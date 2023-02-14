  • Home
3681 Speeks Drive

River City Wood Fire- Franklin Truck 3681 Speeks Drive

No reviews yet

3681 Speeks Drive

Midlothian, VA 23112

Meat Pizzas

*SPECIAL* The Smokehouse

$15.00

Fresh garlic, sea salt, olive oil, black pepper, Parmesan, light mozzarella, smoked gouda, smoked brisket, hot cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, red onion, “El Machete” smoked honey drizzle after the fire.

Churchill

$13.50

The Churchill is back for a limited time!! This buffalo chicken pie features house-made fire sauce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, and your choice of a ranch or Bleu cheese drizzle (served on the side).

Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza

Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza
$12.50

$12.50

Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Pepperoni, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)

Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza

Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza
$13.00

$13.00

Crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, & our house-made spicy honey drizzle after the fire. (Red Pizza)

Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza

Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza
$13.50

$13.50

House marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, & mushrooms. (Red Pizza)

Hawaii 5-0 Pizza

Hawaii 5-0 Pizza
$13.00

$13.00

Red pepper flakes, black pepper, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, mozzarella, smoked bacon, pineapple, & our house-made spicy honey drizzled after the fire. (White Pizza)

Defibrillator Pizza

Defibrillator Pizza
$16.00

$16.00

A meat lovers pizza made with house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, chicken, pepperoni, & a single piece of spinach. (Red Pizza)

Scott’s Addition Pizza

Scott's Addition Pizza
$13.00

$13.00

Our house-made BBQ sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, red onions, & chicken.

C.B.R./C.B.B Pizza

C.B.R./C.B.B Pizza
$13.00

$13.00

"Chicken Bacon Ranch/ Chicken Bacon Blue Cheese" House marinara, garlic-pepper ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, white cheddar, & a choice of house-made ranch or blue cheese drizzled after the fire. (Red & White Pizza)

64 West Pizza

64 West Pizza

$12.50

Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella, & smoked bacon. (White Pizza)

Fulton Hill Pizza

Fulton Hill Pizza
$13.50

$13.50

Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella, fontina, Italian sausage, & pepperoni. (White Pizza)

Shafer Court Pizza

Shafer Court Pizza
$13.50

$13.50

Minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, mushrooms, fresh basil, smoked bacon, parmesan, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)

Korean BBQ & Kimchee Pizza

$14.00

*NEW* House made Kimchee & Korean Beef BBQ (bulgogi), fresh spinach & basil, lite mozzarella, fresh garlic, olive oil, black pepper, sesame seeds after the fire. (contains sesame oil)

Vegetarian Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Choice of house marinara or crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)

Little Italy Pizza

Little Italy Pizza
$12.00

$12.00

Fresh basil, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, seas salt, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Margherita Pizza)

Carol Anne Pizza

Carol Anne Pizza
$12.50

$12.50

Fresh minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan, fresh spinach, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)

Maymont Pizza

Maymont Pizza

$13.50

Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, mushrooms, & fontina. (White Vegetarian Pizza)

Hawaiian (VEGETARIAN VERSION*)

$13.00

Our sweet and spicy Hawaii 5-0 made vegetarian! Pineapple, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella, olive oil, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, topped with our house-made spicy honey after the fire!

Zinski (VEGETARIAN VERSION*)

$13.00

*Contains wheat gluten* Our classic pepperoni made VEGETARIAN! Olive oil, salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, VEGAN pepperoni (contains wheat gluten)!

Angry Zinski (VEGETARIAN VERSION*)

$13.50

*Contains wheat gluten* Sweet and spicy Angry Zinski made VEGETARIAN! Olive oil, salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, VEGAN pepperoni (contains wheat), topped with our house-made spicy honey!

Veggie Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.00

Ketchup-mustard purée, spinach, Beyond Meat-hamburger, lite mozz, white cheddar, red onions, mushrooms. Topped with dill pickles after the fire.

Vegan Pizzas (No Dairy/Animal Products)

RVA Vegan Pizza

RVA Vegan Pizza
$12.50

$12.50

Crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, minced garlic, fresh basil, Vegan Italian Sausage (contains soy or tempeh) & house made cashew cheese! (Contains nuts)

Vegan Vincent Vega Pizza

$12.50

House marinara, red onions, mushrooms, Vegan Italian Sausage (contains soy or tempeh), & house made cashew cheese! (Contains nuts).

Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni
$13.50

$13.50

**Contains Gluten** Vegan pepperoni pizza. Vegan pepperoni (contains wheat gluten), crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, & House made cashew cheese! (Contains nuts).

Vegan Cheese Burger Pizza

Vegan Cheese Burger Pizza
$13.00

$13.00

Beyond burger, tomato-mustard purée, spinach leaves, red onion, mushrooms, & our house-made cashew cheese (contains nuts). Dill pickles after the fire.

*VEGAN* Royal with Cheese

House marinara, vegan pepperoni, veganItalian sausage, mushrooms, cashew cheese

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizzas

$13.00

*CELIAC CUSTOMERS: We cannot guarantee zero traces of gluten. If you order a gluten free pizza, please be advised to eat and enjoy at your own risk.* Ingredients: Olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, fresh basil, and mozzarella. (Margherita Pizza)

Salad

Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing (always on the side).
House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing.

Desserts

Cannoli shells. 3 filled with cream filling and chocolate chips and 3 filled with pistachio cream.
*SPECIAL* Mini Piña Colada Upside-Down Cakes

*SPECIAL* Mini Piña Colada Upside-Down Cakes
$6.00

$6.00

Mini pineapple upside-down cakes with a coconut, “El Machete” buttercream drizzled on top. 2 per order.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch Side

$1.25

House made, buttermilk ranch dressing made with fresh herbs

Bleu Cheese Side

$1.25

House made, creamy gorgonzola bleu cheese dressing.

Hot Honey Side

$1.25

House made habanero infused honey. Medium heat with a drizzable consistency.

Buffalo Sauce Side

$1.25

Classic butter-based buffalo sauce. Creamy and spicy.

Marinara

$1.25

Made in-house.

Red Pepper Flakes

House-brined Jalapeños Side

$1.50

BBQ Side

$1.25

BIG ranch side (8 oz)

$5.00

House made, buttermilk ranch dressing made with fresh herbs

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3681 Speeks Drive, Midlothian, VA 23112

