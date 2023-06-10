  • Home
Saaya Lounge 2511 Swiss Ave, Suite 110

No reviews yet

2511 Swiss Ave, Suite 110

Dallas, TX 75204

Beverages

Liquor

Belvedere

$15.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gray Whale

$14.00

Tanqueray Ten

$14.00

Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla

$14.00

Bacardi 8yr

$14.00

Bacardi Chile Mango

$10.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Caravedo Pisco

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$120.00

Clase Azul Gold

$56.00

Clase Azul Plata

$38.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$46.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo [750ml]

$20.00

Patron El Cielo

$35.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$26.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Socorro Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Ilegal Joven

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal

$16.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

George Dickel 8yr Bourbon

$12.00

Jack Daniels Black

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

TX Blended

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$16.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$18.00

Glenmorangie X

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$80.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Oban 14yr

$22.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$8.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$8.00

Crème De Violette

$8.00

Dry Curacao

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Jägermeister

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Mr. Black Cold Brew

$14.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$10.00

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$10.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Vermouth, Dry (Martini & Rossi)

$8.00

Vermouth, Sweet (Martini & Rossi)

$8.00

Cocktails

Damascus to Dallas

$18.00

Arabian Nights

$18.00

43 Shades of Gray

$18.00

Not Your Habibi

$18.00

Santorini Sunset

$16.00

Ombra of Anubis

$20.00

Mercerie

$18.00

Passionate From Miles Away

$18.00

The Golden Goose

$17.00

Misrata

$16.00

A Sultan's Sangria

$18.00

Tropical Breeze

$45.00

Maghrib Night

$20.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Beer & Wine

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Shiner

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Manhattan Project

$9.00

High Noon

$9.00

Terrazas de los Andes Malbec

$16.00

Caymus Red Blend

$16.00

Erath Resplendant Pinot Noir

$16.00

Franciscan Cabernet

$17.00

Caymus Cab

$35.00

BTL Terrazas de los Andes Malbec

$48.00

BTL Caymus Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$210.00

BTL Erath Resplendant Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Franciscan Cabernet

$62.00

Skyside Chardonnay

$16.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$16.00

Saint Claire Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

BTL Skyside Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL Saint Claire Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Whispering Angel

$16.00

Chandon Brut

$16.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$48.00

BTL Chandon Brut

$48.00

BTL Chandon Blanc de Blancs

$68.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Brut

$150.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Powerade

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Soda

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Bottle Water

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Redd Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Turkish Coffee Small

$5.00

Turkish Coffee Large

$9.00

Moroccan Tea Small

$5.00Out of stock

Moroccan Tea Large

$9.00Out of stock

Bottle Service

Bottle Belvedere

$300.00

Bottle Deep Eddy Lemon

$300.00

Bottle Grey Goose

$300.00

Bottle Ketel One

$300.00

Bottle Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$300.00

Bottle Titos

$300.00

Bottle Bombay Sapphire

$300.00

Bottle Gray Whale

$300.00

Bottle Tanqueray Ten

$300.00Out of stock

Bottle Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla

$300.00

Bottle Bacardi 8yr

$300.00

Bottle Bacardi Chile Mango

$300.00

Bottle Bacardi Coconut

$300.00

Bottle Bacardi Light

$300.00

Bottle Captain Morgan

$300.00

Bottle Caravedo Pisco

$300.00

Bottle Casamigos Anejo

$400.00

Bottle Casamigos Blanco

$300.00

Bottle Casamigos Reposado

$300.00

Bottle Clase Azul Gold

$1,200.00

Bottle Clase Azul Plata

$700.00

Bottle Clase Azul Reposado

$750.00

Bottle Don Julio 1942

$750.00

Bottle Don Julio 70

$400.00

Bottle Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Bottle Espolon Reposado

$300.00

Bottle Patron Anejo

$300.00

Bottle Patron El Cielo

$700.00

Bottle Patron Reposado

$300.00

Bottle Patron Silver

$300.00

Bottle Socorro Blanco

$300.00

Bottle Casamigos Mezcal

$400.00

Bottle Ilegal Joven

$300.00

Bottle Sombra Mezcal

$300.00

Bottle Angel's Envy Bourbon

$300.00

Bottle Blanton's

$400.00

Bottle Buffalo Trace

$300.00

Bottle Bulleit Bourbon

$300.00

Bottle Crown Royal

$300.00

Bottle George Dickel 8yr Bourbon

$300.00

Bottle Jack Daniels Black

$300.00

Bottle Jameson

$300.00

Bottle Maker's Mark

$300.00

Bottle TX Blended

$300.00

Bottle Woodford Reserve

$300.00

Bottle Woodinville Bourbon

$300.00

Bottle Dewar's

$300.00

Bottle Glenmorangie 10yr

$300.00

Bottle Glenmorangie X

$300.00

Bottle Johnnie Walker Black

$300.00

Bottle Johnnie Walker Blue

Bottle Macallan 12yr

$450.00

Bottle Oban 14yr

$450.00

Bottle Amaro Montenegro

$300.00

Bottle Ancho Reyes Chile

Bottle Ancho Reyes Verde

Bottle Crème De Violette

Bottle Dry Curacao - Pierre Ferrand

Bottle Fernet Branca

Bottle Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Bottle Grand Marnier

Bottle Green Chartreuse

Bottle Jägermeister

Bottle Licor 43

Bottle Mr. Black Cold Brew

Bottle Passoa Passionfruit

Bottle Peach Schnapps

Bottle Rumpleminze

Bottle St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

Bottle St. Germain Elderflower

Bottle Triple Sec

Bottle Vermouth, Dry (Martini & Rossi)

Bottle Vermouth, Sweet (Martini & Rossi)

Merch

Hookah

Hookah

$40.00

Saaya Mix Hookah

$50.00

Hookah Refill

$10.00

Karaoke

Pod Rental (Weekdays)

$80.00

Pod Rental (Weekends)

$100.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2511 Swiss Ave, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

Main pic

