Ryder's American Grille
105 W Main St
Maroa, IL 61756
Appetizer
Potato Skins
Fresh cut potato topped with bbq pulled pork
Slider Trio
Once each- beef, nashville hot and bbq pulled pork
Onion Ring Tower
Hand dipped beer batter & dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sitcks
Served with your choice of Marinara or Ranch
Dip Flight
Chips & your choice of three dips: queso, guac, hummus or mild salsa
Loaded Fries
Fully loaded with bacon, onion and queso
Fried Shrimp
Marinated, battered and fried to perfection served with a Basil Pesto Aioli
Truffle Fries
Salad
Sandwich
The Signature
Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Cole Slaw, pickles on a Brioche Bun
Pulled Pork
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun
Steak Sandwich
Ribeye, Arugula, Mushrooms, Aioli on a Hoagie Roll
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and Mozzarella on Sourdough
Grilled Caprese
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions with Pesto Mayo
Smothered Chicken
Mozzarella Cheese, Oven Roased Tomatoes and Pesto on Sourdough Bread
Build Your Own
House made macaroni and cheese with your choice of 2 topping free
Burger
The 702
Beef Patty, Bacon Jam and a Fried Egg on a Brioche Bun
Ring of Fire
Beef Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Ring and Nashville Hot Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Hawaiian
Beef Patty, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Onion and Teriyaki Mayo on Brioche Bun
The Ryder
Beef Patty, American or Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Hot Dog
Nacho Dog
All Beef Hotdog topped with queso, guacamole, chopped onion, chopped tomato and lettuce
Dirty Dog
All Beef hotdog wrapped in bacon topped with a mound of our french fries and smothered in cheese sauce
LA Street Dog
All Beef hotdog wrapped in bacon on a bun with roasted garlic sauce and served with either pico de gallo and queso or roasted peppers and onions
Chicago Dog
All Beef hotdog, sliced tomato, pickle spear, relish, diced onion, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun
Mac & Cheese
Hangover Mac
House made macaroni and cheese served with sauteed peppers, onions hotdog and bacon
BBQ Mac
House made macaroni and cheese served with sauteed onions and bbq pulled pork
Pesto Chicken Mac
House made macaroni and cheese served with sliced grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto and oven roasted tomatoes
Build Your Own
Entrée
Smothered Chicken
Marinated chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bacon and cheese served with your choice of 2 sides a side salad
Ribeye
10oz Ribeye served with your choice of 2 sides a side salad
Fettuccine Alfredo
House made Alfredo Sauce served over Fettuccine Noodles
Grilled Shrimp
Seasoned Shrimp Skewers served with your choice of 2 sides and a side salad
Horseshoe
Large Party- Buffet Style
Liquor
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli Blueberri
Titos
UV Blue
Skyy Citrus
Chopin
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Rocks
Up
Martini
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Rocks
Up
Martini
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Cruzan
Cruzan Coconut
Cruzan Strawberry
Malibu
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Rocks
Up
Martini
Don Julio 1942
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Silver
Sauza
Hornitos
Clase Azul Reposado
Roca Patron Reposado
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Rocks
Up
Martini
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Crown Royal
Jameson
Fireball
Southern Comfort
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Up
Rocks
Martini
Old Fashion
Manhattan
Whistle Pig
Hilhaven Lodge
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Screwball
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Rocks
Up
Neat
Martini
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Campari
Cointreau
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Midori
Blue Curacao
Chambord
Rumchata
Peach Schnapps
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
Busch Light Can
Mango Cart Can
Sierra Nevada IPA
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Mich Ultra Bottle
Shock Top Bottle
Guiness Bottle
Stella Bottle
Corona Bottle
Bud Light 25oz
Miller Lite 25oz
Mich Ultra 25oz
Blue Moon 25oz
Bud Light 16oz
Miller Lite 16oz
Mich Ultra 16oz
Blue Moon 16oz
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Mich Ultra
Coors Light
Budweiser
Heineken
Stella Artois
Corona
Guinness
Busch Light
PBR
Seltzer
Wine
Sauv Blanc
Moscato
Cabernet
Red Blend
Prosecco
GL House
GL Prosecco
GL Chardonnay
GL Sauvignon Blanc
GL Reisling
GL Rose
GL Pinot Noir
GL Cabernet Sauvignon
House
Prosecco
Veuve
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Reisling
Rose
Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Cherry Pepsi
Lemonade
Diet Mt Dew
Coffee
Hot Tea
Water
Iced Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
105 W Main St, Maroa, IL 61756
