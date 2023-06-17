Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Making memories around the table
Location
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Kalamazoo
No Reviews
7000 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View restaurant