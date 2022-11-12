Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabaidee Rowlett

No reviews yet

5701 President George Bush HwySuite 100

Rowlett, TX 75089

Order Again

Popular Items

2. Crispy Veggie Rolls (4 pieces)
17. Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
14. Lao Fried Rice

Shareables

1. Meatballs

1. Meatballs

$5.99

Beef Meatballs serve on a stick. Served with crushed peanuts and sweet chili sauce.

2. Crispy Veggie Rolls (4 pieces)

2. Crispy Veggie Rolls (4 pieces)

$5.99

Homemade deep-fried veggie rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.

3. Heavenly Beef Jerky

3. Heavenly Beef Jerky

$8.99
4. Sabaidee Wings

4. Sabaidee Wings

$8.99

Chicken Wings topped with garlic flakes and served with sweet and sour sauce.

5. Sabaidee Riblets

5. Sabaidee Riblets

$8.99

Fried pork short riblets topped with fried garlic flakes.

6. Lao Spicy Sausage

6. Lao Spicy Sausage

$8.99

Ground pork sausage links mixed with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.

7. Papaya Salad

7. Papaya Salad

$9.99

Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with tomatoes in our homemade papaya salad sauce serve with cabbage.

8. Larb Salad

8. Larb Salad

$10.99

Ground chicken, red onions, cilantro, mint and lettuce with homemade lime dressing.

9. Crispy Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)

9. Crispy Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)

$10.99

Minced chicken or tofu with cilantro, crispy coconut rice, green onion and peanuts. Served with lettuce.

Noodles

10. Pad Thai

10. Pad Thai

$10.99

Fresh thin rice noodle with eggs, scallion, beansprout, crushed peanuts and our homemade sauce.

11. Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )

11. Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )

$10.99

Stir fried flat noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.

12. Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles (Pad See Ew)

12. Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles (Pad See Ew)

$10.99

Fresh flat rice noodle with eggs, broccoli, and carrots in sweetened soy sauce.

13. Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

13. Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

$10.99

Rice

14. Lao Fried Rice

14. Lao Fried Rice

$10.99

Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.

15. Basil Fried Rice

15. Basil Fried Rice

$10.99

Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.

Stir Fry

16. Basil Stir Fry (Krapow)

16. Basil Stir Fry (Krapow)

$10.99

Bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil ad kaffir lime leaves, in our homemade Thai basil sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.

17. Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

17. Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$10.99

Curry

18. Red Curry

18. Red Curry

$10.99

Red curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves. Serve with Jasmine Rice.

19. Panang Curry

19. Panang Curry

$10.99
20. Yellow Curry

20. Yellow Curry

$10.99

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, topped with fried shallots. Served with jasmine rice.

Soups

21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$9.99

Creamy coconut based soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallion served with jasmine rice.

22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

$9.99

Lemongrass soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions served with jasmine rice.

Sides

Sticky Rice

$3.99

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Thin Rice Noodles

$2.00

Wide Flat Nooodles

$2.00

Glass Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Piece of Eggroll

$1.49

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.99

Sabaidee Sauce

$2.00

Sabaidee's favorite sauce with lime juice, garlics and fresh chili pepper.

Peanut Sauce

$0.99

Soy Sauce

Spice Cup

Chili Oil

$1.00Out of stock

Siracha

$1.00Out of stock

Red Curry Sauce Side

$0.99

Yellow Curry Sauce Side

$0.99

Fried Egg

$1.75

Fried Tofu

$5.00

5 PC of Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99
Lao Iced Coffee

Lao Iced Coffee

$3.99

Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.75

Lipton Green Tea

$2.50
Lychee Nectar

Lychee Nectar

$3.50
Mango Nectar

Mango Nectar

$3.50

Mangosteen Nectar

$3.50

Pomegranate Nectar

$3.50
Roasted Coconut Juice

Roasted Coconut Juice

$3.50

Matcha Boba

$3.50Out of stock

Soybean Milk

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Tamarind

Tamarind

$3.50Out of stock
Sugar cane

Sugar cane

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Taro Boba

$3.50

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.99

Seasonal Only

Sweet Rice

$4.99

Banana wraps with ice-cream

$7.99Out of stock

Joy Macaroon Ice Cream

$7.50Out of stock

Merchandise

Short Sleeves Sabaidee T shirt

$25.00

S Hat

$30.00

Kids

Baby Fried Rice

$6.00

Nuggets (4) and FF

$5.99

Secret Menu

Crab Ragoons

$5.99

Pineapple Curry

$10.99

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.99

Curry Fried Rice

$10.99

Starter

Meatballs

$45.00+

Egg Rolls

$45.00+

Lao Spicy Sausage

$65.00

Heavenly Beef Jerky

$65.00

Sabaidee Wings

$70.00

Sabaidee Short Riblets

$80.00

Green Papaya Salad

$80.00

Larb Salad

$80.00

Crispy Rice Wrap

$50.00+

Sticky Rice

$35.00

Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

$50.00+

Drunken Noodles

$50.00+

Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles

$50.00+

Lao Fried Rice

$50.00+

Basil Fried Rice

$50.00+

Basil Stir Fry

$50.00+

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$50.00+

Glass Noodles

$50.00

Soups and Curries

Red Curry

$60.00

Yellow Curry

$60.00

Panang Curry

$60.00

Coconut Soup

$60.00

Lemongrass Soup

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5701 President George Bush HwySuite 100, Rowlett, TX 75089

Directions

