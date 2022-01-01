Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

S&A Seafood - Sunset Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1212 Sunset Dr.

Columbia, SC 29203

Popular Items

10 Shrimp
Flounder (10)
Flounder Basket

The Market by S&A

Whiting (6)

$10.25

Whiting (10)

$14.99

Flounder (6)

$10.75

Flounder (10)

$16.75

Tilapia (6)

$10.75

Tilapia (10)

$16.75

Croaker (6)

$11.75

Croaker (10)

$17.99

Catfish (6)

$12.50

Catfish (10)

$18.50

10 Shrimp

$5.75

15 Shrimp

$7.75

20 Shrimp

$9.75

25 Shrimp

$11.75

30 Shrimp

$13.75

1/4 LB Oyster

$6.50

1/2 LB Oyster

$12.50

1LB Oyster

$20.50

1/4 LB Scallop

$6.50

1/2 LB Scallop

$12.50

1LB Scallop

$20.50

Whiting Basket

$6.75

Flounder Basket

$7.50

Tilapia Basket

$7.50

Croaker Basket

$7.99

Catfish Basket

$8.25

10 Shrimp Basket

$7.99

15 Shrimp Basket

$9.99

1/4 LB Oyster Basket

$8.50

1/2 LB Oyster Basket

$14.50

1LB Oyster Basket

$22.50

1/4 LB Scallop Basket

$8.50

1/2 LB Scallop Basket

$14.50

1LB Scallop Basket

$22.50

Whiting Sandwich

$4.50

Flounder Sandwich

$5.25

Tilapia Sandwich

$5.25

Croaker Sandwich

$5.75

Catfish Sandwich

$5.99

Whiting Lunch

$10.25

Flounder Lunch

$11.75

Tilapia Lunch

$11.75

15pc Shrimp Lunch

$12.25

Croaker Lunch

$12.75

Catfish Lunch

$13.25

Whiting Dinner

$11.25

Flounder Dinner

$12.75

Tilapia Dinner

$12.75

15pc Shrimp Dinner

$13.25

Croaker Dinner

$13.75

Catfish Dinner

$14.25

Family Whiting

$25.55

Family Flounder

$26.99

Family Tilapia

$26.99

Family Croaker

$27.55

Family Catfish

$27.99

Kid's Tilapia

$4.50

Kid's Chicken

$4.50

Pick 2 Combo

$12.25

Pick 3 Combo

$16.75

Cleaning Fee 1-2

$1.00

Cleaning Fee 3-4

$1.50

Cleaning Fee 5-6

$2.00

Cleaning Fee 7-8

$2.50

Cleaning Fee 9-10

$3.00

Cleaning Fee 1-2

$1.00

Cleaning Fee 3-4

$1.50

Cleaning Fee 5-6

$2.00

Cleaning Fee 7-8

$2.50

Cleaning Fee 9-10

$3.00

Cooking Fee

$0.50

Sm Cole Slaw

$2.50

Lg Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fam Cole Slaw

$5.50

Sm Green Beans

$2.50

Lg Green Beans

$3.50

Fam Green Beans

$5.50

Sm Grits

$2.50

Lg Grits

$3.50

Fam Grits

$5.50

Sm French Fries

$2.50

Lg French Fries

$3.50

Fam French Fries

$5.50

Sm Hush Puppies

$2.50

Lg Hush Puppies

$3.50

Fam Hush Puppies

$5.50

Rice

$2.50+

Sm Greens

$2.75

Lg Greens

$3.75

Fam Greens

$5.75

Sm Potato Salad

$2.75

Lg Potato Salad

$3.75

Fam Potato Salad

$5.75

Sm Okra

$2.75

Lg Okra

$3.75

Fam Okra

$5.75

Sm Onion Rings

$2.75

Lg Onion Rings

$3.75

Fam Onion Rings

$5.75

Sm Sweet Potao Fries

$2.75

Lg Sweet Potao Fries

$3.75

Fam Sweet Potao Fries

$5.75

Sm Crab Salad

$3.75

Lg Crab Salad

$4.75
Fam Crab Salad

$6.75

Seasonal

$3.25

The Coop by S&A

Basket Wings (6)

$8.99

Basket Wings (10)

$11.99

Basket Wings (15)

$15.99

Basket Wings (20)

$20.99

Wings (10)

$9.99

Wings (15)

$13.99

Wings (20)

$17.99

Wings (30)

$24.99

Wings (50)

$39.99

Wings (75)

$56.99

Wings (100)

$76.99

The Steam Room by S&A

1LB Steamed Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

1LB Steamed Scallops

$20.99

1LB Steamed Crab Legs

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$15.50

1/2lb Snow Crab Legs Plate

$16.99

1lb Snow Crab Legs Plate

$19.99

Beer

BUD

$3.50

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

MICHALOB ULTRA

$3.50

MICHALOB LIGHT

$3.50

MILLER LIGHT

$3.50

COORS LIGHT

$3.50

YUENGLING

$3.50

CORONA

$4.00

CORONA LIGHT

$4.00

HEINEKEN

$4.00

DOS EQUIS (XX)

$4.00

Liquor

KETEL ONE

$6.00

CIROC

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$11.00

DBL CIROC

$15.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$19.00

SEAGRAMS

$6.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$10.00

DBL SEAGRAMS

$11.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$19.00

BACARDI

$6.00

DBL BACARDI

$11.00

CAMARENA SILVER

$6.00

PATRON SILVER

$8.00

AVION REPOSADO

$10.00

DBL CAMARENA SILVER

$11.00

DBL PATRON SILVER

$15.00

DBL AVION REPOSADO

$19.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

DBL CROWN APPLE

$13.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$13.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$13.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$7.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$7.00

DBL CHIVAS REGAL

$7.00

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$7.00

COURVOSIER VS

$6.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$8.00

REMY VSOP

$10.00

REMY 1738

$13.00

KELT XO

$15.00

DBL COURVOSIER VS

$11.00

DBL HENNESSY VSOP

$15.00

DBL REMY VSOP

$15.00

DBL REMY 1738

$25.00

DBL KELT XO

$29.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$5.00

GRAND MARNIER

$5.00

JAGERMEISTER

$5.00

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH

$5.00

SAMBUCA BLACK

$5.00

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$5.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.00

ST GERMAIN

$5.00

Wine

Red Glass

$6.00

White Glass

$6.00

Rose Glass

$7.00

Myx Moscato

$7.00

Champagne

$9.00

NA Drinks

Soda

$1.00

Tea

$1.75

Lem

$1.75

Punch

$1.99

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
