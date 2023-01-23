Sa La Thai
337-339 N Queen St
Lancaster, PA 17603
Soup
Lemon Grass Soup
Traditional Thai spicy soup with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, lemon grass, lime leaf and lime juice
Coconut Soup
Coconut milk soup with galangal, lime leaf, bell pepper, mushroom, onion and lime juice
Wonton Soup
Mixed ground shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skin, served in a clear broth with mixed vegetables
Glass Noodle Soup
Cellophane noodles, ground chicken, napa, carrot and broccoli in a clear broth
Jasmine Rice Soup
Jasmine rice, ground chicken, napa, carrot and brocooli in a clear broth
Tofu Soup
Fresh tofu and mixed vegetables in a clear broth
Mixed Vegetable Soup
Combination of mixed vegetables in a clear broth
Salad
House Salad
Fresh iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, served with special house ginger dressing
Salad Kack
Fresh iceberg, cucumber, tomato, red onion and carrot, served with special house peanut dressing
Cabbage Salad
A combination of cabbage blended with tomato, carrot, string bean and ground peanut in Thai chili dressing
Green Papaya Salad
A combination of green papaya blended with tomato, carrot, string bean, roasted peanut in Thai chili and lime dressing
Thai Noodle Salad
Oriental style noodles tossed with shrimp, ground chicken, bell pepper, carrot, red onion in special lime dressing
Sweet Thai Sausage Salad
Sweet Thai Sausage tossed in special lime dressing, carrot, red onion, cucumber, and bell pepper, bedded on crispy garden vegetables
Thai Beef Salad
Grilled marinated beef, thinly sliced and tossed with toasted rice powder, red onion, bell pepper, lime juice and hot chili pepper
Lab Kai
Ground chicken tossed in spicy lime dressing, red onion, scallion, carrot, roasted rice powder, bell pepper
Appetizer
Spring Roll
Filled julienne vegetables then fried until crispy golden brown, served with home-made sweet and sour sauce
Summer Roll
Fresh Iceberg, chicken, shrimp, cucumber, carrot and basil, rolled in rice paper, served with sweet lime dressing
Custard Bun / Bao
Lightly sweet creamy custard in a fluffy
Roasted Pork Bun / Bao
Pillowy soft steamed buns filled with a sweet saucy pork filling
Golden Triangle
Fried fresh tofu until golden brown, served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanut
Chicken Dumpling
Steamed dumpling filled with ground chicken and mixed vegetables, served with home-made garlic soy sauce
Shrimp Dumpling
Steamed dumpling filled with ground shrimp and mixed vegetables, served with home- made garlic soy sauce
Chive Dumpling
Steamed or Fried, rice dumpling filled with seasoning chive, served with home-made garlic soy sauce
Tulip Dumpling
Ground shrimp, chicken and pork wrapped in a tulip shape, then delicately steamed and served with garlic soy vinaigrette
Crab Rangoon
Fried crispy wonton filled with imitated crabmeat, cream cheese, carrot and celery, served with home-made plum sauce
Crispy Wonton
Crispy golden brown wonton filled with ground chicken and shrimp, served with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken in Thai spices and coconut milk, grilled to perfection, and served on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Blanket Shrimp
Marinated whole shrimp, wrapped with Spring Roll skin, deep-fried, served with home-made plum sauce
Fish Cake
Home made Gray Featherback Fish blended with red curry paste, green bean, kaffir lime leaf, deep-fried, served with cucumber salad and ground peanut in sweet chili sauce
Golden Bags
Crispy golden bags filled with seasoning ground chicken and shrimp and pork, served with home-made plum sauce
Roti
Pan-seared crispy pancake, served with diced potato, carrot, peanut in Masaman curry and side of cucumber salad
Noodle Entree
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir fried with tofu, bean sprout, scallion, egg, ground peanut in tamarind traditional seasonings
Drunken Noodle
Jumbo rice noodles stir fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, egg and sweet Thai basil in traditional spicy roasted chili
Green Curry Noodle
Jumbo rice noodles stir fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo strips, basil, string bean and green curry paste
Pad Se Ew
Jumbo rice noodles stir fried with egg, broccoli and carrot in black soy sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Cellophane noodles stir fried with bell pepper, bean sprout, scallion, broccoli, carrot, napa, celery, onion and egg in brown garlic sauce
Yakisoba
Lomein noodles stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, celery and napa in Japanese style sauce
Indonesian Noodle
Lomein noodles, egg, bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, fried tofu and ground peanut in Indonesian style sauce
Korean Noodle
Lomein noodles stir fried with egg, bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, kimchi and sesame seed in Korean style sauce
Singapore Noodle
White rice vermicelli noodles stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, bean sprout, egg and curry powder in brown sauce
Pad Sen Mee
White rice vermicelli noodles stir fried with egg, broccoli, carrot, scallion and bean sprout in black soy sauce
Lemon Grass Noodle Soup
Oriental style noodles with bell pepper, onion, bean sprout, carrot, broccoli, napa, ground peanut and sweet Thai basil in traditional Thai lemongrass broth
Pho Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodles with bean sprout, onion and sweet Thai basil in Vietnamese style broth
Traditonal / Stir Fry Entree
Thai Basil
Thai sweet basil stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, mushroom in chili sauce
Thai Bamboo
Young bamboo strips stir fried with bell pepper onion, broccoli and carrot in chili sauce
Thai Eggplant
Thai eggplant sautéed with bell pepper, onion, carrot, broccoli, ginger, sweet basil in aromatic ginger sauce
Thai Garlic
Sautéed bell pepper, onion, broccoli, carrot, baby corn and napa in aromatic garlic sauce
Thai Ginger
Stir fried bell pepper, sliced onion, scallion, carrot, snow pea, broccoli and baby corn in fresh minced ginger soy sauce
Sweet & Sour
Stir fried pineapple, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, bell pepper and onion in sweet and sour sauce
Cashew Nut
Sautéed cashew nut, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot, onion, snow pea and broccoli in light brown sauce
Fried Rice Entree
Green Curry Fried Rice
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with green curry paste, carrot, onion, snow pea, bell pepper, egg in garlic sauce
Fried Rice
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with carrot, onion, pea and egg in light garlic sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with pineapple, carrot, onion, pea and egg in curry powder garlic sauce
Basil Fried Rice
Thai sweet basil stir fried with Thai jasmine rice, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow pea and egg in roasted chili garlic sauce
Kimji Fried Rice
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with kimji, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow pea, sesame seed and egg in garlic sauce
Curry Entree
Green Curry
Green curry paste, string bean, bell pepper and sweet basil in coconut milk
Red Curry
Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and sweet basil in coconut milk
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste, bell pepper, string bean and ground peanut in coconut milk
Masaman Curry
Masaman curry paste, onion, carrot, potato and roasted peanut in coconut milk
Specialty Entree
Rama Chicken
Broiled marinated chicken breast bedding on broccoli and carrot, topped with special house peanut dressing
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with lump crab meat, onion, carrot, pea, cashew nut and egg in brown sauce
Sweet Thai Sausage Fried Rice
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with Sweet Thai Sausage, onion, carrot, pea and egg in brown sauce
Evil Jungle Princess
Stir fried mix veggies with Asian Eggplant, bamboo strips, napa, broccoli, onion, carrot, string bean, bell pepper, basil, rhizome root in red curry paste and basil sauce
Seafood Lover
Stir-fried mix seafood with onion, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, baby corn, rhizome root, basil and red curry paste.
Chu-Chee Duck
Crispy half duck bedding on red curry, pineapple, tomato and bell pepper in red curry sauce.
Tamarind Duck
A crispy half duck served with steamed mixed vegetables and glaze tamarind sauce.
Beverage
Boba Tea
Desserts
Mango Sticky Rice
Sweeten coconut milk favors sticky rice served with fresh mango
Coconut Pudding
Home-made Thai coconut custard
Lava Cake
A delicate chocolate cake with a creamy chocolate centers
Tiramisu Cake
A light decadent tiramisu torte with a layer of sponge cake soaked in coffee, a rich mascarpone with chocolate bits and topped with cocoa powder
Cheese Cake
New York Deli Style Cheese Cake
Side Order
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fresh and Healthy Food. Delicious Meals.
337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603