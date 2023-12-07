S2 City Grill and Daiquiri Bar 8734 South Stony Island Avenue
No reviews yet
8734 South Stony Island Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries$8.99
A Chicago staple! A deep fried, flaky dough pocket filled with ground beef, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
Fresh made salsa and handmade chips made to order
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.99
Jumbo baked potato with nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Loaded Fries$7.99
Seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Golden brown mozzarella cheese sticks coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. 7 pieces.
- Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries$6.99
Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla
Authentic Seafood
- Lobster Tail w/Fries$32.99
Served with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries$17.99
Grilled or fried with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Catfish w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Tilapia w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Shrimp & Grits$16.99
A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley
Breakfast
- S2 Big Breakfast$18.99
3 eggs, 3 sausage or bacon, grits or rice, potatoes w/2 pancakes or toast.
- S2 Ribeye Steak Big Breakfast$21.99
2 eggs, potatoes, grits or rice w/ 2 pancakes or toast
- Grits$2.00
- Rice$2.00
- Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Sausage (2)$3.00
- Sausage Patties (2)$3.00
- Potatoes$3.00
- Eggs (2)$3.00
- Pancakes (2)$4.00
- French Toast (2)$4.00
- Waffle$4.00
- Red Velvet Waffle$5.00Out of stock
- Salmon Croquette (2)$6.00
- S2 Omelette$9.99
Chicken
- Ultra Wings w/Fries$12.99
Breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub with ranch or blue cheese & seasoned fries
- Chicken Tenders w/Fries$7.99
Breaded or naked. 100% all white breast meat serviced with seasoned fries, bread and your choice of sauce
- Chicken and Waffles$10.99
3 wings or 2 tenders served with 1 delicious, fluffy waffle & maple syrup. Upgrade your waffle to red velvet for +$2
Desserts
Dinners
- Beef Short Rib Dinner$25.99
Tender, seasoned, and slow cooked served with 2 sides & garlic bread. (Gravy optional)
- Catfish Dinner$17.99
Fried or grill fresh, farm raised catfish fillets served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Chicken Breast Dinner$15.99
Grilled, tender, marinated, all white meat breast served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Curry Chicken Dinner$17.99
- King Crab Legs Dinner$51.99
Seasoned, juicy Alaskan king crab served with drawn butter prepared steamed, baked or traditional served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1