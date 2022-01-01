Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Canopy

review star

No reviews yet

916 Springdale Road

Bldg 3, Unit 101

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Matcha Latte
Latte

Seasonal Specials

A cozy latte sweetened with pancake and hazelnut syrup, mixed with milk and espresso, and sprinkled with cinnamon on top. Who says you can’t drink your breakfast?
Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$3.75+

Our take on the classic japanese-style milk tea, brewed with assam black tea, mixed with whole milk and brown sugar. Lightly sweetened and perfectly balanced.

Black Sesame Latte

Black Sesame Latte

$5.50+

A lightly sweet and nutty flavored cafe latte, made with black sesame powder, brown sugar, milk, and a double shot of espresso. Topped with black sesame seeds.

Thai Dream

Thai Dream

$4.00+

Strongly brewed spiced black iced tea known for its trademark orange color, sweetened with brown sugar, and topped with your choice of milk.

Apple Oat Crisp Steamer

Apple Oat Crisp Steamer

$1.50+

A sweet and simple tribute to fall. Flavors of sweet apples, butter and caramel mixed into steamed oat milk, and topped with cinnamon. Does not have espresso!

Pumpkin Saifa

$5.00+

Our famous Saifa, now with pumpkin flavor! Also topped with pumpkin spices. Very limited stock!!

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Right now our rotating drip is Little City's 'Congress Avenue' Blend, with notes of caramel and chocolate.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Half drip coffee; half steamed milk.

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of espresso of Little City's Violet Crown Blend.

Americano

$3.50+

A double shot of espresso poured into water.

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. 4 oz total

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

an 8oz cappuccino: double shot of espresso with foamy steamed milk

Ohayo

Ohayo

$4.50

8oz breve cappuccino, lightly sweetened with brown sugar.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

12-16 ounces of steamed milk poured with a double shot of espresso and the syrup of your choice.

Mocha

$5.50+

12-16 ounces of steamed milk poured with a double shot of espresso and mixed with chocolate sauce.

Cold Brew

$4.50

Made in house with Little City's very own cold brew roast.

Saifa

$5.25+

Our take on Vietnamese coffee. Made with Condensed Milk and LOTS of different styles of coffee to make it strong and sweet.

Komé Special (Saifa/Cold Brew)

$4.50

For the people who wish their Saifa was less sweet, we cut it in half with cold brew, so you don't lose your caffeine intake ;)

Coffee Box

$20.00

Perfect for large groups on the go, the coffee box holds 96 oz of drip coffee that serves 8-12 people. Comes with 8oz to go cups, lids, and please specify if you need cream, sugar, stir sticks, etc.

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Spicy masala tea concentrate from Sesa Pure, mixed with steamed milk and brown sugar.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Ceremonial Matcha Powder, mixed in with your choice of milk, and lightly sweetened with honey to create the perfect light caffeine fix.

Hoji Cha Latte

$5.80+

London Fog

$4.25

Half steamed milk, half hot tea of your choice, accompanied by hints of vanilla.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Your choice of hot tea in a 12 oz cup

Iced Tea

$3.00

Your choice of Iced tea in a 16 oz cup.

Bottled Beverages

Main Root Mexican Cola

Main Root Mexican Cola

$3.00
Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling

Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling

$3.00
Daytripper

Daytripper

$2.50

a Bright, sunny, effervescent citrus blend of Blood Orange, Pink Grapefruit and Lemon. Perfect for quenching your thirst and your wanderlust. Made with Love in Austin, Texas.

Richard's rainwater- Still

Richard's rainwater- Still

$2.00
Canned Nitro Cold Brew from Little City

Canned Nitro Cold Brew from Little City

$4.50

Other Beverages

Brown Sugar Lemonade

Brown Sugar Lemonade

$4.00

Brown sugar lemonade made in house with freshly squeezed lemons.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed milk mixed with our chocolate syrup.

Coffee & Tea

12oz coffee beans- Little City

12oz coffee beans- Little City

$15.50

Freshly Roasted Beans from our roaster, Casa Brasil

Organic Matcha

Organic Matcha

$28.50Out of stock

Organic matcha from Japan for cooking and drinking

Merch

Sa-ten T-Shirt

Sa-ten T-Shirt

$18.50

Represent your love for Sa-Ten Canopy with our very own, custom made t-shirts!

White & Silver Tumbler

White & Silver Tumbler

$25.50
Tote bag

Tote bag

$9.50

Snacks

Croissants

Croissants

$3.50

Fresh croissants, baked in house.

Teddy V Cookie

Teddy V Cookie

$6.00

The only chocolate chip cookie of its kind in Austin: ginormous chocolate chip cookie, inspired by famed Levain bakery in New York City. While chocolate chip cookies aren’t a health food, if you’re going to eat them– and all of us must– isn’t it best to know what ingredients you are consuming? Made with farm fresh eggs, and ingredients you can pronounce. Certainly a cookie worth the calories– if you’re going to cheat, do it right!

Cheesecake Bread

$3.85

Koriyama's deliciously light cheese cake.

Daifuku Mochi

$3.50
Pocky

Pocky

$3.00

one of the most popular biscuit sticks with chocolate covering in Japan.

Real Food Bar by THUNDERBIRD

Real Food Bar by THUNDERBIRD

$2.75
Hi Chew

Hi Chew

$2.00

Japanese fruit chew.

Sukiyaki Jagarico

$3.50

Sukiyaki flavored potato stick snacks! Crispy and super flavorful.

Andy K Donuts

Cranberry Cake Donut

$3.00Out of stock

made with fresh mango, lime zest/juice and topped with tajin

Maple Pecan (vegan cake donut)

$3.00Out of stock

Made with bananas, vanilla bean, and vegan wafer cookies

Spiced Apple Yeast Raised Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Kiwi Yeast Raised Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Made with pumpkin puree, cream cheese and topped with pumpkin pie spices

Sweet Potato Fritter

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Matcha Yeast Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Oatmeal

Modern Oats Oatmeal - 5 Berry

Modern Oats Oatmeal - 5 Berry

$4.50
Modern Oats Oatmeal - Apple Walnut

Modern Oats Oatmeal - Apple Walnut

$4.50

Seasonal Specials

A cozy latte sweetened with pancake and hazelnut syrup, mixed with milk and espresso, and sprinkled with cinnamon on top. Who says you can’t drink your breakfast?
Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$3.75+

Our take on the classic japanese-style milk tea, brewed with assam black tea, mixed with whole milk and brown sugar. Lightly sweetened and perfectly balanced.

Yuzu Lemonade

Yuzu Lemonade

$5.75Out of stock
Matcha Anko Latte

Matcha Anko Latte

$6.61Out of stock

Our signature matcha latte, with sweetened anko (ah-n-koh) red beans at the bottom. Anko beans are sweet, earthy and a fun texture, if you like boba, you'll really like this!

Sparkling Yuzu Lemonade

Sparkling Yuzu Lemonade

$5.75Out of stock

Yuzu juice mixed with sparkling water, and your choice of flavor! Super refreshing and light in flavor.

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Right now our rotating drip is Little City's 'Congress Avenue' Blend, with notes of caramel and chocolate.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Half drip coffee; half steamed milk.

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of espresso of Little City's Violet Crown Blend.

Americano

$3.50+

A double shot of espresso poured into water.

Cortado

$4.60

A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. 4 oz total

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.60

an 8oz cappuccino: double shot of espresso with foamy steamed milk

Ohayo

Ohayo

$5.18

8oz breve cappuccino, lightly sweetened with brown sugar.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

12-16 ounces of steamed milk poured with a double shot of espresso and the syrup of your choice.

Mocha

$5.50+

12-16 ounces of steamed milk poured with a double shot of espresso and mixed with chocolate sauce.

Cold Brew

$5.18

Made in house with Little City's very own cold brew roast.

Saifa

$5.25+

Our take on Vietnamese coffee. Made with Condensed Milk and LOTS of different styles of coffee to make it strong and sweet.

Komé Special (Saifa/Cold Brew)

$5.18

For the people who wish their Saifa was less sweet, we cut it in half with cold brew, so you don't lose your caffeine intake ;)

Coffee Box

$23.00

Perfect for large groups on the go, the coffee box holds 96 oz of drip coffee that serves 8-12 people. Comes with 8oz to go cups, lids, and please specify if you need cream, sugar, stir sticks, etc.

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Spicy masala tea concentrate from Sesa Pure, mixed with steamed milk and brown sugar.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Ceremonial Matcha Powder, mixed in with your choice of milk, and lightly sweetened with honey to create the perfect light caffeine fix.

Hoji Cha Latte

$5.80+

London Fog

$4.89

Half steamed milk, half hot tea of your choice, accompanied by hints of vanilla.

Hot Tea

$3.45

Your choice of hot tea in a 12 oz cup

Iced Tea

$3.45

Your choice of Iced tea in a 16 oz cup.

Bottled Beverages

Main Root Mexican Cola

Main Root Mexican Cola

$3.45
Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling

Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling

$3.45
Daytripper

Daytripper

$2.88

a Bright, sunny, effervescent citrus blend of Blood Orange, Pink Grapefruit and Lemon. Perfect for quenching your thirst and your wanderlust. Made with Love in Austin, Texas.

Richard's rainwater- Still

Richard's rainwater- Still

$2.30
Canned Nitro Cold Brew from Little City

Canned Nitro Cold Brew from Little City

$5.18
Topo Chico (17 oz)

Topo Chico (17 oz)

$4.03Out of stock

Other Beverages

Brown Sugar Lemonade

Brown Sugar Lemonade

$4.60

Brown sugar lemonade made in house with freshly squeezed lemons.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed milk mixed with our chocolate syrup.

Coffee & Tea

12oz coffee beans- Little City

12oz coffee beans- Little City

$17.83

Freshly Roasted Beans from our roaster, Casa Brasil

Organic Matcha

Organic Matcha

$32.78Out of stock

Organic matcha from Japan for cooking and drinking

Merch

Sa-ten T-Shirt

Sa-ten T-Shirt

$21.28

Represent your love for Sa-Ten Canopy with our very own, custom made t-shirts!

White & Silver Tumbler

White & Silver Tumbler

$29.33
Tote bag

Tote bag

$10.93

Snacks

Croissants

Croissants

$4.03

Fresh croissants, baked in house.

Teddy V Cookie

Teddy V Cookie

$6.90

The only chocolate chip cookie of its kind in Austin: ginormous chocolate chip cookie, inspired by famed Levain bakery in New York City. While chocolate chip cookies aren’t a health food, if you’re going to eat them– and all of us must– isn’t it best to know what ingredients you are consuming? Made with farm fresh eggs, and ingredients you can pronounce. Certainly a cookie worth the calories– if you’re going to cheat, do it right!

Cheesecake Bread

$4.43

Koriyama's deliciously light cheese cake.

Daifuku Mochi

$4.03
Pocky

Pocky

$3.45

one of the most popular biscuit sticks with chocolate covering in Japan.

Real Food Bar by THUNDERBIRD

Real Food Bar by THUNDERBIRD

$3.16
Hi Chew

Hi Chew

$2.30

Japanese fruit chew.

Sukiyaki Jagarico

$4.03

Sukiyaki flavored potato stick snacks! Crispy and super flavorful.

Andy K Donuts

Cranberry Cake Donut

$3.45Out of stock

made with fresh mango, lime zest/juice and topped with tajin

Maple Pecan (vegan cake donut)

$3.00Out of stock

Made with bananas, vanilla bean, and vegan wafer cookies

Spiced Apple Yeast Raised Donut

$4.03Out of stock

Vanilla Matcha Yeast Donut

$4.03Out of stock

Strawberry Kiwi Yeast Raised Donut

$4.03Out of stock

Made with pumpkin puree, cream cheese and topped with pumpkin pie spices

Sweet Potato Fritter

$5.18Out of stock

Oatmeal

Modern Oats Oatmeal - 5 Berry

Modern Oats Oatmeal - 5 Berry

$5.18
Modern Oats Oatmeal - Apple Walnut

Modern Oats Oatmeal - Apple Walnut

$5.18
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are open for take out and dine in!

Website

Location

916 Springdale Road, Bldg 3, Unit 101, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunny's Backyard
orange star5.0 • 13
3526 E 7th Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Kinda Tropical
orange star4.4 • 451
3501 East 7th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Swift Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
3223 East 7th St. Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Austin Eastciders - The Collabratory
orange starNo Reviews
979 Springdale Road, Suite 130 Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Friends & Allies Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
979 Springdale Rd \r\n#124 Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery - Tillery
orange starNo Reviews
641 Tillery St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston