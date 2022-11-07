Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rye Society Denver

review star

No reviews yet

3090 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80205

Popular Items

Standard
The Green Gables
Hebrew Hammer

Bagel Sandwiches

Standard

$8.95

Bacon or Ham, American or Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Ketchup

Rye Egg

$12.95Out of stock

Pastrami, Swiss,Egg, Russian Dressing

Hebrew Hammer

$11.95

Acme Lox, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Capers, Cucumber, Dill, Plain Schmear

The Natalie

$9.95

Avocado, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Russian Dressing

Bagel, Egg & Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Aunt Blanche

$10.95Out of stock

Salami, pickle slice, provolone cheese, egg & tarragon mustard on choice of bagel

*BAGEL, EGG & CHEESE W/COFFEE SPECIAL*

$10.95Out of stock

"The Nikola Yolk-Wich"

$9.95Out of stock

Toasted Brioche, Cheddar, Slaw, Ham, Applesauce, Ketchup

Bagels

Bagel

$2.95

Plain, Sesame, Everything

Bagel & Schmear

$5.70

Plain, Sesame, Everything

1/2 Dozen

$14.95

BAGEL & SHMEAR W/COFFEE

$8.95

1/4 Pound Cream Cheese

$6.95

Soup/Salad

Matzah Ball Soup

$8.00

Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl

$15.95

Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$11.95

Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Black N White

$4.50

Rugelach

$2.50Out of stock

Special Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Signature Sandwiches

18 + 1

$19.95

Steamed Pastrami or Turkey Pastrami, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Swiss, Toasted Rye Bread

The Green Gables

$14.95

Thinly Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Horseradish Aioli, Ciabatta

The Rye Reuben

$19.95

Steamed Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Toasted Rye Bread

The Vegan Reuben

$14.95

House Smoked Fried Tofu or Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Vegan Cheese, Kraut, Vegan Russian, Toasted Rye Bread

Cold Cut Combo

$14.95

Bologna, Ham, Salami with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Garlic aioli, herb vinaigrette, provolone on ciabatta.

High Society Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken kaleprese

$15.95

Ciabatta, chicken breast, garlic aioli, kale, portobello mushroom, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato & herb vinaigrette

The Brussel Wilson

$13.95

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Brussel Sprout Slaw with Cranberry Marmalade on Ciabatta

The "Bearria" Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Noshes

Latkes

$7.95

3 Latkes Served With Applesauce & Sour Cream

Side Pickles

$3.50

Blintz

$7.95

Boulder Chips

$2.00

Bagel Chips

$1.00

Sweet Potato Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Side Salad

$6.95

Coleslaw

$6.00

Custom Deli Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$17.95

5oz or 8oz

Pastrami

$17.95

5oz or 8oz

Turkey

$13.95

5oz or 10oz

Turkey Pastrami

$15.95

5oz or 10oz

Ham

$10.95

4oz or 6oz

Salami

$12.95

Bologna

$10.95

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

With Chips & Pickle

PB&J

$5.95

2 Sliders with Chips & Pickle

Retail

Everything Spice Container

$7.00

Israeli Chocolate Spread

$8.50

Beverages

Dr. Brown's Soda

$3.00

La Croix

$1.75

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Arrowhead Water

$1.50

Teakoe Yerba Mate

$4.50

Mor Kombucha- Hazy Cactus

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock

COFFEE DRINKS

ESPRESSO

$3.75

CAPPUCINO

$4.50

LATTE- SMALL

$5.00

LATTE- LARGE

$6.00

MOCHA- SMALL

$5.50

MOCHA- LARGE

$6.50

CHAI

$5.50

DIRTY CHAI

$6.25

OATMEAL COOKIE LATTE

$5.00

AMERICANO- SMALL

$3.50

AMERICANO- LARGE

$4.50

COLD BREW

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

DRIP COFFEE

SMALL DRIP

$3.00

LARGE DRIP

$3.50

TEA DRINKS

CHAI

$5.50Out of stock

DIRTY CHAI

$6.25Out of stock

HOT TEA

$3.50

Beer

16oz PBR

$5.00

White Claw- Various Flavors

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

Wine

Ah So Rose

$6.50

Ah So Red

$6.50

Infinite Monkey Dry Hopped SB

$6.50

Infinite Monkey Bubble Universe Riesling

$6.50

Infinite Monkey Bellini

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer the best of traditional Jewish comfort food!

Website

Location

3090 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Rye Society Denver image
Rye Society Denver image
Rye Society Denver image
Rye Society Denver image

