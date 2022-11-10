Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue

Chef's Tasting Table

$5.00

Join us as a Ryfe Concierge guides you through a chef-selected Ryfe tasting experience! Situated in our swanky lounge or dining room area, you are greeted with a champagne toast & taken on a six-item tasting tour that concludes with a chef-selected dessert item. Our menus change based on season and product availability, but past items include pepper wasabi crusted ahi, bleu cheese seared NY Strip, scallops Florentine… Your $5 reservation fee goes toward your $59 dining experience. You must call the restaurant with any culinary limitations at least 48 hours before your seating. Note your group size, and reservation date & time in "Special Instructions" area below when purchasing.