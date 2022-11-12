Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rx Pizza College Station

review star

No reviews yet

1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200

College Station, TX 77845

Build Your Own Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Porkscription

Starters

Bread & Garlic Oil

$4.00

Our signature hand tossed dough, baked and served with our made in house garlic oil.

Bread & Hummus

$7.00

Our signature hand tossed dough, baked and served with our made in house hummus.

$8.00

5 pieces of hand breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing and marinara.

$9.00

Tater tots topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, fontina, jalapeños, green onions

$9.00

Tater tots topped with bacon, goat cheese, fried egg, avocado ranch

Plain Tots

$4.00

A bowl of tater tots

Salads

Rx Cobb

$11.00

Spring mix, romaine, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, fire roasted tomato, Dijon dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, bacon, croutons, Caesar dressing

$10.00

Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing

$9.00

Spring mix, goat cheese, strawberries, toasted almonds, Buttermilk Ranch

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons

Pizza

Each signature pizza is 14 inches.

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

14" pizza on our hand tossed dough with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add whatever you'd like (we suggest no more than 4 toppings, maximum 6)

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00
$16.00

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, rosemary chicken, feta, mushrooms

$16.00

Pesto base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary chicken, caramelized onions

Bordertown

$17.00

Mozzarella, creamy tomatillo, steak, caramelized onions, peppers, cilantro, chili oil-brushed crust

The WoRx

$16.00

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onions, black olives

The Luau

$16.00

Mozzarella, pulled pork, bell peppers, caramelized onions, tropical BBQ sauce

Greenhouse

$16.00

Pesto base, mozzarella, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bell peppers, basil

Popeye

$16.00

Mozzarella, garlic oil, spinach, prosciutto, goat cheese

Sith Lord

$15.00

Mozzarella, blackened chicken, spicy Italian sausage, jalapenos, chili oil-brushed crust

Four Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, grana padona, fontina, blue cheese

Urban Cowboy

$18.00

Mozzarella, pesto, steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, blue cheese

$17.00

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, bacon

Pizza of the Month

$17.00

November 2022 - Loaded Spud - House Mashed Potato Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions with a Sour Cream Drizzle

Kids Pep

$6.00

Kids Chz

$6.00

Desserts

$6.00

Layers of chocolate mousse, sandwich cookies and sliced strawberries

$6.00

Layers of rich vanilla pudding, vanilla cookies and sliced bananas

Rx Beignets

$6.00

Puffy fried dough coated with powdered sugar

Miscellaneous

Side of Ranch

$0.35

Side of Avocado Ranch

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.35

Side of Pesto

$1.90

Side of Garlic Oil

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Dough Balls

$1.50

Our signature dough for a 14" pizza to cook at home.

Side Of Jalapeños

$1.90

Side Of Hummus

$4.00

Side of Chili Oil

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Half And Half Tea

$2.25

Water

CENTR

$3.00

COCKTAILS

$8.00

Seasonal fruit infused bourbon, soda, lemon juice, mint simple syrup

Rx Painkiller

$8.00

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

$9.00

Remedy

$8.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$8.00

Penicillin

$9.00

French 75

$8.00

White Linen

$9.00

Honeysuckle Spritz

$8.00

Tropical Heat Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Ginger Sangria

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Berlin Mule

$8.00

Key Lime Martini

$8.00

Spiced White Russian

$6.00

Pick Me Up

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Shooter

$4.00

L.I.T

$5.50

Breakfast Mule

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Rocks Margarita

$4.75

Cocktail of the Month

$8.00

November 2022 - Bourbon By Day - Brown Sugar Bourbon 103, Hazelnut Liqueur, Maple Syrup, Cold Brew Coffee, Cream

BEER

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Lone Star

$2.75

Love Street

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

WINES

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$6.00

IL Prosecco

$7.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Edna Valley Chardonnay

$9.00

Ferrari Carano Rose

$9.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Ca Momi Red Blend

$7.00

Querceto Chianti

$8.00

Ruta 22 Malbec

$8.00

Bogle Zinfandel

$8.00

Messina Hof Beau

$8.00

Oyster Bay Merlot

$8.00

Storypoint Pinot Noir

$9.00

Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Hibiscus Mimosa

$5.00

Noveciento

$7.00

B-Villa Pozzi Moscato

$24.00

B-Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$28.00

B-Edna Valley Chardonnay

$30.00

B-Ferrari Carano Rose

$30.00

B-Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

B-Ca'Momi Rosso

$24.00

B-Querceto Chianti

$28.00

B-Ruta 22 Malbec

$28.00

B-Bogle Zinfandel

$28.00

B-Messina Hof Beau

$28.00

B-Oyster Bay Merlot

$28.00

B-Storypoint Pinot Noir

$30.00

B-Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

B-IL Prosecco

$24.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$12.00

Hibiscus Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

B-Chateau Cab

$18.00

B-St Marina PG

$15.00

B-Coto Rioja

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

