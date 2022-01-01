A map showing the location of S & S Events 13299 Cleveland st westView gallery

S & S Events 13299 Cleveland st west

No reviews yet

13299 Cleveland Stree West

Nahunta, GA 31553

Deli Sandwiches

Ham Club Sandwich

$8.25

Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Patty Melt Combo

$9.50

Steak Melt

$7.69

Chicken Melt

$7.69

Reuben Sandwich

$7.69

American Burger Combo

$9.75

Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$10.25

American Burger Only

$8.50

BLT

$6.00

Double Cheeseburger

$10.25

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Desserts

Cake

$3.29

1 Cookie

$0.75

2 cookies

$1.00

Ice Cream Cup

$0.99

Ice Cream Cone

$1.50

Bundt Cake

$2.49

Brownie Bites

$1.89

M&M Cookies

$1.09

Snickerdoodle’s

$1.89

JB Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.09

Rice Crispy Treats

$1.09

Pumpkin/Pecan Pie

$2.59

Cheesecake

$3.59

parfait

$3.29

Dinner

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.99

Grilled Veggies

$6.49

Dinner Extras

Fish (1)

$2.75

Fried Chicken Tenders (1)

$1.50

6oz Fried Jumbo

$7.50

6oz Grilled Jumbo

$7.50

3oz Fried Jumbo

$4.50

3oz Grilled Jumbo

$4.50

6oz Fried Bite Size

$6.99

6oz Grilled Bite Size

$6.99

3oz Fried Bite Size

$3.99

3oz Grilled Bite Size

$3.99

Hush Puppies (1)

$0.50

Roll (1)

$0.75

Toast (1)

$0.65

Pickle Spear (1)

$0.25

Extra Crackers

$0.25

Grilled Chicken Tenders (1)

$1.50

Corn Dog Mini (1)

$0.50

Hamburger Patty

$2.50

Chicken (Bone In)

$1.50

Chicken Nuggets (1)

$0.50

Extra Dressings/Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

French

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Balsamic

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Tarter

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

BBQ-Gold

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Sweet & Sour

$0.25

Yum Yum

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Tenders

$7.50

Kids Buffet

$7.99

Kids Seafood Buffet

$12.99

Oven Baked Subs

Ham

$6.29+

Smoked Turkey

$6.29+

Roast Beef

$7.25+Out of stock

New York

$7.25+

Vito's Italian

$7.25+

Ham Club Sub

$6.29+

Turkey Club Sub

$6.29+

Monte Carlo

$6.29+

Cheese Steak

$6.29+

Grilled Chicken Breast Sub

$6.29+

Fried Chicken Breast Sub

$6.29+

Fried Chicken Param

$6.29+

Shrimp Po Boy

$7.69+

Chicken Salad HW

$7.49+

Cheeseburger Sub

$6.99+

Veggie Cheese Sub

$5.99+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Steak Quesadilla

$6.99

Salad

Tossed Salad

$3.69+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.45

Chef (Ham & Turkey) Salad

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$8.25

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$8.25

Fried Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Fried Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Steak Salad

$8.50

Taco Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad Plate

$7.50

Chicken Salad Cups

$4.99+

Salad Bar

$7.99

Salad Bar Side

$3.99

Seafood Dinners

Flounder

$10.75

Catfish

$10.75

Bite Size Shrimp

$10.25

1/2 Pound Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Pick Two

$13.99

Grilled Flounder Dinner

$10.75

Grilled Catfish

$10.75

Grilled Bite Size Shrimp

$10.25

Grilled 1/2 Pound Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Sides

Fries

$2.29

Green Beans 8oz

$1.89

Green Beans 12oz

$2.89

Baked Beans 8oz

$1.89

Baked Beans 12oz

$2.89

Cheese Grits 8oz

$1.29

Cheese Grits 12oz

$1.69

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy 8oz

$1.29

Mashed Potatoes No Gravy 8oz

$1.29

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy 12oz

$1.89

Mashed Potatoes No Gravy 12oz

$1.89

Onion Ring Side

$2.89

Okra Side

$1.89

Rice & Gravy

$1.29

Coleslaw 8oz

$1.89

Coleslaw 12oz

$3.29

Sweet Potato FF Side

$2.89

Grilled Veggie Side

$2.89

Side Salad

$1.39

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.39

Baked Potato

$2.39

Mac & Cheese 8oz

$2.49

Scallop Potatoes 8oz

$2.49

Co!eslaw 20oz

$4.99

Baby Cake Side

$2.39Out of stock

Chips 1oz Bag

$0.50Out of stock

Specials

Stuffed Baked Potato W/ Drink

$9.99

Loaded BBQ Fries W/ Drink

$8.99

Family Chicken Meal Deal

$28.95

10 Pc Wing W\side And Drink

$11.99

10 Pc Wing

$8.99

$30 Rib Meal Deal

$30.00

Seafood Platter For Two

$32.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich W/ Side

$6.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$7.99

2 PC Grilled BBQ Chicken Dinner

$9.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich FF, Lg Drink

$9.99

Seafood Platter For One

$18.99

Surf & Turf For Two

$38.00

Surf & Turf For One

$22.99

Steak Stir Fry, Lg Drink

$8.99

Starters

Fries

$2.29

Sweet Potato FF Starter

$3.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.50

Fried Zucchini

$5.50

Mush / Zuch Combo

$5.50

Potato Baby Cakes Starter

$2.99

Mozzarella Stix

$6.99Out of stock

Southern Fried Okra Starter

$4.50

Fried Pickles

$4.50

Onion Rings Starter

$5.50

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Buffalo Tenders Starter

$6.99

Bacon Cheddar Fries Starter

$6.99

Cheese Bites 8oz

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Green Bean Starter

$5.50

8oz Pimento Cheese

$4.99

12oz Pimento Cheese

$6.99

Steak & Seafood Nights

Seafood Buffet

$22.99

Ribeye Steak Dinner 16oz

$21.99

Kids Seafood

$12.99

Campfire Country Boil

$13.99

Seafood Platter For Two

$32.99

Seafood Platter For One

$18.99

Surf & Turf For Two

$38.00

Surf & Turf For One

$22.99

Ribeye Steak Dinner 16oz (Only)

$16.99

Buffet 17.99

$17.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken (fried) Wrap

$5.79

Buffalo Shrimp (fried) Wrap

$6.49

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$5.79

Steak and Onion Wrap

$5.79

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$5.79

Ultimate BLT Wrap

$5.79

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$6.49

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$6.49

Fried Chicken Wrap

$5.79

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (grilled)

$5.79

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap (grilled)

$6.49

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.99

Miscellaneous

Local Honey

$7.00

Bingo

$20.00+

After School Specials

2 Fried Tenders

$1.99

School Wrap Fried Chicken Wrap

$1.99

School Fried Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$1.99

School Cheese Quesadilla

$1.99

20oz Drink

$0.99

12oz Oasis Smoothie

$0.99

Daily Buffet

Daily Buffet

$12.00

Kids Buffet

$7.99

Drink

12oz

$0.99

20oz

$1.99

32oz

$2.29

Water Cup

$0.25

Ice Cup

$0.25

Juice

$2.09

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sm Coffee

$1.09

Lg Coffee

$1.29

12oz Smoothie

$2.99

16oz Smoothie

$3.99

Gallon Tea

$2.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

13299 Cleveland Stree West, Nahunta, GA 31553

