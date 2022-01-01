Slaters 50/50 (OLD) imageView gallery

Slaters 50/50 (OLD) Huntington Beach (OLD)

3,619 Reviews

$$

17071 Beach Blvd

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
Kids Sliders

STARTERS!

Vampire Dip

Vampire Dip

$12.99

Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$14.99

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls

$8.99

House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.

Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.99

Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.99

Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$6.99

Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower

$9.99

Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Sloppy Joe Sliders

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$8.99

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.

PB & J Wings

PB & J Wings

$12.50

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and grape jelly dressing.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.50

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Nashville Wings

Nashville Wings

$13.00

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Thai Sriracha Wings

Thai Sriracha Wings

$12.50

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

$12.50

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

$12.50

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Asian BBQ Wings

Asian BBQ Wings

$12.50

Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos

$14.99

Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.

LOADED FRIES!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs and roasted garlic aioli.

Ballpark Fries

Ballpark Fries

$9.00

Slater's bacon chili, shredded cheddar, pickled red onions and jalapeños.

Southern Pimento Fries

$9.00
Full Shmanimal Fries

Full Shmanimal Fries

$9.00

FRIES + SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Served with our signature bacon ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.

Tots

Tots

$6.50

served with our signature green chili queso.

Frickles

Frickles

$7.50

House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

served with bbq sauce.

Double Down

Double Down

$12.00

Get any two of our fries and sides:

SALADS!

Ahi Poke Salad

Ahi Poke Salad

$16.99

Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.

Cheeseburger Bowl

Cheeseburger Bowl

$14.99

Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

$14.99

Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.

Southwest Caesar

$12.99
Strawberry & Burrata

Strawberry & Burrata

$13.99

Fresh strawberries, burrata cheese and candied pecans piled on top of baby kale and arugula tossed with a wildflower honey vinegrette.

Ultimate BLT Wedge

Ultimate BLT Wedge

$12.99

Smoked bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

SPECIALS! Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.

Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog

Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog

$13.99

Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)

Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$13.99

SPECIALS!

Spaghetti & 50/50 Patty

$13.99

Chicken Carb-o-nera

$14.99

BURGERS!

1/3 50 Alarm Burger

1/3 50 Alarm Burger

$16.99

So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.

1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger

1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$15.00

50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.

1/3 Backyard Classic Burger

1/3 Backyard Classic Burger

$13.00

Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$14.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.

1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger

1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun

1/3 Bison & Bacon Burger

1/3 Bison & Bacon Burger

$18.99

American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

1/3 Eat Your Veggies

1/3 Eat Your Veggies

$14.00

Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun

1/3 Garden Gobbler

1/3 Garden Gobbler

$13.99

All-natural turkey patty in a crunchy lettuce wrap with pepper jack cheese, avocado cilantro slaw, cucumber, pickled onions, tomato and garlic aioli.

1/3 Hi-Brow Burger

1/3 Hi-Brow Burger

$16.00

Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side

1/3 King's Luau Burger

$15.99
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger

1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger

$15.99

Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger

1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger

$14.00

Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.

1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger

1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger

$15.00

Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

1/3 Sriracha Burger

1/3 Sriracha Burger

$15.99

Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.

1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger

1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger

$14.00

Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

1/3 Wagyu Burger

$17.99

OG Impossible Burger

$18.99

2/3 50 Alarm Burger

$19.99

2/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$18.00

2/3 Backyard Classic Burger

$16.99

2/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$18.00

2/3 Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

2/3 Bison & Bacon Burger

$23.99

2/3 Garden Gobbler

$17.99

2/3 Hi-Brow Burger

$19.00

2/3 King's Luau Burger

$18.99

2/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger

$18.00

2/3 PB & Jellousy Burger

$17.00

2/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger

$18.00

2/3 Sriracha Burger

$18.99

2/3 The Original 50/50 Burger

$17.00

1lb 'Merica Burger

$20.99
1 lb. Farmhouse Burger

1 lb. Farmhouse Burger

$20.00

1 lb. Hi-Brow Burger

$22.00

1 lb. Backyard Classic Burger

$19.00
1 lb. PB & Jellousy Burger

1 lb. PB & Jellousy Burger

$20.00

Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, all natural peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.

1 lb. Lone Star Smoke Burger

$21.00

1 lb.The Original 50/50 Burger

$20.00

1 lb. B'B'B' Bacon Burger

$21.00

1 lb. Bacon Chili Crunch Burger

$21.00

1 lb. Garden Gobbler

$19.99

1 lb. King's Luau Burger

$21.99

1 lb. Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.00

1 lb. 50 Alarm Burger

$22.99
1 lb. Sriracha Burger

1 lb. Sriracha Burger

$21.99

Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with Sriracha bacon, pepper jack, Sriracha mushrooms, Sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more Sriracha.

1 lb. Rosemary Turkey Burger

$21.00

1 lb. Bison & Bacon Burger

$28.99

1 lb. Eat Your Veggies

$20.00

KIDS!

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$7.99
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.99
Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$8.99

Kids Sundae

$2.00

DESSERTS!

Build Your Own Shake

$6.99
Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake

$11.99
Happy Happy Birthday Shake

Happy Happy Birthday Shake

$11.99
Ultimate S'more Shake

Ultimate S'more Shake

$11.99
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Maple Bacon Shake

$11.99

Passion Fruit Layered Cheescake

$10.80

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$4.00

Coffee (12oz)

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Rasberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

BEER!

**End of HH BEER OFFERINGS

4 son's clouded thoughts

$8.75

4 Sons Daily Drinking Beer

$7.00

4 Sons Gose’s

$4.00Out of stock

4 Sons Octoberfest

$4.00Out of stock

4 Sons Peach Pie Sour

$8.75

4 Sons Sour K

$8.75

4 Sons The Great One

$8.75

Abita Purple Haze Rasberry

$8.50

Ace Pineapple Cider

$8.50

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$8.50

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

$8.50Out of stock

Belching Beaver Peanut Butter

$8.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Calicraft Tiki Time

$8.75

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$7.00Out of stock

Coronado Early Bird Milk Stout

$8.75

Delahunt Thor Brown

$4.00

Einstoc White

$8.75

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

$8.75

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$8.75Out of stock

Flying Embers Pineapple Chili

$8.75

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.50

Golden Road Wolf

$8.50

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Karl Strauss Boat Shoes

$8.75

Karl Strauss Red Trolley

$8.50Out of stock

Laguna Beach 1000 Steps IPA

$8.75

Lagunitas IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Maui Big Swell IPA

$8.75

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Oskar Blues Mamas Little Yella Pils

$8.50

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$8.50

Roadhouse Mountain Jam Vol. 6 Willie Nelson

$8.75

Saint Archer Blonde

$8.50

Saint Archer Tropical IPA

$8.75

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$8.50

Stella Artois

$8.50

Stone IPA

$8.75Out of stock

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Coronado Milk Stout

$8.75

LIQUOR!

Slater's Spiked Strawberry Limeade

$12.00

The Only Fashioned

$14.00

Bacon Old Fashioned

$14.00

Whiskey Buck

$12.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Orchard Harvest

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels RYE

$9.50

Gentlemen Jack

$11.00

JACK HONEY

$9.00

MAKER'S MARK

$9.00

MAKER'S 46

$11.00

KNOB CREEK

$9.00

JAMES E PEPPER'S RYE 1776

$11.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.50

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

SCREWBALL

$5.00

BOOZY BRUNCH DRINKS

Mimosa Flight (w/ Brunch)

$9.99

Mimosa Flight (a la carte)

$12.99

Mimosa

$7.99

Beer Bucket Domestic ($25)

$25.00

Beer Bucket CRAFT ($30)

$30.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

ULTIMATE BACON BLOODY MARY!!

$15.99

Michelada Bruch

$15.99

Take a Flight w/Brunch

$13.99

Take a Flight (a la carte)

$16.99

BRUNCH NOM NOMs

Tater Tot Bowl

$13.99

Donut Burger

$16.49

Fried Chicken + Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Breakfast Nachos

$15.99

BISCUITS + GRAVY

$13.99

Loaded Breakfast Biscuit

$15.99

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Avocado Toast

$9.99

A la Carte

10" Thin

10" Tre Porcellini (Thin)

$19.00

10" Classic Veggie (Thin)

$17.00

10" Classic Supreme (Thin)

$23.00

10" BYO (Thin)

$13.00

10" Margherita (Thin)

$16.00

14" Thin

14" Margherita (Thin)

$22.00

14" Tre Porcelina (Thin)

$29.00

14" Classic Veggie (Thin)

$28.00

14" Classic Supreme (Thin)

$27.00

14" BYO (Thin)

$19.00

10" Deep

10 BYO (Deep)

$17.00

10 Classic Meat (Deep)

$23.00

10 Chicago Ultimate (Deep)

$23.00

10 Favorite (Deep)

$23.00

10 BBQ Chicken (Deep)

$26.00

14" Deep

14" BBQ Chicken (Deep)

$37.00

14" Favorite (Deep)

$32.00

14" Chicago Ultimate (Deep)

$32.00

14" BYO (Deep)

$23.00

14" Classic Meat (Deep)

$32.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Slaters 50/50 (OLD) image

