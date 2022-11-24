Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Southern
Ruthie's All-Day Thanksgiving Takeout
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Thanksgiving Carryout Offerings
Location
3411 5th St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
No Reviews
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2 Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant