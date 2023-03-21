Restaurant info

Affectionately known to locals as "The Grill", the three-level, 14,000 square foot structure with four separate dining rooms, two bars, three fireplaces, a front porch, and a private event space has become a landmark in Rye. Not just because our beautiful structure, but also for our varied menu and friendly staff who consistently deliver a great dining experience to our customers. Rye Grill & Bar continues to offer the same friendly service and menu favorites that's made it a crowd pleaser for 30 years. You can enjoy fan favorites Fried Calamari, Cajun Chicken Quesadillas, RGB nachos and Rye Grill's signature Farfalle with Hot Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives and Spinach in a Light Tomato Cream Sauce. Come for drinks and appetizers in our lively mahogany bar room on the first floor or enjoy a bit more quiet at the nautical themed bar upstairs.

