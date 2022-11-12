Main picView gallery

RYMKS Bar and Grille 819 E Pratt St

11 Reviews

$$

819 E Pratt St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

Suya Spice Cheesesteak
Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings
Candied Yams

Salads/Soups

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Blackened Salmon over a bed of fresh romaine tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese garnished with croutons and hard-boiled egg.

Jerk Chicken Cobb

Jerk Chicken Cobb

$10.99

Jerk Grilled Chicken, Avocado, hard boiled Eggs, Candied Maple Turkey Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Plantain, Red Onion, and tomatoes over a bed of mixed baby greens served with our house Green Vinaigrette.

Shrimp Corn Salad

Shrimp Corn Salad

$13.99

Marinated & Grilled Jumbo shrimp served over a bed of romaine tossed with red peppers, fire-roasted corn, green onions, and our signature RYMKS Ranch dressing.

Caesar

$6.00Out of stock

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, and croutons served with dressing of choice.

She Crab

She Crab

$7.50

Creamy Crab Bisque with Sherry and lump crabmeat.

Sandwiches/Burgers

Jerk Chicken Club

Jerk Chicken Club

$13.99

Jerk Spiced Grilled Chicken breast on 3 slices of toasted sourdough with Maple Jerk bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, garlic sauce, and mango chutney, served with chips or side salad.

RBG BLT

$11.75

Jerk Candied Turkey Bacon piled high, roasted garlic sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes on toasted brioche slices, served with chips or side salad, served with chips or side salad.

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$14.99

Premium Blend Steak Burger, served on a toasted brioche bun with a bag of chips or a side salad, the options are endless for customization. Add fries for an additional $1

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Fried Chicken breast Served on toasted brioche with lettuce and tomato with a side of chips or side salad.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Cajun Battered and fried Chicken Breast with Pepper-jack Cheese, Candy Maple Bacon, and Henny Mayo. Served with a side of fries.

Fish Hoagie

Fish Hoagie

$11.99

Whiting Filets seasoned, marinated, & fried to a golden crisp and served on a hoagie roll with cajun remoulade, spring mix, and tomatoes. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.

Shrimp Hoagie

Shrimp Hoagie

$13.99

Seasoned, marinated, and fried large shrimp served on a traditional 12" Philadelphia Italian roll with mixed greens, sliced tomatoes. and Cajun Remoulade. accompanied by a side of chips or a side salad.

Firecracker Hoagie

Firecracker Hoagie

$14.99

Fried seafood Hoagie with your choice of whiting, salmon, or shrimp served on traditional 12" Philly Italian roll with cajun remoulade, chili oil, peri-peri seasoning, mixed greens, and sliced tomatoes. accompanied by a side of chips

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Traditional Philly Cheesesteak with Shaved Ribeye, sauteed onion, and our house seasoning, served on fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia region and a side of chips or a side salad.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved Chicken Breast with sauteed onion, our house seasoning, and choice of cheese on a fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia Region. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.

Beyond Meat Cheesesteak

Beyond Meat Cheesesteak

$16.99

Beyond Meat™ Cheesesteak with sauteed onion, our house seasoning, and choice of cheese on a fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia Region. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.

Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak

Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.99

Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.

Suya Spice Cheesesteak

Suya Spice Cheesesteak

$14.99

Nigerian Peanut Spice Ribeye with sauteed onion, Jollof Gravy, Pepper-jack cheese, and Henny Mayo sauce. served with a side of fries.

Appetizers

Traditional (Bone-In) Wings

Traditional (Bone-In) Wings

$14.99

Marinated and soft poached chicken wings fried to crispy perfection and tossed with the sauce and/or seasoning of your choosing served with RYMKS Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Jerk Rib Tips

Jerk Rib Tips

$13.99

Jerked Rib bites quickly fried and tossed with Jerk BBq sauce and served with sweet plantain.

Brussel Sprouts & Turkey Bacon

Brussel Sprouts & Turkey Bacon

$9.99

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts caramelized with Candy Jerked Turkey Bacon and maple mustard glaze.

Suya Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Suya Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.99Out of stock

Nigerian peanut spice steak and cheese in a crispy eggroll wrapper and served with Tomato gravy.

Crab Flatbread

Crab Flatbread

$17.99

Crab cream reduction, 4 cheese blend, with smokey old bay aioli, green oil, and jumbo lump crab meat.

Jerk Shrimp Flatbread

Jerk Shrimp Flatbread

$13.99

Tomato gravy, 4 cheese blend, jerk bbq sauce, marinated shrimp, mango chutney, garlic sauce, green oil, and green onion.

Garlic & Cheese Flatbread

Garlic & Cheese Flatbread

$11.49

Tomato Gravy, 4 cheese blend, garlic sauce, and green oil.

Crab, Spinach, & Artichoke dip

$17.99Out of stock

Lump crab, 4 cheese blend, chopped spinach, and marinated artichokes in creamy cheese sauce served with tortill chips.

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$11.99

Jerkiyaki Quesadilla

$12.99

Served with a side of chips or a side salad. Upgrade to our house-cut fries for an additional charge.
Pastas

Blackened Chicken Cajun Pasta

Blackened Chicken Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Blackened Bell and Evans Air Chilled All Natural Chicken Breast served over our twist on the traditional Alfredo sauce with green onions and tomatoes.

Entrée

Quick serve entrees served with 2 sides and yellow rice as a garnish.
Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Quarter leg of chicken served over yellow rice with your choice of 2 sides.

Fried Fish Dinner

Fried Fish Dinner

$19.99

8oz of fried whiting fish served over yellow rice with your choice of 2 sides

Jerk BBQ Chicken

Jerk BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Quarter leg of chicken served over yellow rice with the choice of 2 sides

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

1/2 Pound Large Fried Shrimp served House Cut Fries and your choice of 2 sides

Baked Chicken Dinner

Baked Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Quarter leg of chicken served over yellow rice with the choice of 2 sides

Maple Mustard Salmon

$24.99

Salmon Filet Pan Roasted and Glazed with Maple Mustard Sauce served over rice with 2 sides.

Sirloin (8oz.)

$26.99
Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings

Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings

$19.99

2 Crispy Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings served with 2 sides.

Sides

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$2.99

Yellow rice pilaf with peas and carrots.

Corn

Corn

$3.99

Sweet corn marinated, grilled, and drizzled with our house garlic sauce, green oil, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Homestyle potato salad made fresh in-house.

Candied Yams

$3.99

Classic candied yams.

Fries

Fries

$5.99

House Cut French Fries seasoned with salt and white pepper tossed with shallot, chives, and parsley.

RYMKS Collard Greens

RYMKS Collard Greens

$4.99Out of stock

Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Liquor, shallots, and mustard seed slow-simmered.

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

5 Cheese Macaroni & Cheese made to order.

Plantain

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Flatbread w/ Fries

$6.99

Kid Pasta w/ Fries

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Dessert

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Ice cream Sundae

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Tiramisu Meets Banana pudding, Banana liqueur, mascarpone, ladyfingers, and caramelized banana puree, salted banana caramel.

Catering

Candace

$1,493.54

Titilayo

$1,053.36

Daycare

$200.00

CIAA

$3,149.66

ABC MD

$537.50

Serving Sizes 15 for the following: Wings Brussel Sprouts Cognac Sliders Shrimp Flatbread Crab Empanadas Spring Rolls

Under Armour

$521.00

Other Food

$600.00

Aaron Long Food

$487.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
International Soul Food.

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Main pic

