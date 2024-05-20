S2 Express Grill - Roseland 129 E 103rd St
129 E 103rd St
Chicago, IL 60628
Food Menu (103rd)
Appetizers
- Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries$8.99
A Chicago staple! A deep fried, flaky dough pocket filled with ground beef, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- Loaded Baked Potato$9.99
Jumbo baked potato with nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Loaded Fries$7.99
Seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Golden brown mozzarella cheese sticks coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. 7 pieces.
- Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries$8.99
Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla
Authentic Seafood
- Fried Catfish w/Fries$15.99
2 fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and garlic bread. Upgrades: Jerk +$1
- Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries$17.99
7 jumbo shrimp grilled or fried with seasoned fries and garlic bread. Upgrades: 12 shrimp +$8 Jerk +$1
- Lobster Tail w/Fries$32.99
Grilled or fried lobster served with seasoned fries and bread. Upgrades: Jerk +$1
- Shrimp & Grits$16.99
A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley
- Tilapia w/Fries$9.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread. Upgrades: Jerk +$1
- Fried Salmon Bites w/Fries$14.99
Battered and crispy salmon chunks fried to perfection . Add Jerk (+$1)
Dinners
- Beef Short Rib Dinner$28.99
Tender, seasoned and slow cooked. Gravy optional.
- Catfish Dinner$20.99
2 fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets served fried or grilled. Add an extra fillet for (+$8.99)
- Chicken Breast Dinner$19.99
Grilled, tender, marinated, all white meat breast. Jerk +$1
- Jerk Chicken Dinner$17.99
Authentic Jamaican dish served over white rice
- King Crab Legs Dinner$51.99
Seasoned, juicy Alaskan king crab served w/drawn butter prepared steamed, baked or traditional. Jerk +$1
- Lamb Chops$32.99
4 tender, flavorful and juicy lollipop lamb chops. Jerk +$1
- Lobster Tail Dinner$39.99
Fresh succulent grilled served with drawn butter served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Oxtail Dinner$26.99
Slow cooked and fall of the bone tender. Gravy optional.
- Pot Roast Dinner$21.99
Tender, seasoned, slow cooked. Gravy optional.
- Rib Tip Dinner$20.99
Tender, marinated in homemade BBQ sauce served with 2 sides & garlic bread.
- Salmon Dinner$23.99
1 fresh, seasoned, grilled salmon fillet. Jerk +$1 Add an extra fillet (+$10.99)
- Shrimp Dinner$23.99
7 delicious, grilled or fried jumbo shrimp served with ranch or blue cheese. Upgrades: 12 shrimp for +$8 Jerk +$1
- Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner$21.99
Tender, seasoned and smoked to perfection. Jerk +$1
- Steak Dinner$29.99
Hand carved, boneless, tender, black angus ribeye. Jerk +$1
- Surf & Turf$59.99
Fresh succulent, grilled lobster tail along side our hand carved ribeye steak. Jerk +$1
- Taco Dinner$15.99
3 tacos served w/white rice & refried beans only. Your choice of angus beef, chicken, veggie. Upgrades: Steak +$1 | Shrimp +$3 | Jerk +$1 | Sides +$1 each
- Tilapia Dinner$16.99
Fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets - fried or grilled. Jerk +$1
- Ultra Chicken Wing Dinner$19.99
4 wings served breaded with your choice of sauce or rub along with ranch or blue cheese 6 wings +$3 8 wings +$5 Upgrade to grilled or jerk +$1
Mexican
- Burrito$10.99
Beef or veggie burrito w/ rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1
- Quesadilla Grande$8.99
Cheese or beef quesadilla w/pico & sour cream. Chicken +$2 | Steak +$3 | Shrimp +$5 | Jerk +$1
- Tacos$3.00
Beef, chicken or veggie on a corn or flour shell w/ lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pico & sour cream. Steak +.50 | Shrimp +$1 | Jerk +$1
- Ultra Nachos$12.99
Veggie or beef nachos w/lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and nacho cheese. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1
Pasta
- Alfredo Pasta$16.99
Penne pasta with rich, creamy & cheesy Alfredo sauce served with garlic bread. Chicken +3 | Shrimp +$5 | Salmon +$9 | Jerk +$1
- Veggie Pasta$16.99
Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers & sun-dried tomatoes served on a bed of penne pasta with your choose your sauce & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
Sandwiches
- S2 Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chopped chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato nestled in a flour wrap and toasted to perfection. Served w/ seasoned fries.
- S2 Italian Beef$12.99
Seasoned Italian beef with roasted peppers served on a fresh bun. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Jerk +$1 | Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Shrimp Wrap$13.99
Chopped grilled shrimp folded into a toasted flour wrap with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Burger$12.99
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% black angus Beef burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Chicken Sandwich$11.99
All white breast meat with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard. Served w/ seasoned fries. Available fried or grilled. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Lamb Burger$14.99
100% Grass Fed, Farm New Zealand lamb. Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato and A1 sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Philly$12.99
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Turkey Burger$12.99
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% fresh seasoned ground turkey burger w/ ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Whole Steak Sandwich$14.99
Whole Ribeye steak comes with cheese, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries.
Salads and Specialties
- Ground Turkey w Beans & Rice$15.99
Seasoned ground turkey with herbs, spices, green peppers, onions, black or pinto beans served over white rice
- Rib Tip with Fries$15.99
Tender and marinated in homemade BBQ sauce
- S2 Ultra Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, mushrooms, avocado, red onions, cilantro with your choice of dressing. Add Chicken +$3 | Add Shrimp +$6 | Add Salmon +$9
- Veggie Stir Fry$15.99
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers and sun-dried tomatoes served on a bed of white rice
- S2 Ultra Rolls$15.99
3 handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with your choice of filling and cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and seasoned fries. Options: Buffalo Chicken, Jerk Chicken, Philly Steak OR Mix & match - Pick 3 of our signature rolls
- S2 Ultra Rolls - Mixed$15.99
Sides
- Asparagus$6.00
- Baked Mac N Cheese$6.00
- Black Beans$5.00
- Broccoli$5.50
- Broccoli w/Cheese$6.00
- Candied Yams$6.00
- Corn$5.00
- Dirty Rice$6.00
- Green Beans$5.00
- Hand Cut Fries$6.00
- Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.50
- Pinto Beans$5.00
- Seasoned Fries$5.50
- Side Salad$6.00
- Soup of the Day$6.00
- White Rice$5.00