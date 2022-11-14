S3 COFFEE BAR

Par Avion Tea_Unicorn Tears 🦄

From the color changing collection, Unicorn tears tea is delicious color-changing green tea with rose hip and natural flavors. All you need is water for it to turn a deep midnight-colbalt blue. Squeeze a lemon and it transform into a rich violet. Enjoy its delicious magic morning, afternoon or evening. Ingredients: Green tea, Rosehip, Blue pea flowers, Blue cornflower petals, Hawthorne fruit, Natural flavors. Made in United States of America