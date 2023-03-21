Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rye Grill & Bar

1 Station Plaza

Rye, NY 10580

Specials

Cuban Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Canadian Ham, Sour Cream

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$28.00

Grilled Blackened Salmon, Shrimp & Monkfish, Mixed Greens, Roasted Peppers, Yellow Tomatoes, Asparagus, Crispy Eggplant, Red Onions, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Basil Citrus Vinaigrette

Salmon Wrap

$22.00

Blackened Salmon, Whole Wheat Tortilla, Tarragon Lime Mayo, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Radish Sprouts, Plum Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Potato Fries

Special Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Portuguese Roll, Cholula Mayo, Balsamic Arugula, Bacon, Beefsteak Tomato, Portobello Mushrooms, French Fries

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00

Asparagus Sun Dried Tomato Grits, Shitake Brown Butter Sauce

Angel Hair

$29.00

Clams, Mussels, Sea Scallops, Monkfish, Bell Peppers, Leeks, Spinach, Corn, Saffron, Filet de Pomodoro Garlic Broth

Special Egg White Omelet

$19.00

Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Goat Cheese, Served with Grilled Vegetables

Starters

4-Layer Dip

$15.00

Tri-Color Chips, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, and Plum Tomato Salsa.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Spicy Remoulade

Cajun Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Refried Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Chive Sour Cream, Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Lump Crab Cakes (3)

Lump Crab Cakes (3)

$19.00

Roasted Pepper Coulis, Caper Dill Remoulade

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Fresh Ricotta, Marinara Sauce, Shaved Pecorino

New England Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Potato Skins

$13.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Chive Sour Cream

RGB Nachos

$18.00

House-Made Chili, Sharp Cheddar, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Olives *Everything on the side for home assembly

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Dip

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Reggiano, Croutons

Cape Cod Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Apple, Bacon, Cranberries, Pecans, Roquefort Cheese, Citrus Cider Vinaigrette

Chopped Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Tomatoes, Bacon, Bermuda Onion, Aged Red Wine Vinaigrette, Crumbled Maytag Blue Cheese

Maine Lobster Salad

$33.00

Mixed Greens, Haricot Vert, Gape Tomatoes, Artichokes, Saffron Potato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Mixed Field Greens

$12.00

Grape Tomatoes, Julienne Carrots, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Ranch Cobb

$16.00

Romaine, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Roquefort Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Organic Greens, Toasted Walnuts, Sherry Walnut Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$17.00

Portuguese Roll, Muenster Cheese, Cholula Mayo, French Fries

Grilled Angus Burger

$17.00

Bun, Crispy Onions, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Grilled Petite Filet Mignon Sandwich

Grilled Petite Filet Mignon Sandwich

$24.00

Baguette, Brie, Burgundy Mushroom Sauce, Crispy Onions, French Fries

Grilled Salmon Club

Grilled Salmon Club

$20.00

Black Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Onion, Dill Caper Mayo, French Fries

Grilled Swordfish Sandwich

$21.00

Multi-Grain, Yellow Tomato, Crispy Onions, Sprouts, Spicy Remoulade, French Fries

Lobster Roll

$30.00

New England Roll, Bib Lettuce, Sweet Potato Fries

Oven Roasted Turkey Wrap

$17.00

Avocado, Spinach, Bacon, Tomato Salsa, Garlic Mayo, French Fries

Shady Brook Turkey Burger

$20.00

English Muffin, Salsa Fresca, Low Fat Swiss, Served with Balsamic Dressed Mixed Greens

Street Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, Cholula Crema, Cilantro

Braised Pork Tacos

$12.00

Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Tomatillo Salsa, Cilantro

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Tomato Garlic Sauce, Manchego Cheese, Cilantro, Crispy Onions, Guacamole

Mussels & Clams

Littleneck Clams

$20.00

Mussels & Clams

$20.00

Mussels

$17.00

Pizza

Brussels Sprouts Pizza

$18.00

Pancetta, Mozzarella, Parmesan Truffle Bechamel

Clam Pizza

$18.00

Littlenecks, Crispy Bacon, Parmesan, Thyme

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Oven Dried Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Herbs

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Sweet Italian Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

White Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta Salata, Broccoli Rabe, Fried Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Entrée

Idaho Brook Trout

Idaho Brook Trout

$30.00

Crabmeat Stuffing, Roasted Vegetables, Beurre Blanc

Farfalle

Farfalle

$28.00

Hot Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Sauteed Spinach, Light Tomato Cream Sauce

Angus Filet Mignon

$48.00

Roasted Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Onions, Roasted Garlic Sauce

Seafood Bouillabaisse

$34.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, Market Fish, Brown Rice, Leeks, Red Peppers, Fennel & Tomato Broth

Pot Chicken

Pot Chicken

$27.00

Slow Roasted with Garlic, Cremini Mushrooms, Capers, Pearl Onions, Carrots, Roasted Potato

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Sauteed Spinach, Sweet Potato Hash, Champagne Vinaigrette

Short Rib Ravioli

$30.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Sweet Peas, Plum Tomatoes, Brown Butter Sauce, Shaved Pecorino

Angus Sirloin

Angus Sirloin

$46.00

Sautéed French Beans, Baked Potato, Melted Gorgonzola, Roasted Shallot Sauce

Marinated Angus Skirt Steak

$42.00

Broccoli Rabe, Mashed Potatoes, Shallot Sauce

Grilled Blackened Swordfish

$35.00

Grilled Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, Sofrito Salsa

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Brown Rice

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Chili & Chips

$10.00

Cheese & Red Onion

French Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy Onions

$5.00

Roasted Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Kids Menu

Bowtie Pasta

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Butter, Vodka Sauce, or Olive Oil

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Honey Mustard, French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

French Fries

Kid's Burger

$16.00

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00

Broccoli, French Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Butter, Vodka Sauce, or Olive Oil

Kids Steak

$25.00

Broccoli, French Fries

Mac 'n' Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Blossom

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Cheesecake

$9.00
Double Gooey Chocolate Cake

Double Gooey Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream

Toll House Cookie Pie

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Restaurant info

Affectionately known to locals as "The Grill", the three-level, 14,000 square foot structure with four separate dining rooms, two bars, three fireplaces, a front porch, and a private event space has become a landmark in Rye. Not just because our beautiful structure, but also for our varied menu and friendly staff who consistently deliver a great dining experience to our customers. Rye Grill & Bar continues to offer the same friendly service and menu favorites that's made it a crowd pleaser for 30 years. You can enjoy fan favorites Fried Calamari, Cajun Chicken Quesadillas, RGB nachos and Rye Grill's signature Farfalle with Hot Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives and Spinach in a Light Tomato Cream Sauce. Come for drinks and appetizers in our lively mahogany bar room on the first floor or enjoy a bit more quiet at the nautical themed bar upstairs.

Location

1 Station Plaza, Rye, NY 10580

