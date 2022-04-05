Restaurant header imageView gallery
S.W.D.R Grill INc. DBA BUD & ALLEY'S - TACO BAR

review star

No reviews yet

2236 E County Hwy 30A

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
FIsh Taco
Chicken Taco

Taco Bar Online Menu

FIsh Taco

$4.75

Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Steak Taco

$4.75

Chicken Taco

$4.25

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Taco Salad

$13.50

Ceviche Bowl

$14.50

Baja Bowl

$12.50

Nachos

$13.00

Tostada

$7.50

Shrimp Burrito

$10.25

Steak Burrito

$10.25

Chicken Burrito

$9.75

Carnitas Burrito

$9.50

Veggie Burrito

$9.25

Taco Bar Kids

Kids Chicken Taco

$4.00

Kids Steak Taco

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Steak Quesadilla

$9.25

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Shredded Queso

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Queso

$5.00

Side of Salsa

$3.00

Side of Jalapeños

$1.00

Side of Chips

Add Guacamole

$2.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Add Avocado

$2.50

Add Protein

$3.00

Cilantro

Onions

Salsa Verde

Pico De Gallo

Side of rice

$3.00

Side of beans

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Shirley T

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Bud & Alley’s Taco Bar is a colorful outdoor spot to grab some South-of-the-Border food and libations. Taco Bar is located in Seaside. Update Feb 2019: Taco Bar is in a temporary location near Bud & Alley’s Pizza Bar while construction is happening at the main Bud & Alley’s building. Not to worry, great food is still being served!

