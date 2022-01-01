Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Canopy
916 Springdale Road
Bldg 3, Unit 101
Austin, TX 78702
Popular Items
Seasonal Specials
Royal Milk Tea
Our take on the classic japanese-style milk tea, brewed with assam black tea, mixed with whole milk and brown sugar. Lightly sweetened and perfectly balanced.
Black Sesame Latte
A lightly sweet and nutty flavored cafe latte, made with black sesame powder, brown sugar, milk, and a double shot of espresso. Topped with black sesame seeds.
Thai Dream
Strongly brewed spiced black iced tea known for its trademark orange color, sweetened with brown sugar, and topped with your choice of milk.
Apple Oat Crisp Steamer
A sweet and simple tribute to fall. Flavors of sweet apples, butter and caramel mixed into steamed oat milk, and topped with cinnamon. Does not have espresso!
Pumpkin Saifa
Our famous Saifa, now with pumpkin flavor! Also topped with pumpkin spices. Very limited stock!!
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Right now our rotating drip is Little City's 'Congress Avenue' Blend, with notes of caramel and chocolate.
Cafe Au Lait
Half drip coffee; half steamed milk.
Espresso
Double shot of espresso of Little City's Violet Crown Blend.
Americano
A double shot of espresso poured into water.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. 4 oz total
Cappuccino
an 8oz cappuccino: double shot of espresso with foamy steamed milk
Ohayo
8oz breve cappuccino, lightly sweetened with brown sugar.
Latte
12-16 ounces of steamed milk poured with a double shot of espresso and the syrup of your choice.
Mocha
12-16 ounces of steamed milk poured with a double shot of espresso and mixed with chocolate sauce.
Cold Brew
Made in house with Little City's very own cold brew roast.
Saifa
Our take on Vietnamese coffee. Made with Condensed Milk and LOTS of different styles of coffee to make it strong and sweet.
Komé Special (Saifa/Cold Brew)
For the people who wish their Saifa was less sweet, we cut it in half with cold brew, so you don't lose your caffeine intake ;)
Coffee Box
Perfect for large groups on the go, the coffee box holds 96 oz of drip coffee that serves 8-12 people. Comes with 8oz to go cups, lids, and please specify if you need cream, sugar, stir sticks, etc.
Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea concentrate from Sesa Pure, mixed with steamed milk and brown sugar.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Matcha Powder, mixed in with your choice of milk, and lightly sweetened with honey to create the perfect light caffeine fix.
Hoji Cha Latte
London Fog
Half steamed milk, half hot tea of your choice, accompanied by hints of vanilla.
Hot Tea
Your choice of hot tea in a 12 oz cup
Iced Tea
Your choice of Iced tea in a 16 oz cup.
Bottled Beverages
Main Root Mexican Cola
Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling
Daytripper
a Bright, sunny, effervescent citrus blend of Blood Orange, Pink Grapefruit and Lemon. Perfect for quenching your thirst and your wanderlust. Made with Love in Austin, Texas.
Richard's rainwater- Still
Canned Nitro Cold Brew from Little City
Other Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Merch
Snacks
Croissants
Fresh croissants, baked in house.
Teddy V Cookie
The only chocolate chip cookie of its kind in Austin: ginormous chocolate chip cookie, inspired by famed Levain bakery in New York City. While chocolate chip cookies aren’t a health food, if you’re going to eat them– and all of us must– isn’t it best to know what ingredients you are consuming? Made with farm fresh eggs, and ingredients you can pronounce. Certainly a cookie worth the calories– if you’re going to cheat, do it right!
Cheesecake Bread
Koriyama's deliciously light cheese cake.
Daifuku Mochi
Pocky
one of the most popular biscuit sticks with chocolate covering in Japan.
Real Food Bar by THUNDERBIRD
Hi Chew
Japanese fruit chew.
Sukiyaki Jagarico
Sukiyaki flavored potato stick snacks! Crispy and super flavorful.
Andy K Donuts
Cranberry Cake Donut
made with fresh mango, lime zest/juice and topped with tajin
Maple Pecan (vegan cake donut)
Made with bananas, vanilla bean, and vegan wafer cookies
Spiced Apple Yeast Raised Donut
Strawberry Kiwi Yeast Raised Donut
Made with pumpkin puree, cream cheese and topped with pumpkin pie spices
Sweet Potato Fritter
Vanilla Matcha Yeast Donut
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We are open for take out and dine in!
916 Springdale Road, Bldg 3, Unit 101, Austin, TX 78702