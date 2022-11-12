Red White & Buffet
236 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Red White & Buffet is an American Restaurant Locally Owned and Operated. We believe in Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Happiness through making life easier with a buffet, which gives food Liberty & hopefully your belly will be very Happy! .
250 Conicville Blvd, Mount Jackson, VA 22842
