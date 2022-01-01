Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

rye byob

649 Reviews

$$

112 W State St

Media, PA 19063

Order Again

drinks

soda

$2.00

iced tea

$2.00

lemonade

$2.00

aperol lemonade

$4.00

coffee

$3.00+

old fashioned

$4.00

mojito

$4.00

Rye Gin & Tonic

$4.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.00

still water

$4.00

sparkling water

$4.00

espresso

$4.00

capuccino

$5.00

hot tea

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

espresso martini

$7.00

pumpkin spice latte

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

112 W State St, Media, PA 19063

Directions

