Popular Items

9B.Crab Rangoon

9B.Crab Rangoon

$8.45

Cream cheese, immitation crab meat, green onion, cilantro, wrapped with wonton skin, served with sweet and sour sauce

32.Pad Thai

32.Pad Thai

$12.95

Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprout, cabbage, egg, green onion, ground peanut, radish, tofu, garnished with cilanto, ground peanut, lime wedge

2.Chicken Egg Roll

2.Chicken Egg Roll

$3.25

Ground chicken and shredded cabbage wrapped with egg roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce


🍢Appetizer

1.Meat Spring Roll

1.Meat Spring Roll

$6.45

Crispy roll filled with ground pork and shrimp, carrot, cabbage, and mung bean noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce

1.Veggie Spring Roll

1.Veggie Spring Roll

$6.45

Crispy roll filled with carrot, cabbage, and mung bean noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce

2.Chicken Egg Roll

2.Chicken Egg Roll

$3.25

Ground chicken and shredded cabbage wrapped with egg roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce

2.Veggie Egg Roll

2.Veggie Egg Roll

$3.25

Tofu and shredded cabbage wrapped with egg roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce

3B.Shrimp Summer Roll

3B.Shrimp Summer Roll

$6.75

shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle, wrapped with rice paper skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut

3B.Tofu Summer Roll

$6.75

Tofu, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle, wrapped with rice paper skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut

4B.Shrimp Purse

4B.Shrimp Purse

$8.45

Ground shrimp and chicken, carrot, cilantro,water chestnut, wrapped with spring roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce

5.Angel Wing

5.Angel Wing

$6.45

Stuff chicken wing with ground pork and shrimp, served with sweet and sour sauce

6.Chicken Satay

6.Chicken Satay

$8.45

Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spiced and coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

8.Taw Hoo Todd

8.Taw Hoo Todd

$7.45

Slightly deep fried organic tofu cutlet, served with cucumber salad with house dressing and ground peanut

9.Gui Chai

9.Gui Chai

$5.45

Rice flour dough stuffed with chives, pan fried, served with sweet soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce

9B.Crab Rangoon

9B.Crab Rangoon

$8.45

Cream cheese, immitation crab meat, green onion, cilantro, wrapped with wonton skin, served with sweet and sour sauce

10B.Pot Sticker (Pan Fry)

10B.Pot Sticker (Pan Fry)

$8.45

Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot, wrapped with dumpling wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce and mixed soy sauce

10B.Pot Sticker (Deep Fry)

10B.Pot Sticker (Deep Fry)

$8.45

Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot, wrapped with dumpling wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce and mixed soy sauce

11.Goong Todd

11.Goong Todd

$9.45

Golden brown breaded shrimp, served with sweet and sour sauce

11B.Mieng Sabai

11B.Mieng Sabai

$9.45

Shrimp, vermicelli noodle, ginger, red onion, peanut, lime piece with green leaf lettuce, served with special House sauce

🌿Salad

13.Cucumber Salad with House Dressing and peanut

13.Cucumber Salad with House Dressing and peanut

$5.25

Cucumber, red onion, with house dressing and ground peanut

13.Cucumber Salad with Vinegar Dressing

13.Cucumber Salad with Vinegar Dressing

$5.25

Cucumber, red onion, with vinefar derssing

14.Yum Pla Muk

14.Yum Pla Muk

$10.45

Calamari with cucumber, red onion, tomato, chilli paste, celery, cilcatro, and lime juice

15.Yum Nue with Grilled Chicken

$10.45

Grilled chicken tossed with lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and lime juice

15.Yum Nue with Grilled Beef

15.Yum Nue with Grilled Beef

$10.45

Grilled beff tossed with lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and lime juice

15.Yum Nue with tofu

$10.45

Tofu tossed with lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and lime juice

16.Som-Tum

16.Som-Tum

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, peanut, green bean, and fish sauce- lime juice

17.Crying Tiger with Grilled Chicken

17.Crying Tiger with Grilled Chicken

$10.45

Grilled chicken sliced tossed with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs

17.Crying Tiger with Grilled Beef

17.Crying Tiger with Grilled Beef

$10.45

Grilled beef sliced tossed with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs

19.Larb with Ground Chicken

19.Larb with Ground Chicken

$9.45

Ground chicken with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs

19.Larb with Ground Pork

19.Larb with Ground Pork

$9.45

Ground pork with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs

🍲Soup

21.Tom Yum

21.Tom Yum

$8.75

Rosated chili paste, galanga-lemon grass juice, lime juice,mushroom, garnished with cilantro

22.Tom Ka

22.Tom Ka

$9.25

Coconut milk, roasted chili paste,galanga-lemon grass juice, lime juice, mushroom, garnished cilantro

23.Gaeng Jued Woon Sen

23.Gaeng Jued Woon Sen

$9.45

Clear soup with peapod, napa cabbage, bok choy, baby corn, green onion, garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, black pepper

26.Kao Tom

26.Kao Tom

$8.45

Rice soup with celery, ginger,garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, black pepper

33.Wonton Soup

33.Wonton Soup

$9.75

Clear soup with ground pork wonton, chicken, porl, shimp, beansprout, bok choy, napa cabbage, garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, black pepper

🍜Noodle

30.Bamee Chao Nue

30.Bamee Chao Nue

$12.95

Lomein noodle stir fried, with bean sprout, broccoli, celery, green onion, napa cabbage, garnished with cilantro, lime wedge

31.Sabai Noodle

31.Sabai Noodle

$12.95

Lomein noodle in gravy sauce, with baby corn, carrot, cauliflower, mushroom, napa cabbage, and peapod

32.Pad Thai

32.Pad Thai

$12.95

Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprout, cabbage, egg, green onion, ground peanut, radish, tofu, garnished with cilanto, ground peanut, lime wedge

34.Lad Nar Kee Mao

34.Lad Nar Kee Mao

$12.95

Flat rice noodle in chili-gravy sauce, with basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, mushroom, red and green pepper

35.Guey Teuy Kee Mao

35.Guey Teuy Kee Mao

$12.95

Flat rice noodle stir fried, with basil-chili sauce, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, red and green pepper, garnished with cilantro, lime wedge

36.Pad Lad Nar

36.Pad Lad Nar

$12.95

Flat rice noodle in yellow bean-gravy sauce, with broccoli, carrot, and napa cabbage

37.Pad Z-You

37.Pad Z-You

$12.95

Flat rice noodlestir fried, with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and egg

38.Pad Ka-Ree

38.Pad Ka-Ree

$12.95

Flat rice noodle in curry powder-gravy sacue, with carrot, green onion, mushroom, onion, tomato, roasted chili paste

39.Guey Teuy Tom ka

39.Guey Teuy Tom ka

$10.95

Rice noodle with coconut milk soup, roasted chili paste,galanga-lemon grass juice, lime juice, bean sprout, garnished cilantro, fried garlice

🍛Curry

40.Mus- Mun Curry

40.Mus- Mun Curry

$14.45

Musamun cinnamon curry sauce with onion, potato, sweet potato, squash, garnished with cilantro and penut

41.Ka-Ree Curry

41.Ka-Ree Curry

$14.45

Yellow curry sauce, with onion, potato, sweet potato, carrot, garnished with cilantro

41B.Mixed Vegetable Curry

41B.Mixed Vegetable Curry

$14.75

Yellow curry sauce, with tofu, broccoli, zucchini, onion, potato, , carrot, garnished with cilantro, garnished with cilantro

42.Pa-Naeng Curry

$14.45

Pa-Naeng currypaste with peanut sauce, carrot, green pea, and zucchini

42B.Veggie Pa-Naeng Curry

42B.Veggie Pa-Naeng Curry

$14.75

Pa-Neang curry paste with peanut sauce, tofu, carrot, cauliflower, green pea, and squash

43B.Jungle Curry

43B.Jungle Curry

$14.45

Red curry with tofu, basil, baby corn, bamboo shoot, carrot, green bean, red pepper, rhizome, Thai and purple eggplant

44.Ganeng Ped Curry-Red Curry

$14.45

Red curry with bamboo shoot, basil, red pepper, Thai and purple eggplant

44.Ganeng Ped Curry-Green Curry

44.Ganeng Ped Curry-Green Curry

$14.45

Green curry with bamboo shoot, basil, red pepper, Thai and purple eggplant

44B.Squash Curry

44B.Squash Curry

$14.75

Red curry with tofu, basil, bamboo shoot, red pepper, squash

45.Gaeng Kua Curry

45.Gaeng Kua Curry

$14.45

Red curry with tangy taste of pineaple, squash, and zucchini

45B.Roast Duck Curry

45B.Roast Duck Curry

$16.25

Red curry with deep fried breaded boneless roasted duck, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, pineapple, squash, red pepper

😊Favorite

47.Pad Prix Khing

47.Pad Prix Khing

$14.45

Green bean, red pepper, Prix-Khing curry sauce

47B.Pad Pa- Neang Hang

47B.Pad Pa- Neang Hang

$14.45

Thick Pa-Naeng curry sauce, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower

49.Yum Ta-Wai

49.Yum Ta-Wai

$14.45

Steamed Broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, squash, shallot, sesame seed, peanut sauce

50.Pad Bai ka Prao

50.Pad Bai ka Prao

$14.25

Basil, mushroom, bamboo shoot, red and green pepper, green bean, basil-chili sauce

51.Pad Poy Sien

51.Pad Poy Sien

$14.25

baby corn, cauliflower, napa cabbage, bamboo shoot, mushroom, broccoli, mun bean noodle, light brown sauce

52.Seeda Longsong

52.Seeda Longsong

$14.45

steamed broccoli with peanut sauce

53.Pad Jadet

53.Pad Jadet

$14.25

Pea pod, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, bamboo shoot, broccoli, cauliflower, Sriracha chili sauce

54.Pad Khing

54.Pad Khing

$14.25

Ginger, red pepper, green pepper, onion, green onion, mushroom, carrot, yellow bean sauce

55.Gaeng Hoak

55.Gaeng Hoak

$14.25

Red curry sauce, bamboo shoot, Thai eggplant, purple eggplant, green bean, basil, red and green pepper, mung bean noodle

57.Pad Mamuang Himapan

57.Pad Mamuang Himapan

$14.45

Pea pod, cashew nut, baby corn carrot, broccoli, green onion, mushroom, light brown sauce

58.Pad Seeda

58.Pad Seeda

$14.25

Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, tomato, baby corn, napa cabbage, bok choy, light brown sauce

58B.Pad Prix Pow

58B.Pad Prix Pow

$14.25

Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, onion, rosted chili paste

58C.Pad Pak

58C.Pad Pak

$14.25

Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, basil, lemongrass sauce

59.Pad Ped

59.Pad Ped

$14.25

Squash, basil, red pepper, green pepper, bamboo shoot, Thai and purple eggplant, with roasted garlic-chili sauce

62.Tom Yum Talay Hang

62.Tom Yum Talay Hang

$16.95

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, mushroom, carrot, green onion, onion, galanga-lemon grass juice, basil, roasted chili paste, lime juice

64B.Crispy Duck

64B.Crispy Duck

$16.25

Pea pod, mushroom, green onion, baby corn, carrot, pineapple, Sriracha sauce, deep fried breaded boneless roasted duck

65.Pad Goa Kasat

65.Pad Goa Kasat

$16.95

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, broccoli, pea pod, baby corn, cauliflower, mushroom, bamboo shoot, roasted chili paste

66.Volcano

66.Volcano

$14.25

Steamed Broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, sweet tamarind sauce, garnish with cilantro, ground peanut

69.Kiew Wan Hang

69.Kiew Wan Hang

$16.95

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, red pepper, Thai and purple egg plant, and green curry sauce

💎Specialty

81.Pad Chu Chee

81.Pad Chu Chee

$17.95

Chiuchee curry sauce, red pepper, cabbage, broccoli, carrot, and califlower

82.Pad Karee Sam-Sahai

82.Pad Karee Sam-Sahai

$16.95

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, mushroom, carrot, onion, green onion, red pepper, celery, roasted chili paste, and curry powder

83.Lime Chicken

83.Lime Chicken

$14.25

Chicken with cashew nut, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, onion, lime juice and light nrown sauce, garnish with cilantro

85.Kra-Prao

85.Kra-Prao

$16.95

Shrimp, scallop, calamari with red and green pepper, green bean, onion, mushroom, basil, and chili sauce

85B.Phed Kra-Prao

85B.Phed Kra-Prao

$16.25

Boneless roasted duck with chilisauce, mushroom, onion, green bean, red and green pepper

87.Banana Leaf Salmon

87.Banana Leaf Salmon

$18.95

Grilled marinated salmon, on the side with broccoli, carrot, baby corn, cauliflower, and green chili sauce

88.Pad Ma-Keur

88.Pad Ma-Keur

$14.25

Purple eggplant ,basil, red and green pepper, with yellow bean sauce

91.Phed Pad Khing

91.Phed Pad Khing

$16.25

Boneless roasted duck with yellow bean sauce, ginger, onion, green onion, mushroom, carrot, red and green pepper

🍚Fried Rice

70.Kao Pad

70.Kao Pad

$11.95

Thai style fried rice with egg, green pea, onion, green onion, tomato, garnished with cilantro, cucumber

71.Kao Pad Kaprao

71.Kao Pad Kaprao

$11.95

Fried rice with chili sauce, basil, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, red and green pepper, garnished with cilantro, cucumber

72.Kao Pad Karee

72.Kao Pad Karee

$11.95

Fried rice with curry powder, green pea, onion, green onion, cashewnut, tomato, egg, garnished with cilantro, cucumber

74.Veggie Fried Rice

74.Veggie Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with pea pod, green pea, napa cabbage, tomato, bok choy,, bean sprout, egg, garnished with cilantro, cucumber

75. Curry Fried Rice

75. Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with red curry paste, basil, mushroom, bamboo shoot, onion, red and green pepper, garnished with cilantro, cucumber

⭐️Special of the Month

Chef's special red curry with hint of cinnamon, ginger, carrot, green bean, onion, red pepper, and zucchini

SP chicken ginger curry

$14.75

🎂Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$5.95Out of stock

Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut Custard

$5.25

Crispy Banana

$4.75

🥤Take away Beverages

Thai Iced Tea with Half& Half

$4.35

Thai Iced Tea with Coconut milk

$4.35

Thai Iced Coffee with Half& Half

$4.35

Thai Iced Coffee with Coconut Milk

$4.35

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Mango Juice

$3.15

Can Guava Juice

$3.15

Can Coconut Juice

$3.15

🥣🍚Side Order

Small rice

$1.50

Lage Rice

$2.50

Small Peanut Sauce

$2.50

Large Peanut Sauce

$4.95

Side of Mixed Veg.

$4.25

Side of Noodle

$2.50

Sub Jasmine rice to Brown rice

$1.50

Brown rice

$2.50

Xra Duck

$7.95

Curry Sauce (8oz.)

$4.95

Xtra Grilled chicken

$4.95

Xtra crispy chicken

$4.95