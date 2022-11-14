Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108

Vancouver, WA 98661

From Bar

Black Widow Mocktail

$9.00

basil, blackberry, lime

Sparkling P.O.G. Mocktail

$9.00

passion fruit, orange, guava

Garden Grove Mocktail

$9.00

ginger, lime, cilantro shrub

Cafe Picante

$7.00

coffee, cayenne maple, side of cream

So Long, Summer

$7.00

oolong tea, lemon, winter melon syrup

Topo Chico

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$6.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$6.00

Blueberry Mint Kombucha

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade Kombucha

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

From Server Station

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Starters

Street Corn

$7.00+

roasted street corn, shallots, cilantro, lime, jalapeno, Japanese mayo, crema, togorashi, cilantro, lime, queso fresco

Chips and Pico

$8.00

fresh chips served with pico. add fresh guacamole $5 / house queso $6 GF

Steak Bites

$16.00

glazed steak medallions sauteed with confit potatoes

Charred Chili Lime Shrimp

Charred Chili Lime Shrimp

$19.00

grilled shrimp over a bed of asian slaw

Calamari

$19.00

fried golden brown, mixed with mommas peppers served with chipotle aioli

Salads

Roasted Jalapeno Caesar

$9.00+

mixed greens, corn, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, tossed in jalapeno caesar dressing

Roasted Beet + Asian Pear Salad

$9.00+

sesame roasted beets, NW Asian pears, pepitas, arugula, shallots, ginger-ancho chile vinaigrette

Bowls

Poke Bowl

$21.00

ahi tuna poke marinated in lime and tamarind, poblano, nori, rice, asian slaw, pickles, kimchi, avocado, sesame.

Burrito Bowl

$17.00

cilantro, lime, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, and queso fresco. choice of chicken, beef or tempeh

Thai Fried Rice Bowl

Thai Fried Rice Bowl

$14.00

jasmine rice, egg, mushrooms, scallions, fish sauce, Thai basil, cliantro, lime

Lunch

Saap Fried Chicken

$21.00

spicy red miso glaze, street corn, green tea + basil rice cake

Mushroom + Kale Enchiladas

$21.00

soy braised mushrooms + Kale, red guajillo enchilada sauce, Saap slaw, avocado, crema, queso fresco, house chips + black beans

Fish + Chips

$18.00

tacos

$18.00

Baos

$15.00

3 fluffy steamed baos with choice of pork belly or braised pork

Tostada

Tostada

$16.00

roasted sesame chicken, beans, asian slaw with chili lime dressing on a tostada finished with queso fresco and salsa roja

Poblano Mac and Cheese

$14.00

poblano cream cheese, anaheim pepper, mozzarella and smoked gouda

Sandwiches

Bahn Mi

$18.00

smoked hoisin pork belly, bolillo roll, Thai basil, Japanese chipotle mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, tortilla chips + house queso

Pibil Pork Torta

$16.00

banana leaf braised pork, bolillo roll, black beans, pickled onions, Saap slaw, avocado, Japanese chipotle mayo, chips + house queso

Saap Burger

$18.00

Japanese chipotle mayo, crispy onions, hoisin BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips + house queso

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

New York Style, dulce de leche, whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

whipped cream, Chinese five spice dust

Sides/Add Ons

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Pico

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Queso

$7.00

Street Corn Cup

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Beef

$8.00

Side Fried Chicken

$10.00

Side Roasted Chicken

$7.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Side Pickles

$3.00

Side Kimchi

$7.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Kids' Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

corn tortillas, cheddar + jack cheese

Kids Tacos

$9.00

corn tortillas, beans, cheddar + jack cheese

Kids Mac And Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$9.00

fried chicken bites, rice

