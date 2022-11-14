Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

S3 COFFEE BAR

2,141 Reviews

$$

6225 Mission Gorge Rd

San Diego, CA 92120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado Toast
Acai Bowl

Lunch Items

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00

8oz cup of housemade tomato soup garnish with fresh microgreens. Serve with a toasted sourdough

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sourdough grilled cheese made with sharp cheddar, cream cheese, mozzarella, and garlic toasted to perfection.

COMBO: Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

$10.50
Chicken Pesto Melt

Chicken Pesto Melt

$8.50

White meat chicken strips mixed with homemade pesto sauce, provolone cheese, piquillo pepper in a toasted ciabatta roll. *Pesto contains almonds, kale, & basil.

Portobello Pesto Melt (Vegetarian)

Portobello Pesto Melt (Vegetarian)

$10.00Out of stock

Whole grilled portobello mushroom, homemade pesto, & piquillo pepper. Served in a toasted ciabatta roll. Pesto contains almond, kale, & basil.

Flatbreads

FB Chicken Pesto

FB Chicken Pesto

$9.50

Chicken flatbread with homemade pest, mozzarella, and piquillo peppers. Pesto contains almonds, kale, & basil

FB Arugula Prosciutto

FB Arugula Prosciutto

$9.50

Prosciutto mozzarella cheese, olive oil, & fresh arugula flatbread. Drizzled with balsamic reduction.

FB 3 Cheese

FB 3 Cheese

$7.50

3 cheese flatbread is made with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan in a homemade marinara sauce.

S3 Merchandise

Soda Can Glass 16 oz

Soda Can Glass 16 oz

$12.00

16oz soda can shaped glass with S3 Coffee Bar logo in the front and California map in the back

Large Soda Can Glass 20 oz

$12.00
MUG Blue

MUG Blue

$10.00Out of stock

10oz Blue Mug with front Logo

MUG Pink

MUG Pink

$10.00Out of stock

10oz Pink Mug with front Logo

S3 White Candle

$28.00
HAT 🎩

HAT 🎩

$25.00

24oz TUMBLER BLK

$30.00

24oz TUMBLER GREEN

$30.00

24oz TUMBLER PINK

$30.00

24oz TUMBLER RED

$30.00

24OZ TUMBLER ROSE

$30.00

24oz Tumbler White

$30.00

Sticker Rainbow Latte

$1.00
Sticker #3 Payphone 📞

Sticker #3 Payphone 📞

$1.00
Sticker #1 White S3 Logo

Sticker #1 White S3 Logo

$1.00

Holographic S3 Sticker

$1.00

Sticker Not Your Basic PSL

$1.00Out of stock

TEA

Tealish_Toasty Almond Herbal Tea BOX_TL01

Tealish_Toasty Almond Herbal Tea BOX_TL01

$13.00

Dessert Collection 15 teabags A rich and delicious herbal blend with almond, apple, cinnamon, and beetroot pieces. The intoxicating aroma of roasted nuts, caramelized almonds and baked apples are impossible to resist. A dreamy blend anytime you need a sweet treat!

Tealish_Fountain of Youth_TL02

Tealish_Fountain of Youth_TL02

$17.00

80g Loose Leaf Tea The next best thing to sipping from the fountain itself. This blend highlights antioxidant rich hibiscus, white tea and green tea. Paired with anti-inflammatory turmeric and rose hip, this fruity fusion will help your skin feel hydrated, fresh, and beau-tea-ful.

Tealish_PM _TL03

Tealish_PM _TL03

$13.00Out of stock

15 Teabags A beau-tea-ful way to wind down from the day. A delicious, evening detox blend packed with restorative herbs and spices. A calming combination of mint varietals helps soothe, while a wholesome mix of ginger and cinnamon tackles inflammation.

Tealish_Chill Out_TL04

Tealish_Chill Out_TL04

$17.00

70g Loose Leaf Tea Chill out champion passion flower marries with tulsi and lavender for a smooth union of relaxation superstars. Sip, Breathe, Relax.

Ginger Sparkle TL05

$13.00

Tummy Tamer_TL06

$17.00

TiestaTea_Nutty Almond Cream_T07

$9.99

Cinnamon almond herbal tea: tastes like fall in a mug; warming and relaxing, this herbal tea transports you to a cozy autumn afternoon cuddled around the fire, no matter the weather; sip on this decaffeinated tea as a bedtime tea or anytime tea.

PINS

PIN S3 RAINBOW LATTE 🌈

PIN S3 RAINBOW LATTE 🌈

$5.00
PIN Plant Lady

PIN Plant Lady

$12.00

- 1.4 in. x .4 in. - Soft Enamel Pin - 18k Gold Plating - Double Prong Backing - Includes Product Card & Bag

PIN Heart of Gold

$10.00

PIN Cali #15

$12.00Out of stock

PIN Cat Person #16

$12.00Out of stock

PIN Coffee Cat #17

$12.00Out of stock

PIN I Love Cats Black #18

$12.00Out of stock

PIN I Love Cats White #19

$12.00Out of stock

PIN Oops Pin White #20

$12.00Out of stock

PIN Oops Pin Black #21

$12.00

PIN Better Oops #22

$9.00

PIN Coffee For Life #23

$9.00

PIN Coffee Never Decaf #24

$9.00

PIN Coffee Then the Works #25

$9.00

PIN Plan Lover #26

$9.00

PIN Self Love Club #27

$9.00

PIN Mercury Retrograde #28

$12.00

PIN Airplane #29

$10.00

PIN Lucky Cat #30

$10.00Out of stock

PIN Evil Eye #31

$10.00

Crystal Snake Pin #32

$10.00Out of stock

CMYK PIN #33

$10.00Out of stock

But First Coffee Pin #34

$12.00

Dog Mom Pin #35

$12.00

Pink Sneaker Pin #36

$12.00

PIN Feeling Good Wht Cat #37

$12.00Out of stock

PIN Feeling Good Blk Cat #38

$12.00Out of stock

PIN Fingers Crossed #39

$12.00

PIN Indoorsy Blk Cat #40

$12.00Out of stock

PIN Pawsome #41

$12.00

PIN Slay #42

$12.00Out of stock

STRAWS

Straw Set

$10.00

Bag, 2 Straws and 1 Straw cleaner

Straw Cleaner

$2.50

PAR AVION TEA

Par Avion Tea_Unicorn Tears 🦄

Par Avion Tea_Unicorn Tears 🦄

$17.00Out of stock

From the color changing collection, Unicorn tears tea is delicious color-changing green tea with rose hip and natural flavors. All you need is water for it to turn a deep midnight-colbalt blue. Squeeze a lemon and it transform into a rich violet. Enjoy its delicious magic morning, afternoon or evening. Ingredients: Green tea, Rosehip, Blue pea flowers, Blue cornflower petals, Hawthorne fruit, Natural flavors. Made in United States of America

Par Avion Tea_Pink Mermaid

Par Avion Tea_Pink Mermaid

$17.00Out of stock

This tea is made with berries and hibiscus flowers and steeps pink. Ingredients: Apple with elderberry with currant with rosehip with orange pieces, Hibiscus with cornflower petals, Natural flavors. Made in United States of America

Par Avion_Midnight Blend

Par Avion_Midnight Blend

$17.00Out of stock

Small-batch, loose leaf glitter tea pairs black tea with gold sugar balls for a little sparkle. Ingredients: Black tea, gold sugar balls, sugar crystals.

Par Avion Tea_Pink Prosecco

Par Avion Tea_Pink Prosecco

$17.00

Makes the perfect unique gift. Great for anyone that loves glitter and sparkle. Hand-picked, hand-sorted tea pairs aromatic loose leaf hibiscus with rosehip and sugar sparkles for a unique brewing experience. It’s basically magic. Ingredients: Apple + rosehip + orange pieces, hibiscus petals, natural flavors, sugar crystals.

Par Avion Tea_ I Love you

Par Avion Tea_ I Love you

$17.00Out of stock

Black tea with vanilla + sugar hearts. Ingredients: Black tea, candy, calendula + safflower + sunflower petals, natural flavors

Par Avion Tea_Lucky Cat

$17.00Out of stock

PAR Avion Tea_Fluffy Panda

$17.00Out of stock
Par Avion Tea_Focus Pocus

Par Avion Tea_Focus Pocus

$17.00Out of stock

Makes the perfect unique gift. A smart tea for deep focus. Hand-picked, hand-sorted tea pairs aromatic loose leaf green mate with apple and hibiscus for a unique brewing experience. Ingredients: Apple pieces, hibiscus petals, green mate leaves, rosehip pieces, rosemary leaves, natural flavors. Made in United States of America

Par Avion Tea_Earl Gray Macaron

$17.00Out of stock

House Coffee/Iced Coffee

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.50+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

House drip coffee with steamed milk

Single Serving Coffee To Go

Single Serving Coffee To Go

$2.50Out of stock

Single serving coffee bag (made with compostable filters). Just add 8oz hot water and steep it for 3-5 minutes.

Coffee Traveler (W\O Cream & Sugar) PLEASE ORDER 2 HOURS IN ADVANCE

$20.00Out of stock

Coffee Traveler (With Cream & Sugar )

$23.00Out of stock

House Coffee (12oz)

Handcrafted in Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.65+
Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso and equal part milk and foam. Served in a 12oz cup only.

Cortado (2shots)

Cortado (2shots)

$3.75

Double shot espresso with 3 oz steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$3.65+

Espresso with milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$5.00+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.00+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.25+

Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.

Honey Rose 🌹

Honey Rose 🌹

$5.25+

Espresso based latte sweetened with honey and rose infused syrup. Finished with organic dry rose petals on top.

Vanilla Lavender 💜

$5.00+
Golden Chai

Golden Chai

$5.00+

Chai tea with turmeric and whole milk. Finished with some fresh cracked pepper.

Spiced Chai

Spiced Chai

$4.75+

Chai with nutmeg, cinnamon, and milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.65+

24 hours slow steeped coffee for extra smoothness

Vietnamese Cold Brew

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$5.00+

24 hours slow steeped cold brew with chicory and condensed milk.

Nitro Cold Brew 12oz

$5.00

Coffee Beans

Espresso Bean

Espresso Bean

$16.50Out of stock

Roast: Medium Region: Kaku Tasting Notes: Green Apple, Butterscotch, Citrus Farm Info: Kaku is located in Paliang, the largest coffee producing area in Menglian County, Yunnan. The family run farm and washing station is led by Mr Li, processing coffee grown by surrounding villages of small holders as well as their own land

Coffee Beans - La Estrella

$16.50

Roast: Medium Region: Huehuetenango Tasting Notes: Bing Cherry, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate This coffee comes from the ACODIHUE cooperative in the mountainous territory of Cuchumatan, Huehuetenango. This coffee is produced entirely by women members of ACODIHUE’s network of women growers, which is referred to locally as Awal Nan.

Coffee Beans- Mexico

Coffee Beans- Mexico

$16.50

Roast Level: Medium Region: Chiapas, Mexico Flavor Notes: Dark chocolate, Cinnamon, Caramel Farm Info: This coffee is produced by Movimiento Campesino de Belisario (MOCABE), a group of 500 small farm holders.

Non Coffee

Lavender London Fog

Lavender London Fog

$5.00+

Vanilla Lavender milk tea latte made with Earl Grey tea. Garnish with edible lavender petals.

Matcha

Matcha

$4.75+
Spiced Chai

Spiced Chai

$4.75+

Chai with nutmeg, cinnamon, and milk

Golden Chai

Golden Chai

$5.00+

Chai tea with turmeric and whole milk. Finished with some fresh cracked pepper.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Chocolate with steamed milk

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+
Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed milk with an option to add flavor syrup

Cold Milk

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Ursula's Revenge

Ursula's Revenge 12oz

Ursula's Revenge 12oz

$5.00

Color changing passion fruit lemonade

Ursula's Revenge 16oz

Ursula's Revenge 16oz

$6.00

Color changing passion fruit lemonade

Ursula's Revenge 24oz

Ursula's Revenge 24oz

$7.50

Color changing passion fruit lemonade

Rose Gold

Rose Gold 16oz

Rose Gold 16oz

$6.00

Toasted almond beet tea latte with whole milk, honey, and rose. Topped with dry rose petals and edible gold glitter.

Rose Gold 24oz

Rose Gold 24oz

$7.50

Toasted almond beet tea latte with whole milk, honey, and rose. Topped with dry rose petals and edible gold glitter.

Spring Drinks

Blue Matcha

Blue Matcha

$6.25+

Matcha with whole milk and blue flower tea

Pink Matcha

Pink Matcha

$6.25+

Matcha with whole milk topped with toasted almond beet tea.

Pink Island

Pink Island

$6.50+

French vanilla iced latte with toasted almond beet tea on top.

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Cookie Cold Brew

$7.00+

Homemade pumpkin sauce with cookie butter, Cold Brew, soft top, cookie butter drizzle and cookie crumbs

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00+

Espresso and milk (steamed for hot) are combined with pumpkin butter and spices. ***Not vegan contains honey and milk

Dirty Pumpkin Chai

Dirty Pumpkin Chai

$6.50+

Espresso and spiced chai with milk and pumpkin butter (steamed for hot). *NOT VEGAN

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00+

Pumpkin spice chai with whole milk and cinnamon

Pumpkin Cookie Butter LATTE

Pumpkin Cookie Butter LATTE

$7.00+

Espresso, Cookie Butter, Housemade pumpkin sauce, whole milk, soft top, & cookie crumbles. Available iced only.

Non Caffeinated Tea

Maui Mango Tea

$3.50+

Chamomile Tea

$3.00+

Red Garden Chai Tea

$3.00+

Euco Mint Tea

$3.00+

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.75+
Blue Matcha

Blue Matcha

$6.25+

Matcha with whole milk and blue flower tea

Pink Matcha

Pink Matcha

$6.25+

Matcha with whole milk topped with toasted almond beet tea.

BLENDS

TAHITIAN VANILLA BLEND 24oz

$6.50

MOKA BLEND 24oz

$6.50

CARAMEL BLEND 24oz

$6.50

GO BANANA NUT 24oz (2 Shots)

$8.50

Peanut Butter, Bananas, Espresso, Chocolate, & Whole Milk

SMOOTHIES

MANGO 24oz

$6.50

PEACH 24oz

$6.50Out of stock

PASSION FRUIT 24oz

$6.50

ACAI BLUE 24oz

$8.50

Acai Sorbet, Bananas, Blueberries, Soy Milk, & Yogurt

Eats

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.25

Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$9.25

Organic dragonfruit sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.

Half Acai & Pitaya

Half Acai & Pitaya

$9.25

Organic açai and dragronfruit sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.

Mango Bowl

Mango Bowl

$9.25

Organic mango sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condensed milk, and honey drizzle.

Granola Yogurt Cup

Granola Yogurt Cup

$5.50

Vanilla yogurt, honey granola, blueberries, strawberries, and honey drizzle

Chia Seeds Pudding

Chia Seeds Pudding

$6.00

Vegan coconut chia pudding with blueberries and strawberries. Topped with Agave.

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Plain bagel toasted with a side of cream cheese

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Everything (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and onion) bagel toasted with a side of cream cheese

Banana

Banana

$1.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Choc Muffin

$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate Scone

Chocolate Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Lemon Ginger Scone

Lemon Ginger Scone

$3.50

GF Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

GF Macaroon

$4.00
French Macaron (GF)

French Macaron (GF)

$2.75+Out of stock

GLUTEN-FREE and ORGANIC! Macarons are handmade with no artificial colors, preservatives, flavorings or compounds.

Banana Bread

$4.25

VEGAN Zucchini Walnut Muffin

$4.75

Pumpkin Walnut Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Minis

$2.00Out of stock

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.25

Sourdough bread with smashed avocado, mozzarella cheese pearls, micro greens, pepper, Himalayan salt, & balsamic drizzle.

Peanut Butter Toast

$5.00

Sourdough bread with peanut butter and almond slices

Toast With Butter

$2.50
Mermaid Toast

Mermaid Toast

$5.00

Sourdough toast with spirulina and pitaya cream cheese. Topped with sprinkles.

Falling For You Toast (SEASONAL)

$6.00Out of stock

This is a sweet Pumpkin Cream Cheese toast with pumpkin cream cheese, sliced almonds, and cookie butter pumpkin drizzle

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" BLACK

X SMALL T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" BLACK

$20.00Out of stock

SMALL T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" BLACK

$20.00

MEDIUM T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" BLACK

$20.00

LARGE T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" BLACK

$20.00

X LARGE T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" BLACK

$20.00

XX Large T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Black

$20.00

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" YELLOW

XS Small -Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow

$20.00

Small T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow

$20.00Out of stock

XL LARGE T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow

$20.00Out of stock

XX Large T Shit "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" WHITE

X SMALL T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" White

$20.00

SMALL T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" White

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" White

$20.00

LARGE T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" White

$20.00

XL T-shit "Smell Sip & Savor" WHite

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" OLIVE GREEN

XS T-shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green

$20.00

S T Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green

$20.00

M T Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green

$20.00

L T Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green

$20.00

XL T-Shirt " Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green

$20.00

2XL T-Shirt " Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green

$20.00

3XL T-Shirt " Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green

$20.00

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" ROSE PINK

XS_T-Shirt S3 ROSE PINK

$20.00Out of stock

S_T-Shirt S3 ROSE PINK

$20.00Out of stock

M_T-Shirt S3 ROSE PINK

$20.00Out of stock

L_T-Shirt S3 ROSE PINK

$20.00Out of stock

XL_T-Shirt S3 ROSE PINK

$20.00

XXL_T-Shirt S3 ROSE PINK

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Light GREY

XS_T-shirt S3 LIGHT GREY

$20.00

S_T-Shirt S3 LIGHT GREY

$20.00

M_T-Shirt S3 LIGHT GREY

$20.00

L-T-Shirt S3 LIGHT GRET

$20.00

XL-T-Shirt S3 LIGHT GREY

$20.00

XXL_T-Shirt S3 LIGHT GRET

$20.00

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red XS

$20.00

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red SMALL

$20.00

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red MEDIUM

$20.00

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red XL

$20.00

T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red XXL

$20.00

T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange"

XS_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange

$20.00Out of stock

Small_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange

$20.00

Medium_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange

$20.00Out of stock

Large_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange

$20.00

XL_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange

$20.00Out of stock

2XL_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange

$20.00

3XL_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange

$20.00

Long Sleeve "Not Your Basic PSL" Black

Small Long Sleeve "Not Your Basic PSL" Black

$39.99

Medium Long Sleeve "Not Your Basic PSL" Black

$39.99

Large Long Sleeve "Not Your Basic PSL" Black

$39.99

X Large Long Sleeve "Not Your Basic PSL" Black

$39.99

Cravory Cookies Flavor

Birthday Cake

$2.50

Candy Corn

$2.50Out of stock

GF Chocolate

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Red Velvet

$2.50

Cookie Monster

$2.50

Spiced CarMel Oat

$2.50

Orange Cranberry

$2.50

Ube

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Ultimate Choc Chip

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

S3 STOREHOURS: DRIVE-THRU: Mon-Fri: 6:30 am - 8:00 pm Sat.-Sun: 7:30 am - 8:00 pm MAIN (In-Store): Everyday: 8:00 am -7:00 pm

Website

Location

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA 92120

Directions

Gallery
S3 Coffee Bar image
S3 Coffee Bar image
S3 Coffee Bar image
S3 Coffee Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

BCB Cafe - SDSU - #48
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Dr San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Gateway
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Engineering
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Education & Student Services
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Peterson Gym
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Music
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000501 - Friars Village
orange star4.6 • 957
10406 Friars Rd. #B San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mira Mesa
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston