A map showing the location of Ryleigh's OysterView gallery

Ryleigh's Oyster

1,010 Reviews

$$

22 W Padonia Rd

Lutherville, MD 21093

Order Again

Popular Items

Giant Crab Pretzel
Cream of Crab
Fried Fish

Appetizer

1/2 Pound Baltimore Style Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

1lb Baltimore Style Steamed Shrimp

$27.00

Cast Iron Crab Dip

$18.00

Maryland Crab, Sherry, Cream, Cheeses, Herbs, Crostini, Crackers

Chicken Wings (7)

$14.00

Chicken Wings (14)

$27.00

Chicken Wings (21)

$37.00

Crabby Fries

$12.00

House Fries, Cream of Crab

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Bacon, Paprika

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Spicy Aioli

Giant Crab Pretzel

$18.00

Maryland Crab, Mixed Cheese

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Malt Vinegar, Old Bay

Loyola Blakefield Meal

$25.00

Salads

Grilled Caesar

$11.00

Grilled Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

Grilled Seafood Salad

$21.00

Maryland Crab, Cherry Tomato, Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Calamari, Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Spinach, Walnuts, Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Honey Poppy Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion

Traditional Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Fried Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Soup

Cream of Crab

$9.00

Old Bay, Lump Maryland Crab, Cream, Sherry

MD Crab Soup

$9.00

Maryland Crab, Tomato, Potato, Vegetables, Old Bay

Oyster Stew

$9.00

Poached Oysters, Butter, Cream, Shallots, Sherry

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Half n Half

$9.00

Seafood Rolls

Fried Fish

$16.00

Catch of the Day, Lemon, Tartar

Fried Oyster

$18.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Warm Butter Poached Lobster

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Old Bay Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

House Favorites

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cheddar, Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato

Chargrilled Oysters

$16.00

Roasted Tomato Garlic Herb Butter, Parmesan Cheese

Crab and Lobster Mac and Cheese

$23.00

Maryland Crab, Lobster, Cavatappi Pasta, Artesian Cheese Blend

Crispy Brussel Sprouts and Bacon Lardons

$10.00

Grilled Fish Taco Trio

$16.00

Avocado Mousse, Cilantro Rice

Grilled Old Bay and Feta Corn

$3.00

MD Crab Cake Platter

$29.00

7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Handcut Fries, Green Beans

MD Crab Cake Sandwich

$29.00

7oz True Blue Maryland Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Handcut Fries, House Slaw

Oyster Platter

$22.00

Handcut Fries, House Slaw

Roseda House Burger

$16.00

Roseda Farms Black Angus Burger, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato

Kids Meals

Kids Butter Pasta

$11.00

Kids Cheesy Pasta

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$11.00

Kids Hot Dog

$11.00

Kids Sliders

$11.00

Kids Tenders

$11.00

Sides

Side Veg

$6.00

Side Bread and Butter

$2.00

Side House Slaw

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Malt Vinegar, Old Bay

Side Grilled Seafood

$11.00

Side Fried Oysters

$11.00

Side Steak

$11.00

Side Chicken

$10.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Add Crab Cake

$16.00

Add Salmon

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

