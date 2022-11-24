Ruthie's All-Day Thanksgiving Carryout imageView gallery
Ruthie's All-Day Thanksgiving Takeout

3411 5th St S

Arlington, VA 22204

Family Dinner

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner and Fixins

$300.00

Serves 10 -12 guests Whole Smoked Turkey (approx 18 pounds) Served with Milk Bread, Gravy, and Cranberry Sauce 2 Quarts of the following: Sausage Stuffing Orange-Ginger Cranberry Sauce Green Bean Casserole Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes Candied Yams Ruthie's Mac and Cheese

Appetizers for the Family

Ruthie's Pimento Cheese

Hearty Grain Salad for Four

$21.00

Quinoa, Avocado, Sunflower, Crispy Black Peas, Lemon, Watercress, Crushed Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hummus

Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Garlic Croutons, Paprika, Chives (12 Pieces)

Squash and Apple Salad for Four

$21.00

Roasted Butternut, Sliced Apples, Cranberries, Frisee, Arugula, Apple Cider Honey Vinaigrette, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese

Buttermilk Biscuits

$21.00

Served with Honey Butter and Jam (12 Pieces)

Skillet Corn Bread

$6.00

Accompanied with Benne-Honey Butter Serves 2-3

Meats for the Family

Smoked Turkey Breast

$26.00

Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound

Smoked Bricket

$34.00

by the pound

Whole Racks of Ribs

$36.00

Benne Seeds

Family Style Sides by the Quart

Quarts of Sides serves 3-4 guests

Candied Yams

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts with Fish Sauce Vinaigrette

$18.00

Sausage Stuffing

$18.00

Green Bean Casserole

$18.00

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$18.00

Traditional Turkey Gravy

$17.00

Collard Greens with Smoked Tomatoes

$15.00

Ruthie's Mac and Cheese

$19.00

Desserts

Six Campfire Cookies

$12.00

Apple Pie

$35.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Thanksgiving Carryout Offerings

3411 5th St S, Arlington, VA 22204

