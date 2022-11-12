Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red White & Buffet

236 Reviews

$$

250 Conicville Blvd

Mount Jackson, VA 22842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Catering Items

Must be ordered 24 hours in advance! Please select tomorrow's date when picking pick up time.

Ham

$19.47+

Thick sliced carving ham with a brown sugar glaze

Chicken Halves

$19.47+

Rotisserie style chicken halves, juicy & tender

Meatloaf

$22.47+

Premium ground beef with onions, green peppers, spices & homestyle ketchup topping

Mashed Potatoes

$19.47+

Homestyle mashed potatoes (skin on).

Mac & Cheese

$19.47+

Extra cheesy & delicious mac & cheese

Green Beans

$19.47+

Green beans with onions, and our signature spice blend.

Cut Corn

$19.47+

Cut corn with spices

Turnip Greens

$19.47+Out of stock

Old fashioned greens with seasoning & onions

Pinto Beans

$19.47+

Simply delicious pintos with pepper & onions

Baked Apples

$19.47+

Sugar spice and everything nice

Bread Pudding (serves 8-10)

$14.99

Our signature recipe topped with homemade whipped cream

Rolls

$2.49+

Scratch made homestyle rolls

Corn Bread (serves 8-10)

$9.99

Super moist sweet corn bread, made in store daily.

Chicken Family Meals

Red White & TOGO! Our already famous fried chicken now available for take out!

6pc Chicken Meal w/2 Sides

$18.99

8pc Chicken Meal w/2 Sides

$21.99

10pc Chicken Meal w/3 sides

$27.99

12pc Chicken Meal w/3 Sides

$30.99

16pc Chicken Meal w/4 Sides

$36.99

20pc Chicken Meal w/4 Sides

$42.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Red White & Buffet is an American Restaurant Locally Owned and Operated. We believe in Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Happiness through making life easier with a buffet, which gives food Liberty & hopefully your belly will be very Happy! .

Website

Location

250 Conicville Blvd, Mount Jackson, VA 22842

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Red White & Buffet image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gennaro's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,281
402 W Main St Luray, VA 22835
View restaurantnext
Ciros Pizza & Subs - Stanley
orange starNo Reviews
558 D West Main Street Stanley, VA 22851
View restaurantnext
Off the Grid
orange star4.9 • 172
11692 Lee Highway Sperryville, VA 22740
View restaurantnext
Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 - 1741 Virginia Ave
orange star4.7 • 185
1741 Virginia Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Old 33 Beer and Burger
orange starNo Reviews
159 West Rockingham Street Elkton, VA 22827
View restaurantnext
Magpie Diner
orange star4.7 • 300
85 W. Gay Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Jackson
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston