Sabai Restaurant
1,440 Reviews
$$
432 Park Ave S
New York, NY 10016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beginnings
Sabai Sampler
calamari, chicken dumplings, spring rolls
Dumpling Platter
steamed shrimp, chicken and pork
Homemade Curry Puff
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
Poh Pia Tod
deep-fried spring rolls, plum sauce
Thung Thong
fried chicken dumplings, sweet chili sauce
Duck Roti
braised duck, pickled daikon & ginger, carrots, cucumber, roti (vegetarian option available)
Crispy Garlic Shrimp
deep-fried shrimp with thai spiced garlic
Tom Yum Shrimp
tiger prawn, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, king mushrooms
Som Tam
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
Yum Mamaung
mangoes, carrots, scallions, onions
Pla Muk Tod
crispy calamari, sweet chili sauce
Chicken Satay
grilled chicken, spicy peanut sauce
Shrimp Balls
crispy shrimp balls, plum sauce
Mains
Crispy Duck Basil
roasted duck, onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno, thai chili, thai basil
Massaman Curry with Rotti
flank steak, massaman curry, potatoes, roti, peanuts
Khao Soi
yellow curry, egg noodles, chicken
Pad Thai Gai Yang
grilled chicken, rice noodles, scallions, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts
Udon Beef
grilled flank steak, udon noodles, thai basil, thai chili
Seabass Spicy
fried sea bass, red pepper, onion, broccoli
Pineapple Curry With Duck
crispy duck breast, pineapple, red curry, coconut milk, red peppers, jalapeños
Gan Kraee Cauliflower
red curry, coconut milk, red peppers, onions, jalapeños
Eggplant Basil
eggplant stir fry, red peppers, thai chili, onions, thai basil, jalapeño