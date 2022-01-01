Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rv's Home of the Hoagy

2420 US 30

Oswego, IL 60543

Order Again

Burgers

Angus Beef Burger

$5.95

More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, ketchup & mustard on a Brioche bun.

Angus Beef Cheeseburger

$7.59

More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted American cheese, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, ketchup & mustard on a Brioche bun.

Black & Blue Burger

$9.59

More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted Bleu cheese and sauteed mushrooms on a Brioche bun.

Build Your Own Burger

$8.95

Italiano Burger

$9.95

More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef, our homemade Pomodoro sauce with sauteed onions and shredded Mozarrella and Provolone chesses on a Brioche bun.

Macho Burger

$9.95

More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted American or Queso cheese, avocado, jalapeno peppers, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce on a Brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.95

More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus seasoned ground beef with melted Baby Swiss cheese, sauteed musgrooms & sliced sauteed onions on a Brioche bun.

Robbie Burger

$8.95

More than a 1/3 lb. Certified Angus Ground Beef, American cheese, 1 egg, jalapeno bacon and spiced mayonaise

Southsider Burger

$12.95

Steak

Steak Sweet M.O.B

$9.29

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Steak Sweet Petite

$4.98

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Steak Sweet XXL

$13.95

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Steak Italiano Hoagy M.O.B

$9.95

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Steak Italiano Hoagy Petite

$5.25

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Steak Italiano Hoagy XXL

$14.75

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped & simmered with melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Steak Special M.O.B

$9.95

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped and simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon

Tiny's Steak Special Petite

$5.25

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped and simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon

Tiny's Steak Special XXL

$14.75

Lean thin sliced Black Angus ribeye chopped and simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon

Chicken

Chicken Sweet PETITE

$3.95Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Chicken Sweet M.O.B.

$8.49Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Chicken Sweet XXL

$12.95Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Chicken Special PETITE

$4.95Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Chicken Special M.O.B.

$8.95Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Chicken Special XXL

$13.75Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll.

Chicken Italiano Hoagy PETITE

$4.95Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with Italian sausage, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Chicken Italiano Hoagy M.O.B.

$8.95Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with Italian sausage, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Chicken Italiano Hoagy XXL

$13.75Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast chopped and thigh simmered with Italian sausage, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Pork

Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet PETITE

$3.95

Slow cooked pork shoulder simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet M.O.B.

$7.59

Slow cooked pork shoulder simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet XXL

$9.95

Slow cooked pork shoulder simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce on a Hoagy roll.

Pork Italiano Hoagy PETITE

$4.59

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Pork Italiano Hoagy M.O.B.

$7.95

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Pork Italiano Hoagy XXL

$10.95

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered, melted Provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomotoes, & hot or mild Giardiniera on a Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Pork Special PETITE

$4.59

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon

Tiny's Pork Special M.O.B.

$7.95

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon

Tiny's Pork Special XXL

$10.95

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled & simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, fresh basil, topped with "Tiny's Special Sauce", shredded lettuce & tomatoes on a Hoagy roll. *ADD: Bacon

Beyond Steak

Tiny's Beyond Steak Special Petite

$6.95

Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Beyond Steak Special M.O.B.

$10.95

Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a Hoagy roll.

Beyond Steak Italiano Hoagy Petite

$7.59

Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted baby Swiss cheese, seasoned grilled onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a Hoagy roll.

Beyond Steak Italiano Hoagy M.O.B

$10.59

Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomatoes, & hot or mild Giardinera on a Hoagy roll.

Beyond Steak Sweet Petite

$6.95

Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomatoes, & hot or mild Giardinera on a Hoagy roll.

Beyond Steak Sweet M.O.B

$10.95

Marinated & grilled zuchinni, eggplant, & yellow squash simmered with melted provolone cheese, seasoned grilled onions, specially prepared seasoned & sauteed tomatoes, & hot or mild Giardinera on a Hoagy roll.

Seafood

Tiny's Lobster Hoagy PETITE

$27.95Out of stock

Perfectly cooked lobster, drawn butter, lemon shaved onions & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a butter toasted Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Lobster Hoagy M.O.B.

Out of stock

Perfectly cooked lobster, drawn butter, lemon shaved onions & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a butter toasted Hoagy roll.

Tiny's Lobster Hoagy XXL

Out of stock

Perfectly cooked lobster, drawn butter, lemon shaved onions & "Tiny's Special Sauce" on a butter toasted Hoagy roll.

Sausage

Sausage Italiano Petite

$5.25Out of stock

Sausage Italiano M.O.B

$9.95Out of stock

Sausage Italiano XXL

$15.29Out of stock

Combo’s

Steak Sweet & Italian Sausage Petite Combo

$5.98Out of stock

Steak Sweet & Italian Sausage MOB Combo

$10.49Out of stock

Steak Sweet & Italian Sausage XXL Combo

$16.25Out of stock

Tiny’s Steak Special & Italian Sausage Petite Combo

$6.25

Tiny’s Steak Special & Italian Sausage MOB Combo

$11.15

Tiny’s Steak Special & Italian Sausage XXL Combo

$17.05

Steak & Sausage Italiano Petite Combo

$5.95

Steak & Sausage Italiano M.O.B. Combo

$10.59

Steak & Sausage Italiano XXL Combo

$15.95

Cold Cut Hoagy Sandwiches

Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy LRG

$10.59

Sliced ham & smoked turkey, American cheese, topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.

Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy REG

$8.95

Sliced ham & smoked turkey, American cheese, topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.

Ham Hoagy LRG

$9.75

Sliced ham & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.

Ham Hoagy REG

$7.49

Sliced ham & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.

Original HOTH Hoagy LRG

$9.95

Krakow ham sausage, cotto salami, beerwurst & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.

Original HOTH Hoagy REG

$8.00

Krakow ham sausage, cotto salami, beerwurst & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, pickles, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.

Pastrami Hoagy LRG

$10.59Out of stock

Premium selected thin sliced pastrami & baby Swiss cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, yellow mustard, RV's spice blend, & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.

Pastrami Hoagy REG

$8.95

Premium selected thin sliced pastrami & baby Swiss cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, yellow mustard, RV's spice blend, & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy roll.

Turkey Hoagy LRG

$9.95

Sliced smoked turkey & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.

Turkey Hoagy REG

$8.00

Sliced smoked turkey & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.

Cold Cut Italian Hoagy Reg

$8.95

Cold Cut Italian Hoagy Lrg

$10.59

Vegetarian Hoagy Reg

$7.49

Vegetarian Hoagy Lrg

$9.49

HOT DOGS - MAXWELL STREET POLISH - GYROS

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Chicago Style Hot Dog with Fries

$3.95

Chicago Style Polish with Fries

$6.95

Chicken Tender Meal w/ fries and drink

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Chicken Tenders with Sauce

$4.49

Chili Dog with Fries

$4.85

Chili Polish with Fries

$7.85

Maxwell Street Hot Dog with Fries

$3.95

Maxwell Street Polish with Fries

$6.95

Maxwell Street Pork Chop Sandwich/Fries

$5.45

Bone-in flat grilled pork chop with yellow mustard, sport peppers, and grilled onions on a brioche bun.

Greek Town Gyros

$8.95

Greek Town Gyro Plate

$12.99

Pizza Puffs

$2.99

Pizza Puff w/ fries

$4.99

French Fries

Deluxe Pizza French Fries LG

$14.95

Deluxe Pizza French Fries REG

$11.95

LRG Hand Cut Fries

$7.59

With HOTH mild or spicy sauce.

Reg Hand Cut French Sticky Fries

$6.95

LRG Pizza French Fries

$12.95

REG Pizza French Fries

$8.95

Sweet Potato French Fries

$9.84

With Tiny's Special Sauce

Poutine's

Chi Steak Sweet Poutine

$12.95

Lean sliced steak chopped & simmered with melted American cheese, topped with seasoned onions, specially prepared sweet pickles, tomatoes & our HOTH mild or spicy sauce served on hand cut fries.

Chicken Fajita Poutine

$12.49Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, grilled red and green peppers, grilled onions, salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Terriyaki Poutine

$12.49Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, Terriyaki sauce, green onions & sesame seeds.

Chili Cheesesteak Poutine

$12.95

Flat iron steak, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, HOTH Chili, fresh cut tomatoes and onions.

Chicken Country Style Poutine

$12.49Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, peas & onions.

Beef Country Style Poutine

$11.95

Ground beef, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms and gravy.

Double Pork Poutine

$14.95

Slow cooked pork shoulder, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds and bacon.

Garlic Chicken Parmesan Poutine

$12.49Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thighs, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, garlic butter sauce & parmesan cheese.

Make your own Poutine LGE

Choose your toppings.

Make your own Poutine REG

$12.49

Choose your toppings.

Nacho Grande Poutine

$12.49

Ground beef, HOTH chili, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

Pork Belly Adobo Poutine

$12.49Out of stock

Deep fried pork belly, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, peppercorns, onion and adobo gravy.

Pulled Pork Poutine

$11.49

Slow cooked pork shoulder, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, HOTH mild or spicy sauce, sliced pickles and diced onions.

Seafood Boil Poutine

$21.95

Crab leg meat, shrimp, steamed mussels, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, sweet corn cut from the cob, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, creole butter gravy and lemon wedges.

Steak Fajita Poutine

$14.95

Flat iron steak, hand cut fries, fresh cheese curds, grilled onions, grilled red & green peppers, salsa & sour cream.

Tiny's Chicken Special Poutine

$12.49Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast and thigh chopped & simmered with melted baby Swiss chesse, seasoned onions, fresh basil, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & "Tiny's Special Sauce" served on hand cut fries.

Traditional Poutine LGE

$9.25

Tiny's Poutine Signature Gravy, hand cut fries and fresh cheese curds.

Traditional Poutine REG

$7.95

Tiny's Poutine Signature Gravy, hand cut fries and fresh cheese curds.

Salad

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce chopped and tossed with hot, grilled chicken and croutons in a zesty Parmesan-Ceasar dressing.

Chopped Cobb Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, sliced carrots, red cabbage, avocado, tomatoes, chopped cage free eggs, bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, and ranch dressing on the side.

Grilled or Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.95

Fresh, responsibly sourced salmon in a miso ginger dressing over butter lettuce with cherry tomatoes, radishes, cucumber, orange segments and sesame seeds.

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.95

Grilled marinated flat iron steak, field greens, croutons, bleu cheese, chopped eggs, marinated mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, avocado, smoked bacon and a red zinfandel vinaigrette.

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Chilled shrimp and romaine lettuce tossed in vinaigrette dressing with cherry tomatoes, avocado, grapes, mango, pistachio nuts and croutons.

Soup & Salad

$8.75

Soups

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup Bowl

$4.95Out of stock

HOTH Chili Bowl

$4.95

Tortellini Soup Bowl

$4.95

Yum Yum Cupcakes

Jumbo Cupcakes

$3.50

Yum Yum Cookies

YumYum Choc Chip Walnut

$6.00

YumYum Banana Nut

$6.00Out of stock

YumYum Choc Peanut Butter

$6.00

YumYum Oatmeal Crasin

$6.00

YumYum Ube Coconut Mac

$6.00

YumYum Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Yum Yum Peanut Butter w/ Nuts

$6.00

Yum Yum Chocolate Peppermint

$5.50

Gelatos

Miscelatos

Gelato

Italian Ice

Sodas

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sangria

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.09+

Sweet Tea

$2.09+Out of stock

Hi-C

$2.09+

Dasani Sparkling

$2.09+

Jaritos

$2.50

Coke (Bottle)

$2.50

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.50

Fanta (Bottle)

$2.50

Regular Coke

$2.09+

Diet coke

$2.09+

Coke Zero

$2.09+

Regular Fanta

$2.09+

Fanta Zero

$2.09+

Regular

$2.09+

Zero

$2.09+

Regular

$2.09+

Zero

$2.09+

Sparkling

$2.09+

Regular

$2.09

Zero

Large

$2.49

Regular Sprite

$2.09+

Sprite Zero

$2.09+

EXTRA's - Add ons

Add a Hotdog

$2.00

Add Patty

$2.85

American Cheese

$0.85

Avocado

$1.59

Bacon (2 Strips)

$1.95

Bleu Cheese

$0.95

Cheese Curds

$2.19

Egg

$1.95

Extra Chicken

$2.95

Extra Pulled Pork

$2.95

Extra Steak

$3.59

Extra Mild Sauce`

$0.95

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.95

Extra Tiny's Sauce

$0.95

Hot Giardiniera

$0.60

Mild Giardiniera

$0.60

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.95

Mushrooms

$1.50

Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.60

Provolone Cheese

$0.95

Side of Mild Sauce

$0.95

Side of Spicy Sauce

$0.95

Side of Tiny's Sauce

$0.95

Sub Sweet Potato Fries

$2.25

Swiss Cheese

$0.95

Gravy

$1.95

Garlic Parmesan Gravy

$1.95

Sides

Creamy Cole Slaw

$2.94

Fried Mushrooms

$3.98

Fried Zuchinni

$4.29Out of stock

Green Bean Fries

$4.29Out of stock

Mexican St Corn 12 pcs REG

$3.98

Mexican St Corn 18 pcs LRG

$6.59

Corn Ribs 4 pcs

$3.95Out of stock

Corn Ribs 8 pcs

$6.59Out of stock

Corn Ribs 12 pcs

$9.95Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

Tamale

$2.49

G-mac Wedges 4 pcs

$2.49

G-mac Wedges 8 pcs

$4.98

G-mac Wedges 12 pcs

$6.95

Chili Tamale

$3.95

Cold Hoagy Platter

Lrg Ham or Turkey Platter

$95.89

Lrg Mixed Platter

$89.95

Lrg Original Platter

$89.85

Lrg Pastrami Platter

$91.89

Small Ham 0r Turkey Platter

$89.95

Small Mixed Platter

$65.98

Small Original Platter

$65.95

Small Pastrami Platter

$91.89

Pan of Petite's

Chicago Steak Sweet

$48.95

Steak Italiano

$59.45

Tiny's Steak Sweet

$59.45

Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet

$36.95

Pork Italiano

$48.95

Chicago Chicken Sweet

$36.95

Tiny's Chicken Special

$48.95

Chicken Italiano

$48.95

Veggie Special

$36.95

Veggie Italiano

$48.95

RVHOH Merchandise

RVHOH T-Shirt

$22.00

RVHOH Bear Mask

$15.00

RVHOH Mask

$12.00

RVHOH Hat-Embroidered

$45.00

RVHOH Hat

$22.00

Big Nates Breakfast

Big Nate Steak MOB

$10.95

Big Nate Pulled Pork MOB

$8.90

Big Nate Pork Belly MOB

Big Nate Sausage MOB

$10.90

Big Nate Chicken MOB

$9.95

Big Nate Beyond Steak MOB

$11.55

Robbie's Sandwich

Robbie Steak Petite

$6.20

Robbie Steak MOB

$10.90

Robbie Steak XXL

$15.70

Robbie Chicken Petite

$5.55

Robbie Chicken MOB

$9.55

Robbie Sausage Petite

$6.20

Robbie Sausage MOB

$10.90

Robbie Sausage XXL

$16.25

Robbie Beyond Steak Petite

$8.54

Robbie Beyond Steak MOB

$11.54

Robbie Pork Belly Petite

$5.54

Robbie Pork Belly MOB

$8.90

Robbie Pork Belly XXL

$11.90

Robbie Pulled Pork Petite

$5.20

Robbie Pulled Pork MOB

$8.55

Robbie Pulled Pork XXL

$11.55

Robbie Chicken XXL

$14.35

Chicken

Chicken Tenders & Waffle Sticks

$6.99

BMW

Buttermilk battered deep fried whole chicken wings fired to a golden brown just like Big Momma used to make.

5 pc Wings

$11.49

10 pc Wings

$17.95

15 pc Wings

$26.95

20 pc Wings

$35.95

Sea Moss

Sea Moss

$32.00

Menu #1 - MAXWELL STREET

Maxwell Street Polish w/ Fries

$6.95

Maxwell Street Hotdog w/ Fries

$3.95

Chicago Style Hotdog w/ Fries

$3.95

Maxwell Street Pork Chop w/ Fries

$5.45

Menu #2 - SOUTHSIDE

Chicago Steak Sweet Petite

$4.98

Original H.O.T.H. Hoagy Petite

$8.00

Turkey Hoagy Petite

$8.00

Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy Petite

$8.95

Menu #3 - BACKYARD BBQ

Chicago Pulled Pork Sweet Petite

$3.95

Pork Belly Tips

Yum Yum Cookies

$5.50

Menu #4 - POUTINES

Traditional Poutine

$7.95

Pork Belly Adobo Poutine

$12.49

Chicken Alfredo Poutine

$12.49

Seafood Boil Poutine

$21.95
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Rv's Home of the Hoagy is the Entire Other side of the Chicago Native culinary experience. Born on the South Side of the city were H.O.T.H. elevates Chicago street food with explosions of FLAVOR!

Location

2420 US 30, Oswego, IL 60543

Directions

