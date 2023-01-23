Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sa La Thai

337-339 N Queen St

Lancaster, PA 17603

Soup

Lemon Grass Soup

$6.95

Traditional Thai spicy soup with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, lemon grass, lime leaf and lime juice

Coconut Soup

$6.95

Coconut milk soup with galangal, lime leaf, bell pepper, mushroom, onion and lime juice

Wonton Soup

$8.95

Mixed ground shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skin, served in a clear broth with mixed vegetables

Glass Noodle Soup

$6.95

Cellophane noodles, ground chicken, napa, carrot and broccoli in a clear broth

Jasmine Rice Soup

$6.95

Jasmine rice, ground chicken, napa, carrot and brocooli in a clear broth

Tofu Soup

$6.95

Fresh tofu and mixed vegetables in a clear broth

Mixed Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Combination of mixed vegetables in a clear broth

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Fresh iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, served with special house ginger dressing

Salad Kack

$7.95

Fresh iceberg, cucumber, tomato, red onion and carrot, served with special house peanut dressing

Cabbage Salad

$11.95

A combination of cabbage blended with tomato, carrot, string bean and ground peanut in Thai chili dressing

Green Papaya Salad

$11.95

A combination of green papaya blended with tomato, carrot, string bean, roasted peanut in Thai chili and lime dressing

Thai Noodle Salad

$13.95

Oriental style noodles tossed with shrimp, ground chicken, bell pepper, carrot, red onion in special lime dressing

Sweet Thai Sausage Salad

$13.95

Sweet Thai Sausage tossed in special lime dressing, carrot, red onion, cucumber, and bell pepper, bedded on crispy garden vegetables

Thai Beef Salad

$11.95

Grilled marinated beef, thinly sliced and tossed with toasted rice powder, red onion, bell pepper, lime juice and hot chili pepper

Lab Kai

$11.95

Ground chicken tossed in spicy lime dressing, red onion, scallion, carrot, roasted rice powder, bell pepper

Appetizer

Spring Roll

$6.95

Filled julienne vegetables then fried until crispy golden brown, served with home-made sweet and sour sauce

Summer Roll

$9.95

Fresh Iceberg, chicken, shrimp, cucumber, carrot and basil, rolled in rice paper, served with sweet lime dressing

Custard Bun / Bao

$9.95

Lightly sweet creamy custard in a fluffy

Roasted Pork Bun / Bao

$9.95

Pillowy soft steamed buns filled with a sweet saucy pork filling

Golden Triangle

$6.95

Fried fresh tofu until golden brown, served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanut

Chicken Dumpling

$9.95

Steamed dumpling filled with ground chicken and mixed vegetables, served with home-made garlic soy sauce

Shrimp Dumpling

$9.95

Steamed dumpling filled with ground shrimp and mixed vegetables, served with home- made garlic soy sauce

Chive Dumpling

$9.95

Steamed or Fried, rice dumpling filled with seasoning chive, served with home-made garlic soy sauce

Tulip Dumpling

$9.95

Ground shrimp, chicken and pork wrapped in a tulip shape, then delicately steamed and served with garlic soy vinaigrette

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Fried crispy wonton filled with imitated crabmeat, cream cheese, carrot and celery, served with home-made plum sauce

Crispy Wonton

$8.95

Crispy golden brown wonton filled with ground chicken and shrimp, served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Marinated chicken in Thai spices and coconut milk, grilled to perfection, and served on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Blanket Shrimp

$9.95

Marinated whole shrimp, wrapped with Spring Roll skin, deep-fried, served with home-made plum sauce

Fish Cake

$9.95

Home made Gray Featherback Fish blended with red curry paste, green bean, kaffir lime leaf, deep-fried, served with cucumber salad and ground peanut in sweet chili sauce

Golden Bags

$9.95

Crispy golden bags filled with seasoning ground chicken and shrimp and pork, served with home-made plum sauce

Roti

$10.95

Pan-seared crispy pancake, served with diced potato, carrot, peanut in Masaman curry and side of cucumber salad

Noodle Entree

Pad Thai

$14.95

Thin rice noodles stir fried with tofu, bean sprout, scallion, egg, ground peanut in tamarind traditional seasonings

Drunken Noodle

$14.95

Jumbo rice noodles stir fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, egg and sweet Thai basil in traditional spicy roasted chili

Green Curry Noodle

$14.95

Jumbo rice noodles stir fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo strips, basil, string bean and green curry paste

Pad Se Ew

$14.95

Jumbo rice noodles stir fried with egg, broccoli and carrot in black soy sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$14.95

Cellophane noodles stir fried with bell pepper, bean sprout, scallion, broccoli, carrot, napa, celery, onion and egg in brown garlic sauce

Yakisoba

$14.95

Lomein noodles stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, celery and napa in Japanese style sauce

Indonesian Noodle

$14.95

Lomein noodles, egg, bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, fried tofu and ground peanut in Indonesian style sauce

Korean Noodle

$14.95

Lomein noodles stir fried with egg, bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, kimchi and sesame seed in Korean style sauce

Singapore Noodle

$14.95

White rice vermicelli noodles stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, bean sprout, egg and curry powder in brown sauce

Pad Sen Mee

$14.95

White rice vermicelli noodles stir fried with egg, broccoli, carrot, scallion and bean sprout in black soy sauce

Lemon Grass Noodle Soup

$14.95

Oriental style noodles with bell pepper, onion, bean sprout, carrot, broccoli, napa, ground peanut and sweet Thai basil in traditional Thai lemongrass broth

Pho Noodle Soup

$14.95

Thin rice noodles with bean sprout, onion and sweet Thai basil in Vietnamese style broth

Traditonal / Stir Fry Entree

Thai Basil

$14.95

Thai sweet basil stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, mushroom in chili sauce

Thai Bamboo

$14.95

Young bamboo strips stir fried with bell pepper onion, broccoli and carrot in chili sauce

Thai Eggplant

$14.95

Thai eggplant sautéed with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, ginger, sweet basil in aromatic ginger sauce

Thai Garlic

$14.95

Sautéed bell pepper, onion, broccoli, carrot, baby corn and napa in aromatic garlic sauce

Thai Ginger

$14.95

Stir fried bell pepper, sliced onion, scallion, carrot, snow pea, broccoli and baby corn in fresh minced ginger soy sauce

Sweet & Sour

$14.95

Stir fried pineapple, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, bell pepper and onion in sweet and sour sauce

Cashew Nut

$14.95

Sautéed cashew nut, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot, onion, snow pea and broccoli in light brown sauce

Fried Rice Entree

Green Curry Fried Rice

$14.95

Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with green curry paste, carrot, onion, snow pea, bell pepper, egg in garlic sauce

Fried Rice

$14.95

Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with carrot, onion, pea and egg in light garlic sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with pineapple, carrot, onion, pea and egg in curry powder garlic sauce

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai sweet basil stir fried with Thai jasmine rice, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow pea and egg in roasted chili garlic sauce

Kimji Fried Rice

$14.95

Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with kimji, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow pea, sesame seed and egg in garlic sauce

Curry Entree

Green Curry

$15.95

Green curry paste, string bean, bell pepper and sweet basil in coconut milk

Red Curry

$15.95

Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and sweet basil in coconut milk

Panang Curry

$15.95

Panang curry paste, bell pepper, string bean and ground peanut in coconut milk

Masaman Curry

$15.95

Masaman curry paste, onion, carrot, potato and roasted peanut in coconut milk

Specialty Entree

Rama Chicken

$16.95

Broiled marinated chicken breast bedding on broccoli and carrot, topped with special house peanut dressing

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$19.95

Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with lump crab meat, onion, carrot, pea, cashew nut and egg in brown sauce

Sweet Thai Sausage Fried Rice

$19.95

Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with Sweet Thai Sausage, onion, carrot, pea and egg in brown sauce

Evil Jungle Princess

$18.95

Stir fried mix veggies with Asian Eggplant, bamboo strips, napa, broccoli, onion, carrot, string bean, bell pepper, basil, rhizome root in red curry paste and basil sauce

Seafood Lover

$25.95

Stir-fried mix seafood with onion, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, baby corn, rhizome root, basil and red curry paste.

Chu-Chee Duck

$29.95

Crispy half duck bedding on red curry, pineapple, tomato and bell pepper in red curry sauce.

Tamarind Duck

$29.95

A crispy half duck served with steamed mixed vegetables and glaze tamarind sauce.

Beverage

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.50

Soda

$2.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Boba Tea

BB Thai Tea

$5.50

BB Coffee

$5.50

BB Honeydew

$5.50

BB Mango

$5.50

BB Taro

$5.50

BB Strawberry Mango

$5.50

BB Green Tea

$5.50

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Sweeten coconut milk favors sticky rice served with fresh mango

Coconut Pudding

$7.00

Home-made Thai coconut custard

Lava Cake

$7.00

A delicate chocolate cake with a creamy chocolate centers

Tiramisu Cake

$7.00

A light decadent tiramisu torte with a layer of sponge cake soaked in coffee, a rich mascarpone with chocolate bits and topped with cocoa powder

Cheese Cake

$7.00

New York Deli Style Cheese Cake

Side Order

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Rice Berry

$3.00

St. Thin Rice Noodle

$4.00

St. Jumbo Rice Noodle

$4.00

St. Vegetabels

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Hot OIl / Hot Sauce on Side

$1.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fresh and Healthy Food. Delicious Meals.

337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

