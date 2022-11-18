River City Wood Fire imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Pizza

River City Wood Fire The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile

No reviews yet

Richmond

Richmond, VA 23112

Order Again

Popular Items

Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza
Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Meat Pizzas

Churchill

$13.50

The Churchill is back for a limited time!! This buffalo chicken pie features house-made fire sauce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, and your choice of a ranch or Bleu cheese drizzle (served on the side).

Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza

Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza

$12.50

Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Pepperoni, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)

Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza

Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza

$13.00

Crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, & our house-made spicy honey drizzle after the fire. (Red Pizza)

Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza

Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza

$13.50

House marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, & mushrooms. (Red Pizza)

Hawaii 5-0 Pizza

Hawaii 5-0 Pizza

$13.00

Red pepper flakes, black pepper, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, mozzarella, smoked bacon, pineapple, & our house-made spicy honey drizzled after the fire. (White Pizza)

Defibrillator Pizza

Defibrillator Pizza

$16.00

A meat lovers pizza made with house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, chicken, pepperoni, meatballs & a single piece of spinach. (Red Pizza)

Scott’s Addition Pizza

Scott’s Addition Pizza

$13.00

Our house-made BBQ sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, red onions, & chicken.

Americana Pizza

Americana Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

House marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, white onion, green pepper, pepperoni, & Italian sausage. (Supreme Pizza)

C.B.R./C.B.B Pizza

C.B.R./C.B.B Pizza

$13.00

"Chicken Bacon Ranch/ Chicken Bacon Blue Cheese" House marinara, garlic-pepper ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, white cheddar, & a choice of house-made ranch or blue cheese drizzled after the fire. (Red & White Pizza)

Sir Brussels Pizza

Sir Brussels Pizza

$13.50Out of stock

Fresh brussel sprout leaves, minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, smoked bacon, parmesan, & mozzarella. (White Pizza)

64 West Pizza

64 West Pizza

$12.50

Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella, & smoked bacon. (White Pizza)

Fulton Hill Pizza

Fulton Hill Pizza

$13.50

Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella, fontina, Italian sausage, & pepperoni. (White Pizza)

Shafer Court Pizza

Shafer Court Pizza

$13.50

Minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, mushrooms, fresh basil, smoked bacon, parmesan, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)

Vegetarian Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Choice of house marinara or crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)

Little Italy Pizza

Little Italy Pizza

$12.00

Fresh basil, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, seas salt, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Margherita Pizza)

Carol Anne Pizza

Carol Anne Pizza

$12.50

Fresh minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan, fresh spinach, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)

Maymont Pizza

Maymont Pizza

$13.50

Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, mushrooms, & fontina. (White Vegetarian Pizza)

Hawaiian (VEGETARIAN VERSION*)

$13.00

Our sweet and spicy Hawaii 5-0 made vegetarian! Pineapple, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella, olive oil, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, topped with our house-made spicy honey after the fire!

Zinski (VEGETARIAN VERSION*)

$13.00

*Contains wheat gluten* Our classic pepperoni made VEGETARIAN! Olive oil, salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, VEGAN pepperoni (contains wheat gluten)!

Angry Zinski (VEGETARIAN VERSION*)

$13.50

*Contains wheat gluten* Sweet and spicy Angry Zinski made VEGETARIAN! Olive oil, salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, VEGAN pepperoni (contains wheat), topped with our house-made spicy honey!

Vegan Pizzas (No Dairy/Animal Products)

RVA Vegan Pizza

RVA Vegan Pizza

$12.50

Crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, minced garlic, fresh basil, twin oaks chorizo (contains soy) & house made cashew cheese! (Contains nuts)

Vegan Vincent Vega Pizza

$12.50

House marinara, red onions, mushrooms, twin oaks chorizo (contains soy), & house made cashew cheese! (Contains nuts).

Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni

$13.50

**Contains Gluten** Vegan pepperoni pizza. Vegan pepperoni (contains wheat gluten), crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, & House made cashew cheese! (Contains nuts).

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizzas

$13.00

*CELIAC CUSTOMERS: We cannot guarantee zero traces of gluten. If you order a gluten free pizza, please be advised to eat and enjoy at your own risk.* Ingredients: Olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, fresh basil, and mozzarella. (Margherita Pizza)

Wings

2 Jumbo Chicken legs, cooked in our wood fired oven and double fried like our wings!
10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Salad

Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing (always on the side).
House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch Side

$1.25

House made, creamy ranch dressing made with fresh dill.

Bleu Cheese Side

$1.25

House made, creamy gorgonzola bleu cheese dressing.

Hot Honey Side

$1.25

House made habanero infused honey. Medium heat with a drizzable consistency.

Buffalo Sauce Side

$1.25

Classic butter-based buffalo sauce. Creamy and spicy.

Marinara

$1.25

Made in-house.

Red Pepper Flakes

House-brined Jalapeños Side

$1.50

BBQ Side

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Made from scratch, sourdough, wood fired 10" personal pizza, wings and more. We are a Food Truck and our location is constantly changing.

Website

Location

Richmond, Richmond, VA 23112

Directions

Gallery
River City Wood Fire image
River City Wood Fire image

