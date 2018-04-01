Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai

2,207 Reviews

$$

19847 Century Blvd Suite M

Germantown, MD 20874

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles
Penang Curry

Starter

Chive Dumplings

Chive Dumplings

$7.95

Steamed (or) Crispy, served with house seasoned sweet soy sauce

Crispy Won Ton

$5.95

Crispy Homemade Thai Dumplings with minced chicken filling. Comes with sweet chili sauce.

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$6.95

Chicken & Potatoes (or) Vegetarian (or) Taro with sweet and savory Thai spices in crisp pastry pockets

Kanom Jeeb

Kanom Jeeb

$7.95

Steamed Homemade Thai Dumplings with minced pork and shrimp filling. Comes with savory soy sauce.

Sabai Sabai Spicy Wings

$8.95

Spiced Chicken Wings with Thai herb sauce, basil and cashews

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$10.95

Grilled on skewers, served with peanut sauce, cucumber relish, and toasted bread on the side

Street Style Grilled Pork

Street Style Grilled Pork

$10.95

Skewers of Marinated Pork served with sticky rice and savory sweet dipping sauce

Sweet Corn Cakes

Sweet Corn Cakes

$7.95

Sweet Corn kneaded and fried, served with cucumber sauce

Thai Battered Calamari

$10.95

Crispy rings of Calamari with sweet chili dipping sauce

Tofu Triangles

$7.95

Crisped Tofu and sweet dipping sauce topped with peanuts

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.95

Crispy Rolls with glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, shiitake mushroom. Comes with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Salad

Som Tam (Papaya Salad)

Som Tam (Papaya Salad)

$8.95

Shredded Green Papaya with lime juice, tomato, green beans, peanut

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$5.95

Thai style spicy sour lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cilantro with choice of protein

Tom Kha

$5.95

Spicy sour galangal soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, cilantro with choice of protein

Chicken Dumpling Soup

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$7.95

Steamed homemade Thai wontons with minced chicken filling. Paired with bok choy in light savory broth, topped with spring onion and fried garlic.

Noodle & Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with green chili pepper, basil, onion, red bell pepper, tomato and choice of protein

Classic Thai Fried Rice

$12.95

Jasmine stir-fried with onion, scallion, tomatoes, egg, cilantro and choice of protein

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Wide Rice Noodles stir-fried with green chili pepper, basil, onion, red bell pepper, tomato with wide rice noodles and choice of protein

Floating Market Noodle Soup

Floating Market Noodle Soup

$14.95

Slices of Beef, Meatballs, Chinese broccoli and bean sprouts in spicy broth with thin rice noodles

Pad See-U

Pad See-U

$12.95

Wide Rice Noodles stir-fried with black bean sauce, egg, Chinese broccoli and choice of protein

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Thin Rice Noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, scallion, ground peanut, red tofu and choice of protein

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine Rice stir-fried with onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew, raisin, egg, and choice of protein

Sabai Sabai Noodles

Sabai Sabai Noodles

$12.95

Wide Rice Noodles sautéed with yellow curry powder, egg, celery, onion, red bell pepper & choice of protein

Entrée

Chili Basil Eggplant

Chili Basil Eggplant

$12.95

Sautéed eggplant with Kra Pow sauce with choice of protein

Crispy String Beans

Crispy String Beans

$11.95

Hand battered string beans with garlic and chili

Ginger Stir Fry

Ginger Stir Fry

$12.95

Stir-fried fresh ginger, cloud ear mushroom, scallion, onions, bell pepper, choice of protein

Green Papaya Pad Thai

Green Papaya Pad Thai

$12.95

Shredded green papaya stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, red tofu, ground peanuts, scallion and optional choice of protein

Pad Kra Pow

Pad Kra Pow

$12.95

Traditional brown sauce sautéed with fresh chili, holy basil, garlic and choice of protein

Pad Prik Khing

Pad Prik Khing

$12.95

Sautéed red chili paste, string beans, kaffir lime leaves, red bell pepper and choice of protein

Prik Glua

$15.95

Savory seasoning sautéed with hand battered choice of protein

Sautéed Medley

$10.95

Broccoli, carrot, napa cabbage, cabbage, with mushroom soy sauce and choice of protein

Soft Shell Crab

$31.95

Crispy hand battered Soft Shell Crabs with choice of: Yellow curry powder sauce, egg, onion and celery ( or ) Fresh Chili Basil sauce ** - Market Price

Crispy Whole Fish

$59.00

With choice of sauce - Fresh Chili Basil ** / Penang Curry * / Tamarind - Market Price

Signature

Basil Pork Crisp

Basil Pork Crisp

$17.95

Crispy 3 Layer Pork stir-fried with fresh chili pepper sauce, topped with crunchy holy basil

Crispy Duck with Basil

Crispy Duck with Basil

$19.95

Flash-fried Roasted Duck with fresh chili pepper sauce topped with crispy holy basil

Herbal Tofu

Herbal Tofu

$12.95

Lightly battered Tofu stirred over heat with Thai herbs, spices & cashews

Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$21.95

Lightly battered fillets sautéed with homemade chili paste, Thai eggplant, peppercorn, ginger root, basil, spices and fresh chili peppers

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, holy basil & choice of protein. CANNOT be made zero spicy.

Massamun Curry

Massamun Curry

$13.95

Potatoes, onions, peanuts & coconut milk in curry sauce with choice of Chicken (or) Tofu. CANNOT be made zero spicy.

Penang Curry

Penang Curry

$13.95

Red curry with coconut milk, kafir lime leaves and choice of protein. CANNOT be made zero spicy.

Dessert

Fresh Mango + Sticky Rice

Fresh Mango + Sticky Rice

$6.95

Topped with coconut sauce and toasted mung beans

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Made with coconut and dairy

Sides

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Ginger Garlic Rice

$3.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Kai Dao (fried egg)

$2.00

Thai style fried egg. Delicious with Kra Pow (chili basil) dishes!

Side Thin Noodle

$3.00

Side Wide Noodle

$3.00

Side Meat Balls

$3.00

Side Pork Skin

$1.00

Side Peanuts

$1.00

Side Chinese Broccoli

$3.00

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Side Holy Basil

$3.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Sauces

Side Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Side Chili Basil Sauce (16 oz)

$10.00

Side Chili Basil Sauce (8 oz)

$5.00

Side Crying Tiger Sauce

$2.00

Side Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Side Curry Sauce (16 oz)

$10.00

Side Curry Sauce (8 oz)

$5.00

Side Grilled Pork Sauce

$1.00

Side Kanom Jeeb Sauce

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Side Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Condiments

Chili Fish Sauce

$0.30

Fresh cut chili infused in fish sauce

Chili Powder

$0.30

Homemade roasted red chili powder. Made in-house, from fresh ingredients

Chili Red Sauce

$0.50

Medium spicy

Chili Vinegar

$0.30

Fresh cut green chili infused in vinegar

Soft Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Aromatic Thai Black Tea Sweetened with Milk.

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Robust Dark Roast Thai Coffee Sweetened with Milk.

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Young Coconut Water with Meat.

Perrier Lime

$3.00

11 oz glass bottle

Water

$1.50

16 oz bottle

Coke

$1.50

12 oz can

Diet Coke

$1.50

12 oz can

Pepsi

$1.50

12 oz can

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh and authentic Thai cuisine made to order for Takeout / Delivery in Germantown, MD

Website

Location

19847 Century Blvd Suite M, Germantown, MD 20874

Directions

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai image
Sabai Sabai Simply Thai image

