Sabaidee Cafe

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Fried Eggrolls

Starters

Crab Wontons

$6.50

Pork Wontons

$6.50

Fried Cabbage Rolls

$4.00

Fried Eggrolls

$5.00

Fresh Spring Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Firecracker Shrimps

$10.00

Banh Cuon

$10.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$10.00

Lao Sausage

$12.00

Fried Ribs

$10.00

Beef Jerky

$10.00

Fried Chicken Skins

$5.00

Soups

Hot & Sour Soup

bamboo, mushrooms, tofu & egg

Wonton Soup

pork filled wontons, napa cabbage, green onions, fried onions

Thom Yum

tamarind base

Thom Kha

coconut base

Noodle Soups

Pho

Mee Bhet

$16.00

bok choy, duck, egg noodles

Khao Piek

$10.00

Lao Chicken Noodle Soup

SukiYaki

$16.00

ribeye, shrimps, napa cabbage, spinach, bean thread noodles, egg

Khao Poon Nam Sien

$16.00

Pan Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.00

rice noodles, beansprouts, carrots, eggs, peanuts

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

wide noodles, bell peppers, onions, bamboo, carrots, basil, broccoli, mild spice

Lomein

$12.00

soft egg noodles, carrots, broccoli, cabbage

Pad See Ew

$12.00

wide noodles, carrots, broccoli, chinese broccoli, egg

Lad Nah

$12.00

wide noodles, carrots, broccoli, chinese broccoli, egg

Mee Krob

$12.00

fried egg noodles, carrots, broccoli, chinese broccoli

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

peas, carrots, eggs

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

carrots, bell peppers, pineapples, cashews

Drunken Rice

$12.00

carrots, bell peppers, onions, bamboo, broccoli, basil

Khao Mun Gai

$15.00

chicken, rice, cucumbers, ginger chili sauce

Everything Else

Pad Kra Pao

$12.00

bell peppers, onions, basil, egg

Pepper Steak

$12.00

bell peppers, onions, beef

Beef & Broccoli

$12.00

broccoli, carrots, beef

Chicken & Broccoli

$12.00

broccoli, carrots, chicken

Cashew Chicken

$12.00

onions, cashews, chicken

General Chicken

$12.00

bell peppers, onions, carrots, chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.00

bell peppers, onions, pineapples, carrots, chicken

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

cabbage, broccoli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, bok choy

Kaeng Phet (Red Curry)

$12.00

bell peppers, carrots, bamboo, thai basil, thai eggplants

Kaeng Ga Lee (Yellow Curry)

$12.00

bell peppers, carrots, bamboo, mushrooms, potatoes

Thom Khem

$15.00

eggs, pork belly, sweet/salty broth

Kids Menu

Kids Pho

$4.00

noodles only

Kids Khao Piek

$4.00

noodles only

Kids Nuggets & Rice

$6.00

nuggets, rice

Kids Thai Fried Rice

$4.00

rice, eggs

Kids Lomein

$4.00

noodles only

Salads

Papaya Salad

$12.00

green papaya, tomatoes, limes, long green beans, thai eggplants

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

cucumber, tomatoes, limes

Green Beans Salad

$13.00

long green beans, tomatoes, limes

Laab Gai

$12.00

toasted rice, red onions, white onions, lime juice, thai chili powder, scallions, cilantro

Yum Sien

$12.00

beef, toasted rice, red onions, white onions, lime juice, thai chili powder, scallions, cilantro,

Nam Khao

$12.00

coconut rice, pork, peanuts, cilantro, scallions, lettuce, dried peppers

Sauces

Extra Sweet & Sour

$2.00

4oz

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

4oz

Extra Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Extra Jeow Muk Len (Spicy Tomato Dip)

$3.00

Extra Jeow Som

$3.00

Extra Vinegar Fish Sauce

$2.00

Extra Pork Wonton Sauce

$2.00

Extra Cucumber Mix

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Sukiyaki Sauce

$3.00

Extra General Chicken Sauce

$2.00

Extra Jeow Bong

$3.00

Sides

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Jasmine White Rice

$2.00

Extra Crispy Wonton Chips

$1.00

Pork Rinds

$2.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

Pa Tong Ko

$2.00

Pickled Cucumber Mix

$2.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Water

Hot Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Green Tea

$2.50

Sweet Green Tea

$2.50

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Green Tea

$4.00

FOCO Roasted Coconut Juice (can)

$3.00

Yeo's Sweet Soybean Milk (can)

$3.00Out of stock

Bubble Tea

$6.00

Milk Tea

$6.00

Desserts

Coconut Sticky Rice

$5.00

Mango Coconut Sticky Rice

$6.00

Thai Tea Mini Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Cakes

$5.00

Nam Vanh

$5.00Out of stock

Purple Sticky Rice W/ Custard

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Beef Paste for Pho

Extra Sriracha

$0.50

Extra Chili Oil

$0.50

Extra Broth (32oz)

$5.00

Extra Peanuts

$0.50

Extra Jalapeños

$0.50

Extra Lime

$0.50

Extra Hoison

Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Mustard

Extra Crispy Wonton Chips

$1.00

TOGO Utensils

Plastic Silverware

Chopsticks

No Silverware

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Laotian & Thai cuisine

Website

Location

505 Cason Ln E, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

