Ruthie's Boardwalk Social imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Ruthie's Boardwalk Social

71 Reviews

$

1397 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Donation sandwiches

Support a local charity or group in need by buying them a grilled cheese sandwich. Feel free to use the comments section to recommend a local group in need.

Donate 10 grilled cheeses

$75.00

Buy 10 grilled cheeses and we will deliver it to a local charity or group in need.

30 ATTENTION HOMES grilled cheeses & fries

$225.00

Buy 30 grilled cheese sandwiches and fries to be delivered to the residents of Attention Homes. We will coordinate scheduling and delivery.

Donate 50 grilled cheeses

$300.00

Buy 50 grilled cheeses and we will deliver them to multiple local charities or groups in need. Feel free to use the comments section to recommend a local group in need.

Un-employee meal

$10.00

Buy a grilled cheese and fries for an out of work restaurant employee (from another local restaurant). We will distribute these meals directly from our shop.

Donate a grilled cheese

$8.00

Buy a grilled cheese and we will deliver it to a local charity or group in need.

Donate 25 grilled cheeses

$175.00

Buy 25 grilled cheese and we will deliver it to the staff of a local charity or group in need. Feel free to use the comments section to recommend a local group in need.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet grilled cheese, French fries and tomato soup.

Website

Location

1397 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social image
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen-Dazs
orange starNo Reviews
1148 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,330
950 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rye Society Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Scratch Kitchen - Denver - Garfield
orange star4.4 • 214
2299 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Waffle Lab - Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
1155 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1262 College Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
My Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.7 • 3,237
3280 28th Street Unit 2 Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston