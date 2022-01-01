- Home
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) Huntington Beach (OLD)
3,619 Reviews
$$
17071 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
STARTERS!
Vampire Dip
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.
Chips & Dips
Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..
Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.
PB & J Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and grape jelly dressing.
Buffalo Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Nashville Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Thai Sriracha Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Honey BBQ Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
Asian BBQ Wings
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
LOADED FRIES!
FRIES + SIDES
French Fries
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.
Tots
served with our signature green chili queso.
Frickles
House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.
Onion Rings
served with bbq sauce.
Double Down
Get any two of our fries and sides:
SALADS!
Ahi Poke Salad
Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.
Cheeseburger Bowl
Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
Side House Salad
Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
Southwest Caesar
Strawberry & Burrata
Fresh strawberries, burrata cheese and candied pecans piled on top of baby kale and arugula tossed with a wildflower honey vinegrette.
Ultimate BLT Wedge
Smoked bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce.
SPECIALS! Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.
Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog
Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)
Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese
BURGERS!
1/3 50 Alarm Burger
So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.
1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
1/3 Bison & Bacon Burger
American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
1/3 Eat Your Veggies
Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun
1/3 Garden Gobbler
All-natural turkey patty in a crunchy lettuce wrap with pepper jack cheese, avocado cilantro slaw, cucumber, pickled onions, tomato and garlic aioli.
1/3 Hi-Brow Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side
1/3 King's Luau Burger
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
1/3 Sriracha Burger
Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.
1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
1/3 Wagyu Burger
2/3 50 Alarm Burger
2/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger
2/3 Backyard Classic Burger
2/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
2/3 Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger
2/3 Bison & Bacon Burger
2/3 Garden Gobbler
2/3 Hi-Brow Burger
2/3 King's Luau Burger
2/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
2/3 PB & Jellousy Burger
2/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger
2/3 Sriracha Burger
2/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
1lb 'Merica Burger
1 lb. Farmhouse Burger
1 lb. Hi-Brow Burger
1 lb. Backyard Classic Burger
1 lb. PB & Jellousy Burger
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, all natural peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
1 lb. Lone Star Smoke Burger
1 lb.The Original 50/50 Burger
1 lb. B'B'B' Bacon Burger
1 lb. Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
1 lb. Garden Gobbler
1 lb. King's Luau Burger
1 lb. Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger
1 lb. 50 Alarm Burger
1 lb. Sriracha Burger
Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with Sriracha bacon, pepper jack, Sriracha mushrooms, Sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more Sriracha.
1 lb. Rosemary Turkey Burger
1 lb. Bison & Bacon Burger
1 lb. Eat Your Veggies
KIDS!
DESSERTS!
N/A Beverages
BEER!
4 son's clouded thoughts
4 Sons Daily Drinking Beer
4 Sons Gose’s
4 Sons Octoberfest
4 Sons Peach Pie Sour
4 Sons Sour K
4 Sons The Great One
Abita Purple Haze Rasberry
Ace Pineapple Cider
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider
Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin
Belching Beaver Peanut Butter
Bud Light
Calicraft Tiki Time
Coors Light
Corona
Coronado Early Bird Milk Stout
Delahunt Thor Brown
Einstoc White
Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale
Elysian Space Dust IPA
Flying Embers Pineapple Chili
Golden Road Mango Cart
Golden Road Wolf
Heineken Zero
Karl Strauss Boat Shoes
Karl Strauss Red Trolley
Laguna Beach 1000 Steps IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Maui Big Swell IPA
Michelob Ultra
Oskar Blues Mamas Little Yella Pils
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Roadhouse Mountain Jam Vol. 6 Willie Nelson
Saint Archer Blonde
Saint Archer Tropical IPA
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Stella Artois
Stone IPA
Truly
White Claw
Coronado Milk Stout
LIQUOR!
Slater's Spiked Strawberry Limeade
The Only Fashioned
Bacon Old Fashioned
Whiskey Buck
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Orchard Harvest
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels RYE
Gentlemen Jack
JACK HONEY
MAKER'S MARK
MAKER'S 46
KNOB CREEK
JAMES E PEPPER'S RYE 1776
SEAGRAMS 7
WOODFORD RESERVE
SCREWBALL
BOOZY BRUNCH DRINKS
BRUNCH NOM NOMs
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647