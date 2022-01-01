A map showing the location of Saba Catering - NEW 5757 Magazine StreetView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Saba Catering - NEW 5757 Magazine Street

No reviews yet

5757 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Popular Items

Individual Platter
Salatim Sampler
10 Pita

Catering- Individual Platters

Your choice of: two falafel, two beef kofte, -OR- one bone in harissa chicken thigh. Served with tahini hummus, lutenitsa, moroccan carrots and one pita.
Individual Platter

$16.00

Individual Platter

$16.00

Your choice of: two falafel, two beef kofte, -OR- one bone in harissa chicken thigh. Served with tahini hummus, lutenitsa, moroccan carrots and one pita.

Catering- Hummus

Brussels Sprouts Hummus

$60.00

Brussels Sprouts Hummus

$60.00

Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and soft cooked onions 32oz. serves 10 (6 Pita included)

Tahini Hummus

Tahini Hummus

$50.00

with extra virgin olive oil, parsley and crushed chilies 32oz. serves 10 (6 Pita included)

Catering- Salatim

Salatim Sampler

$90.00

Catering- Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$70.00

Feta cheese, avocado and sunflower seed duqqa Serves 10 (does not include pita)

Grilled Cabbage Salad

$40.00

Grilled Cabbage Salad

$40.00

Grilled purple and Napa cabbage, mint, cilantro, serrano mustard vinaigrette, serves 10 (does not include pita)

Catering- Sandwiches

Bright Green Falafel Sandwich

$70.00

Bright Green Falafel Sandwich

$70.00

Our pita bread stuffed with falafel, Israeli salad, hummus, and pickled vegetables. Serves 10 (does not include extra pita)

Chicken Sesame Schnitzel Sandwich

$90.00

Chicken Sesame Schnitzel Sandwich

$90.00

challah bun, harissa mayonnaise and pickles, serves 10 (does not include pita)

Catering- Plates

Whole Market Fish with Tahini and Walnuts

$130.00

Whole Market Fish with Tahini and Walnuts

$130.00

over wilted greens, serves 10. (does not include pita)

Wood Roasted Cauliflower

$100.00

Wood Roasted Cauliflower

$100.00

with whipped feta, serves 10 (does not include pita)

Harissa Roasted Chicken Halves

$130.00

Harissa Roasted Chicken Halves

$130.00

with lemon and laurel, serves 10 (does not include pita)

Falafel Platter

$40.00

20 falafel with tahini and aleppo, serves 10 (pita not included)

Catering- Sides

Griddled Vegetables with Turkish Spices

$35.00

Griddled Vegetables with Turkish Spices

$35.00

A mix of seasonal vegetables including Brussels sprouts, carrots, and peppers, serves 10 (does not include pita)

Saffron Rice

$30.00

serves 10 (does not include pita)

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$23.00

with ginger and lemon, serves 10 (does not include pita)

10 Pita

10 Pita

$20.00
Single Pita

Single Pita

$2.00

Catering- Sweets

Cookie platter

$30.00

Poppy seed shortbread, Tahini and Chocolate chip cookies

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
