Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue
400 W Route 38 Unit 1375
Moorestown Mall
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Food
Starters & Shareables
- Asiago Artichoke Dip$11.00
Artichoke hearts quartered, diced and added to a generous helping of Asiago cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise to create a creamy texture. Served with your choice of French bread slices or wonton chips
- Asian Black Cod with slaw$14.00
fresh sourced black cod marinated and finished with a Korean-influenced sweet and tangy chili sauce
- Beet & Goat Cheese Crostini$11.00
Crisp crostini topped with creamy goat cheese, roasted beets, fresh herbs, and balsamic glaze
- Classic Arancini$9.00
Our house made classic Arancini are made when arborio rice is combined with our spice and cheese blend, lightly breaded and flash fried. Served with our house marinara and basil.
- Flight O' Fries$11.00
Three different fries to try! Our house fries, a premium crunch coated french fry. Our truffle fries are tossed in truffle oil and topped with parmesan cheese. Our irregular cut sweet potato fries.
- Garlic Shrimp Skewers$17.00
Two skewers with five large marinated shrimp with small side of street corn medley
- Grilled Calamari$16.00
Grilled tubes and tentacles are sautéed with poblano peppers (mild), lemon and garlic
- Mozzarella Basil Tower$11.00
fresh mozzarella discs separated by garlic peppered NJ tomatoes, drizzled in extra virgin olive oil, fig-balsamic glaze, and fresh basil
- Poke Wonton Tacos$13.00
mexican poke ahi tuna tacos include, pico de gallo, sirachi aioli, sesame seeds and sesame oil served on house-fried crispy wonton
- Roasted Cauliflower & Bacon$12.00
Roasted cauliflower with garlic, fig balsamic glaze, smoked maple bacon and freshly grated Parmesan-Riggiano cheese
- Scallops Florentine$19.00
three premium scallops halved & sautéed in wine & butter, served over garlic-wilted spinach
- Seafood Boil$12.00
Indulge in our flavorful Seafood Boil featuring succulent shrimp, lobster and mussels simmered in our signature spicy seasoning. Served with baby red potatoes and slices of andouille sausage for a complete mouthwatering experience. Perfect for sharing and creating memorable dining moments.
- Tres Tacos$12.00
Choose from chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado slices, lime sour cream and fried cheese.
- Tuna Sliders$12.00
two seared ahi tuna sliders topped with our house wasabi sauce and fresh arugula
- Tuna Tartare$20.00
diced ahi tuna, cucumbers, avocado, toasted sesame oil, & cilantro with house-fried wonton chips
- Wings$11.00
Six JUMBO wings served with your choice of Asian sesame, lemon pepper butter or mild buffalo or hot buffalo sauce.
- Marvin's Magic Mussels$19.00
Our mussels are steamed to perfection, in a fragrant broth enhancing their natural flavors. Served with a harmonious blend of fresh mussels, simmered in a classic marinara sauce, rich with aromas of garlic, shallots, and a splash of white wine. Accompanied by a side of bread.
- Fajitas$19.00
A Tex-Mex favorite, choose from marinated chicken, beef, or shrimp, grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served on a sizzling skillet with flour tortillas, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and cheese. A customizable feast that's sure to delight!
- Mong Shrimp, Beef & Chicken$29.00
Sirloin filets and fresh chicken breasts flash-pan-fried with white sweet onions, tossed in a Thai chili sauce, served over jasmine rice. Serves 4, as an appetizer.
- Lobster Fried Rice$52.00
An entire 14oz Lobster tail grilled then sautéed in butter and garlic, over a pound of our Jasmine Street-Fried Rice. Serves 4, as a shared appetizer.
Bisque & Salads
- Ahi Blackened Tuna$10.00+
A blackened Ahi tuna steak, sliced atop arugula, spring mix, black garlic puree, wasabi aioli and tossed with a miso ginger dressing
- Caesar Salad$7.00+
Fresh romaine topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, Texas-style large croutons and mixed with our house made Caesar dressing
- Crab Cake Salad$10.00+
Crab cake, mixed greens, roasted corn, red peppers, onions, blood orange vinaigrette
- Grilled Calamari Salad$10.00+
Grilled calamari, arugula, lemon zest, romaine, pepper and ginger
- Mexican Salad$10.00+
Our large shrimp are skewered and marinated. They are the perfect addition to our mixed greens, street corn, avocado slices and chimichurri dressing in this Mexican favorite.
- Ryfe-House$6.00+
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes and Texas-style large croutons are mixed with our house made blood orange vinaigrette
- The Wedge$8.00+
A fresh iceburg lettuce head is cut and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, house made bleu cheese dressing, real maple wood bacon crumbles, our fig-balsamic glaze and roasted cherry tomatoes
- Seafood Bisque$13.00+
Ryfe's family recipe has been shared with you, our beloved Guests! Shrimp, cod, lump crab and super lump crab are all simmered in our cream and broth based secret recipe.
Flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, house buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella and arugula on a flatbread.
- Cauli Crust (GF)$15.00
Cauliflower crust, house made marinara and street corn medley
- Classic Margherita$13.00
Extra virgin olive oil, house made marinara, fresh sliced mozzarella cheese and basil
- Ryfe Margherita$13.00
Fresh sliced mozzarella, marinara, arugula and fig-balsamic glaze
- Spicy Sausage Flatbread$15.00
Spicy Italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella and red pepper flakes
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Burger - Classic$10.00
8oz smash burger seared to desired temperature, with lettuce, tomato, red onions and American cheese, topped with house made thousand island and served on Atlantic City's own Formica bakery brioche roll with a side of Ryfe's signature fries.
- Burger - Bella$12.00
8 oz burger seared to desired temperature and served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, truffled wild mushrooms, avocado aioli and Swiss cheese, served on Atlantic City's own Formica bakery brioche roll
- Burger - Bleu$11.00
8 oz burger, bleu cheese dressing PLUS crumbles, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun
- Burger - Hangover$13.00
- Burger - Loco$11.00
8oz burger, American cheese, Asian sauce, topped with a generous portion of house Thai LoCo slaw
- Burger - Bacon$9.00
8oz burger, smoked maplewood bacon, and American cheese
- Burger - Surf and Turf$14.00
8oz burger, American Cheese, spiked with our shrimp skewers and dressed with horseradish cream sauce
- Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich$15.00
Seared rare fresh blackened Ahi tuna, arugula, red onions, sesame Asian sauce, wasabi aioli.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and mayo
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo and house made pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Poblano Sub$13.00
Angus beef steak or 100% grilled chicken chopped and mixed with flash-fried onions and blistered poblano peppers, topped with American cheese and served on a soft 8" Formica Bakery roll
- Steak Poblano Sub$13.00
Angus beef steak or 100% grilled chicken chopped and mixed with flash-fried onions and blistered poblano peppers, topped with American cheese and served on a soft 8" Formica Bakery roll
Entrées
- 20oz lobster tail$37.00
A 20oz grilled & garlic butter basted lobster with vegetables & drawn butter
- 20oz Bone-in Rib Eye$37.00Out of stock
Our bone-in house spice-rubbed 20oz ribeye is grilled medium and served with baby potatoes & chef selected vegetables of the day.
- Asian cod with fried rice - entree$22.00
An 8oz Asian marinated, fire-glazed and baked black cod, finished with sticky Asian sesame sauce & served over our house vegetable fried rice
- Bleu filet$32.00
Our Esposito-butchered 8oz center-cut filet mignon is topped with bleu cheese crumbles & house-made dressing. Served with fresh garlic mashed and the chef-selected vegetable of the day.
- Bowtie Chicken Pesto$20.00
Pound of chicken breast, lemon caperberry, garlic sauce, baby potatoes, chef-select veggies with bowtie pasta (GF possible)
- Fajitas$19.00
A Tex-Mex favorite, choose from marinated chicken, beef, or shrimp, grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served on a sizzling skillet with flour tortillas, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and cheese. A customizable feast that's sure to delight!
- Ginger glazed salmon$22.00
Our skin-on 8oz Asian glazed salmon is pan-fried and oven finished. Served with our vegetable fried rice and chef-selected vegetable of the day.
- Latin Sirloin$21.00
A 8oz grilled, thick-cut sirloin, coated in our Chimichurri sauce and served with our house garlic mashed potatoes and street corn medley
- Lemon Chicken$20.00
A pound of fresh chicken breast is marinated and prepared in a lemon-caper garlic sauce. Offered with baby potatoes and the chef-select vegetables of the day
- Linguine Seafood Boil Bowl$29.00
Large garlic shrimp, halved New Zealand mussels, spicy Italian sausage, and half of a 14oz lobster tail served over garlic butter linguine
- Scallops with truffled coucous$27.00
Pan seared jumbo scallops, pearled couscous with wild truffled mushrooms, sliced avocado, blistered tomatoes and arugula, finished with black pepper and olive oil.
- Shrimp scampi$19.00
Jumbo tail-on shrimp are sauteed in a zesty lemon garlic butter sauce with roasted tomatoes, tossed with fresh linguine
- Street Crab Cakes$25.00
8oz lump & jumbo lump blended crab cakes, served with vegetable fried rice & street corn medley
- Surf & turf$46.00+
Our 8oz center cut Esposito-butchered filet mignon, topped with truffle butter and served with a full 14oz or half 14oz lobster tail. Served with mashed garlic potatoes, & chef-select veggies
- Tail O' Bisque$30.00
one half of a 14oz grilled lobster tail is placed atop 16oz of our housemade seafood bisque
- The Chop$21.00
large 18oz grilled bone-in pork chop, Argentinian sauce, garlic mashed and chef selected veggies
- Truffle Mushroom Linguine$19.00
fresh linguine tossed in a creamy garlic butter sauce with truffled wild mushrooms & parsley
Kids Menu
Retail
Tee Shirts
Sweatshirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Elevated and reimagined, familiar and trending, economical and upscale, Ryfe is a modern social and dining experience designed to appeal to those looking for a positive and judgement-free environment. Live the Ryfe Life!
400 W Route 38 Unit 1375, Moorestown Mall, Moorestown, NJ 08057