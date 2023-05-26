Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Sabai Restaurant

1,440 Reviews

$$

432 Park Ave S

New York, NY 10016

Popular Items

Pad Thai

(n) (gf) rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts

Pad See Ew

flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, eggs

Khao Pad Kra Pow

fried rice, eggs, thai basil, onions, bell peppers, thai chili


Beginnings

Sabai Sampler

$28.00

calamari, chicken dumplings, spring rolls

Dumpling Platter

$19.00

steamed shrimp, chicken and pork

Homemade Curry Puff

$15.00

potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry

Poh Pia Tod

$13.00

deep-fried spring rolls, plum sauce

Thung Thong

$14.00

fried chicken dumplings, sweet chili sauce

Duck Roti

$17.00

braised duck, pickled daikon & ginger, carrots, cucumber, roti (vegetarian option available)

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

deep-fried shrimp with thai spiced garlic

Tom Yum Shrimp

$17.00

tiger prawn, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, king mushrooms

Som Tam

$14.00

green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts

Yum Mamaung

$14.00

mangoes, carrots, scallions, onions

Pla Muk Tod

$18.00

crispy calamari, sweet chili sauce

Chicken Satay

$14.00

grilled chicken, spicy peanut sauce

Shrimp Balls

$15.00

crispy shrimp balls, plum sauce

Mains

Crispy Duck Basil

$38.00

roasted duck, onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno, thai chili, thai basil

Massaman Curry with Rotti

$27.00

flank steak, massaman curry, potatoes, roti, peanuts

Khao Soi

$28.00

yellow curry, egg noodles, chicken

Pad Thai Gai Yang

$26.00

grilled chicken, rice noodles, scallions, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts

Udon Beef

$30.00

grilled flank steak, udon noodles, thai basil, thai chili

Seabass Spicy

$34.00Out of stock

fried sea bass, red pepper, onion, broccoli

Pineapple Curry With Duck

$32.00

crispy duck breast, pineapple, red curry, coconut milk, red peppers, jalapeños

Gan Kraee Cauliflower

$29.00

red curry, coconut milk, red peppers, onions, jalapeños

Eggplant Basil

$28.00

eggplant stir fry, red peppers, thai chili, onions, thai basil, jalapeño

Thai Classics

Pad Thai