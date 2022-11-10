Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue

No reviews yet

4101 Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Popular Items

Reserved Happy Hour Experience
Classic Cheeseburger
Black Bean Burger

Events & Experiences

Chef's Tasting Table

Chef's Tasting Table

$5.00

Join us as a Ryfe Concierge guides you through a chef-selected Ryfe tasting experience! Situated in our swanky lounge or dining room area, you are greeted with a champagne toast & taken on a six-item tasting tour that concludes with a chef-selected dessert item. Our menus change based on season and product availability, but past items include pepper wasabi crusted ahi, bleu cheese seared NY Strip, scallops Florentine… Your $5 reservation fee goes toward your $59 dining experience. You must call the restaurant with any culinary limitations at least 48 hours before your seating. Note your group size, and reservation date & time in "Special Instructions" area below when purchasing.

Reserved Happy Hour Experience

Reserved Happy Hour Experience

$5.00

Our at-bar-only, Happy-Hour-only, Tapas Menu Experience is quickly gaining attention from locals and visitors! All items are $10 and only available from 3p to 6p. The items include Seared Shishitos & Grilled Calamari, Lump Crab Queso, Thai Mussels, Seafood Boil Bowl, Grilled Caesar Heart, Three Cheese Arancini, Lump Crab Lemon Pepper Fries, and Asian Pork Sliders. There are also $2-off drink specials on most drink options. Your $5 booking entitles you to a complimentary beer, wine or Ryfe seltzer!

New Year's Eve Surf N Turf Dinner

New Year's Eve Surf N Turf Dinner

$60.00

Bid 2022 a tasteful farewell this year with dinner at Ryfe. Start dinner with rich seafood bisque before moving on to the main course: a 6oz choice cut filet and 4oz cold water lobster tail with a side of garlic whipped potatoes. Price is per-person and does not include tax or gratuity.

2022 Fallfest

2022 Fallfest

Join us on Saturday, November 26th for our annual Fallfest Party and Celebration! We sold out last year so please book early to assure attendance! Our doors open at 11a and the party officially starts at 6p with food and drink specials, games, giveaways and more! 🎉 Registration Includes: 🍀Complimentary welcome drink 🍀Exclusive access to drink specials 🍀Exclusive access to food specials 🍀VIP access to bar seating 🍀Participation in giveaways and raffles Register at: https://bit.ly/FallfestRyfe

Annual Holiday Party & Ugly Sweater Contest

Annual Holiday Party & Ugly Sweater Contest

Our doors open at 11a and the party officially starts at 6p with food and drink specials, games, giveaways and more! 🎉 Registration Includes: Complimentary holiday drink Exclusive access to drink specials Exclusive access to food specials VIP access to bar seating Participation in giveaways and raffles Live entertainment by: YOU! We're playing Holiday Carol karaoke! Ugly Sweater Contest: Wear your ugliest sweater and be crowned "Best of the Worst" Tickets and Registration at RyfeSweaterParty.eventbrite.com

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bella Burger

Bella Burger

$17.00

8 oz smash burger seared to desired temperature and served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, truffled wild mushrooms, avocado aioli and Swiss cheese, served on Atlantic City's own Formica bakery brioche roll with a side of Ryfe's signature fries.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

8oz smash burger seared to desired temperature, with lettuce, tomato, red onion and American cheese, topped with housemade thousand island sauce and served on Atlantic's City's own Formica bakery brioche roll with a side of Ryfe's signature fries.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled 100% chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles and served on Atlantic City's own Formica Bakery Brioche Bun with a side of premium coated fries

Beer Cheese Steak

Beer Cheese Steak

$15.00

Angus beef steak chopped and mixed with flash-fried onions and blistered shishito peppers, topped with our signature beer cheese queso and served on a soft 8" italian roll. Served with fries

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Ryfe's housemade black bean burger is a special combination of rice, vegetables, spices and, of course, black beans, served on a brioche bun

Bleu Cheese Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$17.00

bleu cheese, caramelized onions, avocado aioli

Starters & Salads

Asiago & Artichoke Dip

Asiago & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Served with grilled AC ciabatta bread or white corn tortilla chips.

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Roasted cauliflower w/garlic, fig balsamic glaze, smoked maple bacon and freshly grated six-month-aged Manchego cheese

Scallops Florentine

Scallops Florentine

$27.00

Our scallop appetizer comes with three colossal scallops pan seared in herb infused butter, lemon, and white wine and served on a bed of sauteed fresh spinach.

Tiger Shrimp and Crostini

Tiger Shrimp and Crostini

$27.00

Grilled, extra large tiger shrimp basted in zesty garlic butter sauce and roasted cherry tomatoes, served with Atlantic City's fresh crostini dipping bread

Roasted Caprese Salad

Roasted Caprese Salad

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted garlic, basil, balsamic glaze

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Blackened Ahi tuna steak with arugula & fennel salad topped with housemade miso ginger dressing, black garlic puree and wasabi aioli

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with housemade Caesar dressing, herb roasted croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese

Crabcake Salad

Crabcake Salad

$19.00

Our Maryland style crab cake served on top of a mixed green salad with roasted corn, red peppers, onions and drizzled with blood orange vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$17.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce, covered in bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes and finished with a balsamic fig glaze

Beet & Goat Cheese Arugula Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Arugula Salad

$15.00

Beets, goat cheese, arugala & shaved almond with balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Atlantic City's own flatbread topped with grilled chicken breast glazed with Ryfe's signature spicy Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese and finished with arugula.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Atlantic City's own, Formica Bakery flatbreads, are delivered fresh daily and garnished with roasted tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, seasoned arugula, and finished with a fig balsamic reduction

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$16.00

Creamy scampi sauce, Parmesan cheese, shrimp, crushed red pepper.

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Crispy coated fries, fried golden brown and served with sea salt and pepper

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Our premium crispy coated fries are truffled and topped with grated parmesan cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, and finished with sea salt and ground pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Perfectly crisp sweet potato fries.

Bone in Wings

Bone in Wings

$14.00

6 jumbo chicken wings served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping. Choice of one of Ryfe's signature sauces: Hot, BBQ, Asian Sesame, Garlic Parmesan, Mild, or our Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

Boneless Tails

Boneless Tails

$14.00

5 housemade chicken breast tenderloins served with blue cheese or ranch for dipping. Choice of one of Ryfe's signature sauces: Hot, BBQ, Asian Sesame, Garlic Parmesan, Mild, or our Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.00

Chicken breast tenders, flash fried and served with our premium coated fries

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

House fried white corn chips each topped with mozzarella cheese, Ryfe-IPA beer cheese, housemade mango salsa, sliced jalapeños, avocado slices, and topped with our lime infused sour cream and avocado aioli

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$15.00

Choose your protein and add to our warmed flour tortillas with Ryfe special blend of cheddar, manchego and mozzarella cheeses, fire roasted street corn medley, and our special sauce!

Tacos

Tacos

$15.00

Pick your expertly seasoned and prepared protein and enjoy our authentic 4.5" soft corn tortillas, shredded napa cabbage, garlic avocado aioli, jalapeno slice. lime infused sour cream and housemade mango salsa. Flour tortillas also available. 3 4.5" tacos per order

Entrees

20 oz. Ribeye

20 oz. Ribeye

$49.00

20 oz prime cut bone-in ribeye steak, grilled to desired temperature and topped with truffled herb butter and roasted garlic. Served with freshly whipped Yukon potatoes and sautéed garlic butter broccoli

8 oz Filet

8 oz Filet

$41.00

8 oz filet mignon, grilled to desired temperature and topped with truffled herb butter and roasted garlic. Served with whipped Yukon potatoes and sautéed garlic butter broccoli.

8 oz Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak

8 oz Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak

$28.00

8 oz blackened Ahi tuna steak seared to desired temperature. Served with herbaceous jasmine rice and Asian style stir-fried vegetable, finished with black garlic purée and wasabi aioli

16 oz Bone-in Chop

16 oz Bone-in Chop

$24.00

16 oz grilled pork chop covered in house made creamy garlic, butter sauce with house-made garlic mashed potatoes (all chops served medium)



Crispy Skin-on Salmon

$27.00

8 oz pan seared crispy skin-on salmon filet topped with a housemade sesame ginger puree and served with sautéed spinach and jasmine rice

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$31.00

Two broiled Maryland style crab cakes with fire roasted street corn, poblano peppers, red peppers, red onions, fresh herbs and lime aioli. Served with sautéed spinach.

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

$24.00

Jumbo marinated tail-on U15 shrimp sautéed and served in a zesty lemon, butter, white wine and garlic sauce with roasted tomatoes tossed with linguine.

Scallop Truffled Couscous

Scallop Truffled Couscous

$31.00

Pan seared jumbo scallops, pearled couscous with wild truffled mushrooms, sliced avocado, blistered tomatoes, arugula, finished with black pepper and olive oil.

Chicken Pesto Farfalle

Chicken Pesto Farfalle

$23.00

Marinated chicken breast, housemade basil pesto sauce, served over bow tie pasta

Clams Wine Butter Linguine

Clams Wine Butter Linguine

$26.00

little neck clams sautéed in wine butter and tossed with fresh linguine

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Creamy NY style cheesecake

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

A combination of carrots, walnuts, pecans and pineapples make up this delicious cake, which is then topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Fluffy, chocolate cake with two layers of creamy chocolate icing

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Vibrant red cake with a subtle chocolate flavor, finished with rich cream cheese frosting

Beverages

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Diet

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull - sugar Free

$5.50

Red Bull - watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull - yellow

$5.50Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Spiced NA Vodka

$7.50

Water - Fiji 17oz

$2.75Out of stock

Water - Pellegrino sparkling 17oz

$2.75

Water - Saratoga 28oz spring

$3.75

Apparel

Hat - Soft fabric

Hat - Soft fabric

$25.00
Hat - Trucker mesh

Hat - Trucker mesh

$25.00
T- shirt - American Flag

T- shirt - American Flag

$15.00+
Vintage T-shirt - Getting Lucky

Vintage T-shirt - Getting Lucky

$20.00+
T-shirt - Pandemic/Anniversary

T-shirt - Pandemic/Anniversary

$20.00
T-shirt - Quarantine

T-shirt - Quarantine

$15.00
Flag Tank Top

Flag Tank Top

$15.00
Green Crawl T-Shirt

Green Crawl T-Shirt

$20.00+
Black Crawl T-Shirt

Black Crawl T-Shirt

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated and reimagined, familiar and trending, economical and upscale, Ryfe is a modern social and dining experience designed to appeal to those looking for a positive and judgement-free environment. Daily specials and frequent new additions. Text Ryfe to 87338 to sign up for the local VIP program to get updates. Live the Ryfe Life

Website

Location

4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

