Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Coffees and Hot Cocoa

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Oregon Chai Latte

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Uncommon Carton

$4.50Out of stock

coffee/cinnamon roll

$6.29Out of stock

Sodas

Fountain Brix Soda

$3.29

Can of Soda

$2.29

10oz Bottled Water

$1.99

Lemonades and Teas

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.99

Hot Tea (bags)

$2.99

Brix Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.29

Bottle of Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

strawberry lemonade

$3.29

Milks

Milk

$2.09

Chocolate Milk

$2.09

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.89
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Making memories around the table

Location

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009

