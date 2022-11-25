Restaurant header imageView gallery

RYE Restaurant & Lounge Appleton, WI

No reviews yet

308 West College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911

Popular Items

Wagyu Mushroom Burger
Roasted Beet Salad
Vanilla Creme Brulee

FEATURES

Basil & Ginger Compressed Honey Crisp Apples, Endive & Frisee Salad, Bleu Cheese Mousse, Cranberry Coulis & Candied Pistachios

Apple & Endive Salad

$11.00

Weisswurst

$34.00

Spinach Spätzle, Braised Red Cabbage & Apple Cider Gastrique

Ribeye

$42.00

Smoked Smushed Potatoes, Char Grilled Broccolini, Horseradish Crème & Lemon Infused Demi

Sous Vide Wagyu Zabuton Steak

Sous Vide Wagyu Zabuton Steak

$69.00

Smoked Smushed Potatoes, Char Grilled Broccolini, Horseradish Crème & Lemon Infused Demi

Scallops

$38.00

Forbidden Purple Sticky Rice, Marcona Almond, Edamame, Ponzu Marinated Baby Bok Choy, Roasted Pepper and Mango Coulis & Hoisin Glaze

SMALL PLATES

Raw Oyster

Raw Oyster

$3.00

Raw on the 1/2 Shell. Served with Brandy Cocktail Sauce, Jalapeño Hogwash, Mignonette & Lemon. *Wisconsin would like us to tell you that raw or under cooked food may cause food bourne illness.

Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie

Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie

$22.00

Chefs Choice Accoutrements

New England Style Crab Cakes

New England Style Crab Cakes

$14.00

Apple, Fennel and Celery Root Slaw, Mustard Crème & Apple Cider Gastrique

Focaccia / Hummus / Olive / Pickle

$12.00

House Made Focaccia, Summer Herb Hummus, Olive Tapenade & Pickled Vegetables

Whiskey Bacon Shrimp

Whiskey Bacon Shrimp

$14.00

Garlic, Tomato, Herbs, White Wine, Butter & Grilled Crostini

WI Cheese Curds

WI Cheese Curds

$10.00

Tempura Beer Batter & Tarragon Ranch

Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates

$12.00

Chorizo Stuffed Dates, Pecan Wood Smoked Bacon, Spanish Romesco & Grilled Bread

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00

Lemon Infused Goat's Cheese, Arugula, Candied Nuts & RYE's Honey Vinaigrette

RYE'S TOSSED SALAD

$10.00

Boston Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Granola, Dried Fruit & Simple Vinaigrette

SPINACH & BACON VINAIGRETTE

$12.00

Toasted Pinenuts, Pickled Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese & Radicchio

RYE's Seasoned Fries

RYE's Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Fresh Herbs & House Ketchup.

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

White Truffle Oil, Parmesan & Truffle Aioli

Side Sauce

MEDIUM PLATES

Wagyu Mushroom Burger

Wagyu Mushroom Burger

$20.00

Swiss Cheese, Truffled Arugula, Red Wine Gastrique & RYE’s Fries

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$18.00

Truffled Citrus Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Parmesan, Sunny Side Up Egg, Truffle Aioli & Lemon

ZA'ATAR AHI TUNA

$24.00

Warm Garbanzo Beans, Fennel, & Roasted Red Pepper, With Citrus Arugula & Sriracha.

Smoked Tomato Risotto

$16.00

Sundried Tomato, Spinach, Parmesan, Cream & Basil Oil

LARGE PLATES

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

Pappardelle Noodles, Sweet Peas, Mushrooms & Pan Gravy

Filet of Beef

Filet of Beef

$46.00

Filet of Beef with Creamy Parmesan Hashed Potatoes, Spinach, Roasted Tomato & Red Wine Bordelaise *Wisconsin would like us to tell you that raw or under cooked food may cause food bourne illness.

Bone-In Duroc Pork Chop

$30.00

Squash Risotto, Maple Bacon Glazed Brussels Sprouts & Chipotle Squash Puree

Grilled Salmon

$38.00

Roasted Turnip Puree, Pancetta Brussels Sprout Hash & Chive Oil

Butternut Ravioli

Butternut Ravioli

$24.00

Brown Butter Cream Sauce, Fresh Sage & Meringue Candied Pepitas

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes, French Green Beans & Exotic Mushroom Marsala Demi

Vegetarian Mushroom Pappardelle

Vegetarian Mushroom Pappardelle

$22.00

Pappardelle Noodles, Exotic Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo, Truffled Citrus Arugula & Parmesan

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

RYE's Fries & House Ketchup

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

DESSERTS

Goat Cheese Cheesecake

Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Infused Goat Cheese Cheesecake, Salted Bourbon Caramel, Chocolate Ganache, Pistachio Graham Cracker Crust & Meringue Candied Nuts

Chocolate Swiss Roll

Chocolate Swiss Roll

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake Roll, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Red Berry Sauce & Fresh Berries

Vanilla Creme Brulee

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$8.00

Almond Biscotti, Crème Chantilly & Fresh Berries

Kitchen Round

$10.00

Apple Tart

$9.00

Warm Puff Pastry Tart, Salted Bourbon Caramel, Sliced Almonds & RYE’s Honey Ice Cream

HOUSE WINE - 25% Discount Applied

Elsa Bianchi Malbec

Elsa Bianchi Malbec

$24.00

Aromas of ripe red fruits predominate, with a floral touch of violets that is characteristic of the Malbec from this region. All these qualities make up an elegant, balanced wine that can be served with any kind of food.

Ironstone Merlot

Ironstone Merlot

$24.00

Aromas of plushy dark, spiced plum and mocha on the nose. Full-bodied with black plum compote, savory herbs and plenty of smoky vanilla and sweet oak spice flavors on the palate

Lapostolle Grand Select Cabernet

Lapostolle Grand Select Cabernet

$30.00

Flavors & aromas of Blackberry & Black Plum with notes of Baking Spices, Fig & Vanilla. Full Bodied with a Long Finish.

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$36.00

Flavors of bright cherry, dried herbs, and hints of vanilla, is supple and sumptuous, to the finish.

Nugan 'Scruffy's' Shiraz

Nugan 'Scruffy's' Shiraz

$36.00

Flavors & aromas of Red Berries, Plum & Black Cherry with notes of Chocolate. Full Bodied & Finishes spicy due to high alcohol content. Deep inky color.

Big Smooth Zinfandel

Big Smooth Zinfandel

$36.00

Flavors & aromas of Red Berries & Red Cherry with notes of Cranberry & White Pepper. Medium Body.

Spinelli Pinot Grigio

Spinelli Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Flavors & aromas of Apple & Citrus. Crisp, Clean & Dry Finish.

Dr. L Riesling

Dr. L Riesling

$24.00

Flavors & aromas of Tangerine & Apricot with notes of Honeysuckle, Lemon Cream & Cucumber. Semi-sweet/Off-dry.

BORDEAUX BLANC

BORDEAUX BLANC

$27.00

Bright Flavors & Aromas of Grapefruit, Passionfruit & Gooseberry with notes of Lemon Zest & Fresh Cut Grass. Crisp, Tart & Dry Finish.

Stemmari Moscato

Stemmari Moscato

$24.00

Flavors & aromas of Golden Apples with Floral notes. Frizzante or sparkling effect. Highly sweet.

Aerena (Oaked) Chardonnay

Aerena (Oaked) Chardonnay

$30.00

Flavors of White Peach & Caramel Apples with notes of Hazelnut & Fig. Oak Fermented leading to a Round, Creamy/Buttery Finish.

Vega Sindoa (Un-oaked) Chardonnay

Vega Sindoa (Un-oaked) Chardonnay

$36.00

Flavors & Aromas of White Peach & Nectarine with notes of Apricot & Mango. Stainless Steel Fermented leading to a Clean, Dry Finish.

CAVA BRUT - "Anna de Codorniu"

CAVA BRUT - “Anna de Codorniu”

$32.00

Flavors of Apple & Pear with notes of Florals. Frizzante or sparkling effect., Crisp Clean Finish.

RESERVE WINE FROM THE CELLAR

BTL Cakebread Cabernet

BTL Cakebread Cabernet

$118.00

Flavors & aromas of Blackberry, Plum, Cassis & Black Cherry with notes of Spice. Full Bodied. Oak Aging. Long Smooth Finish.

BTL Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet

BTL Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet

$110.00

Flavors & aromas of Blackberry, Plum & Vanilla with notes of Baking Spices, Cocoa & Cedar. Full Bodied. Oak Aging. Long Smooth Finish.

BTL Opus One Red Blend

BTL Opus One Red Blend

$310.00

Flavors & aromas of Blackberry, Cassis & Blueberry with notes of Cedar, Oak & Chocolate. Full Bodied. Long Velvety Finish.

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$95.00

Flavors & aromas of Red Cherry, Raspberry & Boysenberry with notes of Vanilla, Clove & Fig. Medium Bodied. Lush Juicy Finish.

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$85.00

Flavors & aromas of Fresh Citrus, Orange Blossom and White Peach. Well balanced acidity. Clean Finish with a nice Zing

BTL Grgich Hills Fume Blanc

BTL Grgich Hills Fume Blanc

$63.00

Sliced dried-lemon and green-apple aromas and flavors. Cooked apples, too. Full-bodied, flavorful and delicious.

BTL Veuve Clicquot

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Flavors & aromas of Apple, Pear & Grapefruit with notes of Ginger & Cream. Crisp & Lacy Finish.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
RYE was Established in 2014. RYE offers a refined dining experience set in a stylish urban / rustic atmosphere. RYE serves lunch and dinner; Monday through Saturday. Located next to the CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel in Appleton Fresh, local and simple. We carry our values into each location and train the staff to never cut any corner. Our Chefs prepare most items from scratch. Vegetables and fruits are sourced locally as much as possible. Our menu changes seasonally to reflect the mood of our chefs and showcase local products.

308 West College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

RYE Restaurant & Lounge image
RYE Restaurant & Lounge image
RYE Restaurant & Lounge image

