For 1

$18.95

SALMON with Baby Shrimp

$22.95

Sirloin Steak 8 oz. w/ Baked Potato

$24.95

Cover Picture Fajitas For 1

$26.95

Cover Picture Fajitas For 2

$47.95

Soups

Chicken Soup

$9.95

Tender Chicken Breast Chunks in rich Chicken Broth served with Mexican rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo

Tortilla Soup

$9.95

Fresh Vegetable Soup with Tortilla chips served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo

Charro Bean Soup

$9.95

Pinto Beans, tomatoes, and onions served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico De Gallo

Soup and Salads

$10.95

Choice of Soup and Dinner Salad

Soup and Fajita Beef Taco

$15.95

Choice of soup with a Fajita Beef Taco served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo

Soup and Chicken Fajita Taco

$13.95

Choice of soup with a Chicken Fajita Taco served with Mexican Rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo

KIDS MENU

#1 Cheese Enchilada

$4.25

One Cheddar cheese enchilada topped with meat gravy served with Rice and Beans

#2 Crispy Taco

$4.25

One Ground Beef Crispy Taco with Rice and Beans.

#3 Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Kids size Cheese Quesadilla with Rice and Beans.

#3 Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$5.25

One Kids size quesadilla with Chicken Fajita and Cheese served with Rice and Beans.

#3 Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$5.25

One Kids size quesadilla with Fajita Beef and Cheese served with Rice and Beans.

#3 Beef and Chicken Quesadilla

$5.25

One Kids size quesadilla with Fajita Beef and Chicken served with Rice and Beans.

#4 Kids Hamburger

$5.75

One Hamburger served with Fries.

#5 CCQ Puff

$3.95

CCQ puff served with Rice and Beans.

#6 Taco Al Carbon Beef

$5.25

One kids Taco al Carbon with Beef Fajita served with Rice and Beans.

#6 Taco Al Carbon Chicken

$5.25

One kids Taco al Carbon with Chicken Fajita served with Rice and Beans.

#7 Chicken Nuggets

$4.75

Chicken Nuggets served with Fries.

#8 Bean Burrito

$3.95

One Kids Bean Burrito served with Rice and Beans.

#9 Ground Beef Burrito

$4.25

One Kids Burrito with Ground Beef served with Rice and Beans.

#10 Tamale

$4.25

One Tamale with Rice and Beans.

Sides & A La Carte

Side Green Salsa

$1.95

Side Red Salsa

$1.85

Side French Fries

$3.00

A side serving of French Fries

Side Refried Beans

$2.50

A side serving of Refried Beans

Side Rice

$2.50

A side serving of Rice

Side Guacamole

$4.25

A side serving of Guacamole

Side Sour Cream

$1.65

A side serving of Sour cream

Side Chile Con Queso

$4.25

A side serving of Queso

Side Lettuce

$1.00

A side serving of Lettuce

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

A side serving of Diced Tomatoes

Side of Cilantro

$1.25

Side of Grilled Onions

$2.95

Side of Chopped Onions

$1.95

Side Grated Cheese

$2.70

A side serving of Shredded Cheese

Side Mexican Slaw

$2.50

A side serving of Mexican Style Slaw

Side of Avocado

$2.95

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

A side serving of Pico De Gallo

Side of Pickled Jalapeños

$1.95

Side of Fresh Jalapeños

$1.95

Side of Charros

$2.50

Side Of Pechuga Gravy

$2.50

Soft/Crispy Taco A LA CARTE

$3.45

One single Soft or Crispy Taco

STREET TACO AL LA CARTE

$4.75

Soft/Crispy Fajita Taco A LA CARTE

$4.75

Fish Taco A LA CARTE

$4.50

Shrimp Taco A LA CARTE

$4.50

Shrimp Enchilada A LA CARTE

$4.50

Mariner's Ench. A LA CARTE

$6.95

Chalupa No Meat A LA CARTE

$2.75

One Corn Chalupa with Refried Beans, CCQ, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Fajita Enchilada A LA CARTE

$4.75

One single Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada A LA CARTE

$3.75

One Single Cheese Enchilada, with Cheddar Cheese topped with Meat Gravy

Ranchera CKN Enchilada A LA CARTE

$3.75

One Single Ranchera chicken Enchilada, With Shredded Chicken topped with Meat Gravy

Ground Beef Enchilada A LA CARTE

$3.75

One Single Ground beef Enchilada, with Seasoned Ground Beef topped with Meat gravy

SPINACH ENCH. A LA CARTE

$4.25

Enchilada VERDE A LA CARTE

$4.75

Anaheim Enchilada A LA CARTE

$4.75

One single Anaheim Enchilada

VEGETABLE ENCH. A LA CARTE

$4.25

Flauta A LA CARTE

$3.75

One Single Shredded chicken Flauta with Guacamole and Sour Cream

Big Tamale A LA CARTE

$3.75

One Single Pork Tamale topped with CCC and Shredded Cheese

Taco AL Carbon (Chicken) A LA CARTE

$8.00

One single Chicken Taco Al Carbon served with Pico de Gallo and CCQ

Taco AL Carbon (Beef) A LA CARTE

$10.00

One single Beef Taco Al Carbon served with Pico de Gallo and CCQ

Chalupa (Ground Beef) A LA CARTE

$3.90

One Chalupa with Ground Beef

Chalupa (Ranchera CKN) A LA CARTE

$3.90

One Chalupa with Ranchera Chicken

Chalupa (Fajita Beef or Chicken) A LA CARTE

$5.95

One Chalupa Topped with your Choice of Fajita Beef or Chicken

Bowl of Chile Con Carne

$7.00

One Bowl of Chile Con Carne, Charros, Cheese and Onions

Cup of Soup

$3.95

One cup of Soup and your choice between Chicken, Tortilla, Charros.

Chile Relleno (Cheese) A LA CARTE

$7.45

One Chile Relleno with Monterrey Jack Cheese inside topped with Ranchero Sauce

Chile Relleno (Fajita Beef) A LA CARTE

$9.00

One Chile Relleno with Fajita Beef and Cheese inside topped with Ranchero Sauce

Chile Relleno (Chicken Ranchera) A LA CARTE

$8.50

One Chile Relleno with Fajita Chicken and Cheese inside topped Ranchero Sauce

Side of Toreados

$2.95

Side of Blue CCQ

$1.95

Side of Bacon (6 Strips)

$4.95

Stuffed Avocado A LA CARTE

$7.95

Side of Tortillas

$2.75

Cheese Puff A LA CARTE

$2.85

Side of Blue Sour Cream

$0.95

Side of Salsa Picante

$1.85

Jalapeno Poppers (2)

$2.50

XTRA LANCHA(Rice&Beans)

$3.50

Side of Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.25

Baked Potato

$6.25

Side of Limes/Lemons

$1.25

DESSERTS

Sopapilla (1)

$1.00

Sopapillas (2)

$2.00

Sopapillas (4)

$4.00

Four Fried Puffy Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon served with Natural Honey

Sopapillas (6)

$8.00

Six Fried Puffy Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon served with Natural Honey

Flan

$6.00

Mexican Style Custard

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50

Homemade Pound cake dipped in three types of Milk

Half Sheet Tres Leches

$38.00

Full Sheet Tres Leches

$72.00

Churro with Cajeta (1)

$1.00

Churros with Cajeta (2)

$2.00

Churros with Cajeta (4)

$4.00

Four Fried Stick Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon and seved with Mexican Style Caramel

Churros with Cajeta (6)

$8.00

Six Fries Stick Pastries topped with Sugar and Cinnamon served with a Mexican Syle Caramel

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

A Vanilla Ice Cream ball

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

One Ball of Ice cream serves with Whipped Cream and Chocolate chips

Chocolate Waffle

$6.00

Birthday Buñuelo

Buñuelos (1)

$1.00

Buñuelos (4)

$4.00

Buñuelos (6)

$8.00

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$7.00

1/2 PINTS

1/2 PINT CCQ

$7.50

1/2 PINT CHARROS

$3.50

1/2 PINT GREEN SALSA

$2.50

1/2 PINT MEXICAN SLAW

$4.95

1/2 PINT OF GUACAMOLE

$7.50

1/2 PINT OF PICO DE GALLO

$3.50

1/2 PINT OF RED SALSA

$2.50

1/2 PINT OF SHREDDED CHEESE

$3.95

1/2 PINT REFRIED BEANS

$3.50

1/2 PINT RICE

$3.50

1/2 PINT OF CHILE CON CARNE

$4.50

1/2 PINT OF PICADILLO (i.e. Ground Beef)

$5.95

1/2 PINT RANCHERA SALSA

$3.25

PINTS