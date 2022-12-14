Restaurant header imageView gallery

S'MAC - East Village

197 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Nosh 4 Cheese
MM Buffalo Chicken
Mongo All American

DONATE A MEAL

Donate a meal (or meals) to our Community Fridge. For each meal that you donate we can put 3 in the fridge.
Donate a Meal

Donate a Meal

$11.90

Donate a meal (or meals) to our Community Fridge. For each meal that you donate we can put 3 in the fridge.

NOSH

Served in a 6 inch cast-iron skillet
Nosh Build Your Own

Nosh Build Your Own

$7.75

Create your own mac & cheese! Choose up to 2 cheeses and up to 3 mix-ins

Nosh Vegan

Nosh Vegan

$7.00

For the Dairy Allergic and Vegans, order it plain or with any additional mix-ins. Made with Coconut Milk, Rice Flour, Potato Flour, Palm Oil, Organic Palm Shortening, Marmite, Salt and Pepper.

Nosh All American

Nosh All American

$6.50

Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses

Nosh 4 Cheese

Nosh 4 Cheese

$7.75

Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino

Nosh Cheeseburger

Nosh Cheeseburger

$7.75

For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef

Nosh Napoletana

Nosh Napoletana

$7.75

Like Neapolitan Pizza? Then you'll love this! Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil. Yum!

Nosh Mediterranean

Nosh Mediterranean

$9.00

Be swept away to the Mediterranean Sea - Goat cheese, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, and roasted garlic. You can almost feel the breeze from the water...

Nosh Alpine

Nosh Alpine

$9.00

A Swiss Mac that keeps you coming back for more. Gruyere coupled with its partner in crime, slab bacon. Hard to resist!

Nosh La Mancha

Nosh La Mancha

$9.00

A taste of Spain right at your fingertips! Flavorful Manchego cheese accented by fresh fennel and onions. Delicious!

Nosh Parisienne

Nosh Parisienne

$9.00

Mac-n-Cheese for the "upper crust". Creamy Brie, roasted figs, roasted shiitake mushrooms & fresh rosemary. It's addictive!

Nosh Garden Lite

Nosh Garden Lite

$9.00

Don't let the "Lite" fool you - this baby is as satisfying as any of the other MACs! Lite Cheddar, Parmesan, roasted cauliflower and portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, broccoli and scallions.

Nosh Cajun

Nosh Cajun

$9.00

If you are looking for some kick, here it is. Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheeses, andouille sausage, green pepper, onions, celery, garlic and, of course, some genuine Cajun seasoning.

Nosh Masala

Nosh Masala

$9.00

North American comfort food blended with Indian spices - exotic? mysterious? avant-garde? - you be the judge. This one is certainly not for the faint of heart!

Nosh Buffalo Chicken

Nosh Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!

Nosh Philly Cheese Steak

Nosh Philly Cheese Steak

$9.25

Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).

Nosh Turkey

Nosh Turkey

$9.25

Juicy turkey and swiss cheese topped off with herbed stuffing (our “in-house”, gluten-free recipe!). Served with a side of homemade gravy and cranberry jelly.

MAJOR MUNCH

Served in a 8 inch cast-iron skillet
MM Build Your Own

MM Build Your Own

$11.90

Create your own mac & cheese! Choose up to 2 cheeses and up to 3 mix-ins

MM Vegan

MM Vegan

$11.75

For the Dairy Allergic and Vegans, order it plain or with any additional mix-ins. Made with Coconut Milk, Rice Flour, Potato Flour, Palm Oil, Organic Palm Shortening, Marmite, Salt and Pepper.

MM All American

MM All American

$10.90

Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses

MM 4 Cheese

MM 4 Cheese

$11.90

Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino

MM Cheeseburger

MM Cheeseburger

$11.90

For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef

MM Napoletana

MM Napoletana

$11.90

Like Neapolitan Pizza? Then you'll love this! Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil. Yum!

MM Mediterranean

MM Mediterranean

$13.25

Be swept away to the Mediterranean Sea - Goat cheese, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, and roasted garlic. You can almost feel the breeze from the water...

MM Alpine

MM Alpine

$13.25

A Swiss Mac that keeps you coming back for more. Gruyere coupled with its partner in crime, slab bacon. Hard to resist!

MM La Mancha

MM La Mancha

$13.25

A taste of Spain right at your fingertips! Flavorful Manchego cheese accented by fresh fennel and onions. Delicious!

MM Parisienne

MM Parisienne

$13.25

Mac-n-Cheese for the "upper crust". Creamy Brie, roasted figs, roasted shiitake mushrooms & fresh rosemary. It's addictive!

MM Garden Lite

MM Garden Lite

$13.25

Don't let the "Lite" fool you - this baby is as satisfying as any of the other MACs! Lite Cheddar, Parmesan, roasted cauliflower and portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, broccoli and scallions.

MM Cajun

MM Cajun

$13.25

If you are looking for some kick, here it is. Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheeses, andouille sausage, green pepper, onions, celery, garlic and, of course, some genuine Cajun seasoning.

MM Masala

MM Masala

$13.25

North American comfort food blended with Indian spices - exotic? mysterious? avant-garde? - you be the judge. This one is certainly not for the faint of heart!

MM Buffalo Chicken

MM Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!

MM Philly Cheese Steak

MM Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).

MM Turkey

MM Turkey

$14.00

Juicy turkey and swiss cheese topped off with herbed stuffing (our “in-house”, gluten-free recipe!). Served with a side of homemade gravy and cranberry jelly.

MONGO

Served in a 10 inch cast-iron skillet
Mongo Build Your Own

Mongo Build Your Own

$20.75

Create your own mac & cheese! Choose up to 2 cheeses and up to 3 mix-ins

Mongo Vegan

Mongo Vegan

$20.00

For the Dairy Allergic and Vegans, order it plain or with any additional mix-ins. Made with Coconut Milk, Rice Flour, Potato Flour, Palm Oil, Organic Palm Shortening, Marmite, Salt and Pepper.

Mongo All American

Mongo All American

$18.00

Just the way you remember it as a kid! Nostalgia at its finest - a tasty blend of American & Cheddar cheeses

Mongo 4 Cheese

Mongo 4 Cheese

$20.75

Our four cheese delight! Cheddar, Muenster, Gruyere and a touch of Pecorino

Mongo Cheeseburger

Mongo Cheeseburger

$20.75

For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef

Mongo Napoletana

Mongo Napoletana

$20.75

Like Neapolitan Pizza? Then you'll love this! Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil. Yum!

Mongo Mediterranean

Mongo Mediterranean

$22.75

Be swept away to the Mediterranean Sea - Goat cheese, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, and roasted garlic. You can almost feel the breeze from the water...

Mongo Alpine

Mongo Alpine

$22.75

A Swiss Mac that keeps you coming back for more. Gruyere coupled with its partner in crime, slab bacon. Hard to resist!

Mongo La Mancha

Mongo La Mancha

$22.75

A taste of Spain right at your fingertips! Flavorful Manchego cheese accented by fresh fennel and onions. Delicious!

Mongo Parisienne

Mongo Parisienne

$22.75

Mac-n-Cheese for the "upper crust". Creamy Brie, roasted figs, roasted shiitake mushrooms & fresh rosemary. It's addictive!

Mongo Garden Lite

Mongo Garden Lite

$22.75

Don't let the "Lite" fool you - this baby is as satisfying as any of the other MACs! Lite Cheddar, Parmesan, roasted cauliflower and portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, broccoli and scallions.

Mongo Cajun

Mongo Cajun

$22.75

If you are looking for some kick, here it is. Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheeses, andouille sausage, green pepper, onions, celery, garlic and, of course, some genuine Cajun seasoning.

Mongo Masala

Mongo Masala

$22.75

North American comfort food blended with Indian spices - exotic? mysterious? avant-garde? - you be the judge. This one is certainly not for the faint of heart!

Mongo Buffalo Chicken

Mongo Buffalo Chicken

$22.75

Cheddar & American cheeses with boneless chicken pieces and buffalo wing sauce. We’ll even top it off with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like!

Mongo Philly Cheese Steak

Mongo Philly Cheese Steak

$24.75

Philly Steak, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions and your choice of cheese - “White” (Provolone) or “Yellow” (American).

Mongo Turkey

Mongo Turkey

$24.75

Juicy turkey and swiss cheese topped off with herbed stuffing (our “in-house”, gluten-free recipe!). Served with a side of homemade gravy and cranberry jelly.

FROZEN KIT

Feeds 3-4 people and includes 2 Cheeses (Cheddar, Muenster), Bechamel, Elbow Macaroni & Baking Instructions.
FROZEN KIT

FROZEN KIT

$16.50

Feeds 3-4 people and includes 2 Cheeses (Cheddar, Muenster), Bechamel, Elbow Macaroni & Baking Instructions.

SPARKLING & FLAT WATER

Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.50
Club Soda

Club Soda

$1.50

CAN DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sunkist

Sunkist

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Sprite Zero

Sprite Zero

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00

NANTUCKET NECTARS

Half Lemonade/Half Iced Tea

Half Lemonade/Half Iced Tea

$2.75Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

TROPICANA JUICES

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

STEWART'S SODAS

Birch Beer

Birch Beer

$2.75Out of stock
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$2.75
Cherries & Cream

Cherries & Cream

$2.75
Orange & Cream

Orange & Cream

$2.75
Key Lime

Key Lime

$2.75
Grape

Grape

$2.75
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.75

BEER

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00
Narragansett Lager

Narragansett Lager

$6.00
Heineken

Heineken

$7.00
Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00
Founders All Day IPA

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

WINE

Underwood Pinot Noir

Underwood Pinot Noir

$9.00

Made in Oregon

Underwood Pinot Gris

Underwood Pinot Gris

$9.00

Made in Oregon

Underwood Rose

Underwood Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Made in Oregon

Underwood Sparkling Rose

Underwood Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Made in Oregon

Zardetto Prosecco

Zardetto Prosecco

$9.00

Sparkling Italian Wine

SELTZER & CIDERS

White Claw Grapefruit

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00
Austin Eastciders Cider

Austin Eastciders Cider

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, Prosecco & Club Soda.

Margarita

Margarita

$11.00

Made with a Blue Agave wine.

Mojito

Mojito

$11.00

Made with a Rum flavored wine.

SALAD

Small Salad

Small Salad

$5.00

Made fresh every day right here in our restaurant. A great complement to the extreme cheesiness of our MACS!

Large Salad

Large Salad

$7.25

Made fresh every day right here in our restaurant. A great complement to the extreme cheesiness of our MACS!

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.50
Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50
White Chocolate Chip

White Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

S'MAC is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to customizable macaroni & cheese dishes - each one baked to order and served in a cast-iron skillet.

Website

Location

197 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
S'MAC image
S'MAC image
S'MAC image
S'MAC image

