Sa Za Serious Italian- Madison 501 Town Madison Blvd.
No reviews yet
501 town madison blvd
Madison, AL 35758
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Fried 4 Cheese Ravioli
with Marinara
Egg in Purgatory
poached in marinara, flat leaf parsley, reggiano cheese, spicy chili oil and SaZa garlic styx
Mozzarella Stuffed Arancini
with Marinara
Stufffed Hot Peppers
with our bolognese meat blend, fresh mozzarella & arrabiata sauce
Grandma's Eggplant
served at room temperature with san marzano tomatoes, mint oil & grated pecorino cheese
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, seasonal tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic syrup EVOO
Bruschetta of the Day
Chefs Special
Pen Cove Mussels
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
spinach & artichoke in a creamy three cheese sauce, served with warm flat bread
Shrimp Oreganata
Five Italian breadcrumb Shrimp, lemon, garlic, parsley, parmesan, EVOO
Grandma's Meatballs
Three Meatballs with Sunday Sauce and ricotta
Add on styx
Three piece garlic styx topped with freshly ground garlic & kosher salt
Half order Garlic Styx
Six piece Garlic Styx topped with freshly ground garlic & kosher salt
Fresh Baked Sa Za Garlic Styx
Full Order of Styx topped with freshly ground garlic & kosher salt
Marinara
White
Red & white
3ps cheese
1/2 add cheese
Add full cheese
Appetizer special
Garlicky Shrimp
F'N Shrimp
Tomato con pame
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mozzarella in Carroza
Fried Calamari
Salads
Bandito Salad
Haas Avocado, fresh mozzarella, arugula, grape tomatoes tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette
Bosso Salad
gorgonzola crumbles, candied pecans, mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes & raspberry vinaigrette
Chopped Caesar Salad
with SaZa Croutons
Grandma's Chopped House Salad
with tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, carrot, & red onion
Grandma's Traditional Chopped Antipasto Salad
with salami, soppresata, mortadella, auricchio provolone, roasted peppers, olives, artichokes, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, & assorted greens
Iceburg Wedge
pancetta, tomato, red onion, creamy gorgonzola & crumble
Salad Special
Caprese Salad
Burrata Salad
Entrees
3 Hand Rolled Manicotti
baked with 4 cheeses, fresh marinara, topped with charred mozzarella
Baked 4 Cheese Ravioli
with marinara, topped with charred mozzarella
Baked Rigatoni
with fresh broccoli, rich cheese cream sauce, flat Italian parsley, topped with mozzarella
Boneless Short Rib
with veal demi glace and a cabernet poached egg, roasted house potatoes
Carbonara
pancetta, peas, green onions, spaghettini
Chefs Special
Chicken Francaise
lemon butter, chardonnay, spaghettini
Chicken marsala
Chicken Paillard
flattened and sautéed in a rich pesto cream over rigatoni
Chicken Parmigiana
perfectly seasoned and breaded, fresh mozzarella, Sunday Sauce, basil, served with a side of penne
Chicken Picatta
with lemon chardonnay beurré blanc, artichokes, mushrooms, capers over lemon spaghettini
Chicken Scarpariello
roasted bone-in chicken, roasted peppers, onions, and sausage, lots of garlic in EVOO
Grandma's Spaghettini & Meatball
two housemade meatballs with sunday sauce
Grandma's Sunday Sauce
meatballs, pork & lamb shoulder over rigatoni, the real thing
Lobster Ravioli
with shrimp, lobster & fennel, in a sherry lobster cream
Penne Ala Vodka
Pork Chops
Rigatoni & Sausage
Rigatoni Bolognese
3 meat blend, with carrot, onion, celery, Sunday Sauce, cognac, touch of cream
SaZa Famous Five Layer Lasagna (Limited)
Sunday Sauce, lamb, pork, beef, bolognese blend, meatballs, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, pesto garnish
Seafood Special
Seven Grain Crusted Salmon
in a lemon & tarragon beurré blanc, with roasted house potatoes, & broccoli
Shrimp Marinara
with exploded garlic, flat leaf parsley, and basil over spaghettini
Sole Francese
Steak Special
Chefs daily special. This may not be available for to-go orders every day.
To-Go Silverware
Ultimate 10 layer eggplant
Veal Marsala
Veal Parmigiana
perfectly seasoned and breaded, fresh mozzarella, Sunday Sauce, basil, served with a side of penne
Veal Picatta
Chefs Special
Chefs Special-No Meat
Pizza
Margarita Pizza
baked with fresh mozzarella, basil, topped with crushed san marzano tomatoes
Greek Pizza
with feta, lamb gyro, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, finished with tzatziki cucumber sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
bolognese blend, smashed meatballs, hot sausage, sweet sausage, pepperoni, & ham
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
spicy chicken, pancetta, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, ranch
Firenza
layered with goat cheese, caramelized onions, roasted grape tomatoes, mozzarella
Grandma's Smashed Best Meatball Pizza
fresh mozzarella, Sunday Sauce & grated romano cheese
Kafta Lamb
lamb with cardamom curry, feta cheese, mint oil & curried yogurt sauce
House Cheese Pizza
Add additional toppings $2 each
Spinach & Artichoke
Italian Sausage
Quattro Stagioni
Mushroom Spinach Ricotta
Bianco
Grandpa Sicilian
Dessert
Creme Brulee
Sorbetto
Flavors change day to day.
Cannolis
Two Chocolate chip mascarpone cannolis
Toasted Almond Cake
Tiramisu
Gelato
Flavors change day to day.
Home Made Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake made with a southern graham cracker crust.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
Dessert Special
Chefs daily special. Might not be available for to go orders.
Liquid Snickers
Chocolate Martini
Toasted Almond
Milky Way
Italian coffee
B52
Millionaire Coffee
Irish coffee
1 Scoop Ice cream
Carrot Cake
Sides
Add on styx
1/2 order styx
Full Styx
Add Chicken
Add meatballs
Add Salmon
Add hot sausage
add sweet sausage
add pepperoni
Add Ham
Side Marinara
Side Parmesan Cream
side sunday sauce
add shrimp entree
add shrimp salad
add basil
side EVOO
add mozzarella entree
add mozzarella styx
add mozzarella 1/2 styx
add mozzarella 3 piece
Fetta cheese
Tzatziki side
Ricotta
Side Vegetable
Avocado
Vin Salad Dressing
side ranch
Side Gorgonzola Dress
Gorgonzola crumble
Black balsamic
Add or side sriracha
Chili Oil
Add Mushroom
Add onion
Ciabatta 2ps
XTRA pita
Kids
NA Beverages
Acqua Panna Large
Acqua Panna Medium
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
MILK
Red Bull
Red Bull Flavored
San Pellegrino Large
San Pellegrino Medium
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sugar Free Redbull
Fanta Orange
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Water No Ice
Slice
Liquor
Three Olives (well)
Belvedere
Absolut Citron
Absolut Vanilla
Grey Goose
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Ketel One
Pinnacle Whipped
Russian Standard
Tito's
Wheatley
Three Olives (well) (Copy)
New Amsterdam (well)
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Barton's (well)
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Gold
Meyers
Don Q 151
Malibu
El Toro Silver (well)
1800
Altos
Jose Cuervo
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
Patron
Casa Migos
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye Bourbon
Clyde May
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Eagle Rare
Evan Williams Bill (well)
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
Old Forester
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Dewars (Well)
Balvenie 12
Chivas 12
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenlivet 12
Glenfiddich 12
Glennfiddich 15
Glennfiddich 18
Jameson
MaCallan 12
Apple Pucker
Bailey's
Chambord
Cruzan Banana
Disaronno Amaretto
Grand Marnier
Fireball
Frangelico
Godiva Dark
Godiva White
Hennessy
Jäegermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Pama
Peach Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
St. Germaine
Tuaca
Courvoisier
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Golden Margarita
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Italian Margarita
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
vodka collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Saza Crush
Novokane
Blackberry Margarita
True Bloody
Spring Breeze
Montgomery Manhattan
John Daly
Serendipity
Bobby Three Fingers
Limoncello Blush
Wise Guy
White Russian
Super Mojito
Moscow Mule
Gin and Juice
Poinsetta
Bellini
Grand Royal
Kir Royal
French Martini
Pearsuasion
Tuaca Lemon Drop
Green Apple
Classic Martini
Pomegranate Martini
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Key Lime Pie
Espresso Martini
Premium Espresso Martini
Chocolate Martini
Beer
Draft- Michelob Ultra
Draft- Bud Light
Draft- Miller Lite
Draft- Yuengling
Draft- Yazzo Lager
Draft- Hi-Wire Hi Pitch IPA
Draft- Jacks Hard Cider
Draft- Sweet Baby Jesus Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter
Draft- OBB Hey Girl Hey
Draft- Ferrus Pilsner
Draft- Goat Island Blood Orange
Draft- Common Bond Orbital Cloud IPA
Draft- Peroni
Sample
Pitcher domestic
Premium Pitcher
BTL- Budweiser
BTL- Bud Light
BTL- Coors Light
BTL- Corona
BTL- Corona Light
BTL - Modelo
BTL- Heineken
BTL- Michelob Ultra
Ginger Beer
BTL - Miller Lite
Wine by Bottle
BTL Altosur Malbec, Argentina
BTL The Prisoner CA Red Blend
BTL Pessimist Syrah, Paso Robles
BTL J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Chianti, Italy
BTL Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel
BTL Alexander Valley Merlot, Sonoma
BTL House Cabernet
BTL House Merlot
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL Duc De Valmer Brut, France
BTL Luccio Moscato D' Asti, Italy
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
BTL Notorious Pink Grenache Rose
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Monte Zovo Soave White Blend, Italy
BTL Vega Sindoa Chardonnay
BTL Meiomi Chardonnay
BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
BTL Colli Di Catone Italian Blend
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Sauvignon Blanc
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House Rose
BTL House White Zin
Bethel Heights, Williamette Valley
Belle Gloss Clark & Telephone, RRV
Meomi, Coastal
La Crema Sonoma, Sonoma Coast
The Prisoner, Sonoma
Chateau Ste Michelle, Columbia Valley
Requiem, Columbia Valley
Justin, Paso Robles
Canvasback, Red Mountain
Austin Hope, Paso Robles
The Prisoner, Napa Valley
Faust, Napa Valley
Stags Leap Artemis, Napa Valley
Heitz Cellar, Napa Valley
Jordan, Alexander Valley
Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley
Caymus, Napa Valley
Folie A' Duex, Alexander Valley
Alexander Valley Vineyards
Rombauer, Napa Valley
Klinker Brick
Meomi, California
Treana, Central Coast
Ferrari Carano, Sonoma County
Sonoma Cutrer, RRV
Trefethen, Napa
Fess Parker, Santa Barbara
Neyers, Carneros-Sonoma District
The Calling Dutton Ranch, RRV
Flowers, Sonoma Coast
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc, Napa
Chateau St Michelle Riesling
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy
Proverb (House) Rose, California
Notorious Pink Grenache Rose, France
Luccio Moscato D' Asti, Italy
Gougenheim Malbec (House)
Locations "It" Italian Blend, Italy
Neyers Sage Canyon, GSM
Orin Swift 8 Years Desert, California
Trefethen Dragons Tooth, California
Tenuta Sassoregale Sangiovese, Italy
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux, France
Paolo Contini Soave
Castello Di Albola Chianti Classico
Bosco Montepulciano D Abruzzo
Villa Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva
Allegrini Valpolicella
Cecchi Chianti Classico
Marchesi Di Barolo
Bertani Amarone Della Valpolicella
J Vineyards
BTL Lamarca Pross
Veuve Clicquot, Champagne France
BTL Duc De Valmer
G.H. Mumm
1/2 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
1/2 Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
1/2 Sori Patin Barbaresco, Italy
1/2 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy
Wine by Glass
GLS House Cabernet
GLS Chianti, Italy
GLS Altosur Malbec, Argentina
GLS The Prisoner CA Red Blend
GLS House Merlot
GLS Pessimist Syrah, Paso Robles
GLS J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet
GLS Alexander Valley Merlot, Sonoma
GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir, Central Coast
GLS Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel
GLS House Pinot Noir
Sample
GLS Duc De Valmer Brut, France
GLS Luccio Moscato D' Asti, Italy
GLS Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
GLS Notorious Pink Grenache Rose
GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Monte Zovo Soave White Blend, Italy
GLS Vega Sindoa Chardonnay
GLS Meiomi Chardonnay
GLS Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
GLS Colli Di Catone Italian Blend
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS House Sauvignon Blanc
GLS House Pinot Grigio
GLS White Zin
Sample
GLS House Rose
NA Beverages
Acqua Panna Large
Acqua Panna Medium
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Mellow Yellow
Coke
Red Bull
Red Bull Flavored
San Pellegrino Large
San Pellegrino Medium
Sierra Mist
Sugar Free Redbull
Fanta Orange
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Water No Ice
Lemonade
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat, laugh & Love Or else!
501 town madison blvd, Madison, AL 35758