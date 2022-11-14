Asian Fusion
Saap Fusion Kitchen
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Explore Saap Fusion Kitchen, where the unique flavors of Asia and Latin America and Asia are fused together using fresh local ingredients that create a dining experience unlike any other. Saap brings together an exciting approach to food with a clean, contemporary design that dovetails into a comfortable and engaging experience for date night, family dinner, or even a business meeting. We are so proud of what we do here, that if we don't love it, we don't serve it!
2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver, WA 98661
