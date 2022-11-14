- Home
- San Diego
- Grantville
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- S3 COFFEE BAR
S3 COFFEE BAR
2,141 Reviews
$$
6225 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Tomato Soup
8oz cup of housemade tomato soup garnish with fresh microgreens. Serve with a toasted sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Sourdough grilled cheese made with sharp cheddar, cream cheese, mozzarella, and garlic toasted to perfection.
COMBO: Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup
Chicken Pesto Melt
White meat chicken strips mixed with homemade pesto sauce, provolone cheese, piquillo pepper in a toasted ciabatta roll. *Pesto contains almonds, kale, & basil.
Portobello Pesto Melt (Vegetarian)
Whole grilled portobello mushroom, homemade pesto, & piquillo pepper. Served in a toasted ciabatta roll. Pesto contains almond, kale, & basil.
Flatbreads
FB Chicken Pesto
Chicken flatbread with homemade pest, mozzarella, and piquillo peppers. Pesto contains almonds, kale, & basil
FB Arugula Prosciutto
Prosciutto mozzarella cheese, olive oil, & fresh arugula flatbread. Drizzled with balsamic reduction.
FB 3 Cheese
3 cheese flatbread is made with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan in a homemade marinara sauce.
S3 Merchandise
Soda Can Glass 16 oz
16oz soda can shaped glass with S3 Coffee Bar logo in the front and California map in the back
Large Soda Can Glass 20 oz
MUG Blue
10oz Blue Mug with front Logo
MUG Pink
10oz Pink Mug with front Logo
S3 White Candle
HAT 🎩
24oz TUMBLER BLK
24oz TUMBLER GREEN
24oz TUMBLER PINK
24oz TUMBLER RED
24OZ TUMBLER ROSE
24oz Tumbler White
Sticker Rainbow Latte
Sticker #3 Payphone 📞
Sticker #1 White S3 Logo
Holographic S3 Sticker
Sticker Not Your Basic PSL
TEA
Tealish_Toasty Almond Herbal Tea BOX_TL01
Dessert Collection 15 teabags A rich and delicious herbal blend with almond, apple, cinnamon, and beetroot pieces. The intoxicating aroma of roasted nuts, caramelized almonds and baked apples are impossible to resist. A dreamy blend anytime you need a sweet treat!
Tealish_Fountain of Youth_TL02
80g Loose Leaf Tea The next best thing to sipping from the fountain itself. This blend highlights antioxidant rich hibiscus, white tea and green tea. Paired with anti-inflammatory turmeric and rose hip, this fruity fusion will help your skin feel hydrated, fresh, and beau-tea-ful.
Tealish_PM _TL03
15 Teabags A beau-tea-ful way to wind down from the day. A delicious, evening detox blend packed with restorative herbs and spices. A calming combination of mint varietals helps soothe, while a wholesome mix of ginger and cinnamon tackles inflammation.
Tealish_Chill Out_TL04
70g Loose Leaf Tea Chill out champion passion flower marries with tulsi and lavender for a smooth union of relaxation superstars. Sip, Breathe, Relax.
Ginger Sparkle TL05
Tummy Tamer_TL06
TiestaTea_Nutty Almond Cream_T07
Cinnamon almond herbal tea: tastes like fall in a mug; warming and relaxing, this herbal tea transports you to a cozy autumn afternoon cuddled around the fire, no matter the weather; sip on this decaffeinated tea as a bedtime tea or anytime tea.
PINS
PIN S3 RAINBOW LATTE 🌈
PIN Plant Lady
- 1.4 in. x .4 in. - Soft Enamel Pin - 18k Gold Plating - Double Prong Backing - Includes Product Card & Bag
PIN Heart of Gold
PIN Cali #15
PIN Cat Person #16
PIN Coffee Cat #17
PIN I Love Cats Black #18
PIN I Love Cats White #19
PIN Oops Pin White #20
PIN Oops Pin Black #21
PIN Better Oops #22
PIN Coffee For Life #23
PIN Coffee Never Decaf #24
PIN Coffee Then the Works #25
PIN Plan Lover #26
PIN Self Love Club #27
PIN Mercury Retrograde #28
PIN Airplane #29
PIN Lucky Cat #30
PIN Evil Eye #31
Crystal Snake Pin #32
CMYK PIN #33
But First Coffee Pin #34
Dog Mom Pin #35
Pink Sneaker Pin #36
PIN Feeling Good Wht Cat #37
PIN Feeling Good Blk Cat #38
PIN Fingers Crossed #39
PIN Indoorsy Blk Cat #40
PIN Pawsome #41
PIN Slay #42
PAR AVION TEA
Par Avion Tea_Unicorn Tears 🦄
From the color changing collection, Unicorn tears tea is delicious color-changing green tea with rose hip and natural flavors. All you need is water for it to turn a deep midnight-colbalt blue. Squeeze a lemon and it transform into a rich violet. Enjoy its delicious magic morning, afternoon or evening. Ingredients: Green tea, Rosehip, Blue pea flowers, Blue cornflower petals, Hawthorne fruit, Natural flavors. Made in United States of America
Par Avion Tea_Pink Mermaid
This tea is made with berries and hibiscus flowers and steeps pink. Ingredients: Apple with elderberry with currant with rosehip with orange pieces, Hibiscus with cornflower petals, Natural flavors. Made in United States of America
Par Avion_Midnight Blend
Small-batch, loose leaf glitter tea pairs black tea with gold sugar balls for a little sparkle. Ingredients: Black tea, gold sugar balls, sugar crystals.
Par Avion Tea_Pink Prosecco
Makes the perfect unique gift. Great for anyone that loves glitter and sparkle. Hand-picked, hand-sorted tea pairs aromatic loose leaf hibiscus with rosehip and sugar sparkles for a unique brewing experience. It’s basically magic. Ingredients: Apple + rosehip + orange pieces, hibiscus petals, natural flavors, sugar crystals.
Par Avion Tea_ I Love you
Black tea with vanilla + sugar hearts. Ingredients: Black tea, candy, calendula + safflower + sunflower petals, natural flavors
Par Avion Tea_Lucky Cat
PAR Avion Tea_Fluffy Panda
Par Avion Tea_Focus Pocus
Makes the perfect unique gift. A smart tea for deep focus. Hand-picked, hand-sorted tea pairs aromatic loose leaf green mate with apple and hibiscus for a unique brewing experience. Ingredients: Apple pieces, hibiscus petals, green mate leaves, rosehip pieces, rosemary leaves, natural flavors. Made in United States of America
Par Avion Tea_Earl Gray Macaron
House Coffee/Iced Coffee
House Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
House drip coffee with steamed milk
Single Serving Coffee To Go
Single serving coffee bag (made with compostable filters). Just add 8oz hot water and steep it for 3-5 minutes.
Coffee Traveler (W\O Cream & Sugar) PLEASE ORDER 2 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Coffee Traveler (With Cream & Sugar )
House Coffee (12oz)
Handcrafted in Espresso
Espresso
Americano
Espresso with water
Cappuccino
Espresso and equal part milk and foam. Served in a 12oz cup only.
Cortado (2shots)
Double shot espresso with 3 oz steamed milk
Latte
Espresso with milk
Mocha
Mexican Mocha
White Mocha
Dirty Chai
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
Honey Rose 🌹
Espresso based latte sweetened with honey and rose infused syrup. Finished with organic dry rose petals on top.
Vanilla Lavender 💜
Golden Chai
Chai tea with turmeric and whole milk. Finished with some fresh cracked pepper.
Spiced Chai
Chai with nutmeg, cinnamon, and milk
Cold Brew
Coffee Beans
Espresso Bean
Roast: Medium Region: Kaku Tasting Notes: Green Apple, Butterscotch, Citrus Farm Info: Kaku is located in Paliang, the largest coffee producing area in Menglian County, Yunnan. The family run farm and washing station is led by Mr Li, processing coffee grown by surrounding villages of small holders as well as their own land
Coffee Beans - La Estrella
Roast: Medium Region: Huehuetenango Tasting Notes: Bing Cherry, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate This coffee comes from the ACODIHUE cooperative in the mountainous territory of Cuchumatan, Huehuetenango. This coffee is produced entirely by women members of ACODIHUE’s network of women growers, which is referred to locally as Awal Nan.
Coffee Beans- Mexico
Roast Level: Medium Region: Chiapas, Mexico Flavor Notes: Dark chocolate, Cinnamon, Caramel Farm Info: This coffee is produced by Movimiento Campesino de Belisario (MOCABE), a group of 500 small farm holders.
Non Coffee
Lavender London Fog
Vanilla Lavender milk tea latte made with Earl Grey tea. Garnish with edible lavender petals.
Matcha
Spiced Chai
Chai with nutmeg, cinnamon, and milk
Golden Chai
Chai tea with turmeric and whole milk. Finished with some fresh cracked pepper.
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate with steamed milk
Chocolate Milk
Steamer
Steamed milk with an option to add flavor syrup
Cold Milk
Apple Juice
Ursula's Revenge
Rose Gold
Spring Drinks
Fall Drinks
Pumpkin Cookie Cold Brew
Homemade pumpkin sauce with cookie butter, Cold Brew, soft top, cookie butter drizzle and cookie crumbs
Pumpkin Latte
Espresso and milk (steamed for hot) are combined with pumpkin butter and spices. ***Not vegan contains honey and milk
Dirty Pumpkin Chai
Espresso and spiced chai with milk and pumpkin butter (steamed for hot). *NOT VEGAN
Pumpkin Chai
Pumpkin spice chai with whole milk and cinnamon
Pumpkin Cookie Butter LATTE
Espresso, Cookie Butter, Housemade pumpkin sauce, whole milk, soft top, & cookie crumbles. Available iced only.
BLENDS
SMOOTHIES
Eats
Acai Bowl
Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
Pitaya Bowl
Organic dragonfruit sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
Half Acai & Pitaya
Organic açai and dragronfruit sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
Mango Bowl
Organic mango sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condensed milk, and honey drizzle.
Granola Yogurt Cup
Vanilla yogurt, honey granola, blueberries, strawberries, and honey drizzle
Chia Seeds Pudding
Vegan coconut chia pudding with blueberries and strawberries. Topped with Agave.
Hard Boiled Egg
Bagels
Banana
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cheese Danish
Choc Muffin
Chocolate Scone
Lemon Ginger Scone
GF Brownie
GF Macaroon
French Macaron (GF)
GLUTEN-FREE and ORGANIC! Macarons are handmade with no artificial colors, preservatives, flavorings or compounds.
Banana Bread
VEGAN Zucchini Walnut Muffin
Pumpkin Walnut Muffin
Minis
Toast
Avocado Toast
Sourdough bread with smashed avocado, mozzarella cheese pearls, micro greens, pepper, Himalayan salt, & balsamic drizzle.
Peanut Butter Toast
Sourdough bread with peanut butter and almond slices
Toast With Butter
Mermaid Toast
Sourdough toast with spirulina and pitaya cream cheese. Topped with sprinkles.
Falling For You Toast (SEASONAL)
This is a sweet Pumpkin Cream Cheese toast with pumpkin cream cheese, sliced almonds, and cookie butter pumpkin drizzle
T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" BLACK
T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" YELLOW
XS Small -Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow
Small T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow
MEDIUM T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow
LARGE T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow
XL LARGE T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow
XX Large T Shit "Smell Sip & Savor" Yellow
T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" WHITE
T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" OLIVE GREEN
XS T-shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green
S T Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green
M T Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green
L T Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green
XL T-Shirt " Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green
2XL T-Shirt " Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green
3XL T-Shirt " Smell Sip & Savor" Olive Green
T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" ROSE PINK
T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Light GREY
T-Shirt "Smell Sip & Savor" Red
T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange"
XS_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange
Small_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange
Medium_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange
Large_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange
XL_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange
2XL_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange
3XL_T-Shirt "Not Your Basic PSL Orange
Long Sleeve "Not Your Basic PSL" Black
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
S3 STOREHOURS: DRIVE-THRU: Mon-Fri: 6:30 am - 8:00 pm Sat.-Sun: 7:30 am - 8:00 pm MAIN (In-Store): Everyday: 8:00 am -7:00 pm
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA 92120