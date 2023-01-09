  • Home
A map showing the location of Ryder's American Grille 105 W Main St

Ryder's American Grille 105 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

105 W Main St

Maroa, IL 61756

Order Again

Appetizer

Potato Skins

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh cut potato topped with bbq pulled pork

Slider Trio

$12.00

Once each- beef, nashville hot and bbq pulled pork

Onion Ring Tower

$9.00

Hand dipped beer batter & dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sitcks

$7.50

Served with your choice of Marinara or Ranch

Dip Flight

Chips & your choice of three dips: queso, guac, hummus or mild salsa

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fully loaded with bacon, onion and queso

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Marinated, battered and fried to perfection served with a Basil Pesto Aioli

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Salad

Caesar

$11.00

Crispy Romaine, Herb Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Blue Cheese Dressing

Garden

$1,100.00

Chopped Lettuce Mix, shredded Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber , Tomatoes, Red Onion

Seasonal

$11.00

Sandwich

The Signature

$11.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Cole Slaw, pickles on a Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun

Steak Sandwich

Ribeye, Arugula, Mushrooms, Aioli on a Hoagie Roll

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar and Mozzarella on Sourdough

Grilled Caprese

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions with Pesto Mayo

Smothered Chicken

Mozzarella Cheese, Oven Roased Tomatoes and Pesto on Sourdough Bread

Build Your Own

House made macaroni and cheese with your choice of 2 topping free

Burger

The 702

$14.00

Beef Patty, Bacon Jam and a Fried Egg on a Brioche Bun

Ring of Fire

$14.00

Beef Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Ring and Nashville Hot Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Hawaiian

$14.00

Beef Patty, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Onion and Teriyaki Mayo on Brioche Bun

The Ryder

$13.00

Beef Patty, American or Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

BYO

Build Your Own

$10.00

Hot Dog

Nacho Dog

$9.00

All Beef Hotdog topped with queso, guacamole, chopped onion, chopped tomato and lettuce

Dirty Dog

$9.00

All Beef hotdog wrapped in bacon topped with a mound of our french fries and smothered in cheese sauce

LA Street Dog

$9.00

All Beef hotdog wrapped in bacon on a bun with roasted garlic sauce and served with either pico de gallo and queso or roasted peppers and onions

Chicago Dog

$9.00

All Beef hotdog, sliced tomato, pickle spear, relish, diced onion, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun

Mac & Cheese

Hangover Mac

$15.00

House made macaroni and cheese served with sauteed peppers, onions hotdog and bacon

BBQ Mac

$12.00

House made macaroni and cheese served with sauteed onions and bbq pulled pork

Pesto Chicken Mac

$12.00

House made macaroni and cheese served with sliced grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto and oven roasted tomatoes

Build Your Own

$11.00

Entrée

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bacon and cheese served with your choice of 2 sides a side salad

Ribeye

$21.00

10oz Ribeye served with your choice of 2 sides a side salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

House made Alfredo Sauce served over Fettuccine Noodles

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Seasoned Shrimp Skewers served with your choice of 2 sides and a side salad

Horseshoe

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Cole Slaw, French Fries smothered in queso

Pulled Pork

$13.00

BBQ Pulled pork, Cole Slaw served on a bed of french fries smothered in queso

Large Party- Buffet Style

Potato Skins

$75.00

Loaded Fries

$50.00

Boneless Wings

$50.00

Onion Rings

$30.00

Pulled Pork

$75.00

Fried Shrimp

Pasta Bar

Smothered Chicken

Liquor

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Stoli Blueberri

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

UV Blue

$5.00

Skyy Citrus

$6.00

Chopin

$7.00

Red Bull

$2.50

SF Red Bull

$2.50

Rocks

$2.00

Up

$2.00

Martini

$2.50

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Red Bull

$2.50

SF Red Bull

$2.50

Rocks

$2.00

Up

$2.00

Martini

$2.50

Well Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan

$6.00

Cruzan Coconut

$6.00

Cruzan Strawberry

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Red Bull

$2.50

SF Red Bull

$2.50

Rocks

$2.00

Up

$2.00

Martini

$2.50

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$35.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Sauza

$5.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$25.00

Red Bull

$2.50

SF Red Bull

$2.50

Rocks

$2.00

Up

$2.00

Martini

$2.50

Angels Envy

$17.00

Basil Hayden

Blanton's

Bulliet Rye

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Red Bull

$2.50

SF Red Bull

$2.50

Up

$2.00

Rocks

$2.00

Martini

$2.50

Old Fashion

$2.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Whistle Pig

$35.00

Hilhaven Lodge

$20.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$35.00

Screwball

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Red Bull

$2.50

SF Red Bull

$2.50

Rocks

$2.00

Up

$2.00

Neat

$2.00

Martini

$2.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

Midori

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Chambord

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$2.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$2.00

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$2.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Beer

Busch Light Can

$2.50

Mango Cart Can

$3.50

Sierra Nevada IPA

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Shock Top Bottle

$4.00

Guiness Bottle

$4.00

Stella Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light 25oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 25oz

$5.00

Mich Ultra 25oz

$5.00

Blue Moon 25oz

$6.00

Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Miller Lite 16oz

$3.50

Mich Ultra 16oz

$3.50

Blue Moon 16oz

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Stella Artois

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Guinness

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

Seltzer

$4.00

Wine

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

GL House

$5.00

GL Prosecco

$7.00

GL Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GL Reisling

$7.00

GL Rose

$7.00

GL Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

House

$17.00

Prosecco

$26.00

Veuve

$60.00

Chardonnay

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Reisling

$28.00

Rose

$26.00

Pinot Noir

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Mt Dew

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$5.00

Truly Straw Lemonade

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Passion

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 W Main St, Maroa, IL 61756

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

