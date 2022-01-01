Barbeque
American
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley S-A Tin Can Alley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - CR2-Coors
No Reviews
10136 Coors NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - CR1-Carlisle
No Reviews
2321 Carlisle NE Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurant
S-A BBQ -Green Jeans Farmery
No Reviews
3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9 Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque