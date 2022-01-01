Rv's Home of the Hoagy
No reviews yet
2420 US 30
Oswego, IL 60543
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers
Angus Beef Burger
More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, ketchup & mustard on a Brioche bun.
Angus Beef Cheeseburger
More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted American cheese, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, ketchup & mustard on a Brioche bun.
Black & Blue Burger
More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted Bleu cheese and sauteed mushrooms on a Brioche bun.
Build Your Own Burger
Italiano Burger
More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef, our homemade Pomodoro sauce with sauteed onions and shredded Mozarrella and Provolone chesses on a Brioche bun.
Macho Burger
More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted American or Queso cheese, avocado, jalapeno peppers, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce on a Brioche bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted Baby Swiss cheese, sauteed musgrooms & sliced sauteed onions on a Brioche bun.
Robbie Burger
More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus Ground Beef, American cheese, 1 egg, jalapeno bacon and spiced mayonaise
Southsider Burger
Steak
Steak Sweet M.O.B
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Steak Sweet Petite
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Steak Sweet XXL
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Steak Italiano Hoagy M.O.B
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Steak Italiano Hoagy Petite
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Steak Italiano Hoagy XXL
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Steak Special M.O.B
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped and simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon
Tiny's Steak Special Petite
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped and simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon
Tiny's Steak Special XXL
Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped and simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon
Chicken
Chicken Sweet PETITE
Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Chicken Sweet M.O.B.
Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Chicken Sweet XXL
Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Chicken Special PETITE
Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Chicken Special M.O.B.
Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Chicken Special XXL
Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll.
Chicken Italiano Hoagy PETITE
Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with Italian sausage, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Chicken Italiano Hoagy M.O.B.
Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with Italian sausage, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Chicken Italiano Hoagy XXL
Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with Italian sausage, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Pork
Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet PETITE
Slow cooked pork shoulder simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet M.O.B.
Slow cooked pork shoulder simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet XXL
Slow cooked pork shoulder simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.
Pork Italiano Hoagy PETITE
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Pork Italiano Hoagy M.O.B.
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Pork Italiano Hoagy XXL
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Pork Special PETITE
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon
Tiny's Pork Special M.O.B.
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon
Tiny's Pork Special XXL
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon
Beyond Steak
Tiny's Beyond Steak Special Petite
Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Beyond Steak Special M.O.B.
Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a Hoagy roll.
Beyond Steak Italiano Hoagy Petite
Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a Hoagy roll.
Beyond Steak Italiano Hoagy M.O.B
Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomatoes, & hot or mild Giardinera on a Hoagy roll.
Beyond Steak Sweet Petite
Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomatoes, & hot or mild Giardinera on a Hoagy roll.
Beyond Steak Sweet M.O.B
Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomatoes, & hot or mild Giardinera on a Hoagy roll.
Seafood
Tiny's Lobster Hoagy PETITE
Perfectly cooked lobster, drawn butter, lemon shaved onions & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a butter toasted Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Lobster Hoagy M.O.B.
Perfectly cooked lobster, drawn butter, lemon shaved onions & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a butter toasted Hoagy roll.
Tiny's Lobster Hoagy XXL
Perfectly cooked lobster, drawn butter, lemon shaved onions & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a butter toasted Hoagy roll.
Sausage
Combo’s
Steak Sweet & Italian Sausage Petite Combo
Steak Sweet & Italian Sausage MOB Combo
Steak Sweet & Italian Sausage XXL Combo
Tiny’s Steak Special & Italian Sausage Petite Combo
Tiny’s Steak Special & Italian Sausage MOB Combo
Tiny’s Steak Special & Italian Sausage XXL Combo
Steak & Sausage Italiano Petite Combo
Steak & Sausage Italiano M.O.B. Combo
Steak & Sausage Italiano XXL Combo
Cold Cut Hoagy Sandwiches
Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy LRG
Sliced ham & smoked turkey, American cheese, topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy REG
Sliced ham & smoked turkey, American cheese, topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Ham Hoagy LRG
Sliced ham & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Ham Hoagy REG
Sliced ham & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Original HOTH Hoagy LRG
Krakow ham sausage, cotto salami, beerwurst & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.
Original HOTH Hoagy REG
Krakow ham sausage, cotto salami, beerwurst & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, pickles, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.
Pastrami Hoagy LRG
Premium selected thin sliced pastrami & baby Swiss cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, yellow mustard, RV's spice blend, & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.
Pastrami Hoagy REG
Premium selected thin sliced pastrami & baby Swiss cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, yellow mustard, RV's spice blend, & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.
Turkey Hoagy LRG
Sliced smoked turkey & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Turkey Hoagy REG
Sliced smoked turkey & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Cold Cut Italian Hoagy Reg
Cold Cut Italian Hoagy Lrg
Vegetarian Hoagy Reg
Vegetarian Hoagy Lrg
HOT DOGS - MAXWELL STREET POLISH - GYROS
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicago Style Hot Dog with Fries
Chicago Style Polish with Fries
Chicken Tender Meal w/ fries and drink
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders with Sauce
Chili Dog with Fries
Chili Polish with Fries
Maxwell Street Hot Dog with Fries
Maxwell Street Polish with Fries
Maxwell Street Pork Chop Sandwich/Fries
Bone-in flat grilled pork chop with yellow mustard, sport peppers, and grilled onions on a brioche bun.
Greek Town Gyros
Greek Town Gyro Plate
Pizza Puffs
Pizza Puff w/ fries
French Fries
Poutine's
Chi Steak Sweet Poutine
Lean sliced steak chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce served on hand cut fries.
Chicken Fajita Poutine
Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, grilled red and green peppers, grilled onions, salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Terriyaki Poutine
Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, Terriyaki sauce, green onions & sesame seeds.
Chili Cheesesteak Poutine
Flat iron steak, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, HOTH Chili, fresh cut tomatoes and onions.
Chicken Country Style Poutine
Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, peas & onions.
Beef Country Style Poutine
Ground beef, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms and gravy.
Double Pork Poutine
Slow cooked pork shoulder, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds and bacon.
Garlic Chicken Parmesan Poutine
Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, garlic butter sauce & parmesan cheese.
Make your own Poutine LGE
Choose your toppings.
Make your own Poutine REG
Choose your toppings.
Nacho Grande Poutine
Ground beef, HOTH chili, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
Pork Belly Adobo Poutine
Deep fried pork belly, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, peppercorns, onion and adobo gravy.
Pulled Pork Poutine
Slow cooked pork shoulder, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, HOTH mild or spicy sauce, sliced pickles and diced onions.
Seafood Boil Poutine
Crab leg meat, shrimp, steamed mussels, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, sweet corn cut from the cob, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, creole butter gravy and lemon wedges.
Steak Fajita Poutine
Flat iron steak, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, grilled onions, grilled red & green peppers, salsa & sour cream.
Tiny's Chicken Special Poutine
Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted baby Swiss chesse, seasoned onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" served on hand cut fries.
Traditional Poutine LGE
Tiny's Poutine Signature Gravy, hand cut fries and fresh cheese curds.
Traditional Poutine REG
Tiny's Poutine Signature Gravy, hand cut fries and fresh cheese curds.
Salad
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce chopped and tossed with hot, grilled chicken and croutons in a zesty Parmesan-Ceasar dressing.
Chopped Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, sliced carrots, red cabbage, avocado, tomatoes, chopped cage free eggs, bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, and ranch dressing on the side.
Grilled or Blackened Salmon Salad
Fresh, responsibly sourced salmon in a miso ginger dressing over butter lettuce with cherry tomatoes, radishes, cucumber, orange segments and sesame seeds.
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled marinated flat iron steak, field greens, croutons, bleu cheese, chopped eggs, marinated mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, avocado, smoked bacon and a red zinfandel vinaigrette.
Jerk Shrimp Salad
Chilled shrimp and romaine lettuce tossed in vinaigrette dressing with cherry tomatoes, avocado, grapes, mango, pistachio nuts and croutons.
Soup & Salad
Yum Yum Cupcakes
Yum Yum Cookies
Gelatos
Sodas
Bottled Water
Sangria
Ginger Ale
Sweet Tea
Hi-C
Dasani Sparkling
Jaritos
Coke (Bottle)
Sprite (Bottle)
Fanta (Bottle)
Regular Coke
Diet coke
Coke Zero
Regular Fanta
Fanta Zero
Regular
Zero
Regular
Zero
Sparkling
Regular
Zero
Large
Regular Sprite
Sprite Zero
EXTRA's - Add ons
Add a Hotdog
Add Patty
American Cheese
Avocado
Bacon (2 Strips)
Bleu Cheese
Cheese Curds
Egg
Extra Chicken
Extra Pulled Pork
Extra Steak
Extra Mild Sauce`
Extra Spicy Sauce
Extra Tiny's Sauce
Hot Giardiniera
Mild Giardiniera
Mozzarella Cheese
Mushrooms
Pepperoncini Peppers
Provolone Cheese
Side of Mild Sauce
Side of Spicy Sauce
Side of Tiny's Sauce
Sub Sweet Potato Fries
Swiss Cheese
Gravy
Garlic Parmesan Gravy
Sides
Creamy Cole Slaw
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Zuchinni
Green Bean Fries
Mexican St Corn 12 pcs REG
Mexican St Corn 18 pcs LRG
Corn Ribs 4 pcs
Corn Ribs 8 pcs
Corn Ribs 12 pcs
Side Salad
Tamale
G-mac Wedges 4 pcs
G-mac Wedges 8 pcs
G-mac Wedges 12 pcs
Chili Tamale
Cold Hoagy Platter
Pan of Petite's
Big Nates Breakfast
Robbie's Sandwich
Robbie Steak Petite
Robbie Steak MOB
Robbie Steak XXL
Robbie Chicken Petite
Robbie Chicken MOB
Robbie Sausage Petite
Robbie Sausage MOB
Robbie Sausage XXL
Robbie Beyond Steak Petite
Robbie Beyond Steak MOB
Robbie Pork Belly Petite
Robbie Pork Belly MOB
Robbie Pork Belly XXL
Robbie Pulled Pork Petite
Robbie Pulled Pork MOB
Robbie Pulled Pork XXL
Robbie Chicken XXL
BMW
Menu #1 - MAXWELL STREET
Menu #2 - SOUTHSIDE
Menu #3 - BACKYARD BBQ
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Rv's Home of the Hoagy is the Entire Other side of the Chicago Native culinary experience. Born on the South Side of the city were H.O.T.H. elevates Chicago street food with explosions of FLAVOR!
2420 US 30, Oswego, IL 60543