- Home
- /
- Baltimore
- /
- Little Italy
- /
- RYMKS Bar and Grille - 819 E Pratt St
RYMKS Bar and Grille 819 E Pratt St
11 Reviews
$$
819 E Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salads/Soups
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
Blackened Salmon over a bed of fresh romaine tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese garnished with croutons and hard-boiled egg.
Jerk Chicken Cobb
Jerk Grilled Chicken, Avocado, hard boiled Eggs, Candied Maple Turkey Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Plantain, Red Onion, and tomatoes over a bed of mixed baby greens served with our house Green Vinaigrette.
Shrimp Corn Salad
Marinated & Grilled Jumbo shrimp served over a bed of romaine tossed with red peppers, fire-roasted corn, green onions, and our signature RYMKS Ranch dressing.
Caesar
Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, and croutons served with dressing of choice.
She Crab
Creamy Crab Bisque with Sherry and lump crabmeat.
Sandwiches/Burgers
Jerk Chicken Club
Jerk Spiced Grilled Chicken breast on 3 slices of toasted sourdough with Maple Jerk bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, garlic sauce, and mango chutney, served with chips or side salad.
RBG BLT
Jerk Candied Turkey Bacon piled high, roasted garlic sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes on toasted brioche slices, served with chips or side salad, served with chips or side salad.
Steak Burger
Premium Blend Steak Burger, served on a toasted brioche bun with a bag of chips or a side salad, the options are endless for customization. Add fries for an additional $1
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken breast Served on toasted brioche with lettuce and tomato with a side of chips or side salad.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Battered and fried Chicken Breast with Pepper-jack Cheese, Candy Maple Bacon, and Henny Mayo. Served with a side of fries.
Fish Hoagie
Whiting Filets seasoned, marinated, & fried to a golden crisp and served on a hoagie roll with cajun remoulade, spring mix, and tomatoes. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.
Shrimp Hoagie
Seasoned, marinated, and fried large shrimp served on a traditional 12" Philadelphia Italian roll with mixed greens, sliced tomatoes. and Cajun Remoulade. accompanied by a side of chips or a side salad.
Firecracker Hoagie
Fried seafood Hoagie with your choice of whiting, salmon, or shrimp served on traditional 12" Philly Italian roll with cajun remoulade, chili oil, peri-peri seasoning, mixed greens, and sliced tomatoes. accompanied by a side of chips
Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak
Traditional Philly Cheesesteak with Shaved Ribeye, sauteed onion, and our house seasoning, served on fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia region and a side of chips or a side salad.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Shaved Chicken Breast with sauteed onion, our house seasoning, and choice of cheese on a fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia Region. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.
Beyond Meat Cheesesteak
Beyond Meat™ Cheesesteak with sauteed onion, our house seasoning, and choice of cheese on a fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia Region. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak
Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.
Suya Spice Cheesesteak
Nigerian Peanut Spice Ribeye with sauteed onion, Jollof Gravy, Pepper-jack cheese, and Henny Mayo sauce. served with a side of fries.
Appetizers
Traditional (Bone-In) Wings
Marinated and soft poached chicken wings fried to crispy perfection and tossed with the sauce and/or seasoning of your choosing served with RYMKS Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Jerk Rib Tips
Jerked Rib bites quickly fried and tossed with Jerk BBq sauce and served with sweet plantain.
Brussel Sprouts & Turkey Bacon
Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts caramelized with Candy Jerked Turkey Bacon and maple mustard glaze.
Suya Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Nigerian peanut spice steak and cheese in a crispy eggroll wrapper and served with Tomato gravy.
Crab Flatbread
Crab cream reduction, 4 cheese blend, with smokey old bay aioli, green oil, and jumbo lump crab meat.
Jerk Shrimp Flatbread
Tomato gravy, 4 cheese blend, jerk bbq sauce, marinated shrimp, mango chutney, garlic sauce, green oil, and green onion.
Garlic & Cheese Flatbread
Tomato Gravy, 4 cheese blend, garlic sauce, and green oil.
Crab, Spinach, & Artichoke dip
Lump crab, 4 cheese blend, chopped spinach, and marinated artichokes in creamy cheese sauce served with tortill chips.
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Jerkiyaki Quesadilla
Salads
Jerk Chicken Cobb
Jerk Grilled Chicken, Avocado, hard boiled Eggs, Candied Maple Turkey Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Plantain, Red Onion, and tomatoes over a bed of mixed baby greens served with our house Green Vinaigrette.
Shrimp Corn Salad
Marinated & Grilled Jumbo shrimp served over a bed of romaine tossed with red peppers, fire-roasted corn, green onions, and our signature RYMKS Ranch dressing.
Caesar
Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed with creamy caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Mixed baby greens, carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, & croutons served with the dressing your choice.
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
Blackened Salmon over a bed of fresh romaine tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese garnished with croutons and hard-boiled egg.
Sandwiches
Jerk Chicken Club
Jerk Spiced Grilled Chicken breast on 3 slices of toasted sourdough with Maple Jerk bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, garlic sauce, and mango chutney, served with chips or side salad.
RGB BLT
Choice of Pork or Turkey Jerked Candied Bacon piled high, roasted garlic sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes on toasted brioche slices, served with chips or side salad, served with chips or side salad.
Steak Burger
Premium Blend Steak Burger, served on a toasted brioche bun with a bag of chips or a side salad, the options are endless for customization. Add fries for an additional $1
Fish Hoagie
Whiting Filets seasoned, marinated, & fried to a golden crisp and served on a hoagie roll with cajun remoulade, spring mix, and tomatoes. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken breast Served on toasted brioche with lettuce and tomato with a side of chips or side salad.
Shrimp Hoagie
Seasoned, marinated, and fried large shrimp served on a traditional 12" Philadelphia Italian roll with mixed greens, sliced tomatoes. and Cajun Remoulade. accompanied by a side of chips or a side salad.
Firecracker Hoagie
Fried seafood Hoagie with your choice of whiting, salmon, or shrimp served on traditional 12" Philly Italian roll with cajun remoulade, chili oil, peri-peri seasoning, mixed greens, and sliced tomatoes. accompanied by a side of chips
Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak
Traditional Philly Cheesesteak with Shaved Ribeye, sauteed onion, and our house seasoning, served on fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia region and a side of chips or a side salad.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Shaved Chicken Breast with sauteed onion, our house seasoning, and choice of cheese on a fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia Region. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.
Beyond Meat Cheesesteak
Beyond Meat™ Cheesesteak with sauteed onion, our house seasoning, and choice of cheese on a fresh Italian roll from the Philadelphia Region. Served with a bag of chips or a side salad.
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak
Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.
Suya Spice Cheesesteak
Nigerian Peanut Spice Ribeye with sauteed onion, Jollof Gravy, Pepper-jack cheese, and Henny Mayo sauce. served with a side of fries.
Pastas
Entrée
Fried Chicken Dinner
Quarter leg of chicken served over yellow rice with your choice of 2 sides.
Fried Fish Dinner
8oz of fried whiting fish served over yellow rice with your choice of 2 sides
Jerk BBQ Chicken
Quarter leg of chicken served over yellow rice with the choice of 2 sides
Shrimp Dinner
1/2 Pound Large Fried Shrimp served House Cut Fries and your choice of 2 sides
Baked Chicken Dinner
Quarter leg of chicken served over yellow rice with the choice of 2 sides
Maple Mustard Salmon
Salmon Filet Pan Roasted and Glazed with Maple Mustard Sauce served over rice with 2 sides.
Sirloin (8oz.)
Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings
2 Crispy Lemon Pepper Turkey Wings served with 2 sides.
Sides
Yellow Rice
Yellow rice pilaf with peas and carrots.
Corn
Sweet corn marinated, grilled, and drizzled with our house garlic sauce, green oil, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Potato Salad
Homestyle potato salad made fresh in-house.
Candied Yams
Classic candied yams.
Fries
House Cut French Fries seasoned with salt and white pepper tossed with shallot, chives, and parsley.
RYMKS Collard Greens
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Liquor, shallots, and mustard seed slow-simmered.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
5 Cheese Macaroni & Cheese made to order.
Plantain
Kids Menu
Dessert
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
International Soul Food.
819 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202