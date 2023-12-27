Restaurant info

Sababa is a Hebrew slang word meaning “great or cool” and can express enthusiasm and satisfaction. Sababa comes from the Arabic word tzababa, which means great or excellent in spoken Arabic. Like the name Sababa, Israel’s food has its roots in both Jewish and Arab cuisine. The cuisine of Sababa exemplifies the true melting pot that is Israel. Israeli food encompasses the traditions of over a hundred cultures that have been in Israel and in Palestine, or moved from the Diaspora to modern-day Israel. There are foods from Bulgaria, Romania, North Africa, Yemen, Ethiopia, Georgia, the Balkans, Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, and Turkey -- just to name a few. Sababa's menu offers a small plates and large plates menu to encourage guests to sample the large variety of cultural influences on the cuisine of Israel as well as a full wine bar that offers wines from around the world including Israel, Lebanon, the Mediterranean.

