RX Catering & More
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Rx catering specializes in catering YOUR special event. We offer a wide range of catering styles, food cuisines, and pricing options. We accommodate all allergens including but not limited to, dairy free, gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan.
103 W 2nd St, Suite A , Liberal, KS 67901
