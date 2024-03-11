RX Tuna Sushi 44pc

$44.00

Volcano Sushi Roll (28pc) includes spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze Spicy Tuna Roll (16pc) includes spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds Comes with wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce, chopsticks, napkins “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.”