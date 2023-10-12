Food

Appetizers

Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries

$6.99

Authentic Seafood

Lobster Tail Dinner

$34.31

12 Jumbo Shrimp

$27.03

7 Jumbo Shrimp

$18.71

Catfish

$15.59

Tilapia

$15.59

Shrimp & Grits

$17.67

Breakfast

Bacon (2)

$3.12

Turkey Bacon (2)

$3.12

Turkey Sausage (2)

$3.12

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.12

Salmon Croquette (2)

$6.24

Potatoes

$3.12

Pancakes (2)

$4.16

Red Velvet Waffle

$5.20

Waffle

$4.16

French Toast (2)

$4.16

Grits

$2.08

Rice

$2.08

Eggs (2)

$3.12

S2 Omelette

$10.39

S2 Big Breakfast

$16.63

Steak Big Breakfast

$22.87

Chicken

4 Ultra Wings W Fries

$12.99

6 Ultra Wings W Fries

$14.99

8 Ultra Wings W Fries

$16.99

25 Wings w Fries

$46.99

50 Wings w Fries

$92.99

100 Wings w Fries

$186.99

Chicken Tenders 4pc

$7.99

Chicken Tenders 6pc

$8.99

Chicken Tenders 8pc

$10.99

Chicken and Waffles

$11.43

Desserts

Cakes

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.50

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cupcakes

$3.99

Cookies

$3.00

Specialty Cheesecake

$7.00

Dinners

4 Chicken Wing Dinner

$13.99

6 Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.63

8 Chicken Wing Dinner

$18.71

Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner

$20.79

Lamb Chop Dinner

$31.19

Catfish Dinner

$18.71

Shrimp Dinner

$22.87

Steak Dinner

$31.19

Surf & Turf

$62.39

Chicken Breast Dinner

$16.63

Lobster Tail Dinner

$41.59

King Crab Legs

$51.99

Tilapia Dinner

$17.67

Taco Dinner

$15.59

Taco (Steak) Dinner

$16.63

Taco (Shrimp) Dinner

$18.71

Beef Short Rib Dinner

$27.03

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$21.83

Rib Tip Dinner

$20.79

Pot Roast Dinner

$22.87

Extras

Add Lamb Chop

$6.00

Add Chicken Wing

$1.75

Bacon

$1.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Slice

$1.00

Jerk Upgrade

$1.00

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.50

Egg

$1.00

Sauce

$0.25

Substitute fries for Broccoli

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Gravy

$0.50

Side of chicken

$5.00

Side Of Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Lamb Chop

$6.99

Catfish Fillet

$8.99

Salmon 1pc

$10.99

Mexican

Tacos

$3.12

Tacos (Steak)

$3.64

Tacos (Shrimp)

$4.16

Quesadilla Grande (Cheese)

$9.35

Quesadilla Grande (Chicken)

$11.43

Quesadilla Grande (Steak)

$12.47

Quesadilla Grande (Shrimp)

$14.55

Burrito (Beef or Veggie)

$11.43

Burrito (Chicken)

$12.47

Burrito (Steak)

$13.51

Burrito (Shrimp)

$15.59

Ultra Nachos (Beef)

$11.43

Ultra Nachos (Chicken)

$12.47

Ultra Nachos (Veggie)

$11.43

Ultra Nachos (Steak)

$13.51

Ultra Nachos (Shrimp)

$15.59

Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Salmon Alfredo

$25.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Salads & Specialty's

S2 Ultra Salad

$10.99

S2 Ultra (Chicken) Salad

$13.99

S2 Ultra (Shrimp) Salad

$16.99

Rib Tip with Fries

$15.99

Ground Turkey w Beans & Rice

$14.99

S2 Ultra Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$13.99

S2 Ultra Philly Steak Rolls

$14.99

S2 Ultra Jerk Chicken Rolls

$14.99

S2 Ultra Mixed Rolls

$14.99

veggie stir fry

$15.99

Sandwiches

S2 Ultra Chicken Philly

$10.39

S2 Ultra Steak Philly

$12.47

S2 Ultra Salmon Philly

$17.67

S2 Italian Beef

$12.99

S2 Jerked Italian Beef

$14.99

S2 Ultra Chicken Sandwich

$12.47

S2 Whole Steak Sandwich

$15.59

S2 Ultra Burger

$12.99

S2 Ultra Turkey Burger

$10.99

S2 Ultra Lamb Burger

$14.55

S2 Chicken Wrap

$10.39

S2 Shrimp Wrap

$12.47

Sides

Broccoli

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

White Rice

$3.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Pinto Beans

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Asparagus

$4.50

Broccoli W Cheese

$4.50

Candied Yams

$4.50

Dirty Rice

$4.50

Handcut Fries

$4.50

Loaded Mashed Potato

$4.50

Baked Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Beverages

Canned Pop

$1.30

Water

$1.30

Gourmet Drinks

$3.12

Sweet Honey Tea

$6.23

Fountain Drinks

$1.82

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Free Cup of Water

S2 Lemonade

$5.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00