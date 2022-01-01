Sa Za Serious Italian- Madison 501 Town Madison Blvd.

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Fried 4 Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

with Marinara

Egg in Purgatory

$11.00

poached in marinara, flat leaf parsley, reggiano cheese, spicy chili oil and SaZa garlic styx

Mozzarella Stuffed Arancini

$12.00

with Marinara

Stufffed Hot Peppers

$14.00

with our bolognese meat blend, fresh mozzarella & arrabiata sauce

Grandma's Eggplant

$8.00

served at room temperature with san marzano tomatoes, mint oil & grated pecorino cheese

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, seasonal tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic syrup EVOO

Bruschetta of the Day

$12.00

Chefs Special

Pen Cove Mussels

Pen Cove Mussels

$15.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

spinach & artichoke in a creamy three cheese sauce, served with warm flat bread

Shrimp Oreganata

$10.00

Five Italian breadcrumb Shrimp, lemon, garlic, parsley, parmesan, EVOO

Grandma's Meatballs

$12.00

Three Meatballs with Sunday Sauce and ricotta

Add on styx

$0.75

Three piece garlic styx topped with freshly ground garlic & kosher salt

Half order Garlic Styx

$1.50

Six piece Garlic Styx topped with freshly ground garlic & kosher salt

Fresh Baked Sa Za Garlic Styx

$3.00

Full Order of Styx topped with freshly ground garlic & kosher salt

Marinara

$1.00

White

$2.00

Red & white

$3.00

3ps cheese

$0.75

1/2 add cheese

$1.00

Add full cheese

$2.00

Appetizer special

$13.00

Garlicky Shrimp

$13.00

F'N Shrimp

$14.00

Tomato con pame

$11.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Mozzarella in Carroza

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Salads

Bandito Salad

$11.00

Haas Avocado, fresh mozzarella, arugula, grape tomatoes tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette

Bosso Salad

$14.00

gorgonzola crumbles, candied pecans, mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes & raspberry vinaigrette

Chopped Caesar Salad

$7.00+

with SaZa Croutons

Grandma's Chopped House Salad

$8.00+

with tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, carrot, & red onion

Grandma's Traditional Chopped Antipasto Salad

$17.00

with salami, soppresata, mortadella, auricchio provolone, roasted peppers, olives, artichokes, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, & assorted greens

Iceburg Wedge

$12.00

pancetta, tomato, red onion, creamy gorgonzola & crumble

Salad Special

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Entrees

3 Hand Rolled Manicotti

$18.00

baked with 4 cheeses, fresh marinara, topped with charred mozzarella

Baked 4 Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

with marinara, topped with charred mozzarella

Baked Rigatoni

$21.00

with fresh broccoli, rich cheese cream sauce, flat Italian parsley, topped with mozzarella

Boneless Short Rib

$26.00Out of stock

with veal demi glace and a cabernet poached egg, roasted house potatoes

Carbonara

$23.00

pancetta, peas, green onions, spaghettini

Chefs Special

$23.00
Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$24.00

lemon butter, chardonnay, spaghettini

Chicken marsala

$25.00

Chicken Paillard

$22.00

flattened and sautéed in a rich pesto cream over rigatoni

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

perfectly seasoned and breaded, fresh mozzarella, Sunday Sauce, basil, served with a side of penne

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

with lemon chardonnay beurré blanc, artichokes, mushrooms, capers over lemon spaghettini

Chicken Scarpariello

$27.00

roasted bone-in chicken, roasted peppers, onions, and sausage, lots of garlic in EVOO

Grandma's Spaghettini & Meatball

$17.00

two housemade meatballs with sunday sauce

Grandma's Sunday Sauce

$24.00

meatballs, pork & lamb shoulder over rigatoni, the real thing

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

with shrimp, lobster & fennel, in a sherry lobster cream

Penne Ala Vodka

$21.00

Pork Chops

$24.00

Rigatoni & Sausage

$21.00
Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

3 meat blend, with carrot, onion, celery, Sunday Sauce, cognac, touch of cream

SaZa Famous Five Layer Lasagna (Limited)

SaZa Famous Five Layer Lasagna (Limited)

$20.00

Sunday Sauce, lamb, pork, beef, bolognese blend, meatballs, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, pesto garnish

Seafood Special

$32.00

Seven Grain Crusted Salmon

$29.00

in a lemon & tarragon beurré blanc, with roasted house potatoes, & broccoli

Shrimp Marinara

Shrimp Marinara

$23.00

with exploded garlic, flat leaf parsley, and basil over spaghettini

Sole Francese

$29.00

Steak Special

$32.00

Chefs daily special. This may not be available for to-go orders every day.

To-Go Silverware

Ultimate 10 layer eggplant

$24.00

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

perfectly seasoned and breaded, fresh mozzarella, Sunday Sauce, basil, served with a side of penne

Veal Picatta

$28.00

Chefs Special

$26.00

Chefs Special-No Meat

$18.00

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

baked with fresh mozzarella, basil, topped with crushed san marzano tomatoes

Greek Pizza

$26.00

with feta, lamb gyro, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, finished with tzatziki cucumber sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

bolognese blend, smashed meatballs, hot sausage, sweet sausage, pepperoni, & ham

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

spicy chicken, pancetta, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, ranch

Firenza

$22.00

layered with goat cheese, caramelized onions, roasted grape tomatoes, mozzarella

Grandma's Smashed Best Meatball Pizza

$24.00

fresh mozzarella, Sunday Sauce & grated romano cheese

Kafta Lamb

$24.00

lamb with cardamom curry, feta cheese, mint oil & curried yogurt sauce

House Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Add additional toppings $2 each

Spinach & Artichoke

$22.00

Italian Sausage

$25.00

Quattro Stagioni

$24.00

Mushroom Spinach Ricotta

$25.00

Bianco

$25.00

Grandpa Sicilian

$30.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Sorbetto

$6.00

Flavors change day to day.

Cannolis

$8.00

Two Chocolate chip mascarpone cannolis

Toasted Almond Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Gelato

$6.00

Flavors change day to day.

Home Made Cheesecake

$8.00

NY style cheesecake made with a southern graham cracker crust.

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate syrup.

Dessert Special

$10.00

Chefs daily special. Might not be available for to go orders.

Liquid Snickers

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Toasted Almond

$12.00

Milky Way

$12.00

Italian coffee

$8.00

B52

$10.00

Millionaire Coffee

$14.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

1 Scoop Ice cream

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Sides

Add on styx

$0.75

1/2 order styx

$1.50

Full Styx

$3.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add meatballs

$5.00

Add Salmon

$13.00

Add hot sausage

$5.00

add sweet sausage

$5.00

add pepperoni

$5.00

Add Ham

$5.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Parmesan Cream

$2.00

side sunday sauce

$3.00

add shrimp entree

$8.00

add shrimp salad

$5.00

add basil

$3.00

side EVOO

$2.75

add mozzarella entree

$3.00

add mozzarella styx

$2.00

add mozzarella 1/2 styx

$1.00

add mozzarella 3 piece

$0.75

Fetta cheese

$4.00

Tzatziki side

$3.00

Ricotta

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Avocado

$4.00

Vin Salad Dressing

$1.50

side ranch

$1.50

Side Gorgonzola Dress

$2.50

Gorgonzola crumble

$4.00

Black balsamic

$2.00

Add or side sriracha

$1.00

Chili Oil

$2.50

Add Mushroom

$2.00

Add onion

$2.00

Ciabatta 2ps

$1.00

XTRA pita

$1.00

Kids

Kids Slice

$3.00

Kids Ravoli

$6.00

Kids Mannicoti

$8.00

Penne & Butter

$7.00

Kids Spaghettini & Meatball

$8.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna Large

$7.00

Acqua Panna Medium

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

MILK

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Flavored

$5.00

San Pellegrino Large

$7.00

San Pellegrino Medium

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Water No Ice

Slice

Slice

$3.00

Liquor

Three Olives (well)

$7.00+

Belvedere

$13.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00+

Russian Standard

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Wheatley

$8.00+

Three Olives (well) (Copy)

$6.00+

New Amsterdam (well)

$6.00+

Bombay Saphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Barton's (well)

$6.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Bacardi Gold

$7.00+

Meyers

$8.00+

Don Q 151

$9.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

El Toro Silver (well)

$6.00+

1800

$10.00+

Altos

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo

$8.00+

Cuervo Silver

$9.00+

Don Julio

$12.00+

Patron

$13.00+

Casa Migos

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Blanton's

$23.00+

Booker's

$16.00+

Buffalo Trace

$13.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye Bourbon

$10.00+

Clyde May

$10.00+

Crown

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Black

$9.00+

Eagle Rare

$13.00+

Evan Williams Bill (well)

$6.00+

Gentleman Jack

$9.00+

Jack Daniel's

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00+

Maker's 46

$11.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Old Forester

$7.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Dewars (Well)

$7.00+

Balvenie 12

$14.00+

Chivas 12

$12.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12

$15.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$17.00+

Glennfiddich 15

$20.00+

Glennfiddich 18

$30.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

MaCallan 12

$12.00+

Apple Pucker

$5.00+

Bailey's

$8.00+

Chambord

$10.00+

Cruzan Banana

$6.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Godiva Dark

$10.00+

Godiva White

$10.00+

Hennessy

$13.00+

Jäegermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Lemoncello

$6.00+

Pama

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Rumplemintz

$9.00+

Skrewball

$9.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

St. Germaine

$10.00+

Tuaca

$7.00+

Courvoisier

$12.00+

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Golden Margarita

$9.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Italian Margarita

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

vodka collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Saza Crush

$9.00

Novokane

$13.00

Blackberry Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

True Bloody

$9.00

Spring Breeze

$8.00

Montgomery Manhattan

$9.00

John Daly

$7.00

Serendipity

$8.00

Bobby Three Fingers

$11.00

Limoncello Blush

$8.00

Wise Guy

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Super Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Gin and Juice

$11.00

Poinsetta

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Grand Royal

$11.00

Kir Royal

$9.00

French Martini

$10.00

Pearsuasion

$10.00

Tuaca Lemon Drop

$10.00

Green Apple

$10.00

Classic Martini

$13.00

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Premium Espresso Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Beer

Draft- Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Draft- Bud Light

$5.00

Draft- Miller Lite

$5.00

Draft- Yuengling

$5.00

Draft- Yazzo Lager

$6.00

Draft- Hi-Wire Hi Pitch IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Draft- Jacks Hard Cider

$8.00

Draft- Sweet Baby Jesus Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter

$9.00

Draft- OBB Hey Girl Hey

$9.00

Draft- Ferrus Pilsner

$9.00

Draft- Goat Island Blood Orange

$9.00

Draft- Common Bond Orbital Cloud IPA

$10.00

Draft- Peroni

$6.00

Sample

Pitcher domestic

$16.00

Premium Pitcher

$19.00

BTL- Budweiser

$4.75

BTL- Bud Light

$4.75

BTL- Coors Light

$4.75

BTL- Corona

$6.00

BTL- Corona Light

$6.00

BTL - Modelo

$6.00

BTL- Heineken

$6.00

BTL- Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Ginger Beer

$2.00

BTL - Miller Lite

$4.75

Wine by Bottle

BTL Altosur Malbec, Argentina

$34.00

BTL The Prisoner CA Red Blend

$39.00

BTL Pessimist Syrah, Paso Robles

$45.00

BTL J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Chianti, Italy

$29.00

BTL Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel

$49.00

BTL Alexander Valley Merlot, Sonoma

$50.00

BTL House Cabernet

$32.00

BTL House Merlot

$32.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Duc De Valmer Brut, France

$27.00

BTL Luccio Moscato D' Asti, Italy

$32.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$32.00

BTL Notorious Pink Grenache Rose

$36.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Monte Zovo Soave White Blend, Italy

$45.00

BTL Vega Sindoa Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Colli Di Catone Italian Blend

$39.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL House Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL House Rose

$32.00

BTL House White Zin

$32.00

Bethel Heights, Williamette Valley

$67.00

Belle Gloss Clark & Telephone, RRV

$68.00

Meomi, Coastal

$45.00Out of stock

La Crema Sonoma, Sonoma Coast

$49.00

The Prisoner, Sonoma

$75.00Out of stock

Chateau Ste Michelle, Columbia Valley

$29.00

Requiem, Columbia Valley

$45.00

Justin, Paso Robles

$51.00

Canvasback, Red Mountain

$55.00

Austin Hope, Paso Robles

$66.00

The Prisoner, Napa Valley

$89.00

Faust, Napa Valley

$95.00

Stags Leap Artemis, Napa Valley

$130.00

Heitz Cellar, Napa Valley

$125.00

Jordan, Alexander Valley

$148.00

Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley

$155.00

Caymus, Napa Valley

$155.00

Folie A' Duex, Alexander Valley

$39.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards

$50.00

Rombauer, Napa Valley

$79.00

Klinker Brick

$38.00

Meomi, California

$36.00

Treana, Central Coast

$36.00

Ferrari Carano, Sonoma County

$42.00

Sonoma Cutrer, RRV

$40.00

Trefethen, Napa

$41.00

Fess Parker, Santa Barbara

$33.00

Neyers, Carneros-Sonoma District

$54.00

The Calling Dutton Ranch, RRV

$75.00

Flowers, Sonoma Coast

$56.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$40.00Out of stock

Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc, Napa

$49.00

Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$32.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy

$48.00

Proverb (House) Rose, California

$27.00

Notorious Pink Grenache Rose, France

$32.00

Luccio Moscato D' Asti, Italy

$32.00

Gougenheim Malbec (House)

$36.00

Locations "It" Italian Blend, Italy

$39.00

Neyers Sage Canyon, GSM

$39.00

Orin Swift 8 Years Desert, California

$78.00

Trefethen Dragons Tooth, California

$69.00

Tenuta Sassoregale Sangiovese, Italy

$36.00

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux, France

Paolo Contini Soave

Castello Di Albola Chianti Classico

$36.00

Bosco Montepulciano D Abruzzo

$36.00

Villa Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva

$58.00

Allegrini Valpolicella

$33.00

Cecchi Chianti Classico

$33.00

Marchesi Di Barolo

$150.00

Bertani Amarone Della Valpolicella

$240.00

J Vineyards

$68.00

BTL Lamarca Pross

$29.00

Veuve Clicquot, Champagne France

$135.00

BTL Duc De Valmer

$27.00

G.H. Mumm

$150.00

1/2 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$65.00

1/2 Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$39.00

1/2 Sori Patin Barbaresco, Italy

$39.00

1/2 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy

$40.00

Wine by Glass

GLS House Cabernet

$8.00+

GLS Chianti, Italy

$8.00+

GLS Altosur Malbec, Argentina

$9.00+

GLS The Prisoner CA Red Blend

$10.00+

GLS House Merlot

$8.00+

GLS Pessimist Syrah, Paso Robles

$12.00+

GLS J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet

$11.00+

GLS Alexander Valley Merlot, Sonoma

$13.00+

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir, Central Coast

$12.00+

GLS Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel

$12.00+

GLS House Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Sample

GLS Duc De Valmer Brut, France

$7.00+

GLS Luccio Moscato D' Asti, Italy

$8.00+

GLS Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$8.00+

GLS Notorious Pink Grenache Rose

$9.00+

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

GLS Monte Zovo Soave White Blend, Italy

$12.00+

GLS Vega Sindoa Chardonnay

$9.00+

GLS Meiomi Chardonnay

$10.00+

GLS Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$11.00+

GLS Colli Di Catone Italian Blend

$11.00+

GLS House Chardonnay

$8.00+

GLS House Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

GLS White Zin

$7.00+

Sample

GLS House Rose

$8.00+

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna Large

$7.00

Acqua Panna Medium

$4.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Flavored

$5.00

San Pellegrino Large

$7.00

San Pellegrino Medium

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Water No Ice

Lemonade

$3.50

Retail

T Shirt

$20.00

SaZa Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat, laugh & Love Or else!

Location

501 town madison blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

